18 dead as building in Cairo collapses

CAIRO: Eighteen people died and more than 20 were injured on Saturday when a 10-story building in eastern Cairo collapsed.
Egypt was already stricken with grief after a train collision on Friday in which at least 19 people were killed.
Civil defense workers rushed to the scene of Saturday’s building collapse in the Gesr Suez district near Heliopolis. As they searched the rubble, there were fears that the death toll could rise.
Cairo’s governor, Khaled Abdel Aal, visited the scene and ordered the creation of a special engineering team to inspect surrounding buildings and evaluate the impact.
Meanwhile, funerals took place on Saturday for the victims of Friday’s collision between two trains in the Tahta district of southern Sohag province.
Health Minister Hala Zayed said the initial death toll of 32 had been revised down to 19, and the number of injured had risen from 165 to 185.
Surveillance camera footage of the accident showed a speeding train barreling into another as it rolled slowly down the tracks, sending the rear carriage of the second train hurtling into the air in a cloud of dust.
One train had been traveling between the southern city of Luxor and Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast, and the other between the southern city of Aswan and Cairo. The crash happened between the Maragha and Tahta stations.
At the scene of the disaster, engineers worked overnight to remove five dislocated and damaged carriages. By morning the crash area was cleared of twisted metal and debris, and rail traffic had resumed.
Survivors and witnesses gave horrific accounts of the crash. “We were at the mosque when a child came and told us,” one man said. “We heard the collision, so we rushed there and found the carnage.”
The first ambulances to reach the scene arrived about half an hour after the crash, he said. “There were children who removed debris using wooden ladders.”
Kamel Nagi, 20, a soldier, was on the Cairo-bound train after enjoying a few days of leave.
“Our train suddenly stopped and a quarter of an hour later, the second arrived and struck us,” said Nagi, who suffered several broken bones.
“I saw it coming, screamed, then found myself on the ground in great pain,” he said from his hospital bed.
Prosecutors have begun an investigation into the crash, which the rail authority blamed on passengers who “activated emergency brakes” on one train.
The train crews and a signalman will have to undergo drug testing and their mobile phones have been seized by authorities to examine their call logs.
Jordan inoculates more than 274,000 against COVID-19
More than 822,140 applications for COVID-19 jabs have been received so far
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Jordan has inoculated 274,360 people with coronavirus vaccines since it started a mass immunization program in mid-January, health officials said.
The country has launched a website, https://vaccine.jo, where people who want to get vaccinated can register. The site lists the registration steps for both Jordanians and residents.
More than 822,140 applications have been received so far, a report from state news agency Petra revealed.
A senior health official meanwhile urged symptomatic COVID-19 patients above 60, particularly those who suffer from chronic diseases, to seek medical help in hospitals and avoid home remedies.
Depending on home-based medication could further worsen a patient’s medical situation, Ghazi Sharkas, the assistant secretary general for preliminary health of the country’s the health ministry, warned.
Jordan reported 4,399 new coronavirus cases and 98 COVID-19 related fatalities overnight, bringing the country’s caseload to 582,133 and the death toll to 6,472.
The prison kitchen normally feeds about 800 inmates with no outside support, while the remaining prisoners receive money from their families to buy food from the prison’s store
Prisoner unrest grows as essential food and medical supplies dwindle amid worsening economic crisis
Updated 28 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s impoverished prisons could be hit by rioting and widespread unrest if overcrowding and hunger among inmates worsens, observers warn.
The claim by prisoner representatives and human rights delegates comes as Lebanon’s economic crisis leads to a collapse in many state institutions.
Hunger, as well as diseases linked to malnutrition and hygiene, are a growing issue in Lebanese prisons, especially those in poorer areas, where many prisoners rely on their families for food and medical care.
Prisoners fear they are being “left behind” as the country’s economic and fiscal woes cut the value of the minimum wage by almost 90 percent, plunging many communities into poverty.
Mohammed Sablouh, a lawyer and prison committee rapporteur at Tripoli’s Bar Association, told the parliamentary human rights committee that “hunger has found its way into Roumieh prison.”
Roumieh, the country’s central prison facility, is considered better than other prisons in the governorates.
Sablouh told Arab News that the prison kitchen normally feeds about 800 inmates with no outside support, while the remaining prisoners receive money from their families to buy food from the prison’s store.
However, the country’s economic crisis meant that most of the prisoners — about 3,200 — now depend on prison meals after the prices of goods in the prison’s store increased and most families were unable to provide the inmates with enough money.
Sablouh added: “The quantity of food provided by the prison kitchen has decreased dramatically, and meat has disappeared.”
Fruit is also scarce, he said.
“Two inmates now share an apple. Dairy products have been replaced with jam — what can a diabetic inmate do?”
Sablouh said that prisoners complained of high prices in the prison’s store, saying the cost of many items is now comparable to the local market.
A Ministry of Interior source told Arab News that some foods have been banned from Roumieh prison “to prevent the entry of contraband.”
