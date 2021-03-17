Muslim groups boycott review of UK counter-extremism strategy

You are here

William Shawcross with his Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) medal, during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, March 10, 2011.
  Prevent review chair accused of track record of hostility toward Muslims
  Joint statement: 'If Muslim organizations engage with this review, it strengthens its legitimacy and its power to recommend policies more harmful to the community'
LONDON: A group of over 450 Islamic organizations in the UK will boycott a review of the government’s anti-radicalization Prevent program over the appointment of its chairman.

William Shawcross, who led the UK Charity Commission from 2012 to 2018, has been accused of having a track record of hostility toward Islam and Muslims.

Prevent facilitates schools, medical trusts, prisons and local authorities reporting individuals they believe may be at risk of turning to extremist ideologies. 

Critics have long said it facilitates discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities in the UK, particularly members of the Muslim community.

Many have called for an independent review of its methods, but the impartiality of that review is being called into question.

The opposition to Shawcross surrounds his time at the Charity Commission where, under his lead, Muslim charities said they were unfairly and disproportionately targeted with investigations into their activities.

Groups including 350 mosques, the Association of Muslim Lawyers, the Muslim Youth Network and Advancing Voices of Women Against Islamophobia released a statement saying: “No serious, objective, critical review can be undertaken by someone with such a track record — rather we should expect him to promote a hardening of policies towards Muslims.”

They added: “If Muslim organizations engage with this review, it strengthens its legitimacy and its power to recommend policies more harmful to the community.”

Neil Basu, a leading UK counter-terrorism police officer, called it “the most important pillar of our counter-terrorism strategy.”

But he warned that a lack of trust from the Muslim community over the appointment of Shawcross to oversee its review risks undoing its progress.

“We will, of course, work with the government’s chosen reviewer, because we believe the process will give our Prevent practitioners the opportunity to share their many years of expertise and insight, with the hope of bringing lasting improvement to this vital strategy,” he said.

“But we also recognize how important the support and trust of our communities will be if we are to continue to protect vulnerable people, and so it is with great disappointment that I read some key groups plan to boycott the review altogether.”

Basu’s faith in Prevent is not shared by the signatories of the statement boycotting the review. 

Prof. Nasar Meer of the University of Edinburgh said: “Prevent is a bad policy that has only worsened with time. An independent review of its attack on the freedom of speech, curtailment of fundamental liberties and criminalization of communities is long overdue. Sadly, the Shawcross review promises no such thing.”

De Montfort University’s Dr. Fatima Rajina said: “The presence of Prevent in smaller organizations within local communities that provide essential services … illustrates its perniciousness.”

She added: “Prevent is expanding its tentacles into community spaces that ought to remain safe for Muslims but, yet again, it is there to surveil and monitor.”

A Home Office spokesperson defended the appointment of Shawcross, saying: “It is absolutely wrong to suggest that Prevent focuses on a particular group, ethnicity or ideology. Unfortunately, some organizations continue to perpetuate falsehoods about Prevent.

“A panel, led by an independent chair, assessed the candidates (for the role of) independent reviewer of Prevent and found that William Shawcross met the criteria and possessed the right range of skills and experience.”

Updated 17 March 2021
Reuters

Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply

Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply
  Sinopharm, the only vaccine currently available in the country, requires two doses
  The country launched COVID-19 vaccinations for the public on March 10, starting with older people
Updated 17 March 2021
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday received a Chinese donation of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the country’s total supply to 1 million shots, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.
The South Asian nation of 220 million people launched COVID-19 vaccinations for the public on March 10, starting with older people. Health workers started receiving shots in early February.
“These 500,000 doses will ensure smooth continuation of our vaccine drive, currently under way for senior citizens,” Sultan said in a tweet.
Sinopharm, the only vaccine currently available in the country, requires two doses.
The virus infections have sharply increased lately in the overwhelmingly Muslim nation that has had a history of refusing vaccination.
The percentage of COVID tests coming back positive across the country has touched 6.26% and crossed 11% in Punjab, the largest province.
Pakistan has recorded 612,315 coronavirus cases and 13,656 deaths, with 2,351 infections and 61 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The country has not secured any vaccine from drug manufacturers and is depending on the GAVI/WHO COVAX initiative for poorer nations and the donations.
Pakistan is expecting to get GAVI’s first batch of 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca sometime later this month, officials said.
Besides Sinopharm and AstraZeneca, Pakistan has approved Russia’s Sputnik and China’s CanSino Biologics Inc’s (CanSinoBIO) vaccines for emergency use.
CanSinoBIO has released interim efficacy results from a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98% success rate in stopping severe infections.
In the Pakistani subset, efficacy of the CanSinoBIO vaccine at preventing symptomatic cases was 74.8% and 100% at preventing severe disease.
Authorities last week reversed a decision to allow large indoor gatherings like cinemas, theaters and marriage halls in Pakistan after opening up almost all sectors of society.

