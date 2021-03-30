You are here

Scientists find blood-clot theory for AstraZeneca vaccine recipients

Scientists find blood-clot theory for AstraZeneca vaccine recipients
A healthcare worker shows the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as vaccinations resume after a brief pause in their use over concern of a possible connection to blood clots, Turin, Italy, Mar. 19, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Teams in Germany, Norway stress links not yet proven, clotting extremely rare 
  • EU, UK health regulators insist vaccine safe to use
LONDON: Scientists in Europe believe they may have found the cause of blood clots in the brains of a small number of people who have received the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. 

Its use was suspended by over a dozen EU states after the discovery of around 30 cases of cerebral sinus vein thrombosis (CSVT) in recipients across the bloc.

The suspensions came as authorities sought to establish whether there was any evidence to link the clots directly to the vaccine.

AstraZeneca said its data suggested that clots were occurring at a lower rate among vaccine recipients than across Europe’s population as a whole, with clots occurring in fewer than one in every 2 million vaccinated people.

Now two teams, in Germany and Norway, say there is a chance that the vaccine may, in very rare circumstances, cause the immune system to attack the body’s blood platelets, potentially leading to thickening and causing clots.

But they added that there is still no conclusive evidence that the vaccine is dangerous, and that the development may also be occurring naturally.

EU and UK health regulators have said the vaccine is safe to use, and neither team’s findings have yet been peer-reviewed.

The teams, from Oslo University Hospital and Greifswald University in Germany, say antibodies created by the body after receiving the vaccine could be mistaking platelets in the blood for an infection, attacking them and causing the body to then create more platelets, causing clots.

Similar effects have been observed in patients receiving other drugs, including heparin, which causes a clotting condition called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT).

The Greifswald team examined nine cases of clotting post-vaccination, seven of whom were found to have CSVT. Tests showed four had elevated platelet levels in their blood, similar to HIT sufferers.

A sample of 20 vaccinated people who did not develop clots, meanwhile, showed normal levels of platelets.

The team said it would submit its findings to British medical journal The Lancet shortly, and advised anybody who noticed bruising, swelling, dizziness or headaches after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine to seek medical advice as all those symptoms were experienced by those who went on to develop clots.

Oslo University Hospital’s Prof. Pal Andre Holme told Norwegian newspaper VG that his team had found a similar pattern, albeit with a smaller sample size than the Greifswald team.

“Our theory is that this is a strong immune response that most likely comes after the vaccine,” he said. “There is no other thing than the vaccine that can explain this immune response.”

France, Italy and Germany have since resumed use of the vaccine, but it remains suspended in Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

Canada suspended its use in people under the age of 55 over fears of blood clots. It has yet to be approved in the US.

Russia reports 8,277 new coronavirus cases, 409 deaths

Russia reports 8,277 new coronavirus cases, 409 deaths
  • The country reported another 409 deaths, raising the official toll to 98,442
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday reported 8,277 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,291 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,536,820.
The country also reported another 409 deaths, raising the official toll to 98,442.

Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute

Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute
DAR ES SALAAM:Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute

Sweden’s health agency seeks delay in easing of pandemic restrictions

Sweden’s health agency seeks delay in easing of pandemic restrictions
  • The agency had previously proposed that some restrictions be lifted from April 11
STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s health agency said on Tuesday it had asked the government to postpone a planned easing of some restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 by nearly a month as the country grappled with a third wave of the virus.
The agency had previously proposed that some restrictions, such as a limit on the number of visitors to amusement parks, concerts and football matches of only eight people, be lifted from April 11.
“The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating with an increased burden on health care as a result,” it said in a statement.
“The Swedish Public Health Agency therefore proposes that the date for when certain activities should be able to open up be postponed until May 3, provided that the infection situation improves.”
Sweden has mostly relied on voluntary measures to slow the pandemic but gradually increased restrictions after the infections picked up pace toward the end of last year.

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500
Protesters carry an injured comrade during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon's Thaketa township on March 29, 2021. (AFP)
  • UN Secretary-General Guterres urged the Myanmar authorities to undertake a “serious democratic transition”
YANGON: More than 500 people have been killed in the Myanmar junta’s brutal crackdown on protests against its coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a local monitoring group said Tuesday.
The grim toll was passed as world powers ramped up their condemnation of the military’s ruthless campaign against the movement demanding the restoration of democracy and release of Suu Kyi.
Washington suspended a trade pact with Myanmar and UN chief Antonio Guterres called for a united global front to put pressure on the junta after more than 100 protesters were killed in a bloody weekend of violence.
Daily rallies across Myanmar by unarmed protesters have been met with tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said it had confirmed a total of 510 civilian deaths but warned the true toll was probably significantly higher.
UN Secretary-General Guterres urged the Myanmar authorities to undertake a “serious democratic transition.”
“It is absolutely unacceptable to see violence against people at such high levels, so many people killed,” Guterres told a news conference.
“We need more unity... (and) more commitment from the international community to put pressure in order to make sure that the situation is reversed,” he said.
US President Joe Biden’s administration announced Monday that the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, which laid out ways to boost business but was not a fully fledged deal, would remain suspended until democracy is restored.
“The United States strongly condemns the Burmese security forces’ brutal violence against civilians,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, using Myanmar’s former name of Burma.
The statement effectively removes Myanmar from the Generalized System of Preferences, in which the United State grants duty-free access to some imports from developing nations if they meet key standards.
Saturday saw the military mark its annual Armed Forces Day with a major parade of troops and armor in the capital Naypyidaw.
But the day also saw bloody repression of protests around the country, with at least 107 people killed, including seven children.
Despite the bloodshed, protesters turned out again on Monday, with mourners at funerals defiantly showing the three-fingered salute that has become emblematic of the movement.
The UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation, diplomatic sources said, after Britain called for emergency talks.
France condemned the violence as “blind and deadly” and China added its voice to a chorus of international concern on Monday, calling for restraint from all sides.
The Kremlin said it was “very concerned” by growing civilian casualties, despite acknowledging it was building ties with the military authorities.
The US, Britain and the EU have all imposed sanctions in response to the coup and crackdown, but so far diplomatic pressure has not persuaded the generals to ease off.
 

Pakistan’s president, defense minister test positive for COVID-19

Pakistan’s president, defense minister test positive for COVID-19
In this Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, Arif Alvi, then a lawmaker from Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf ruling party waves to media after filing his nomination papers in the presidential election, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP)
  • The government is in the process of introducing stricter restrictions including bans on wedding ceremonies and large gatherings
  • It has recorded 659,116 infections and more than 14,250 related deaths, with 4,525 infections and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving his first dose of an unnamed vaccine, just over a week after a similar announcement from the prime minister.
Soon after on Monday, the country’s defense minister Pervez Khattak also said he had tested positive. “We all need to take this third wave very seriously. May Allah protect us all,” Khattak added in his message.
Coronavirus cases are rising quickly in the South Asian nation. It has recorded 659,116 infections and more than 14,250 related deaths, with 4,525 infections and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The government is in the process of introducing stricter restrictions including bans on wedding ceremonies and large gatherings.
It launched its vaccine drive earlier this month, inoculating healthworkers and high-risk age groups. But it is facing setbacks from vaccine hesitancy and delays in vaccines arriving in the country.
Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive two days after receiving his first dose earlier this month. Officials said he had likely been infected before getting his shot.
Photos released by the government on March 15 showed the president receiving a vaccine, but did not name the brand. 