The source added: “The goods sold in the prison’s store are subsidized. As for the austerity in meat, this is the case in all homes and the meals of the military as well.
“So far, the situation is acceptable, but we do not know how things will develop if the Lebanese pound continues to collapse.”
A delegation from the parliamentary human rights committee is expected to visit Roumieh prison next week.
MP Michel Moussa, the head of the committee, told Arab News that a delegation from the National Commission for Human Rights will investigate.
“It is true that there is a reduction in the budgets of all ministries, but not to the point of affecting prisoners’ food,” he said.
Sablouh, who also acts as a lawyer for several inmates in Roumieh Prison, said that prisoners will wait on the committee’s findings.
But he warned that if no action was taken, “prisoners’ complaints will turn into a hungry revolution.”
The Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program have declared Lebanon a “hunger hotspot,” and issued early warnings on acute food insecurity.
According to a joint report released on Friday, Lebanon is among the countries in which further economic deterioration is expected.
Protesters attempted to block a road leading to the Baabda Palace on Saturday, calling for a transitional government or for the ruling authority to step down.
The demonstrators, who carried Lebanese flags, faced tight security measures.
Suspects arrested over killing of Libya militia leader wanted by ICC
Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, a member of forces loyal to eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar, was shot dead on Wednesday along with his cousin in the city, cradle of the country’s 2011 revolution
Updated 28 March 2021
AFP
BENGHAZI: Libyan authorities on Saturday announced increased security measures in second city Benghazi and the arrest of two suspects in connection with the killing of a militia leader wanted by the International Criminal Court.
Security is precarious in Benghazi with frequent tit-for-tat violence and executions.
Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, a member of forces loyal to eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar, was shot dead on Wednesday along with his cousin in the city, cradle of the country’s 2011 revolution.
The country descended into chaos after the NATO-backed uprising that ousted and killed Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, with rival militias and administrations vying for power.
The ICC issued a first warrant for Al-Werfalli’s arrest in August 2017, accusing him of having ordered or personally carried out seven separate rounds of executions of 33 people in 2016 and 2017.
In July 2018, the ICC issued a second arrest warrant for Al-Werfalli for his “alleged responsibility for murder as a war crime.”
Col. Ali Madi, the head of Benghazi’s military prosecution linked to Haftar, identified the suspects in Al-Werfalli’s killing as Mohammed Abdeljalil Saad and Hanine Al-Abdaly.
The latter is the daughter of lawyer and rights activist Hanan Al-Barassi, who was gunned down in November in Benghazi in broad daylight.
Military authorities in Benghazi said Al-Abdaly was arrested while “threatening a fellow citizen with a handgun,” according to a video footage of the alleged incident.
Possession of the handgun in itself is considered a crime, they said.
Meanwhile, the head of security in Benghazi, Gen. Abdelbasit Bougheress, said on Saturday that on “instructions” from Haftar, all shops must install surveillance cameras before Tuesday.
Cars with tinted windows will be banned in the city, as well as vehicles without license plates, he added, among other measures.
Earlier this month, the bodies of 11 people bearing gunshots wounds were found at the southern entrance of the city, a security source said, suggesting they had been “executed..”
In October 2017, the bodies of 36 suspected terrorists, including 19 foreigners, were found in a vacant lot in the city bearing signs of torture.
A year earlier, the bodies of 10 young Libyans were found in a garbage dump in Benghazi.
“A ticking time bomb”: how FSO Safer became a ‘bargaining tool’ for Houthis
Experts estimate a major leak could severely damage Red Sea ecosystems, upon which some 30 million people depend
To avoid catastrophic oil spill, UN officials want Iran-backed militia to allow access to stricken vessel
Updated 28 March 2021
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: It is an impending disaster that looms large over any talk of peace in Yemen, humanitarian efforts and ecological concerns.
The Safer oil tanker has been moored in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, near the Ras Isa oil terminal, for more than five years.
The vessel is a floating storage and offloading (FSO) terminal that was used as an offshore platform for ships loading crude oil from the Marib-Ras Isa pipeline.
It is owned by Yemen’s national oil company, the Safer Exploration & Production Operation Company, but fell into the hands of the Houthis in 2015, early in the Yemeni civil war. Since then, no maintenance work has been carried out on the aging tanker.
When Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced on March 22 a new initiative to bring peace to Yemen, Arab News asked him what could be done to defuse this ticking time bomb.
“We are extremely concerned about the Houthis continuing to put up obstacles to the UN doing what it needs to do to safeguard this oil tanker that threatens a true ecological disaster of unprecedented scale in the Red Sea,” Prince Faisal replied.
“It is something that is extremely concerning. It’s very, very disheartening that the Houthis are using the environment and the livelihoods of hundreds, if not thousands, of fishermen as a bargaining tool.
“And, therefore, we call on the international community to do all it can to ensure that this situation is addressed forthwith, (so) that this issue is not used by the Houthis to blackmail the international community.”
