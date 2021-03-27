At least eight killed in Egypt building collapse

Arab world countries condemn latest Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Arab countries have condemned the latest Houthi missile and drone attacks directed against Najran and Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Arab coalition forces managed to thwart both attempts to cause damage on key facilities and target civilian areas in the Kingdom.

“The continuation, and escalation, of these ‘terrorist attacks’ in spite of globally-backed initiative launched by Riyadh to end war in Yemen, reflects the dangers of the Houthi militia’s approach and rejection of peace,” the Kuwait foreign ministry said in a statement reported by state news agency KUNA.

“This requires prompt and decisive international action, to deter and put an end to these actions,” it said.

Saudi Arabia earlier launched a peace initiative for Yemen, calling for a nationwide cease-fire supervised by the UN, the reopening of Sanaa airport and a fresh round of talks for a political resolution to the six-year conflict.

In a strongly worded statement, the UAE condemned the “terrorist, subversive attack which targets critical infrastructure in the Kingdom and threatens the security and stability of global energy supplies.”

The recent recurrence of attacks over the recent period is a grave escalation that undermines security and stability in the region, the UAE foreign ministry statement said.

“The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE’s security and stability,” the statement added.

Jordan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Daifallah Fayez also denounced the Houthis’ “cowardly terrorist act” and the targeting of innocent civilians.

Bahrain’s Shura Council, in a statement, said the Houthi’s attacks were a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws, and rejected the Iran-backed group’s “attempts to undermine Saudi Arabia’s endeavors to solve the Yemeni crisis and safeguard regional security and stability.”

The Yemeni foreign ministry earlier said the attacks “confirm the lack of the militia’s interest in peace and confirms the determination to continue the war, undermine the security of the region and threaten the global fuel supplies.”

The militia “continue these terrorist acts and undermine the security of the region without any international deterrence to them,” a ministry statement said, while calling for the international community to step in and put an end to the ‘irresponsible acts’ of the Houthis.