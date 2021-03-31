You are here

Extreme E announces new Red Sea conservation initiative

Extreme E announces new Red Sea conservation initiative
Extreme E’s Red Sea conservation initiative looks is aiming to support turtle conservation in Saudi Arabia. (Provided)
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Extreme E announces new Red Sea conservation initiative

Extreme E announces new Red Sea conservation initiative
  Legacy Program to support protection of turtles in Saudi Arabia confirmed ahead of series-launching Desert X Prix
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

ALULA: Ahead of the first ever Desert X Prix, being held in AlUla, Extreme E has revealed its Legacy Program plans for Saudi Arabia, confirming the electric SUV rally series’ commitment to long-term environmental sustainability.

The new initiative will support turtle conservation along the Red Sea coast in association with Ba’a Foundation, an organization focused on environmental conservation through projects aimed at preserving endangered species, natural habitats, and historical sites.

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “I’m really pleased Extreme E can support this crucial legacy initiative in Saudi Arabia. This series is of course about thrilling racing, but we are also shining a spotlight on climate and environmental crises happening all over the world and trying to make a lasting difference.

“The Red Sea is home to some of the most diverse ecosystems in the world and we have worked closely with the Ba’a Foundation to identify this important project based around endangered sea turtle conservation; a truly worthy and exciting initiative that will start receiving our support immediately.”

The first ever Extreme E event takes place on April 3 and 4 across the Saudi desert, and the competing drivers are fully backing the new initiative.

British driver Jamie Chadwick, of Veloce Racing, said: “The legacy programs are integral to the series and myself and the Veloce Racing team are wholeheartedly supportive and committed to playing our part. We are fully embracing this Legacy Program in Saudi Arabia and we look forward to seeing the positive results.

“It’s been great speaking to the scientists and learning more about the issues in this region. I just hope that our learnings and our actions really help to make a tangible difference.

“While we are here to race and win, we are also here to help facilitate and communicate vital changes that need to be made. We need to do this together; we need to drive change,” she added.

Extreme E will support the protection of the endangered green turtle and the critically endangered hawksbill turtle, which are under threat for a variety of reasons. These include entanglement in fishing gear, illegal trade in their eggs – considered a delicacy in some countries – and shells, coastal development including building on nesting beaches, and plastic debris.

In addition, rising sand temperatures caused by climate change create gender ratio skews. The higher the temperature, the more likely the turtle is to be female, and rising sea levels can erode nesting beaches and flood nesting sites, destroying eggs.

One of the Saudi nesting spots targeted by the project is Ras Baridi, located 50 kilometers north of Yanbu city, a major site of Red Sea and Indian Ocean significance. Sea turtles are born there and return about 30 years later to reproduce, and then around every five years subsequently.

However, due to beach damage caused by rising sea levels and increased erosion, returning turtles often cannot climb newly formed beach shelves, or if they do, perish by falling off the cliff edges when heading back to the water after nesting.

Also, their nests are more likely to flood due to rising sea levels relative to when they hatched three decades earlier. In 2019, there was a 90 percent mortality of eggs due to the sea flooding nests.

These problems were detected in a research project led by Prof. Carlos M. Duarte at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, a recently appointed member of Extreme E’s scientific committee.

Extreme E will be supporting turtle conservation through beach fencing, beach management and monitoring, careful nest relocation, education programs, and improvements such as raising the level of beaches to a suitable height with imported sand to allow for successful turtle nesting and egg hatching.

Bader Al-Rabiah, executive director at the Ba’a Foundation, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Extreme E on this exciting project which demonstrates our commitment to the Kingdom’s values in embracing the future while also preserving our culture and protecting our environment.

“Saudi Arabia is home to a young population which is eager for world-class events and sporting activities. However, it also has a natural habitat for some of the most beautiful and rare species, such as the endangered turtles we are trying to protect through this unique and creative initiative.

“This initiative is part of a full program at Ba’a Foundation to conserve marine life on both Saudi coasts, Red Sea and Arabian Gulf,” Al-Rabiah added.

The Extreme E series will visit five locations starting in Saudi Arabia, and moving on to Senegal, Greenland, Brazil, and Patagonia, with each representing a different environment – desert, coastal, arctic, rainforest, and glacier.

Each have been impacted by environmental issues such as climate change, and Extreme E aims to leave a long-lasting positive impact and inspire change through the power of sport and the promotion of clean energy transport solutions, which help reduce the effects of climate change.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Prince Khaled says Extreme E launch is ‘latest exciting moment in our motorsport history’

Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF). (Supplied)
  Chairman of SAMF proud that first race in electric SUV series, Desert X Prix, is taking place in AlUla this weekend
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Ahead of the launch of Extreme E this weekend, Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), gives his views on the new electric SUV series, the inaugural Desert X Prix in AlUla, and the general development of motorsport in the Kingdom

How excited are you ahead of this weekend’s first-ever Extreme E race?

