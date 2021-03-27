At least eight killed in Egypt building collapse

You are here

People inspect the area where a building was collapsed in Gesr al-Suez, Cairo, Egypt March 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Emergency workers sift through the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the el-Salam neighborhood, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP)
CAIRO: A multi-storey building collapsed in the Egyptian capital early Saturday, leaving at least eight people dead and injuring two dozen, Al Arabiya reported.  
Police cordoned off the area in Cairo’s Gesr al-Suez district while civil defense and ambulance forces sifted through the rubble in a search and rescue operation.  

"The governorate's crisis room was informed at 3:00 am (0100 GMT) of the collapse of a building consisting of a basement, a ground floor and nine (upper) floors," the Cairo governorate said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse. But building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt due to illegal construction, and poor enforcement of regulations.

The Egyptian Public Prosecution ordered an urgent investigation into the reasons behind the collapse.
The incident in Gesr Suez occurred several hours after Egypt’s upper governorate of Sohag witnessed a catastrophic train smash that killed at least 32 people.

Topics: Egypt Building collapse

TAHTA, Egypt: Rail traffic resumed Saturday in southern Egypt, authorities said, a day after two trains collided, killing at least 32 people and injuring 165 others.
The collision of two passenger trains in the province of Sohag, about 440 kilometers south of Cairo, was the latest in a series of deadly accidents involving the country’s troubled railways.
An Associated Press video journalist at the scene saw the reopening of the railway early Saturday. Authorities had replaced the rail track in the area where the collision took place. The damaged tracks and wrecked train cars were on the side of the railway.
The two trains had collided Friday at the town of Tahta, causing two carriages to derail and flip on their side.
Rail officials initially said someone activated the emergency brakes on one of the trains, which was headed to the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly however said no cause has been determined.
Egypt’s rail system has a history of badly maintained equipment and mismanagement, and official figures said there were 1,793 train accidents in 2017.
In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the country’s railway chief.
The same year, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said the government needed about $14.1 billion to overhaul the rail system. Those remarks came a day after a passenger train collided with a cargo train, killing at least 12 people.
A year earlier, two passenger trains collided just outside of Alexandria, killing 43. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.
Egypt’s deadliest train crash was in 2002, when over 300 people were killed after a fire broke out in a train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.

Topics: Egypt

TEHRAN: Iran and China are to sign a 25-year cooperation agreement later Saturday, Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Said Khatibzadeh said, as the US foes move closer together.
The pact, which will include “political, strategic and economic” components, will be signed by visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Tehran late Friday, Khatibzadeh told state television.
“We believe this document can be very effective in deepening” Iran-China relations, the spokesman said, recalling that the pact had first been proposed during a visit to Tehran by Chinese President Xi Jinping in January 2016.
Xi and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed then to establish a roadmap for “reciprocal investments in the fields of transport, ports, energy, industry and services.”
A signing ceremony hosted by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set for midday.

Topics: Iran China

DUBAI: Arab countries have condemned the latest Houthi missile and drone attacks directed against Najran and Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Arab coalition forces managed to thwart both attempts to cause damage on key facilities and target civilian areas in the Kingdom.

“The continuation, and escalation, of these ‘terrorist attacks’ in spite of globally-backed initiative launched by Riyadh to end war in Yemen, reflects the dangers of the Houthi militia’s approach and rejection of peace,” the Kuwait foreign ministry said in a statement reported by state news agency KUNA.

“This requires prompt and decisive international action, to deter and put an end to these actions,” it said.

Saudi Arabia earlier launched a peace initiative for Yemen, calling for a nationwide cease-fire supervised by the UN, the reopening of Sanaa airport and a fresh round of talks for a political resolution to the six-year conflict.

In a strongly worded statement, the UAE condemned the “terrorist, subversive attack which targets critical infrastructure in the Kingdom and threatens the security and stability of global energy supplies.”

The recent recurrence of attacks over the recent period is a grave escalation that undermines security and stability in the region, the UAE foreign ministry statement said.

“The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE’s security and stability,” the statement added.

Jordan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Daifallah Fayez also denounced the Houthis’ “cowardly terrorist act” and the targeting of innocent civilians.

Bahrain’s Shura Council, in a statement, said the Houthi’s attacks were a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws, and rejected the Iran-backed group’s “attempts to undermine Saudi Arabia’s endeavors to solve the Yemeni crisis and safeguard regional security and stability.”

