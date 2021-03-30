You are here

Russia reports 8,277 new coronavirus cases, 409 deaths

The country reported another 409 deaths, raising the official toll to 98,442. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The country reported another 409 deaths, raising the official toll to 98,442
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday reported 8,277 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,291 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,536,820.
The country also reported another 409 deaths, raising the official toll to 98,442.

Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute

AFP

Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute

AFP

DAR ES SALAAM:Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute

Sweden's health agency seeks delay in easing of pandemic restrictions

Reuters

Sweden’s health agency seeks delay in easing of pandemic restrictions

Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s health agency said on Tuesday it had asked the government to postpone a planned easing of some restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 by nearly a month as the country grappled with a third wave of the virus.
The agency had previously proposed that some restrictions, such as a limit on the number of visitors to amusement parks, concerts and football matches of only eight people, be lifted from April 11.
“The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating with an increased burden on health care as a result,” it said in a statement.
“The Swedish Public Health Agency therefore proposes that the date for when certain activities should be able to open up be postponed until May 3, provided that the infection situation improves.”
Sweden has mostly relied on voluntary measures to slow the pandemic but gradually increased restrictions after the infections picked up pace toward the end of last year.

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Protesters carry an injured comrade during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon's Thaketa township on March 29, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

AFP

YANGON: More than 500 people have been killed in the Myanmar junta’s brutal crackdown on protests against its coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a local monitoring group said Tuesday.
The grim toll was passed as world powers ramped up their condemnation of the military’s ruthless campaign against the movement demanding the restoration of democracy and release of Suu Kyi.
Washington suspended a trade pact with Myanmar and UN chief Antonio Guterres called for a united global front to put pressure on the junta after more than 100 protesters were killed in a bloody weekend of violence.
Daily rallies across Myanmar by unarmed protesters have been met with tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said it had confirmed a total of 510 civilian deaths but warned the true toll was probably significantly higher.
UN Secretary-General Guterres urged the Myanmar authorities to undertake a “serious democratic transition.”
“It is absolutely unacceptable to see violence against people at such high levels, so many people killed,” Guterres told a news conference.
“We need more unity... (and) more commitment from the international community to put pressure in order to make sure that the situation is reversed,” he said.
US President Joe Biden’s administration announced Monday that the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, which laid out ways to boost business but was not a fully fledged deal, would remain suspended until democracy is restored.
“The United States strongly condemns the Burmese security forces’ brutal violence against civilians,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, using Myanmar’s former name of Burma.
The statement effectively removes Myanmar from the Generalized System of Preferences, in which the United State grants duty-free access to some imports from developing nations if they meet key standards.
Saturday saw the military mark its annual Armed Forces Day with a major parade of troops and armor in the capital Naypyidaw.
But the day also saw bloody repression of protests around the country, with at least 107 people killed, including seven children.
Despite the bloodshed, protesters turned out again on Monday, with mourners at funerals defiantly showing the three-fingered salute that has become emblematic of the movement.
The UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation, diplomatic sources said, after Britain called for emergency talks.
France condemned the violence as “blind and deadly” and China added its voice to a chorus of international concern on Monday, calling for restraint from all sides.
The Kremlin said it was “very concerned” by growing civilian casualties, despite acknowledging it was building ties with the military authorities.
The US, Britain and the EU have all imposed sanctions in response to the coup and crackdown, but so far diplomatic pressure has not persuaded the generals to ease off.
 

Pakistan's president, defense minister test positive for COVID-19

In this Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, Arif Alvi, then a lawmaker from Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf ruling party waves to media after filing his nomination papers in the presidential election, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP)
Reuters

Pakistan’s president, defense minister test positive for COVID-19

Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving his first dose of an unnamed vaccine, just over a week after a similar announcement from the prime minister.
Soon after on Monday, the country’s defense minister Pervez Khattak also said he had tested positive. “We all need to take this third wave very seriously. May Allah protect us all,” Khattak added in his message.
Coronavirus cases are rising quickly in the South Asian nation. It has recorded 659,116 infections and more than 14,250 related deaths, with 4,525 infections and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The government is in the process of introducing stricter restrictions including bans on wedding ceremonies and large gatherings.
It launched its vaccine drive earlier this month, inoculating healthworkers and high-risk age groups. But it is facing setbacks from vaccine hesitancy and delays in vaccines arriving in the country.
Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive two days after receiving his first dose earlier this month. Officials said he had likely been infected before getting his shot.
Photos released by the government on March 15 showed the president receiving a vaccine, but did not name the brand. 

