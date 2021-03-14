Two arrested at Denmark protest against COVID-19 measures

You are here

People take part in a protest against the military coup and takeover of Myanmar, in Copenhagen, Saturday, March 13, 2021.
  • One person was arrested for throwing fireworks at police during the Saturday march
  • Denmark announced late February that it would ease some restrictions
COPENHAGEN: Two people were arrested on the sidelines of a weekend protest against anti-coronavirus restrictions in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, the police said Sunday.
One person was arrested for throwing fireworks at police during the Saturday march, while another was detained over violent behavior, the police told AFP.
The rally was organized by a group calling itself “Men in Black Denmark” which has called regular demonstrations since the end of last year against what it calls the “dictatorship” of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.
Walking through firework smoke, the protesters held torches as they moved through the city center chanting “Freedom for Denmark” and “Mette Ciao,” a reference to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
Local media reported that the march took place in a “sometimes intense” atmosphere, but without major incident.
The protest came a day after a 30-year-old woman was sentenced to two years in jail for calling for violence during a previous “Men in Black Denmark” rally against COVID-19 restrictions in January.
The case provoked a debate about the sentence which commentators deemed unusually harsh for her at times ambiguous comments.
“Are you ready to walk around and smash the city in a non-violent way?” she had told the crowd during an impromptu speech.
Her sentence was originally set to one year, but the court also invoked a law passed at the end of 2020 that allowed the sentence to be doubled since “it had a background in and was connected to the Covid-19 epidemic.”
Denmark, which has been under a partial lockdown since late December, announced late February that it would ease some restrictions.
However it extended many of them until April 5, including the closure of bars, restaurants (except take-away), and most secondary and higher education establishments.

  • Punjab authorities fined scores of marriage halls and restaurants for violating restrictions
ISLAMABAD: Amid a third wave of the coronavirus that is gripping Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, and the northern part of the country, Pakistani health and administrative authorities have imposed a partial lockdown in affected areas.
Punjab authorities fined scores of marriage halls and restaurants for violating restrictions imposed again to fight the virus.
Officials in the capital, Islamabad, warned citizens that they must wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public.
Pakistan has reported 605,200 cases, including 13,508 deaths.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

  • Mass vaccinations are considered critical to ending the pandemic
  • Pharmaceutical company’s image had already taken a hit over blood clot fears
LONDON: The European Union was faced with another setback in its coronavirus vaccination program after AstraZeneca announced a shortfall, as countries across the world tried to step up their COVID-19 immunization drives.
The pharmaceutical company’s image had already taken a hit with several countries suspending the rollout of its vaccine over blood clot fears, though the World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using it in the fight against the pandemic.
Mass vaccinations are considered critical to ending the pandemic, which has claimed more than 2.6 million lives globally, and the AstraZeneca announcement was another blow for EU leaders, who have already faced criticism for the stumbling start to the jab drive on the hard-hit continent.
“AstraZeneca is disappointed to announce a shortfall in planned COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the European Union ... despite working tirelessly to accelerate supply,” the firm said Saturday.
It had previously warned of shortfalls from its European supply chain due to lower-than-expected production output, and was hoping to compensate by sourcing shots from its global network.
“Unfortunately, export restrictions will reduce deliveries in the first quarter, and are likely to affect deliveries in the second quarter,” the company said.
AstraZeneca’s shot is among the cheapest available, and forms a bulk of deliveries to poorer nations under the WHO-backed Covax initiative, which aims to ensure the equitable global distribution of vaccines.
The supply issues added to the firm’s troubles, with some countries including Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspending use of its shot over concerns over side effects such as blood clots.
The WHO, which said its vaccines advisory committee was examining the safety data, stressed that no causal link has been established between the clots and the jab. AstraZeneca has also insisted that the shot is safe.
Global coronavirus infections are approaching 120 million and even as nations around the world ramp up vaccinations, social distancing and movement restrictions are being used at varying levels to counter the spread of COVID-19.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex did not rule out a new lockdown in the region that is home to the capital Paris, describing the situation as “on a razor’s edge,” while the head of Germany’s disease control agency warned that “the third wave has already started” there.
Italy had already announced new restrictions on Friday, with schools, restaurants, shops and museums ordered to close across most regions.
In Africa, Tunisia and Ethiopia both launched vaccination campaigns on Saturday, but Ethiopian officials flagged an alarming rise in cases too.
The drives are crucial in reviving the global economy, which was battered by the pandemic as most travel was curbed and people forced to stay home with no nation spared the impact.
Millions were left jobless in the United States, the world’s biggest economy, and those who could not work from home had to balance the risk of COVID-19 with the need to make ends meet.
For Matt Valentin, who worked at a cafe in the state of Michigan, the job became an increasingly anxiety-ridden environment last year as the pandemic worsened.
“It went from ‘get these drinks and orders done as fast as possible’ to ‘do all of that, and try not to bring a deadly virus home to your vulnerable family,’” the 21-year-old said.
After a much-criticized start to its vaccination program, the United States has accelerated the rollout of shots, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying 100 million doses have been administered.
That is just less than a third of the total given worldwide so far.
There was also a sign of recovery at American airports, which saw their largest number of passengers in a year.
Just over 1.35 million travelers were checked in at US airports on Friday, the most since March 15 last year, according to the Transportation Safety Administration.
And hopes for international travel were boosted as officials said Australia and Singapore were working to create a travel bubble as early as July, which would allow travelers between the two countries to avoid quarantine.

