Two Arab artists take part in California’s Desert X art show

DUBAI: Desert X is an annual art biennial which displays the works of international artists in California’s Coachella Valley, and this year, it is bringing the works of two Arab artists for its 13th edition, which kicked off on March 12.
Saudi artist Zahrah Al-Ghamdi is showcasing her installation “What Lies Behind the Walls,” a larger-than-life sculptural wall made out of 6,000 tiles containing cements and soils that are stacked to form striking patterns.
Also showcasing her work during the two-month-long art event is Ghada Amer.
“Women’s Qualities,” by the New York-based Egyptian artist consists of words such as “Resilient,” “Loving” and “Strong” spelled out in large letter-shaped planters with desert plants. For the installation, Amer polled diverse communities of men and women to share words that describe the qualities they identify with and have been described as.
Originally slated to open in February, the outdoor art exhibition, taking place until May 16, was delayed in response to COVID-19.
Other participating artists include Felipe Baeza, Judy Chicago, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Nicholas Galanin, Alicja Kwade, Oscar Murillo, Christopher Myers, Eduardo Sarabia, Xaviera Simmons, Kim Stringfellow and Vivian Suter.
CAIRO: A French-Norwegian archaeological team has discovered new Christian ruins in Egypt’s Western Desert, revealing monastic life in the region in the fifth century AD, the Egyptian antiquities ministry said Saturday.
The mission unearthed “several buildings made of basalt, others carved into the bedrock and some made of mud bricks,” during its third excavation campaign at the Tal Ganoub Qasr Al-Agouz site in the Bahariya Oasis, the ministry said in a statement.
The complex is comprised of “six sectors containing the ruins of three churches and monks’ cells,” whose “walls bear graffiti and symbols with Coptic connotations,” said Osama Talaat, head of Islamic, Coptic and Jewish Antiquities at the ministry.
Mission head Victor Ghica said “19 structures and a church carved into the bedrock” were discovered last year.
The church walls were decorated with “religious inscriptions” and biblical passages in Greek, revealing “the nature of monastic life in the region,” Ghica said, according to the statement.
It clearly showed that monks were present there since the fifth century AD, he said, adding that the discovery helped understand “the development of buildings and the formation of the first monastic communities” in this region of Egypt.
The remote site, located in the desert southwest of the capital Cairo, was occupied from the fourth to eighth centuries, with a likely peak of activity around the fifth and sixth centuries, according to the French Institute of Oriental Archaeology (IFAO), in charge of the mission.
Previous excavations undertaken in 2009 and 2013 shed light on subjects including “the production and preservation of wine as well as the husbandry of animals” in a monastic context, according to the IFAO.
Cairo has announced several major new archaeological discoveries in recent months with the hopes of spurring tourism, a sector that has suffered multiple blows, from a 2011 uprising to the coronavirus pandemic.
In February, it said a high-production brewery believed to be more than 5,000 years old had been uncovered at a funerary site in the country’s south.
Also last month, an Egyptian-Dominican archaeological mission working near Alexandria said it had discovered mummies from around 2,000 years ago bearing golden-tongued amulets.
In January, Egypt unveiled ancient treasures found at the Saqqara archaeological site south of Cairo, including sarcophagi over 3,000 years old, in a discovery that “rewrites history,” according to famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass.
Lebanese designer Nada Sawaya talks navigating the competitive world of fashion
Updated 13 March 2021
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: “Launching a brand is like putting together a 10,000-piece puzzle,” Nada Sawaya says from her headquarters in New York City. When the puzzle is complete, you have this beautiful, cohesive image that is both exciting and enticing to the client.
The same can be said for reinventing a brand, and in the “adapt-or-die” world of fashion, the need to stay relevant and ahead of the trends makes reinvention part of the job.
With a career in the fashion industry spanning 25 years and six continents, Lebanese designer and entrepreneur Sawaya has plenty of experience to be prepared for her most recent revamp — blending her handcrafted handbags with NFC (near field communication) tag technology.
The melding of classical inspiration and innovation is a running theme for Sawaya. She cultivated her early passion for creativity by studying at the Gemology Institute of America in Los Angeles and becoming a jewelry designer in Paris. However, as she studied and worked abroad, she never left behind her Lebanese roots.
“My Lebanese roots and my multicultural background come into play when it comes to my designs,” Sawaya told us. “The Lebanese in me loves playing with patterns and different materials to create unique combinations.”
In 1994, she returned to Lebanon to launch Chiktok, which became the go-to name for fashion accessories in the region. Chiktok grew to include a variety of other fashion products, including handbags.