We are all excited — the organizers, the teams and drivers, everyone at SAMF and, of course, motorsport and sports fans across the country. The event is capturing people’s imagination, and it will be shown live on TV both here and across the world. It’s a fabulous showcase for our country. We’re very grateful for the leadership and guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It is their strong belief that sports play a big role in enriching our economy and ensuring the wellbeing of our society, and we’re pleased that motorsport is playing such a huge role.

What are you looking forward to most?

At an event level, I can’t wait to see these incredible electric-powered SUVs racing across AlUla, which has to be one of the most stunning venues for a motorsport event. I think it will blow people away. There are so many fantastic drivers and teams involved, too. You only have to look at some of the names that Extreme E has attracted, from owners such as Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosburg through to some of the best men and women racers. 

More broadly speaking, I’m looking forward to the latest exciting moment in our motorsport history. We’ve come so far, and Saudi Arabia is well and truly at the top table when it comes to hosting global motorsport events. The fact that Extreme E chose AlUla as the location of its first-ever event is proof of that. There is a strong relationship built on our shared values and passion for exciting sports that also carries a more important message regarding the climate.

Can you tell us about your plans for motorsport in Saudi Arabia?

We’re very ambitious. We want to be the home of motorsport in the Middle East, rallying our own people, creating opportunities and forging relationships with fans and partners from around the world. We want to give to motorsport in a similar way that motorsport gives to us. Our schedule is already a busy one. This year alone is the busiest yet for motorsport in our country. We are staging the Dakar Rally, Formula E, Extreme E now, Formula 1 in December and many other events. It is a year-round schedule that reflects a year-round passion that our people have for motorsport.

Why is motorsport important to the country’s sporting investment?

Our people love motorsport. It’s the second most popular sport in the country, and I see the eyes of our people and their reaction when they’re at our races or following across television and social media. So, we know Saudis are engaged and keen to experience these events and partnerships. For the country, these partnerships are helping encourage healthier lifestyles and inspiring people to get involved. Across sports in general, we know this is working because participation is up, particularly among women and girls. The plans are working. They’re having a real impact.   

Finally, what can you tell us about your alignment with Extreme E’s message regarding climate change?

Clearly, we’re a country that relies a lot on oil. As part of our Vision 2030 ambitions, we are shifting our economy to alternative energies and resources. In the last few days, the crown prince announced the Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives, which aim to reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent by planting 50 billion trees, combating pollution and land degradation and preserving marine life.  Extreme E enables us to shine a light on such an important subject matter. We’re initiating a conversation that we intend to continue having for years to come.

Topics: Extreme E Motorsport Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Motor Federation (SAMF)

5 talking points from Saudi Arabia’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Palestine

5 talking points from Saudi Arabia’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Palestine
Updated 31 March 2021
John Duerden

5 talking points from Saudi Arabia’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Palestine

5 talking points from Saudi Arabia’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Palestine
  Herve Renard's team moves to top of group with victory in Riyadh in front of returning fans
Updated 31 March 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia comprehensively beat Palestine 5-0 in Riyadh on Tuesday to move into pole position in Group D of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Yasser Al-Shahrani opened the scoring for Herve Renard’s team eight minutes before the break with a well-placed header and Fahad Al-Muwallad made it two shortly after. Two smart finishes early in the second half from Saleh Al-Shehri sealed the win and captain Salem Al-Dawsari added a late fifth from the spot.

With five games played and three remaining, the Green Falcons have 11 points, two ahead of Uzbekistan and four clear of Singapore. With only the eight group winners in the second round, along with the four best second-placed teams, progressing to the third round, there is still much to play for when the remaining fixtures take place in Saudi Arabia in June.

Here are five things we learned from the match:

1. It was a perfect evening and the third round beckons

In Tuesday’s only other World Cup qualifier, Japan thrashed Mongolia 14-0 but the feeling ahead of the game in Riyadh was that just a single goal would be enough to settle the affair.

From the start, Palestine got plenty of men behind the ball and when not in possession, which was most of the time, reverted to a 6-3-1 formation. Before the game, the whispers coming out of the visitors’ camp was that they would keep it tight and look to hit what they felt was a weak Saudi central defense in the hope of a goal.

