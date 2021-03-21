You are here

  • Home
  • Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April

Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April

Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April
People hold a banner reading ‘Corona deniers out of the neighborhood’ as they attend a counter-protest during a rally against the German government’s restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak on March 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8r2hg

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April

Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April
  • The restrictions would be prolonged until a yet-to-be-determined date in April
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

FRANKFURT: Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking to extend Germany’s anti-COVID restrictions into April as the country battles a third wave of the virus, according to a government memo obtained by AFP on Sunday.
The restrictions would be prolonged until a yet-to-be-determined date in April due to the high rate of infections at present, which are being “accelerated by COVID-19 variants,” the document said.
The memo is set to serve as the basis of a meeting between Merkel and regional leaders on Monday.

Topics: Germany Coronavirus

Related

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033
World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,997
World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,997

Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day

Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day
Updated 39 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day

Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day
  • Travel restricted to and from affected areas for two weeks beginning on Monday
  • Total recorded cases in the Philippines had risen to 663,794
Updated 39 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines will expand tighter COVID-19 rules to include four provinces surrounding the capital Manila, and restrict travel to and from these areas for two weeks beginning on Monday, as the country battles a renewed surge in infections.

The restrictions currently in effect in Metropolitan Manila will also be imposed in the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, including night curfews and the prohibition of mass gatherings, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Sunday.

Only essential travel to and from the capital region and the four provinces, which Roque called the bubble area, will be allowed.

“This is not hard lockdown,” he said in a virtual briefing “But we have additional restrictions.”

Gatherings will be allowed for weddings, baptisms, and funeral services, but limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Travel will remain unimpeded within the bubble area but only individuals 18-65 years old are allowed outdoors.

Travel to and from the bubble area is limited to health and emergency frontline services personnel, government officials and government frontline personnel, persons traveling for medical and humanitarian reasons and those going to the airport to travel abroad.

Restaurants will remain open but only for delivery, take-out, and outdoor dining services.

The Philippines recorded 7,757 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the second-highest single-day increase in the Southeast Asian nation and marks the third straight day confirmed new cases topped 7,000.

Total recorded cases in the Philippines had risen to 663,794 while confirmed deaths had reached 12,968, among the highest in Asia.

The health department urged the public to ensure adherence to minimum public health standards, which includes the wearing of masks even at home when not alone.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections
World
Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections
Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases
World
Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases

Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 deaths

Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 deaths
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 deaths

Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 deaths
  • The government coronavirus taskforce said that 371 people had died in the last 24 hours
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday reported 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,511 in Moscow, pushing the national tally of cases to 4,456,869 since the pandemic began.
The government coronavirus taskforce said that 371 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 95,030.

India reports biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in 4 months

India reports biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in 4 months
Updated 21 March 2021
AP

India reports biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in 4 months

India reports biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in 4 months
  • India health ministry: 43,846 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • The government has announced plans to inoculate 300 million people by August
Updated 21 March 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: India has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in four months amid a worrying surge that has prompted multiple states to return to some form of restrictions on public gathering.
The Health Ministry on Sunday reported 43,846 new cases in the past 24 hours, the worst single-day increase since mid-November.
The central Maharashtra state, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai, accounts for more than half of the new infections. The state has imposed a lockdown in some districts until the end of the month and authorities in Mumbai city said they will roll out mandatory random coronavirus tests in crowded places.
According to the ministry, seven other states have been reporting a surge in new cases from the last week, leading some to reimpose containment measures, including focused lockdowns and restaurant and school closures.
India has so far reported more than 11.5 million cases of coronavirus infection, the world’s third-highest total after the United States and Brazil. The cases had been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but experts say increased public gatherings and laxity toward public health guidance is leading to the latest surge.
The government has announced plans to inoculate 300 million people by August. But only 44 million have been vaccinated so far, 7.4 million of them partially.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
World
India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
India’s coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months
World
India’s coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months

AstraZeneca dispels Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca dispels Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

AstraZeneca dispels Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca dispels Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine
  • Indonesian authorities on Friday approved the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