The Yemeni foreign ministry earlier said the attacks “confirm the lack of the militia’s interest in peace and confirms the determination to continue the war, undermine the security of the region and threaten the global fuel supplies.”

The militia “continue these terrorist acts and undermine the security of the region without any international deterrence to them,” a ministry statement said, while calling for the international community to step in and put an end to the ‘irresponsible acts’ of the Houthis.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON: The US has confirmed it had assisted Sudan with more than $1 billion to help clear arrears at the World Bank as it hailed reforms by the civilian-backed government.
President Joe Biden’s administration said it carried out a financing deal signed in January by the previous treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, on a trip to Sudan, which has faced unrest over the past several years due to the dire economic situation.
The Treasury Department on Thursday provided Sudan with $1.15 billion in bridge financing, typically loans that cover short-term needs. No US taxpayer money was involved.
“Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government deserves credit for making challenging but necessary reforms to restore its social contract with the Sudanese people,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Mnuchin’s successor.
The financing “will move Sudan one step closer to securing much needed-debt relief and help the nation reintegrate into the international financial community,” she said in a statement.
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a British-educated economist, has been seeking ways to end conflicts and rebuild economic opportunities as Sudan turns the page on decades of pariah status under strongman Omar Al-Bashir, who was toppled in April 2019.
In the final months of Donald Trump’s administration, the US removed Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism, a long-sought goal of Khartoum as the designation severely impeded investment.

Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government deserves credit for making challenging but necessary reforms to restore its social contract with the Sudanese people.

Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary

Trump agreed to the move after pushing Sudan to agree to normalize ties with US ally Israel, a decision that has triggered protests in Khartoum.
Sudan fulfilled one of the main conditions demanded by international donors in February, when it took steps to unify its official and black-market exchange rates.
“They have undertaken an enormous level of reform in a very short period of time,” said a source.
“We hope that they’re able to continue that progress in the coming weeks and months.”
Helping Sudan settle its arrears with the World Bank would help show the Sudanese people that painful reforms such as ending fuel subsidies were paying off, the source added

Topics: Sudan US

RABAT: Morocco expects new batches of coronavirus vaccine to arrive soon from Russia, South Korea and China, allowing it to continue its rapid immunization rollout despite a pause in exports from India, Health Ministry sources said.
Morocco has already received 8.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, made in India, and Sinopharm vaccine, made in China, allowing it to administer more jabs than any other African country.
It expects 4.2 million more doses soon, said Health Ministry scientific committee member Said Afif, keeping it on track to reach its target of herd immunity before the summer.
These include 2 million more Sinopharm doses, 1 million of Russia’s Sputnik V shot and another 1.2 million AstraZeneca doses made in South Korea and bought through the Covax vaccine-sharing scheme, Afif said.
The Health Ministry has approved use of the Sputnik and South Korean-made AstraZeneca vaccines.
“Morocco is adopting a strategy of anticipation to ensure the vaccination campaign continues steadily regardless of the delays announced by AstraZeneca manufacturer in India,” Afif said.
India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
A source from Morocco’s Health Ministry said the new vaccine shipments are expected in the coming days without offering further details.
By Friday, 4.29 million people had received a first jab in Morocco and 3 million the second dose.
France has accused Russia of using its Sputnik V vaccine as a tool to spread Moscow’s influence and message rather than as way to fight the global health crisis.
“In terms of how it is managed, it (the Sputnik V vaccine) is more a means of propaganda and aggressive diplomacy than a means of solidarity and health aid,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio.

Morocco is adopting a strategy of anticipation to ensure the vaccination campaign continues steadily regardless of the delays announced by AstraZeneca manufacturer in India.

Said Afif, Health Ministry scientific committee member

The Russian vaccine has come under much criticism in Western countries, while President Vladimir Putin — who got a Sputnik jab himself on Tuesday — has dismissed the skepticism as “strange.”
Le Drian said both Russia and China were using their vaccines to gain influence abroad “even before vaccinating their own populations.”
The minister said Russia had announced “with a lot of media attention” that it would deliver 30,000 vaccine doses to Tunisia.
But the UN-backed Covax initiative had already delivered 100,000 doses to the north African country, with 400,000 more to come by May, he said.
“That is what real solidarity work looks like, that is true health cooperation,” Le Drian said.

Topics: Coronavirus