“For me, handbags fully reflect a woman’s taste and personality. It is a symbol of the status of a woman. ‘“Tell me about the bag you’re carrying, and I’ll tell you who you are.’”
Her interest in handbags culminated in a 2006 move to New York and the 2010 launch of Sawaya’s self-titled handbag brand, a blend of her fashion forward designs and authentic craftsmanship done in Italian ateliers.
By this point in her career, Sawaya was practiced at managing the rigors of a new brand. But this launch gave her the chance to overcome the hurdles of entering a new market.
“In Lebanon, we tend to multitask whereas in the US people are much more specialized and the competition is fiercer,” Sawaya said.
“Looking back, I would say that being successful in Lebanon is more easily achievable, but the market is very small, whereas it is much more difficult to be successful in the US, but the sky is the limit.”
However, it was through living and working in multiple locations and cultures that Sawaya was able to hone her craft. She describes this skill as an open-mindedness born from her multicultural knowledge, allowing her to adapt to any problem.
Adaptations to two such problems can be seen in the DNA of the new NFC tag-integrated handbags of her “Je te Veux” line.
Sawaya recounted a situation in which one of her manufacturers was copying her designs and selling them under his own name with only minor changes. She also confided that as the business grew, connection with her consumers was being lost.
“I was missing the direct contact I used to have with my customers back in the old days of Chiktok. When you are selling wholesale, you only have the feedback of the buyers, you don’t hear the feedback of the consumer. I also realized that millennials were looking for more than just a product. They wanted an experience.”
The NFC tags address both problems. Authenticity is assured, protecting the brand and wary consumers form counterfeits. And with a scan of their phone, buyers are treated to a customer-facing “product experience,” offering the potential for product traceability, styling recommendations, care instructions, personalized promotions and more.
This newest reinvention has been slow-going, due to the global pandemic. But it has proved one more opportunity for Sawaya to learn and adapt to challenges.
“I reduced my costs and was closely monitoring digital experience trends and behaviors,” she said of her strategy for remaining afloat during the pandemic. “Between March and July, I mainly focused my efforts on Instagram. I even became my own influencer on social media. By July, I slowly started promoting the brand again and gave it another boost in September. Overall, my strategy worked well.”
Both Nada Sawaya the brand and Nada Sawaya the woman are proof of the power of drawing on the knowledge of multiple cultures while always keeping a hold on your roots.
She advises any young people in the Middle East with a passion for fashion to stay strong in the face of challenges, and develop a strong eye for design and a head for business.
“If you know your home is in the fashion industry, you owe it to yourself to do everything possible to make your own brand a reality.”
Elisa Sednaoui Dellal stars in new Tory Burch campaign
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: For its Spring 2021 campaign, US womenswear label Tory Burch asked seven Los Angeles-based creatives and entrepreneurs, including Egyptian-Italian-French model and activist Elisa Sednaoui Dellal, what they love most about the city.
The campaign stars were photographed by brother-sister photography and art director duo Max and Marissa Montgomery wearing pieces from Tory Burch’s Spring 2021 collection.
Sednaoui, who featured in the campaign alongside Isha Sesay, Charly Sturm, Marissa Montgomery, Juliette Labelle, Marissa Hermer and Kacy Hill, wore a red, white and yellow fleece windbreaker.
When asked about her favorite things about LA, the Italy-born model, who spent much of her childhood in Egypt, responded: “I love that I can see the horizon here every day. I love the nature and the desert and being surrounded by a very diverse group of people, all creative and passionate in their own way.”
Having modeled since a young age for Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren, the 32-year-old has appeared in a string of campaigns for other renowned brands, including Alberta Ferretti and Christian Louboutin to name a few. She also appeared on the runway for high-street retailer Mango and US brand Diane von Furstenberg.
Meanwhile, when she’s not fronting campaigns for prestigious brands, she’s debuting her very own range of products.
Recently, the sister-in-law of renowned accessories designer Charlotte Olympia launched a collaboration with France-based accessories label Josefina. The collection featured 16 leather carryalls, pouches, backpacks and accessories handcrafted by artisans in Spain, with all profits from the collaboration going toward her educational social enterprise, Funtasia.
Funtasia is a cultural center located in Luxor that was founded by the non-profit Elisa Sednaoui Foundation in 2016 to provide creative learning programs for youth across Egypt.