It did not happen and while Saudi Arabia took time to get going, they ran out easy winners to take control of Group D. Apart from the occasional moment, the defense looked solid, the midfield was full of energy and running, and the forwards looked dangerous every time they attacked.

Saudi Arabia’s three remaining games are on home soil and assuming that Yemen and Singapore are defeated, a draw against Uzbekistan on June 15 will be enough to progress.

2. Goalkeeping errors on both sides a turning point

The game turned on three goalkeeping mistakes. The first was from Saudi Arabia shot-stopper Mohammed Al-Owais which was not punished. The 29-year-old has plenty of international experience (at least compared to the other three ’keepers named in the squad, none of which had a single cap between them).

But he did not have a great deal to do in the game which is why concentration is paramount. Just 10 minutes before the break, the Al-Ahli No. 1 spilled a simple looking cross from Mahmoud Abu Warda and Saleh Chihadeh almost put Palestine in front.

Just minutes after, Al-Owais’ opposite number Tawfiq Ali made two mistakes, and both were punished. And that was the game. In the 1-0 win over Kuwait last week, Saudi Arabia had lots of chances but did not make the most of them. We warned that the Green Falcons would have to be more clinical against Palestine and they were.

3. Palestine’s World Cup dreams all but over

There was some controversy in Palestine with a number of experienced players not being selected for the trip in what was a crucial game. In truth, the team were always unlikely to get to Qatar next year or even progress to the third stage of qualification, but they will be disappointed at how it ended.

After spending the first half-hour getting a foothold in the game, as soon as the deadlock was broken, there was only one team going to win.

It means that Palestine are bottom of the group with just four points from six games. In theory, a second-placed finish is not impossible but in reality, it is not going to happen, and Palestine are now going to have to focus on not finishing bottom of the group below Yemen and Singapore and keeping their hopes of qualification for the 2023 Asian Cup alive.

4. Likes of Al-Ghanam and Al-Shehri give Renard welcome selection headaches

While Palestine did not present either Al-Shahrani or Sultan Al-Ghanam with too many defensive headaches, the full-backs did what they needed to do at the back and got forward well.

Neither started against Kuwait but both impressed here. Al-Shahrani opened the scoring with a finish that any striker would be proud of while Al-Ghanam was lively going forward and created the third with vision and skill. It was well-finished by Al-Shehri who staked his claim to be back in attack for June’s games. There is much for the coach to think about.

5. It is great to see fans back

The King Saud International Stadium was sparsely populated but there were some fans present, extremely socially distanced of course. It did not feel quite like a real game, but it was a welcome return to something approaching normality.

The players were not the only ones making the noise. It was not just about the goals but the surge of excitement when a player beat another, the ripple of anticipation when the team moved to within sight of goal, the appreciation of a good save or strong tackle was there. If more fans are allowed in for June’s qualifiers, then so much the better.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Exclusive: Saudi Arabia’s game-changing-plans for cricket in the Kingdom

Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF). (AN Photo)
Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF). (AN Photo)
Updated 31 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

Exclusive: Saudi Arabia’s game-changing-plans for cricket in the Kingdom

Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF). (AN Photo)
  Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud outlines vision for the sport and produce competitive national teams
  A main objective is better quality of life for expats living in Kingdom, and to attract Saudis to the sport
Updated 31 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Cricket is set to take a giant leap across Saudi Arabia with the game’s ruling body in the Kingdom set to introduce a series of competitions and programs that will encourage the nation’s youth to take up one of the world’s oldest and most popular sports.

For years, even decades, cricket in Saudi Arabia was a game played almost exclusively by expatriate communities from South Asian countries.

But things are set to change rapidly.

Today, the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF), established in 2020, has lined up a series of major programs focused on promoting the game among Saudis and expatriates in the Kingdom.

Above all, long term plans have been put in place to ensure that Saudi Arabian national teams can compete with the world’s best in the future.

With Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al Saud as chairman, the federation is now the single body responsible for all matters relating to cricket in the Kingdom. After a year of major disruptions for all sporting activities, cricket is primed for a fresh start.

“Due to COVID19 outbreak last year, we were unlucky,” SACF chairman told Arab News. “We started in August after the situation improved, and since then, we have been very busy with the setting up of many programs, with several deals and MoUs signed with the governmental, semi-governmental and non-governmental entities.”

Those steps are set to be game-changers in raising cricket’s profile among Saudis and expatriates alike.

“We signed a deal with the Sports for All Federation (SFA) to launch 4 programs and we started with the National Cricket Championship,” Prince Saud said. “It is the biggest ever cricket tournament in the history of Saudi Arabia. We have more than 7,000 players and 360 teams taking part in the mega-competition played at over a hundred grounds across 11 cities in the Kingdom.”

