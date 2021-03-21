Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April

FRANKFURT: Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking to extend Germany’s anti-COVID restrictions into April as the country battles a third wave of the virus, according to a government memo obtained by AFP on Sunday.
The restrictions would be prolonged until a yet-to-be-determined date in April due to the high rate of infections at present, which are being “accelerated by COVID-19 variants,” the document said.
The memo is set to serve as the basis of a meeting between Merkel and regional leaders on Monday.
