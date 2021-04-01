China seeks ‘democratic transition’, but no sanctions, on Myanmar

You are here

Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, Zhang Jun. (AFP)
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, US: China on Wednesday said it wanted a “democratic transition” in military-ruled Myanmar, but ruled out sanctions at a UN Security Council meeting.
“China hopes that Myanmar will restore peace, stability and constitutional order as early as possible and continue to steadily advance democratic transition,” Ambassador Zhang Jun told the closed-door meeting, according to a statement.
“Maintaining peace and stability in Myanmar is in the common interest of the international community. Should Myanmar slide into protracted turbulence, it will be a disaster for Myanmar and the region as a whole,” he said.
Myanmar’s military, which overthrew the country’s elected leadership on February 1 and has violently suppressed protests, counts on China as its main ally.
China nonetheless remained consistent in its opposition to economic pressure on Myanmar after the closed-door meeting in which Western powers spoke of further measures.
“One-sided pressure and calling for sanctions or other coercive measures will only aggravate tension and confrontation and further complicate the situation, which is by no means constructive,” Zhang said.

  • Police claimed investigators need permission from Woods to release information about the crash
LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but would not release details Wednesday, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.
Woods suffered serious injuries in the Feb. 23 crash when he struck a raised median around 7 a.m. in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside Los Angeles. The Genesis SUV he was driving crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree on a downhill stretch that police said is known for wrecks. Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been criticized for his comments about the crash, calling it “purely an accident” and saying there was no evidence of impairment. Woods told deputies he did not know how the crash occurred and didn’t remember driving. He was unconscious when a witness first approached the mangled SUV. But a sheriff’s deputy said the athlete later appeared to be in shock but was conscious and able to answer basic questions.
Investigators did not seek a search warrant for Woods’ blood samples, which could be screened for drugs and alcohol. In 2017, Woods checked himself into a clinic for help in dealing with prescription drug medication after a DUI charge in his home state of Florida.

Woods has never gone an entire year without playing. (AP)

Detectives, however, did obtain a search warrant for the data recorder of the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, known as a black box. Villanueva would not say Wednesday what data had been found in the black box.
“A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded,” Villanueva said during a live social media event Wednesday in response to a question posed by The Associated Press.
But Villanueva claimed investigators need permission from Woods — who previously named his yacht “Privacy” — to release information about the crash.
“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel,” Villanueva said. “There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”
Woods’ agent at Excel Sports, Mark Steinberg, did not immediately respond to an email.
“We have all the contents of the black box, we’ve got everything,” Villanueva said. “It’s completed, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”
Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney, said in an email Wednesday that no felony or misdemeanor complaints against Woods had been filed through their office regarding the crash.
Villanueva’s statement about privacy issues did not make sense to Joseph Giacalone, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a retired New York City Police Department sergeant, who has criticized the sheriff’s response to the Woods incident from the start.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a department ever ask for permission like that,” he said. “What happens if his lawyers say ‘no, you can’t send it out now.’ And then where does that leave us?”
Giacalone said it’s unlikely that deputies would have sought the permission of non-celebrity victims in similar crashes to release information. If the sheriff’s hesitancy stemmed from a potential medical episode behind the wheel, Giacalone said authorities could simply say it was a medical emergency without giving additional details.
“I don’t think they would have asked any family member of us if they can come out with it,” he said.
Woods is from the Los Angeles area and was back home to host his PGA tournament, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, which ended two days before the crash. He was driving an SUV loaned to him by the tournament.
Woods has never gone an entire year without playing, dating back to his first PGA Tour event as a 16-year-old in high school.

  • J&J had pledged to provide 20 million doses of its vaccine to the US government by the end of March
A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday.
The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries.
A vaccine ingredient made by Emergent BioSolutions — one of about 10 companies that Johnson & Johnson is using to speed up manufacturing of its recently approved vaccine — did not meet quality standards, J&J said.
J&J said the Emergent BioSolutions factory involved had not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to make part of the vaccine.
Emergent, which has been producing bulk drug substance at one of its factories in Baltimore, declined to comment.
J&J had pledged to provide 20 million doses of its vaccine to the US government by the end of March, and 80 million more doses by the end of May. Its statement on the manufacturing problem said it was still planning to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June and was “aiming to deliver those doses by the end of May.”
President Joe Biden has pledged to have enough vaccines for all US adults by the end of May. The US government has ordered enough two-dose shots from Pfizer and Moderna to vaccinate 200 million people to be delivered by late May, plus the 100 million shots from J&J.
A federal official said Wednesday evening the administration’s goal can be met without additional J&J doses.
A J&J spokesman said earlier Wednesday that J&J met the end-of-March goal, but did not respond to questions about whether the Emergent plant had been cleared by FDA.
As of Wednesday, J&J had provided about 6.8 million doses, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online vaccine tracker. Some additional doses may not yet have been recorded as delivered, and the CDC said Wednesday that another 11 million doses of the vaccine would be available for shipments starting on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear where those 11 million doses originated, but Johnson & Johnson has been shipping finished vaccines from its factory in the Netherlands to the US
The FDA said it was aware of the situation but referred questions to Johnson & Johnson.
The problem with the vaccine batch was first reported by The New York Times.