The in production of this competition brought competitive cricket action to Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu, Tabuk, Abha, Jazan, Qassim and Najran.

In the first match week of the National Cricket Championship, 107 matches took place between 214 teams, while in the second week 85 matches were played between 170 teams. The third week saw 113 matches were played between 226 teams, the fourth and latest match-day week of action, completed on March 26, witnessed a new record of 144 matches contested between 288 teams, and 5,085 players.

Crucially, other community level initiatives have been established.

“We have three other programs,” Prince Saud added. “There will be a corporate cricket tournament launched in October and November, we have a cricket league for expatriate workers, and we have a social cricket program introduced in various cities. Throughout the year, we are planning to have 20,000 participants taking part in these programs in 2021.”

These programs are part of the Kingdom’s mission to promote a healthy and active lifestyle under the Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program, with the SACF, supported by the Ministry of Sports and Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, mandated to increase physical activity levels by 40 percent over the next decade. 

Prince Saud is keen to attract Saudi youth to cricket through more school activities and community programs.

“One of our biggest plans is to have a proper infrastructure for the game, since we don’t have it today,” Prince Saud said. “We are planning to have cricket academies, more grounds, better facilities with entertainment and other services around them to attract Saudi as well as foreign youth to the game.

“One of our biggest objectives is to bring better quality of life for expatriates working here. We have about eight million people from Asian countries where cricket is the most popular game, places such as India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,” he added.

Prince Saud said the SACF programs are part of the Kingdom’s mission to promote a healthy and active lifestyle under the Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program. (AN Photo)

The chairman also revealed that the SACF was one of the first federations invited to establish a presence at the new city of NEOM, where cricket facilities are being planned to cater to almost 35,000 people working there.

While cricket has long been played among country’s South Asian communities, with several local competitions established over the last few decades, a higher level of coordination with the federation can be expected now, with Prince Saud revealing that the SACF are planning programs involving embassies and corporations that have significant numbers of employees who take part in domestic cricket matches.

The SACF’s plans, however, go well beyond community level participation. Ultimately, the aim is to produce competitive Saudi Arabian national teams.

“We are currently 28th out of 105 countries in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 global rankings, which is good,” said Prince Saud. “We became an ICC member in 2003 and worked our way up to this rank. Now we are signing up with qualified coaches and advisors for us to become an even better team.”

The coronavirus crisis may have halted all sporting activities for a year, but Prince Saud insists that things will change once a sense of normalcy returns.

“Because of the pandemic, schools were closed and running online classes, but as soon as the situation improves and schools reopen, we will have a full program of tournaments between schools all over the Kingdom, as well as international participation,” he said.

The right people will be hired and trusted to take the game forward.

“We are talking to coaches and legends of the game, and we will have them qualify and improve coaches in domestic cricket and help at the national level,” Prince Saud outlined.

The long-term aim is for Saudi Arabian cricket teams to compete professionally at regional and international competitions, as well as to attract some of the world’s finest cricketers to the Kingdom.

“We are planning to have some competitions within the GCC,” said Prince Saud. “Because of pandemic we may have only one or two competitions to play abroad, but once we have established a solid infrastructure in the Kingdom, we will look to host big tournaments and leagues from franchises of other major competitions.”    

Such long-term thinking will no doubt play a major part in raising cricket’s popularity among a new demographic in Saudi Arabia, as well as continuing to engage the game’s established audience.

The message from the SACF is clear; cricket is open for business, and everyone is welcome.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud

Saudis ease past Palestine in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Saudis ease past Palestine in 2022 World Cup qualifier
Updated 30 March 2021
AFP

Saudis ease past Palestine in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Saudis ease past Palestine in 2022 World Cup qualifier
  Yasser Al-Shahrani found himself in a perfect position to score with a header to put the Saudis ahead in the 37th minute
  Saleh Al-Shehri struck twice in the second-half at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh
Updated 30 March 2021
AFP