Topics: EU AstraZeneca Coronavirus

  • Over 80 people have so far been killed in protests against last month’s coup
At least one protester was killed in a police shooting on Sunday in the Myanmar town of Bago, near Yangon, witnesses and domestic media said.
Over 80 people have so far been killed in protests against last month’s coup, according to an advocacy group.

Topics: Myanmar coup

  • The arrests came months after Morales returned to Bolivia from exile on the back of a fresh election victory in October 2020
  • Last month, congress voted to give amnesty to those prosecuted during Anez’s presidency for acts of violence
LA PAZ: Bolivia’s former acting president Jeanine Anez was arrested Saturday on terrorism and sedition charges linked to the ousting of her predecessor and political rival Evo Morales.
Police were also rounding up former ministers who backed the conservative politician’s caretaker government, which was in place for a year after Morales fled the country in November 2019 amid disputed elections, media reports said.
The arrests came months after Morales returned to Bolivia from exile on the back of a fresh election victory in October 2020 for the leftist Movement for Socialism (MAS) party he founded.
The presidency and congress are now under the control of MAS.
“I inform the Bolivian people that Mrs. Jeanine Anez has already been apprehended and is currently in the hands of the police,” government minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo wrote on Twitter and Facebook.
From a police barracks in La Paz, Anez sent letters to the European Union and the Organization of American States asking them to send observer missions to follow the case.
She asked them to “objectively and impartially evaluate the illegal apprehension of which myself and my two former ministers have been victims, on Friday and at dawn this Saturday,” Anez wrote in the letters, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.
Morales, for his part, showed support for the arrests in a tweet demanding punishment for the “authors and accomplices” of what he described as a coup against him.
Anez tweeted a copy of the warrant issued Friday by Bolivia’s public prosecutor with the response: “The political persecution has begun.”
She added the government was accusing her “of having participated in a coup d’etat that never happened.”

In the early hours of Saturday, Bolivian television showed images of Anez, not handcuffed, arriving at La Paz’s El Alto airport, accompanied by Del Castillo and several police officers.
She denounced her arrest as “illegal” in brief remarks to the press, before being taken to a government ministry building to be questioned.
Anez’s former energy minister Rodrigo Guzman and his justice counterpart Alvaro Coimbra, both listed on the prosecutor’s warrant, were detained on Friday.
Coimbra protested the “illegal and abusive” arrest of his former colleague Guzman, before he, too, was brought in.
“We have said that we will always make ourselves available to the law,” Coimbra told Bolivian TV as he was placed into a police vehicle.
Anez, a former senator, took over as caretaker president after Morales left Bolivia. He had lost the support of the armed forces amid violent protests against his re-election to an unconstitutional fourth term.
Several Morales allies who held senior posts also fled, leaving Anez the most senior Senate official still standing.
Morales was himself the target of sedition and terrorism charges in an investigation opened shortly after Anez took power.
But he returned from exile last November after his MAS romped to victory in an October 2020 general election that saw the party’s Luis Arce win the presidency.
Morales has since taken over the leadership of the party.