FSO Safer’s structure, equipment and operating systems are deteriorating, leaving the tanker at risk of springing a leak, exploding or catching fire.
With 48 million gallons of oil on board, the UN warns a potential leak would be four times bigger than the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off the coast of Alaska, considered the world’s worst oil spill in terms of environmental damage.
Experts estimate a major leak could severely damage Red Sea ecosystems, upon which some 30 million people depend, including 1.6 million Yemenis, according to the UN.
A spill would devastate fisheries along Yemen’s west coast and destroy the livelihoods of fishing communities, many of which are already dependent on humanitarian aid to survive. If a fire occurs, more than 8.4 million people could be exposed to toxic pollutants.
Most concerning of all for the UN, however, is that an oil spill would lead to the closure of Hodeidah port, which would cause food and fuel prices to soar and lead to a blockage of humanitarian aid to millions of Yemenis.
This is at a time when Yemen faces the world’s worst man-made humanitarian disaster and stands on the brink of famine.
A potential spill could also disrupt commercial shipping routes on the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest waterways that accounts for 10 percent of global trade. It could also adversely impact littoral countries including Saudi Arabia, Djibouti and Eritrea.
Since 2019, the UN has been lobbying to deploy a team of experts to assess the condition of the tanker and conduct initial repairs. The first mission, which was deployed to Djibouti in August that year, was cancelled at the last minute when the Houthis abruptly withdrew their consent.
Negotiations about another mission have been going on ever since between the UN and the Houthis. These talks increased in urgency in May 2020 when seawater was reported in the Safer’s engine room.
Even though it was a relatively small leak, it took divers more than five days to contain it. The UN says it is unclear how long the patch will hold.
Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, and the Security Council have pleaded with the Houthis to allow access to the tanker for assessment and repairs.
“It’s a bit of a cat-and-mouse (situation),” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, after a new list of Houthi demands relating to “logistics and security arrangements” caused fresh delays last month.
“We hope that these discussions conclude quickly so we can move forward with booking the mission’s vessels.
“The environmental and humanitarian disaster that is waiting to happen in case of an oil spill is entirely avoidable. We are doing everything possible to deploy this mission at the earliest possible opportunity as an important step toward averting this catastrophe.
“We understand that many member states, including donors to the project, are extremely concerned by these new delays. We of course share those concerns.”
Referring to the Houthis’ demands, Dujarric said: “We are working as diligently as possible on a field where sometimes the goalposts seem to shift.
“By the grace of God, there has not been a major leak. The more we wait, the chances of a major leak are increasing. Time is not on anyone’s side.
“The mission will give us the assessment we need to formulate a permanent solution. It is already two years late and cannot not be stalled any longer.
“This is not a matter of just sending UN staff to an area. This is having to procure highly specific and technical equipment, and getting people with very, very pointed experience who are able and willing, from a private sector company, to go on this first assessment mission.”
Asked whether enforcement action might be appropriate under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter — which provides a framework for the Security Council to act in response to threats to peace and acts of aggression, or to prevent the aggravation of a situation — Dujarric said this would be for member states to decide.
The international community has made its stance clear. At the latest Security Council meeting on Yemen on March 16, the 15-member body spoke in unison against Houthi stalling.
“The Houthis are now threatening irreversible catastrophe delaying the UN’s assessment and initial repair of the Safer oil tanker. It is well past time for the Houthis to quit stalling,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN.
Her UK counterpart, Barbara Woodward, said: “The Houthis must urgently implement the multiple Security Council calls for them to facilitate the UN assessment and repair mission.”
Ireland’s top UN envoy Geraldine Byrne Nason said: “We have seen previous explosions and oil spills in recent memory cause tremendous devastation and lasting impact” — a reference that included the devastation caused by the Beirut port blast in August 2020.
“For the Houthis to allow this catastrophe to unfold, when help is being offered, would be simply unforgivable.”
In the meantime, UN talks with the Houthis to resolve “logistical and security” arrangements are continuing, according to Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN chief.
“We hope these discussions will come to a conclusion soon so we can get a timeline for deployment.
“There is also a technical meeting with the government of Yemen to brief them on the efforts to deploy the mission at the earliest opportunity.”
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases exceed 30,000 for first time this year
Measures to curb the pandemic in Turkey were eased this month
The country will begin vaccinating people over 60 and some risk groups as daily infections climb
Updated 28 March 2021
Reuters
ISTANBUL: Turkey has recorded 30,021 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest number this year, health ministry data showed on Saturday.
Measures to curb the pandemic in Turkey were eased this month.
The cumulative number of cases stood at 3,179,115 and the latest daily death toll was 151, bringing the cumulative toll to 30,923.
The country will begin vaccinating people over 60 and some risk groups as daily infections climb, Turkey's health minister said.
Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter the spouses of people above 60 are also eligible. The risk groups included in this round of vaccinations are people with underlying conditions.
Turkey rolled out its vaccination program in January with CoronaVac by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac and has administered more than 14.6 million shots. This week, the country also received approximately 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.