JAKARTA: AstraZeneca said on Sunday its COVID-19 vaccine contains no pork-derived ingredients, countering an assertion in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, that the drug violates Islamic law.
Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical council, the Indonesia Ulema Council, said on its website Friday that the vaccine is “haram” because the manufacturing process uses “trypsin from the pork pancreas.”
Still, the council approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use given the pandemic emergency.
But AstraZeneca Indonesia spokesman Rizman Abudaeri said in a statement: “At all stages of the production process, this virus vector vaccine does not use nor come in contact with pork-derived products or other animal products.”
The council and the country’s food and drug agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Indonesian authorities on Friday approved the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reviewing reports that it had caused blood clots among some recipients in Europe.
Indonesia is grappling with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia – with 1,455,788 cases and 39,447 deaths as of Saturday.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus

Related

AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from COVID-19 vaccine
World
AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from COVID-19 vaccine
Special Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral
World
Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral

Philippine troops kill rebel commander, rescue last Indonesian hostage

Philippine troops kill rebel commander, rescue last Indonesian hostage
Updated 21 March 2021
AP

Philippine troops kill rebel commander, rescue last Indonesian hostage

Philippine troops kill rebel commander, rescue last Indonesian hostage
  • Marines wounded Amajan Sahidjuan in a gunbattle Saturday night and he later died from loss of blood
  • The Abu Sayyaf is a small but violent group that has been blacklisted as a terrorist organization
Updated 21 March 2021
AP

MANILA: Philippine troops killed an Abu Sayyaf rebel commander blamed for years of ransom kidnappings and on Sunday rescued the last of his four Indonesian captives, the military said.
Marines wounded Amajan Sahidjuan in a gunbattle Saturday night and he later died from loss of blood on Kalupag Island in the southernmost province of Tawi Tawi. Two other militants managed to flee and dragged along the last of four Indonesian hostages but troops finally rescued him on Sunday, regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said.
On Thursday night, three Indonesian men were rescued by police who also captured one of their Abu Sayyaf captors along the shores of South Ubian town in Tawi Tawi.
The military said the Abu Sayyaf militants led by Sahidjuan were fleeing assaults in nearby Sulu province when their speedboat was lashed by huge waves and overturned off Tawi Tawi.
A military officer said the militants were attempting to cross the sea border to Tambisan Island in neighboring Malaysia’s Sabah state to release the captives in exchange for a ransom of at least $104,000, but the Philippine military got wind of the plan and launched covert assaults.
The officer, who has a keen knowledge of anti-Abu Sayyaf operations, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to speak publicly.
Vinluan said the rescue of the Indonesian men, the last known hostages held by the Abu Sayyaf, would allow government forces to finish off the ransom-seeking rebels.
“It will just be relentless in a massive and focused military operation because, now, we would not worry about kidnap victims getting hit,” Vinluan told reporters by telephone.
Vinluan said there were about 80 Abu Sayyaf gunmen left in Sulu and outlying island provinces. One of their remaining elderly leaders, Radulan Sahiron, has fallen ill and was wounded in a recent offensive in Sulu, he said.
Sahidjuan, who uses the nom de guerre Apuh Mike, has been blamed for carrying out ransom kidnappings since the early 1990s. He was reportedly among Abu Sayyaf militants who attacked the southern largely Christian town of Ipil in 1995, where they killed more than 50 people after robbing banks and stores and burning the town center in one of their most audacious raids.
The Abu Sayyaf is a small but violent group that has been separately blacklisted by the Philippines and the United States as a terrorist organization for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings. Some of its factions have aligned themselves with the Daesh group.
The militants have been considerably weakened by years of military offensives, surrenders and battle setbacks but remain a national security threat. They set off a security alarm in the region in recent years after they started venturing away from their jungle encampments in Sulu, a poverty wracked Muslim province in the largely Roman Catholic nation, and staged kidnappings in Malaysian coastal towns and targeted crews of cargo ships.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Abu Sayyaf gunmen kill Indonesian hostage in southern Philippines shootout
World
Abu Sayyaf gunmen kill Indonesian hostage in southern Philippines shootout
Two Indonesian hostages freed in Philippines
World
Two Indonesian hostages freed in Philippines

Latest updates

Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present
Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present
Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April
Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April
VMLY&R Commerce promotes Elke van Tienen to Global Head of People
VMLY&R Commerce promotes Elke van Tienen to Global Head of People
Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000
Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000
Prize money of $734,200 announced for world jiu-jitsu championship
Prize money of $734,200 announced for world jiu-jitsu championship

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.