The Elisa Sednaoui Foundation’s mission is to promote the educational development of children and adults, as well as provide access to hands-on creative learning experiences and programs. Today, it operates in more than 15 different locations inclusive of public schools in Italy and Egypt. Funtasia has supported more than 5,920 children and youth and trained over 700 adults in both countries, according to its website.
Nourishment at Nassau:Celebrity chef’s Dubai outpost offers creative dishes
A delightfully eclectic menu of Mediterranean-inspired creations… with sushi confusingly mixed in.
Updated 13 March 2021
RACHEL MCARTHUR
DUBAI: As we walked through the doors to Nassau, reception seemed somewhat frosty. Swiftly ushered to our dining area with not so much as a greeting, we hadn’t even taken our seats when the menus were plopped in the middle of our table — no explanation of the concept, or what was on offer — and the hostess just walked away. Surprising for a restaurant that describes itself as “your home away from home” on its website.
Thankfully, things took a turn for the better once other team members got involved, expertly taking us through the full menu, including specials, as well as offering a full rundown on the restaurant itself.
Nassau is one of the latest ventures by Silvena Rowe, the Turkish-Bulgarian chef, food writer, television personality, and restaurateur who has really made a name for herself in the GCC over the past few years.
Despite the name, the restaurant is not related to the Bahamas in any shape or form. Instead, it promises a “culinary tour of the Mediterranean” with nods to Greece, Italy, Lebanon, Turkey and more. Curiously, sushi is also on offer — but we’ll get to that later.
Beginning our journey, the selection of starters looked delightful. We were recommended the Vegan Greek Salad — vegan “feta cheese” with crunchy heritage tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions, black olives, black sesame, parsley, and roasted garlic vinaigrette — apparently one of Nassau’s top sellers. We also opted for the Black Truffle Labneh and the Tuna Tartare.
With a standalone menu, Nassau caters well to those on a vegan or dairy-free diet, and the Vegan Greek Salad was an interesting intro. The combination of vegetables with dressing definitely works; however, the faux-cheese was a little underwhelming, tasting more like hummus or cashew cream than a strong, creamy feta. The dish might actually work better with a coconut-based vegan cheese.
What that dish lacked, however, the next more than made up for. Beautifully presented, the Black Truffle Labneh seemed almost too picture-perfect to destroy, but, wow, it was worth it. Fragrant but not overpowering, the black truffle worked very well here.
Another perfect presentation was the Tuna Tartare, with fresh yellow-fin tuna and wasabi-scented avocado. The smooth, firm texture of the fish played off the avocado base and radish cream faultlessly, arousing a refreshing revival of the tastebuds.
The starters set the benchmark for what was still to come, and it was going to be difficult to match. That being said, the team hit a homerun by recommending the Grilled Jumbo Shawarma-Style Marinated King Prawns. Drizzled with green harissa, the prawns were cooked to perfection — their sweet, meaty texture pairing well with a burst of North African flavour.
Our final dish was the only one we regretted ordering. Attempting to sample as wide a variety of cuisines as possible, we opted for the Dragon Maki (another recommendation from the team); a teriyaki-flavoured roll with grilled prawns, wrapped with avocado, tuna, and unagi. As someone who prefers bite-sized Japanese portions to the supersized Western-style ones, this one was just too difficult to eat. Each piece was more than a mouthful, thus had to be cut in half, resulting in it falling apart. With sushi, less is always more, we say.
The dessert menu was diverse and delicious-looking, but we ended our experience on a light note with some refreshing coconut sorbet.
Given its location in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Nassau isn’t an easy find, but it’s worth the trek for some colourfully creative dishes and picturesque outdoor views. Just don’t forget to order the Black Truffle Labneh.
Time travel in Ras Al-Khaimah: Short films offer glimpse of UAE’s abandoned seafaring settlement
Updated 13 March 2021
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: Roughly 23 kilometers southwest of Ras Al-Khaimah city lies the abandoned town of Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra. The last surviving pearl diving and seafaring settlement in the country, its ghost-like appearance and traditional coral-stone architecture have proved a magnet for the curious over the years. Now an anthropological spotlight is being shone on the once-vibrant community, providing valuable insight into the lifestyles of those who used to live there.
A series of five short films are being screened in the town until April 3, each providing a glimpse of what life was like prior to its abandonment in the 1960s. Screening as part of the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, which has been held at Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra since 2019, each film is an oral history, providing an invaluable window into life in the country’s best-preserved coastal community.
