Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases

Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases
Government officials have shunned proposals for entire regions or provinces to shift to tighter community quarantines. (AFP)
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases

Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases
  The Philippines is seeing a spike in new cases, including those with more transmissible variants
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Friday recorded 7,103 new coronavirus cases, the country’s biggest daily increase in infections, and 13 more deaths.
The ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 648,066 while confirmed deaths have reached 12,900. The Philippines, its capital region in particular, is seeing a spike in new cases, including those with more transmissible variants.

Crackdown on Turkey's pro-Kurdish party intensifies after dawn raids

Crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party intensifies after dawn raids
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party intensifies after dawn raids

Crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party intensifies after dawn raids
  Human rights groups call for release of prominent civil society figure Ozturk Turkdogan
  Former president warns of international "isolation" amid US, EU criticism
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Following its lawsuit to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the Turkish government’s crackdown against the party escalated on Friday morning, with dawn raids carried out on houses in Istanbul, Ankara and several other cities detaining dozens of people, including local HDP executives.

The government claims the HDP has ties with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which the HDP denies.

On March 17, a prosecutor filed a case with the Constitutional Court of Turkey to ban the HDP, the third largest party in the Turkish Parliament, representing 6 million voters at the 2018 election

The move, criticized by the US and the EU, was denounced by the HDP as a “political coup” not based on legal grounds.

“Even after all of (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan’s authoritarian repression against his political opponents, actually shutting down an opposition party always seemed like a bridge too far,” Merve Tahiroglu, Turkey program coordinator at the Project on Middle East Democracy (POMED), told Arab News.

“Given that Erdogan himself has suffered from anti-democratic party closures throughout his political career, it may still prove too politically costly for him to pursue the closure of the HDP,” she added.

Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) survived a closure case of its own in 2008 after an indictment brought by the then chief prosecutor, seeking to bar it and its leaders from politics. The Constitutional Court decided instead to cut the party’s state funding due to its “anti-secular” practices.

According to Tahiroglu, the latest government moves to ban the HDP from the political scene, and the recent crackdown on party officials, aims to appease the AKP’s far-right coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party.

But, she said, even the threat of closing down the HDP would benefit Erdogan by driving a wedge in the opposition coalition, forcing politicians to either come out in support of the move, thereby alienating liberal and Kurdish voters, or oppose the move, alienating nationalists.

On Thursday, former Turkish President Abdullah Gul, a staunch critic of Erdogan, warned that attempts to close the HDP will damage Turkey greatly, adding that similar moves against pro-Kurdish parties in the past had resulted in “Turkey’s isolation.”

Despite up to 600 officials facing expulsion from political life, the HDP is expected to regroup under a new brand, but with similar ideological beliefs, if officially closed.

“The ongoing crackdowns against the HDP are bad enough for Turkish democracy. But given the Biden administration’s emphasis on democratic values, the closure of an opposition party should be a red line,” Tahiroglu said.

In Ankara, Ozturk Turkdogan, the chairman of Human Rights Association (IHD), was also detained during the raids, with no official statement given as to why.

Turkdogan was recently criticized by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu after he condemned the government for risking the lives of 13 people during a military operation in northern Iraq’s Gara Mountains, where Turkish hostages were being held, and were later executed, by the PKK.

Soylu reacted angrily to Turkdogan’s criticism, calling the IHD a “cursed association.”

The IHD has previously acted as an intermediary between the PKK and the state to return hostages, including 20 captives who were returned to Turkey in 2015.

Turkdogan also recently criticized the government’s new Human Rights Action Plan, claiming that it was little more than window dressing, and that it should include measures to protect human rights activists and associations.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) released a statement on Friday, calling for the immediate release of Turkdogan.

“The arrest and search of Turkdogan’s (house) continues a systematic pattern of misuse of criminal law to harass and persecute human rights defenders and lawyers in Turkey in recent years,” said the ICJ’s Europe and Central Asia Program Director Roisin Pillay.

“Turkdogan must be released immediately. If he remains in detention then he must be ensured immediate and confidential access to a lawyer, and be informed of the nature of any charges against him and brought promptly before a court.”

Topics: Turkey Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)

Saudi energy ministry condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oil refinery

Saudi energy ministry condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oil refinery
Updated 3 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi energy ministry condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oil refinery

Saudi energy ministry condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oil refinery
  The attack, which took place at 6:05 A.M., resulted in a fire that was controlled
  The energy ministry called on the international community to stand up against such terrorist attacks
Updated 3 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry condemned a terrorist drone attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh that took place on Friday morning.

