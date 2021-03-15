AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from COVID-19 vaccine

You are here

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola,” The Cloud, in Rome. (File/AP)
A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola,” The Cloud, in Rome. (File/AP)
Updated 15 March 2021
  • Health authorities in some countries suspended the use of its vaccine over clotting issues
AstraZeneca Plc said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.
AstraZeneca’s review, which covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union, comes after health authorities in some countries suspended the use of its vaccine over clotting issues.
“A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country,” the company said.
Authorities in Ireland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues, while Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots last week while investigating a death from coagulation disorders.
European Medicines Agency has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view that was echoed by the World Health Organization on Friday.
The drugmaker said, 15 events of deep vein thrombosis and 22 events of pulmonary embolism have been reported so far, which is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.
The company said additional testing has and is being conducted by the company and the European health authorities and none of the re-tests have shown cause for concern. The monthly safety report will be made public on the EMA website in the following week, AstraZeneca said.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in collaboration with Oxford University, has been authorized for use in the European Union and many countries but not yet by US regulators.
The company is preparing to file for US emergency use authorization and is expecting data from its US Phase III trial to be available in the coming weeks.

UK police defend handling of women’s safety protest

Well-wishers gather to honor murder victim Sarah Everard at the bandstand on Clapham Common in London on Sunday. (AFP)
  • Thousands of women have shared their stories online about the safety precautions they have to take on a daily basis, and their experience of intimidation, harassment and assault by men
LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police on Sunday defended its handling of a high-profile protest calling for greater public safety for women, after male officers were seen scuffling with the crowd and physically restraining female demonstrators.

Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions on Saturday night to gather on Clapham Common park to mark the death of Sarah Everard, who went missing nearby as she walked home earlier this month.
The 33-year-old marketing executive was later found dead. A serving police officer with the London force has since been charged with her kidnap and murder.
But widely shared footage of uniformed police officers restraining and handcuffing some women marking Everard’s death with a candlelit tribute has triggered outrage.
Protest organizers Reclaim These Streets condemned the actions of officers “physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence.”
Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have both demanded explanations from Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who has faced calls to quit.
But one of Dick’s deputies, Helen Ball, said police, who had refused permission for the vigil to take place, “must act for people’s safety.”
“Hundreds of people were packed tightly together, posing a very real risk of easily transmitting COVID-19” she added in a statement early Sunday — Mother’s Day in Britain.
“Regrettably, a small minority of people began chanting at officers, pushing and throwing items.
“We absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary. But we were placed in this position because of the overriding need to protect people’s safety.”
Four arrests were made for public order offenses and for breaches of coronavirus regulations, the force said.
Everard’s disappearance, and the huge search to find her, has renewed attention on women’s safety in public places and the issue of male violence.
She had visited friends in Clapham and was returning home to Brixton, about a 50-minute walk away, when she disappeared around 9:30 p.m. on March 3.
Her body was found this week in Kent, southeast England.
Thousands of women have shared their stories online about the safety precautions they have to take on a daily basis, and their experience of intimidation, harassment and assault by men.

BACKGROUND

Protest organizers Reclaim These Streets condemned the actions of officers ‘physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence.’

The Guardian columnist Marina Hyde on Friday wrote how she was followed and verbally abused by a man as she went to pick up her young son from school.
“What happened to me was nothing — the nothing women know all too well,” she said, highlighting how the issue was so widespread.
Tensions and mounting anger spilled over at Clapham Common on Saturday night, where the park’s bandstand has turned into a floral shrine for Everard.
Earlier Saturday, Prince William’s wife, Kate, visited the scene, while across the country candles were lit on doorsteps as a mark of respect.
“She remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married to Prince William,” the Sunday Mirror quoted an unnamed royal source as saying.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who left a lantern outside the door of his 10 Downing Street office and residence, promised action.
“I will do everything I can to make sure the streets are safe and ensure women and girls do not face harassment or abuse,” he tweeted.
But the police action to disperse the crowds has done little to calm public anger. Protesters shouted “shame on you” as officers took people away.
The main opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer, a former chief public prosecutor, called the scenes “deeply disturbing.”
“(The) Met mishandled vigil plan from the outset,” added Harriet Harman, who was women’s minister in Tony Blair’s government.
“They should have reached agreement,” she tweeted.
Caroline Nokes, who chairs parliament’s women and equalities committee, said: “In this country we police by consent, not by trampling the tributes and dragging women.”
Vigil organizers have said they hoped to raise £320,000 ($445,000) for women’s causes.