Afghan widows, war victims seek part in peace process

Afghan widows, war victims seek part in peace process

Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: More than 1,300 representatives from all districts and provinces of Afghanistan met in Kabul on Monday for the largest gathering of Afghan civil society in recent years.

They demanded that their voices be included in the upcoming US-sponsored, Turkey-hosted peace talks, aimed at finding a future roadmap for the war-torn country.

So far only Taliban delegates and government negotiators appointed by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have taken part in the talks that began in Doha, Qatar, in September last year and are facing a deadlock.

“This country does not belong only to Ghani and the Taliban. Our views, those of the ordinary people of Afghanistan, should also be mirrored in such conferences,” Hajji Hayatullah Hayat, a participant from the Ghazni province, told Arab News.

The one-day event was organized by the Afghanistan Mechanism for Inclusive Peace (AMIP) — an independent body created by a consortium of civil societies and funded by the EU — and brought together clerics, women, war victims, widows, orphans and physically challenged civilians.

“We have tried to bring together diverse voices because the actual victims of the 40 years of war have been these ordinary people, and their voices should be heard,” Moqadas Ahrar, spokesman for the AMIP, told Arab News on Monday.

The participants were split into groups and given questions by the AMIP for discussions during the event held at an ancient garden on the southern fringes of Kabul.

The questions sought their thoughts on the enforcement of a ceasefire between the Taliban and Kabul, the fate of US-led troops in the country, the role of Islam in the constitution of Afghanistan, and challenges that could disrupt the peace talks.

“In our group, people overwhelmingly supported the idea for the total withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and that both sides should show flexibility for the peace process,” Hayat said.

Foreign troops led by the US have been stationed in Afghanistan since the ousting of the Taliban from power in late 2001. Under a deal signed by the US and Taliban in Qatar in February 2020, the US military is due to completely leave Afghanistan by May. The US has already withdrawn several thousands of its soldiers, but some of its 2,500 troops still remain on Afghan soil.

In an announcement on Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that he could extend the American military presence in the country for “tactical reasons” after the deadline but not beyond a year.

The Taliban retaliated the next day by saying that foreign troops would be driven out of Afghanistan by force if the US failed to meet the deadline.

Mariam Durrani, a participant from Kandahar, said that all members in her group also demanded enforcement of a ceasefire.

“We are the voice of the people who want an immediate ceasefire, and both sides (government and the Taliban) should accept this,” she told Arab News.

While many women participants who had traveled from major cities pushed for women’s rights and greater representation, others demanded an end to the war.

Since the Taliban’s ousting in 2001, Afghan women have regained the right to education, vote and work outside their homes.

Still, it is not an easy place to be a woman, with forced marriages, domestic violence and maternal mortality prevalent across the country, particularly in rural areas.

However, access to public life has improved, especially in the capital Kabul, where thousands of women work, and more than a quarter of parliament is female.

However, many women in urban areas fear a return of the Taliban would deprive them of the liberties they have enjoyed in the past 20 years.

“The real delegates of women and people should be given a chance to participate in future conferences on Afghanistan because they know the agony, pain and suffering of the people,” a participant from eastern Afghanistan, requesting anonymity, told Arab News.

Another woman participant, who also requested not to be named for fear of reprisals, said that Monday’s gathering was short and did not include the real representatives of the people.

“What can you achieve in one day? You spend at least two hours of it for prayers and lunch, which is surely not sufficient to gather what the people want to say. It is a project, a way of earning for some and some a trip to Kabul,” she said.

To break the stalemate in the Doha talks and end Washington’s 20 years of military engagement in the country, Russia hosted a conference on the Afghan peace process earlier this month.

However, similar to the Doha talks, the Moscow meeting had no representation from war victims either, and only one woman had participated in the roundtable discussion.

A larger conference on Afghanistan’s peace is expected to be held in Turkey in the coming weeks.

In a statement on Monday, the AMIP listed key demands for the Turkey talks, some of which were: An inclusive process and an “inclusive outcome”; for an independent civil society mechanism to be integrated into the formal peace architecture; a comprehensive ceasefire peace and for it to be the main agenda of the talks; for the negotiations to start immediately and include the perspective of victims, women and ordinary Afghans; for Islamic values to be maintained as the basis for governance in Afghanistan; for tribal prejudice as well as moral and institutional corruption to be “eliminated”; for development of structures to compensate victims; for the future government to provide security, employment, education and preserve the rights of women and other minorities; and for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in a responsible, conditioned and structured manner.

“Many have risked their lives in getting here today, but the magnitude of the situation, and this real opportunity to move toward peace, is such that we all felt it was important to take that risk,” it added.