Last month, congress voted to give amnesty to those prosecuted during Anez’s presidency for acts of violence during the chaos that followed Morales’ resignation.
MAS party member Lidia Patty filed a complaint against Anez last December, claiming she, several of her former ministers, ex-military and police members, and others had promoted the overthrow of Morales, who had been in power for 14 years.
“The MAS has decided to return to the style of dictatorship. It is a shame because Bolivia does not need dictators, it needs freedom and solutions,” Anez tweeted Friday.
In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed “the importance of upholding due process guarantees and full transparency in all legal proceedings” against former government officials in Bolivia.
He also recalled “the important steps taken by all Bolivian actors toward the consolidation of peace” and reiterated the UN’s commitment to support these efforts.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted Saturday that he was following the situation in Bolivia, calling for a resolution “within the framework of transparent justice and without political pressure.”
Anez, a former lawyer, is a longtime critic of leftist Morales, who has branded her “a coup-mongering right-wing senator.”
He has said that Anez “declared herself... interim president without a legislative quorum, surrounded by a group of accomplices.”
Ex-presidents Jorge Quiroga and Carlos Mesa separately condemned the arrests.
“We are in a process of political persecution worse than in dictatorships. It is executed against those who defended democracy and freedom in 2019,” Mesa said on Twitter.
Quiroga accused Arce of being “a tyrant’s apprentice.”
But Justice Minister Ivan Lima insisted the system was independent from government.
“We cannot interfere in cases brought by the prosecutor and by justice. These cases must be pursued within the framework of objectivity and independence,” said Lima.
jac-al/mlr/acb/mtp/je
  • Early in the pandemic Australia effectively closed its international border to slow the spread of the coronavirus
  • Singapore has already opened its border to a handful of countries that have controlled the virus, including Australia
SYDNEY: Australia is “working with Singapore” to create a travel bubble between the two nations as early as July, officials said Sunday, in an effort to restart tourism and travel put on hold by Covid-19.
Early in the pandemic Australia effectively closed its international border to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with non-citizens banned from visiting except in special circumstances.
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said Australia was “working with Singapore at the moment potentially for a bubble (beginning) in July.”
“As the vaccine rolls out, not only in Australia but in other countries, we will reopen more bubbles,” he told public broadcaster ABC.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported the deal would allow Singaporeans and Australians who had been vaccinated to travel between the countries without quarantining.
The newspaper said Canberra is also hoping that people from third countries — such as international students, business travelers and returning citizens — could complete two weeks’ quarantine in Singapore before flying to Australia.
But Singapore, which has already opened its border to a handful of countries that have controlled the virus, including Australia, said it was “not in discussion on the concept of a quarantine center or vaccination hub.”
“Singapore is currently in discussions with Australia on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and resumption of travel with priority for students and business travelers,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Sunday.
“We are also discussing the possibility of an air travel bubble which will allow residents of Singapore and Australia to travel between both countries without the need for quarantine.”
Australia’s 14-day hotel quarantine requirement for arrivals has left tens of thousands of Australians stranded overseas, with caps on returnees introduced as the limited system has been unable to cope with large numbers.
International tourism – worth about $35 billion a year to the country’s economy before the pandemic hit – has evaporated.
Australia already has a one-way “travel bubble” with New Zealand, allowing Kiwis to visit without quarantining, though the scheme has been suspended a number of times in response to virus outbreaks.

Topics: Singapore Australia Coronavirus