UK govt to avoid vote on aid spending

UK govt to avoid vote on aid spending
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

UK govt to avoid vote on aid spending

UK govt to avoid vote on aid spending
  Critics say PM fears rebellion from own MPs if Parliament has say
  Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia set to be worst affected by cuts
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has said it will not allow Parliament to vote on cuts to its overseas aid budget, with critics saying it fears that a rebellion from its own MPs could scupper the plans.

The move comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to reduce government spending in an effort to reduce the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The government plans to reduce foreign aid by as much as £5 billion ($6.9 billion), a drop to 0.5 percent of the UK’s gross domestic product from its previous legal commitment of 0.7 percent.

Critics have said the move could be unlawful and amounts to “balancing the books on the backs of the world’s poor,” with some of the most poverty-stricken nations set to suffer most.

In leaked plans drawn up by the government, it was revealed that war-torn Syria, Yemen and Libya could see their foreign aid from the UK slashed by as much as two thirds.

Lebanon, in the grip of a devastating COVID-19 outbreak, political deadlock and an economic crisis, could see its budget cut by over 80 percent.

South Sudan and Somalia are also in line to see aid spending from the UK fall, by 59 and 60 percent respectively.

The British government said it will seek to increase spending on foreign aid when the UK’s economic forecast improves.

But that did not stop criticism from a cross-section of MPs, who said the move could breach the 2015 International Development Act, making it subject to legal challenge if not brought to a vote in Parliament.

Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell told the House of Commons that the decision would also undermine the UK’s position as president of the G7 this year, noting that it is “the only country in the G7 that is cutting its development budget.”

He added: “If (Johnson) is determined to pursue this aspect of his policy, when will he bring it to the House for a vote? He may be in danger, as from the start of the new financial year, of creating an unlawful budget.”

Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley said: “We should meet the commitment (to foreign aid spending) we made in successive manifestos. I want to stand beside the prime minister as well as behind him, and we want to proudly meet that commitment.”

Johnson responded that he believes a commitment to increase spending later means that the government will not be in breach of the International Development Act.

“We can be very proud of what we are doing,” he said. “Of course we want the percentage to go back up again when fiscal circumstances allow, but I think people of common sense understand that £10 billion (the new target) is a huge sum in the current circumstances, and they will appreciate that it is right to wait until fiscal circumstances have improved.”

Criticism also came from the charity sector, with Oxfam CEO Danny Sriskandarajah condemning the decision to cut aid spending while increasing the UK’s spending on nuclear weapons. “It shows the government has got its priorities badly wrong,” he told The Times.

Elderly man stabbed near church in Montpellier, France

Elderly man stabbed near church in Montpellier, France
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

Elderly man stabbed near church in Montpellier, France

Elderly man stabbed near church in Montpellier, France
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A 75-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck near a church in Montpellier, France, local media reported. 

The victim was transferred to hospital after he was found on rue de l'Ancien Courrier in l'Ecusson.

The attack took place near the Saint-Roch church.

 

US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks

US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks

US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks
  Sanctions follow planned changes to Hong Kong's electoral law endorsed by China
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