“We really wanted to capture the site and showcase all the work that has gone into Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra in recent years, while at the same time using it as a platform to promote modern and contemporary art in the emirate,” says David Dingus, a research associate at the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, the festival’s organizer. “We received overwhelmingly positive feedback, but everyone wanted to know more about Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra.”
The problem was, very little information was available, so the foundation began researching. It soon became apparent, however, that the only way to gather information would be to interview surviving inhabitants. That in turn would prove challenging, not only because many former residents have died, but because distance and COVID-19 made face-to-face interviews much more difficult.
Initially, respondents tended to be in their fifites, but they were too young to recall the intricacies of life prior to 1968, so the foundation continued searching for older inhabitants. Eventually they tracked down a number of men who were ideal, but not all would or could participate. And although a handful of women were found, none would agree to be filmed. In the end, five men were interviewed for the project.
One of them was Sultan Mohamed Al-Zaabi, who was born in the town and lived there until he was 22. His family had two houses — one in the market and one in the neighborhood of Al-Munakh — and by his late teens he was working as a fisherman, often spending hours at sea.
“Our elders would announce that they would need seven or eight boys to man the ropes on the fishing boat,” Al-Zaabi says in his film. “They would send me out to sea… with 10 or 12 other men and I would man the rope all night long… until dawn. We would come back in the morning and sell the fish for around 20 or 30 or 50 rupees maximum. We would come back tired from being at sea all night. This was the life of working at sea.”
Pearl diving and fishing were the main sources of income, but there were merchants, too, and others who owned livestock or collected firewood from the desert. The town had a large market and shopkeepers would bring rice, flour and sugar from Dubai or Umm Al-Quwain. These merchants were an integral part of the community, providing families with anything they needed until the pearlers or fishermen returned home and paid their dues.
“Living in Al-Jazirah was a blessing,” Hasan Jamal Al-Ahmed remembers fondly. Friends and neighbors would play games including Al-Yarba, Al-Gabba and Al-Zaboot and participate in traditional dances such as Al-Ayyala and Razif. On Thursdays and Fridays, two or three large trays of regag bread would be passed around in the street, he recalls, and during weddings meals would be prepared for the entire neighborhood.
Life was tough, though. Breakfast consisted of dates and coffee, and maybe some bread if you were lucky, and rice and fish would be served for dinner. Medical care consisted largely of traditional remedies and there was no drinking water. The latter had to be brought in by donkey every day before dawn. “One big bottle of water was usually enough for one day or two,” recalls Abdullah Saeed Al-Zaabi. “The water would be poured into the well. As for washing and showering, seawater was used. Every house was near to the sea.”
“Whoever had fish and dates back then lived comfortably,” says Al-Ahmed. “Our house had three stores (rooms), a well, a kitchen, and a majlis. It was not very big, but it was not small either. It was a decent house. Most of Al-Jazirah was built with stones, but a few of the homes were built using palm fronds. Plaster was also a common building material. It would be burned, crushed, and then made. A house would hold up to 10 people. One store was enough for parents and their children to sleep in. There was no electricity, only lanterns.”
Even lanterns were rare. Families would often use masrai — bottles with cotton wicks (the cotton would contain dates and the bottle would contain gas) — for lighting and those who didn’t have electricity would use car batteries to power any electrical devices they might have. There were no telephones either, only a few radios, and when televisions first arrived in the 1960s electricity would be available for only a few hours a day.
In the summer, everybody would leave. For Ibrahim Mousa Al-Zaabi, who was taught to dive with a rock tied around his leg, that meant travelling to Fujairah with his grandfather. “He had a farm with plenty of palm trees,” he recalls. “We would stay for five or six months and then come back, bringing dates on ships. Dates used to be distributed every two days. Every pack of dates had a mark on it. Out of trust between each other, people would go into each house, put the dates down, and leave the house.”
Left untouched for years, the abandoned town has been the subject of restoration work since 2015, when Ras Al-Khaimah’s Department of Antiquities and Museums initiated the Jazirah Al-Hamra Conservation Project. Since then the focus has been on turning the town into a national heritage site, complete with workshops, museum and visitors center.
The challenge now for Dingus is to find a permanent home for the foundation’s oral history project. Whether that will take the form of a permanent fixture at the National Museum of Ras Al-Khaimah or within Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra itself, is uncertain. What Dingus does know, however, is that it’s important to record how its inhabitants used to live.
“We’re losing something with every generation,” he says. “There’s less reinforcement of these stories and their history tends to get lost over time. So we just want to make sure that it isn’t lost and forgotten and that the really unique and rich culture and heritage that was in Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra is remembered.”