DOHA: Saudi Arabia eased past Palestine 5-0 on Tuesday to go top of Group D in the second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The two sides had featured in a goalless draw when they clashed earlier in the competition at Al Ram in 2019, but the Asian giants proved far superior on their home turf with Saleh Al-Shehri grabbing a second-half brace at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.
Earlier, Yasser Al-Shahrani found himself in a perfect position to score with a header to put the Saudis ahead in the 37th minute after Palestine goalkeeper Toufic Ali failed to collect a cross by Fahad Al-Muwallad.
Al-Muwallad increased the lead six minutes later as the Palestinians started wilting under sustained pressure, the winger scoring on his second attempt after his initial effort after a back-heel pass by Al-Shehri was deflected by goalkeeper Ali.
Al-Shehri then grabbed two goals within a space of seven minutes early in the second half, taking his personal tally to three in just his fourth cap with the senior team.
Saudi captain Salem Al-Dawsari completed the rout with an 88th-minute penalty after Palestinian defender Ahmed Qatmish had handled the ball.
The three points took Saudi Arabia’s tally to 11 after five matches, overtaking Uzbekistan who have nine.
The Palestinians had shocked Uzbekistan 2-0 in their opening match and forced a draw against Saudi Arabia for their four points, but are now languishing at the bottom of the group after failing to build on their fine start.
The remaining matches will be played in Saudi Arabia in June in a centralized format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Green Falcons Palestine 2022 World Cup

TikTok joins forces with Extreme E to raise awareness of climate change

A new partnership is looking to raise awareness of Extreme E's brand of sustainable racing across TikTok's community. (Supplied/Extreme E)
A new partnership is looking to raise awareness of Extreme E's brand of sustainable racing across TikTok's community. (Supplied/Extreme E)
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

TikTok joins forces with Extreme E to raise awareness of climate change

A new partnership is looking to raise awareness of Extreme E's brand of sustainable racing across TikTok's community. (Supplied/Extreme E)
  Partnership, activated by Little Dot Studios, aims to bring electric SUV rally series, starting in AlUla on Saturday, to growing TikTok community
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

ALULA, Saudi Arabia: Video-sharing platform TikTok has joined forces with Extreme E to raise awareness of climate change ahead of the first ever race in the electric SUV rally series taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Nine teams will race in five of the world’s most remote and challenging terrains, with each destination highlighting a different environmental issue, starting with the Kingdom and desertification.

Other races include Senegal (rising sea levels), Greenland (melting ice cap), the Amazon, in Brazil (deforestation), and Patagonia, Argentina (glacial recession). 

TikTok and Extreme E are bringing the off-road racing experience to the social networking service’s community while shedding light on the impact of climate change and providing a gender-equal platform.

In a world first for motorsport, the teams will include a male and female driver providing a level playing field for competitors. Activating the new partnership will be digital content agency and media network, Little Dot Studios.

Yannis Ioannidis, senior manager for global business development at TikTok, said: “We are really excited to kick-off our partnership with Extreme E, a first-of-kind motor-racing championship committed to sustainability and gender equality, values that matter deeply to TikTok.

“In a year where most of us are still stuck at home, Extreme E will showcase spectacular sports, technology, and travel content from remote corners of the planet to TikTok’s diverse community that is always looking for new ways to keep entertained and interact.”

As part of the collaboration, Extreme E and Little Dot Studios will create bespoke behind-the-scenes video content from the racing locations, feature highlights from the races, and produce exclusive live streaming content to drive awareness on climate change and other initiatives, providing fans with a unique way to experience racing content on TikTok.

Users can access content from the official Extreme E TikTok account and dedicated banners on TikTok’s discover page. The season gets underway in AlUla on April 3 and ends on Dec. 12 in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina.

Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, said: “Extreme E’s goal is to be the youngest, most dynamic racing series on the planet, so we are delighted to be joining forces with TikTok.

“Our sport for purpose platform, which highlights electrification, environment, and equality will provide thrilling action whilst also raising awareness of global climate change issues, the solutions, and the actions we can all be part of.

“My great thanks go to Yannis Ioannidis at TikTok and Robbie Spargo from Little Dot Studios for believing in the idea and bringing this partnership to life. We at Extreme E are majorly excited about the opportunities to create and share this exciting content stream,” he added.

On Saturday, April 3 the qualification races will see the top four teams advance to Sunday’s first semi-final, with the remaining five going through to the second semi – the Crazy Race. The three teams topping the leaderboard in the first semi, and the first and second-placed teams in the Crazy Race will progress to the final. One team will be crowned the X Prix winner if they meet the fastest combination in the two-day battle.

TikTok users can access Extreme E content through the official handle @extremeelive and TikTok’s discover page in participating regions.

Here is the full schedule for this year’s Season One of Extreme E:

April 3-4: Desert X Prix – AlUla, Saudi Arabia

May 29-30: Ocean X Prix – Lac Rose, Senegal

Aug. 28-29: Arctic X Prix – Kangerlussuaq, Greenland

Oct. 23-24: Amazon X Prix – Para, Brazil

Dec. 11-12: Glacier X Prix – Tierra del Fuego, Argentina

Topics: Extreme E Saudi Arabia AlUla TikTok Motorsport