HONG KONG: The US sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, just ahead of the Biden administration’s first face-to-face talks with China.
The sanctions follow planned changes to Hong Kong’s electoral law endorsed by China’s ceremonial legislature last week, which will give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers. The move will reduce the proportion of those directly elected and ensures that only those determined to be truly loyal to Beijing are allowed to run for office — effectively shutting opposition figures out of the political process.
The US announcement was made Wednesday during a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Japan and South Korea, both of which are wary of China’s growing economic, military and political heft.
While in Tokyo, the two officials delivered a joint statement with their Japanese counterparts expressing concern about Beijing’s human rights violations in the western Xinjiang region against ethnic minorities and China’s determination to alter the status of a group of uninhabited islets administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing. The two arrived in Seoul on Wednesday for talks.
On Thursday, Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the foreign affairs chief of China’s ruling Communist Party, Yang Jiechi, in Anchorage, Alaska.
The White House has set low expectations for the meeting. A senior official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said the two sides would not deliver a joint statement and no major announcements were expected.
While President Joe Biden has sought to ease the harsh tone his predecessor took with China, his administration appears committed to taking a tough line on those issues.
China has rejected all criticism of its policies toward Hong Kong, accusing foreign governments of interfering and saying political tightening was necessary following months of anti-government protests in 2019.
Last June, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city and Hong Kong authorities have arrested most of the prominent pro-democracy supporters and outspoken critics. Many others have fled abroad and renewed their calls this week for members of the Hong Kong diaspora to keep up the fight for freedoms promised to the city after the 1997 end of British colonial rule.
Among those included in the sanctions are Wang Chen, a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s elite 25-member Politburo, and Tam Yiu-chung, the Hong Kong delegate to the Chinese parliament’s standing committee, which drafted the national security law.
Several officers from Hong Kong’s National Security Division were also sanctioned, including Li Kwai-wah, a senior superintendent, as well as Edwina Lau, a deputy commissioner of the Hong Kong police force and the head of the division.
“The release of today’s update to the Hong Kong Autonomy Act report underscores our deep concern with the National People’s Congress March 11 decision to unilaterally undermine Hong Kong’s electoral system,” Blinken said in a statement.
“A stable, prosperous Hong Kong that respects human rights, freedoms, and political pluralism serves the interests of Hong Kong, mainland China, and the broader international community,” he said.
Starting last October, the US had already sanctioned 10 officials including Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming. Sanctions forbid their travel to the US and block their dealings with American financial institutions.
Chinese officials have shrugged off the impact of sanctions, with some calling their designation a point of pride in what they view as an attempt to undermine Chinese control in Hong Kong and its rise as a competitor to the US.

Top US officials arrive in Seoul with China, North Korea on agenda

Top US officials arrive in Seoul with China, North Korea on agenda
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

Top US officials arrive in Seoul with China, North Korea on agenda

Top US officials arrive in Seoul with China, North Korea on agenda
  Biden administration focused on rallying alliances with its key Asian partners to counter a rising China
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

SEOUL: Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrived in Seoul on Wednesday with top US diplomat Antony Blinken following for talks with South Korean officials to bolster a united front against an increasingly assertive China and the nuclear-armed North.
The South is the second leg of their inaugural overseas trip, and like their first stop, Japan, a leading security ally of the United States.
The Biden administration is focused on rallying alliances with its key Asian partners to counter a rising China.
Before leaving Tokyo, Secretary of State Blinken accused Beijing of acting more repressively at home and “more aggressively abroad,” citing its activities in the East and South China Seas and toward Taiwan.
“It’s important for us to make clear together that China cannot expect to act with impunity,” Blinken said.
North Korea is likely to move up the agenda in the South, where the US stations 28,500 troops to defend it against its neighbor.
The allies kicked off joint military exercises last week and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister warned Washington this week against “causing a stink at its first step” if it wants to “sleep in peace for coming four years.”
The statement by Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, was the reclusive state’s first explicit reference to the new leadership in Washington, more than four months after Joe Biden was elected to replace Donald Trump – although it still did not mention the 78-year-old Democrat by name.
The US envoys will meet on Thursday with President Moon Jae-in, who brokered the talks process between Kim and Trump in 2018.
Trump’s unorthodox approach to foreign policy saw him trade insults and threats of war with Kim Jong Un before an extraordinary diplomatic bromance that saw a series of headline-grabbing meetings.
But ultimately no progress was made toward Washington’s declared aim of denuclearizing North Korea, with a second summit in Hanoi in early 2019 breaking up without an agreement and Pyongyang still under multiple international sanctions for its banned weapons programs.
Blinken and Austin will consult on a review of Washington’s policy toward the North being carried out by the new administration.
But they have already called during their trip for “the complete denuclearization of North Korea.”
The phrase is anathema to Pyongyang, which prefers the broader and more ambiguous “denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” which could be taken to include the US nuclear umbrella over the South.
Since Hanoi, Moon’s administration has repeatedly tried to reach out to Pyongyang but has been regularly rebuffed.