2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

  • Fatal gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday
  • Investigators were still seeking a possible motive
CHICAGO: Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others in what authorities say may have been a gang-related shooting.
Officers responded at around 4:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at a towing company where the party took place, police said. Jose Jara, a department spokesman, said in a statement that those shot were between the ages of 20 and 44.
Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times. Others went to hospitals on their own or were taken by acquaintances, which complicated getting an accurate count of the wounded, said authorities, who initially reported that 10 people had been shot but later raised the total to 12 and then 15 people.
Red and black balloons and a shoe were on the ground outside the business shortly after the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported. It said a blood stain was also visible on concrete.
The Tribune cited preliminary information in a police report as saying the shooting may have been gang-related. A woman who had been shot in the head was found dead outside the building, and a 39-year-old man was found dead inside in a back room, according to the police report. Authorities hadn’t made any arrests as of Sunday afternoon.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office later identified those killed as 30-year-old Rayneesha Dotson and 39-year-old Lionel Darling. They were pronounced dead at 4:55 a.m. at the scene, the medical examiner’s office said.
Speaking to reporters near the scene of the shooting in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood, Police Superintendent David Brown said investigators were still seeking a possible motive.
Brown said four guns were recovered at the scene, but he didn’t say whether investigators believe more than one person fired shots.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Brown said. “Detectives are really just getting started.”
A bar had been step up in a garage attached to the business for what Brown described as a “pop-up party.”
“We don’t know what the celebration associated with this party was at this point, we’re still trying to follow-up on leads on what that motive might be,” Brown said.
More than 760 people were killed in Chicago in 2020, one the highest homicide totals in the city in 20 years. Police blamed many of those killings on disputes between rival gangs.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the shooting “outrageous” in a series of Twitter posts Sunday, urging those who witnessed it to come forward and tell police what they saw. She added that “people out there, people reading this, know who pulled the trigger last night.”
“For the mothers who will never hear their child’s voice again, and the children who will grow up without a parent, I urge you to please support our city in this investigation so justice can be served and our families can move forward from this tragic and heart-shattering loss,” Lightfoot said.

At least 4 people shot dead in Myanmar anti-coup protests

Myanmar’s anti-coup protesters carry an injured man following clashes with security in Yangon on Sunday. (AP)
  • We will never give up to an unjust military, but we will carve our future together with our united power
  • Security forces continue their violent crackdown against dissent
YANGON: At least four people were shot dead during protests in Myanmar on Sunday, as security forces continued their violent crackdown against dissent following last month’s military coup.
Two of the victims were killed in Yangon, the country’s largest city. One of them was shot in the head and another was shot in the abdomen, according to local media covering the demonstrations in Hlaing Thar Yar Township.
A third person died in the northern city of Hpakant when police fired into a crowd of demonstrators, local media reported. A fourth victim, a woman, died after being shot in the head in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, as security forces were conducting clearance operations.
In Yangon, video posted on social media showed crowds of people, some wearing hard hats and gas masks, running down a street amid sounds of gunfire. The demonstrators quickly sprayed vapor from fire extinguishers as they retreated.
The use of fire extinguishers — common now in protests across Myanmar — is intended to smother tear gas and also create a vapor screen that makes it harder for police to pursue or shoot demonstrators.
There were also reports of injuries from live rounds and rubber bullets in other parts of Yangon, including Insein district, where billows of black smoke could be seen after security forces reportedly set roadblocks on fire.
On Saturday, the civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military leaders who seized power in the Feb. 1 coup. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted lawmakers and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party, addressed the public for the first time since the coup.
“This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he said in a video posted on the shadow government’s website and social media.
“In order to form a federal democracy, which all ethnic brothers who have been suffering various kinds of oppressions from the dictatorship for decades really desired, this revolution is the chance for us to put our efforts together,” he said.
He added: “We will never give up to an unjust military, but we will carve our future together with our united power. Our mission must be accomplished.”
At the end of the message, he flashed the three-finger salute that has become a symbol of resistance to the military rulers.
Also Saturday, security forces again opened fire on demonstrators, killing four in Mandalay, two in Pyay in south-central Myanmar, and one in Twante, a suburb of Yangon. Details of all seven deaths were posted on multiple social media accounts, with some accompanied by photos of the victims.
The actual death toll is likely to be higher, as police apparently seized some bodies, and some of the victims suffered serious gunshot wounds that doctors and nurses working at makeshift clinics would be hard-pressed to treat. Many hospitals are occupied by security forces, and as a result are boycotted by medical personnel and shunned by protesters.
The independent UN human rights expert for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said last week that credible reports indicated that at least 70 people had died so far, and cited growing evidence of crimes against humanity by the military.
Other unofficial but carefully compiled tallies put the number of deaths since the coup at around 90.
Saturday’s killings did not faze demonstrators in Yangon who crowded a downtown commercial area past the official 8 p.m. curfew to hold a mass candlelight vigil and sing about their cause. The mostly young protesters rallied at an intersection where they usually gather for daytime protests.
After-dark rallies were also held in Mandalay and elsewhere.
The nighttime protests may reflect a more aggressive approach to self-defense that has been advocated by some protesters. Police have been aggressively patrolling residential neighborhoods at night, firing into the air and setting off stun grenades as part of intimidation.
They have also been carrying out targeted raids, taking people from their homes with minimal resistance. In at least two known cases, the detainees died in custody within hours of being hauled away.

