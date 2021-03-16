You are here

Envoy: Myanmar generals ‘could face same fate as Saddam, Gaddafi’

Envoy: Myanmar generals 'could face same fate as Saddam, Gaddafi'
A protester walks in a street strewn with water bags, used to counter the effects of tear gas, during an anti-coup protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Dr. Sasa appealed to the military chiefs now in control of the country to stand down, free newly detained prisoners and oversee a return to democracy
  • Dr. Sasa: ‘If we do not form this international coalition on Myanmar as soon as possible, it will bring, I’m afraid, the greatest civil war that we have ever seen’
LONDON: Myanmar military figures have been told that they are following in the footsteps of Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi as fears of an imminent civil war mount in the country.

Since the Feb. 1 coup, 138 protesters have been killed in demonstrations, the UN has said. Dr. Sasa, the special envoy to the UN of Myanmar’s now-dissolved Parliament, told Sky News that if fighting continues without a reaction from the international community, his country’s people will be “forced to defend themselves.”

Sasa appealed to the military chiefs now in control of the country to stand down, free newly detained prisoners and oversee a return to democracy.

He warned that a failure to do so will result in coup leaders “arrested or killed,” comparing them to Gaddafi, Saddam and Osama bin Laden.

Sasa said India, China, the US, the UK, Europe and Myanmar’s neighbors must work together to pressure the generals who have taken control of his country.

“If we do not form this international coalition on Myanmar as soon as possible, it will bring, I’m afraid, the greatest civil war that we have ever seen,” he added.

“We don’t need statements anymore. We don’t need the words anymore. We need actions. So we are asking for action from the international community.

“What we mean is coordinated, targeted and tougher sanctions, both diplomatically, economically and politically.”

Greek, Turkish diplomats hold talks after year of strain

Greek, Turkish diplomats hold talks after year of strain
  • The exploratory talks are aimed at leading to more formal negotiations following a five-year pause
  • The tension between Greece and Turkey led to a dangerous military build-up in the eastern Mediterranean last year
ATHENS, Greece: Senior diplomats from Greece and Turkey are meeting in Athens on Tuesday in an effort to ease long-standing tensions between the two NATO members over disputed sea boundaries and related mineral rights.
The exploratory talks are aimed at leading to more formal negotiations following a five-year pause.
The tension between Greece and Turkey led to a dangerous military build-up in the eastern Mediterranean last year and also added strain to Ankara’s ties with the European Union.
The EU is currently preparing an evaluation report on its relationship with Turkey, but European officials say there have been signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Moderna announces start of Covid-19 vaccine trials for children

Moderna announces start of Covid-19 vaccine trials for children
WASHINGTON: US manufacturer Moderna on Tuesday said it has started Covid-19 vaccine trials for children aged from 6 months to under 12 years old, with plans to enroll about 6,750 participants.
"We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the US and Canada," said CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement.
"This pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our Covid-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population."

Afghan official: Gunmen fire at university bus, killing 2

Afghan official: Gunmen fire at university bus, killing 2
KABUL: Gunmen opened fire at a minibus belonging to a university in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding six, a provincial official said.
Jawed Basharat, spokesman for the police chief in Baghlan province, said a student and the driver of the minibus were killed in the attack, which took place on the outskirts of Puli Khomri, the provincial capital. The wounded were all university lecturers.
The bus was carrying students and teachers from the faculty of agriculture and was traveling to the university, Basharat said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said the militant group was not involved in it.
Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and other violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government continue to face an impasse.
The Daesh group’s local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the violence, but many attacks go unclaimed, with the Afghan government putting the blame on the Taliban. The insurgents have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.
Last November, Daesh militants stormed Kabul University, sparking an hours-long gunbattle in the Afghan capital that killed 22 people and wounded another 22. And earlier, in October, Daesh claimed another brutal assault on a tutoring center in Kabul’s mostly Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi that killed 24 students and wounded more than 100 others.
Also Tuesday, authorities reported that four people who were among the 15 wounded in an attack on a minibus in Kabul the previous day had died — three women and a 3-year-old child. Earlier reports had no fatalities.
In western Herat province, insurgents on Tuesday morning stormed a police outpost on the Pashdan Dam, killing three members of the Afghan security forces, said Wahid Qatali, the province’s governor. The dam on the Hari River is still under construction.
Qatali added that four security personnel were wounded in the attack, for which he blamed the Taliban. There was no immediate response from the insurgents.

Britain to expand nuclear warhead stockpile by over 40% as global threats rise

Britain to expand nuclear warhead stockpile by over 40% as global threats rise
LONDON: Britain will grow its nuclear warhead stockpile by more than 40% to ensure its security in a more risky global environment and as it faces new technological threats, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday.
The country had previously been reducing its nuclear weapons stockpile, and in 2010, the government set a cap of 180 warheads for the mid-2020 period. Johnson has scrapped the earlier limit and announced the number would now rise to a maximum of 260.
Britain said in a security and defence review it faced risks from nuclear-armed states, emerging nuclear states and state-sponsored nuclear terrorism, and its nuclear deterrent was needed to guarantee its security and that of its allies.
"Some states are now significantly increasing and diversifying their nuclear arsenals," the government said in the review. "The increase in global competition, challenges to the international order, and proliferation of potentially disruptive technologies all pose a threat to strategic stability."
Britain also said it planned to replace its current nuclear warhead with a new one which would be able to operate throughout the lifespan of four new submarines being built and due to enter service in the early 2030s.
It will work with the United States to ensure the new warhead remains Trident-compatible.
With its current submarines, Britain said it would stick to its existing policy of always having one submarine of its four nuclear deterrent submarines on continuous patrol.ove to an overall nuclear weapon stockpile of no more than 260 warheads," it added.

EU says Pfizer to deliver over 200 mln vaccine doses in Q2

EU says Pfizer to deliver over 200 mln vaccine doses in Q2
  • The EU aims to vaccinate at least 255 million people, or 70% of its adult population
BRUSSELS: The European Commission expects to receive more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday, putting the European Union on course to meet its inoculation target.
The EU aims to vaccinate at least 255 million people, or 70% of its adult population, by the end of the summer.
It has faced criticism of a slow rollout amid supply delays from some drugmakers, hiccups in vaccination plans and the suspension of inoculations using the AstraZeneca vaccine due to potential health issues.
The new expected deliveries from Pfizer include 10 million doses originally expected in the third and fourth quarters, the Commission said.
“These accelerated 10 million doses will bring the total doses of BioNTech-Pfizer in quarter two up to over 200 million,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, revealing for the first time the volume of doses expected from Pfizer in the April-June quarter.
Pfizer on Tuesday confirmed the EU statement regarding second-quarter supply.
“This is very good news. It gives member states room to maneuver and possibly fill gaps in deliveries,” von der Leyen said.
The additional doses would be moved forward from an option of 100 million doses in a second contract the EU signed in January with Pfizer and BioNTech, the EU statement said.
In total the EU has booked 600 million doses from the two companies in two separate contracts.
It is unclear whether this announcement could lead to changes in the EU’s overall delivery forecasts. The Commission said last week it expected 300 million doses in the second quarter from all the vaccine makers it had contracts with.
The bloc in the second quarter expects 55 million doses from Johnson & Johnson and 35 million from Moderna, according to a delivery schedule published by the Italian government and an internal document on supply forecasts from Germany’s health ministry.
AstraZeneca last week announced it aimed to deliver to the 27-nation bloc 70 million doses in the second quarter from its original contractual obligation of 180 million.