The attack, which took place at 6:05 A.M., resulted in a fire that was controlled. No one was injured, and supplies of petroleum and petroleum products were not affected by the attack.

 The Kingdom strongly condemned the “cowardly attack” and affirmed that terrorist acts like these, “which are repeatedly committed against vital installations and civilian objects….do not target the Kingdom alone, but also target the security and stability of global energy supplies and the world’s economy.”

The attack comes after a major oil port and Aramco residential area were attacked with a drone and ballistic missile in eastern Saudi Arabia earlier this month. 

A “petroleum tank farm” at Ras Tanura Port was attacked with a drone and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran on March 7.

The energy ministry called on the international community to stand up against these terrorist attacks and to confront all parties that support them.

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Arabia Ministry of Energy

Palestine fund aims to have first cement factory by 2022

Palestine fund aims to have first cement factory by 2022
Updated 49 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Palestine fund aims to have first cement factory by 2022

Palestine fund aims to have first cement factory by 2022
  Expected completion in 2022
  Currently imports from Jordan and Israel
Updated 49 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Palestine aims to have first cement factory by 2022
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: The Palestinian Investment Fund is pushing ahead with plans for its first cement factory, through an agreement with a group of companies, Asharq reported citing Reuters.
Sanad Industrial company said that the $85 million plant will be built by the Jericho Cement Company, with annual production capacity of 1.1 million tons. That would cover about half of existing domestic demand for cement.
The plant is expected to be completed by 2022.
“The cement mill is one of the most important steps toward achieving self-sufficiency,” Muhammad Mustafa, head of the Palestinian Investment Fund said.
Palestine currently imports cement from Jordan, Israel and other countries across the region.
Palestine’s economy contracted by 12 percent in 2020 and the International Monetary Fund expects it to grow by 8 percent in 2021. The population reached 5.1 million in 2020.

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
  The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 373,864
  A total of 6,596 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 391 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 159 were recorded in Riyadh, 69 in the Eastern Province, 66 in Makkah, 24 in Hail, 12 in the Northern Borders region, 11 in Madinah, 10 in Asir, six in Tabuk, four in Jazan and four in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 373,864 after 263 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,596 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
The health ministry said more than 2.7 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family

London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family
Hussain Chaudhry has been described as an “incredibly kind and beautiful soul who always looked out for others.” (Launchgood)
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family

London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family
  Hussain Chaudhry died 'cradled in his mother's arms'
  Fundraisers established in his name, with plans to build mosque, water well in Pakistan
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An 18-year-old stabbed to death outside his London home on Wednesday was killed protecting his family, his sister has said.

Hussain Chaudhry, a first-year law student, suffered a stab wound to his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother and brother both suffered slash wounds to their hands in the attack.

His sister tweeted: “My beautiful baby brother left this world the same way he came in, cradled in my mother’s arms. He died defending his family … To God we belong & to Him we return.”

Neighbors said Chaudhry was killed by two men. An eyewitness told London’s Evening Standard newspaper: “One of them stabbed him in the neck. The mother was screaming ‘they have stabbed my son’.”

Multiple fundraisers have been established in Chaudhry’s honor. The Islamic Society at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), where he studied, has set up one that was initially raising money to pay for a well in his name in Pakistan.

So far the appeal has raised over £32,000 ($44,500), which Islamic Society President Mohammed Arif told Arab News is significantly more than expected.

Because of this, he said, they now plan to use the money for a number of sadaqah jariyah — continuously beneficial donations — including contributing toward the building of a mosque.

Another donation drive has so far raised over £11,000 for the family, and also plans to use the money toward paying for a mosque.

It describes Chaudhry as an “incredibly kind and beautiful soul who always looked out for others.”

SOAS said it was “shocked and deeply saddened” to learn of his death, adding: “Hussain died … in tragic circumstances, defending his mother in an attack, in the course of which she and his brother Hasan, also a SOAS student, were both injured. Both Hasan and his mother are recovering and we wish them a swift return to health.”

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton of London’s Metropolitan Police specialist crime command has appealed for information, urging anyone driving in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage, and for local residents to check doorbell cameras.

“A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time,” he said.

“The attack happened on a busy road during rush hour, and I know there would have been lots of vehicles passing at the time of the incident,” he added.

“We remain committed to tackling violent crime, and we are working with a number of partners to help us prevent another tragic loss of life.”

Topics: UK London murder London Knife Crime Hussain Chaudhry