Philippines: COVID-19 vaccination drive on track as cases surge

A health worker prepares a syringe with the Sinovac Biotech's Coronavac vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Sta. Ana Hospital, in Manila, Philippines, March 2, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • The country’s vaccination drive started on March 1 with 600,000 Sinovac shots donated by China
MANILA: The Philippines is on track with its COVID-19 vaccination drive, the head of the government’s vaccine strategy said on Sunday, addressing criticisms the rollout has been slow as worries grow about a surge in new cases.
The Department of Health reported 4,899 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a day after recording the largest single-day increase in more than six months with 5,000 additional infections.
The latest tally brought the country’s total confirmed cases to 621,498, among the highest in Asia, with the reported death toll increasing by 63 to 12,829.
Carlito Galvez, who is in charge of the government’s vaccine procurement program, said almost 90 percent of the more than 1 million doses that arrived so far had been deployed nationwide.
“(The government) is on track in implementing its immunization program and optimistic that it would be able to achieve its target of inoculating about 70 percent of the country’s population within this year,” Galvez said in a statement.
The country’s vaccination drive started on March 1 with 600,000 Sinovac shots donated by China.
The Philippines also received an initial 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine through the COVAX facility.
The total volume is just a small fraction of the 161 million doses the government plans to acquire to inoculate 50 million to 70 million Filipinos this year.
With limited supply, only frontline medical staff and health care workers are being given shots at the moment.
The rise in cases has prompted mayors in Metro Manila to reimpose localized lockdowns and nighttime curfews for two weeks beginning on Monday.
In Quezon City, the capital region’s most populous city, additional restrictions will be enforced including a liquor ban and the closure of gyms, spas and Internet cafes.

Artwork built from Mediterranean refugee boat wreckage to tour England

  • The Lampedusa Cross, produced by an Italian artist, was acquired by the British Museum
  • Exhibition curator: “It is an artifact shaped by tragedy that symbolizes those who have nothing and desperately seek to share in a better future”
LONDON: A cross built from the remains of a refugee boat that capsized in the Mediterranean will tour English museums and galleries later this year in a bid to encourage the debate on migration.
The artwork was produced by a carpenter on the Italian island of Lampedusa near Tunisia. It was acquired by the British Museum five years ago.
The cross will be loaned by the museum to galleries in Manchester, Hastings, Derby, Ipswich, Bristol and Rochester.
Exhibitions in which the cross is featured will also contain the work of Syrian-born artist Issam Kourbaj, whose series “Dark Water, Burning World” contains 12 miniature boats filled with burnt matches to represent migrants.
The cross was constructed in the wake of the Mediterranean tragedy in 2013. A vessel carrying 466 people from Somalia and Eritrea caught fire, capsized and sank near Lampedusa.
Of those on board the ship, 311 people drowned. Residents on the nearby island fed and clothed the survivors, who were housed in a local church.
Francesco Tuccio made crosses from the resulting wreckage for each of the 155 survivors, on top of several larger pieces.
Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said: “The wood of the cross is a reminder of the passage, not only of these vulnerable refugees who staked everything on the boats being able to safely transport them, but of the human beings throughout history who have sought refuge on similar perilous journeys.
“I hope visitors around the UK will connect with the poignancy of the cross and will be able to reflect upon the ongoing disruption, upheaval and hope that it symbolizes.”
Jill Cook, curator of the exhibition, said: “The Lampedusa Cross reminds us of all the histories that are lost, and of the thousands of people who are not otherwise remembered. The wood, with its paint blistered by the sun and smelling of salt, sea and suffering, embodies a crisis of our times, as well as hope.
“The cross invites discussion of the varied reactions to one of the great tragedies of our time. It is an artifact shaped by tragedy that symbolizes those who have nothing and desperately seek to share in a better future.”
Kourbaj said Syrians who cross into Europe in boats are “desperate to escape” the violence of their home country.
He added that his work “reflects the trauma that those women, children and men carry with them, while water-like resin holds these burnt matches together, just as we all bond, hold and support each other in desperate times.”