  • The study did not analyze the direct impact of COVID-19 infection itself during pregnancy
  • The study also found significant harm to maternal mental health
Rates of stillbirth and maternal deaths rose by around a third during the COVID-19 pandemic, with pregnancy outcomes getting worse overall for both babies and mothers worldwide, according to an international data review published on Wednesday.
Pooling data from 40 studies across 17 countries, the review found that lockdowns, disruption to maternity services, and fear of attending health care facilities all added to pregnancy risks, leading to generally worse results for women and infants.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on health care systems,” said professor Asma Khalil, who co-led the research at St. George’s University of London. “The disruption caused ... has led to the avoidable deaths of both mothers and babies, especially in low- and middle-income countries.”
Published in the Lancet Global Health journal, the review found an overall increase in the risks of stillbirth and maternal death during the pandemic, and found the impact on poorer countries was disproportionately greater.
It also found significant harm to maternal mental health. Of the 10 studies included in the analysis that reported on maternal mental health, six found an increase in postnatal depression, maternal anxiety, or both.
The study did not analyze the direct impact of COVID-19 infection itself during pregnancy, but was designed to look at the collateral impact of the coronavirus pandemic on antenatal, birth and postnatal outcomes.
Commenting on the findings, Jogender Kumar of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in India said they highlighted worrying disparities in health care.
“In resource-poor countries, even under normal circumstances, it is a challenge to provide adequate coverage for antenatal checkups, obstetric emergencies, universal institutional deliveries and respectful maternity care,” he wrote in a commentary. “The COVID-19 pandemic has widened this gap.”

Updated 01 April 2021

  Ruling party could pay price for lack of govt support, experts say
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: With less than a week to go before regional elections in the southern Indian state of Kerala, experts and political analysts say millions of migrant workers who have returned from the Gulf and the Middle East could decide who claims the top seat this year.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 6.

An estimated 1.2 million foreign workers — out of more than 4 million who reside in Gulf countries and contribute 30 percent of the state income — returned to the coastal state last year after the COVID-19 pandemic rendered them jobless and dealt a heavy blow to the low-skilled workers’ category. Most of those returning are low-skilled workers.

“The migrant workers are going to decide the fate of at least 25 constituencies out of 140 this year,” Prof. Irudaya Rajan from the Center for Development Studies, a think tank based in the capital Thiruvananthapuram, told Arab News on Wednesday.

Rajan added that some workers might avenge the “treatment meted out to them by the government” and vote accordingly.

“They will vote according to the response that the government showed when they returned to Kerala. Earlier, these people used to influence their family from outside. Now that they are here, they will influence the voting patterns,” Rajan said.

India does not give voting rights to nonresident Indians (NRIs).

However, in December last year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) sent a proposal to the government seeking its permission to extend postal voting rights to NRIs for the regional elections in five states. On Feb. 25, it said that the government would not be giving voting rights to NRIs for this year’s polls.

Nevertheless workers who are back in the country can dictate the political fortunes of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which has faced flak for “doing little” for the returnees.

HIGHLIGHT

The workers who are back in the country can dictate the political fortunes of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which has faced flak for ‘doing little’ for the returnees.

“The present government did not give us anything after we came back home despite promises made by the chief minister,” Christopher Shajji, who returned to Kerala from the UAE in July after spending 18 years in the emirates, told Arab News.

“For the last five months, I have been sitting at home without any money and no job. How can we vote for the government?” Shajji, 48, added.

The father of two and sole breadwinner of the family, Shajji was working as a team leader in a designer company in Dubai before the pandemic and subsequent downsizing in the company forced him to pack his bags and return to India.

Thomas Gomes, 58, who relocated to Kerala last year after working in a Dubai-based shipping company for more than 30 years, voiced a similar grievance.

“The Kerala government issued a public notice last year that they are giving financial support to those who returned from the Gulf. I applied for the fund, but I could not get anything,” he told Arab News.

“Now I borrowed money from some people and started a small shop near my house to make ends meet,” he added.

In Muslim-dominated northern Kerala, the impact of returnees and lack of financial resources is more apparent.

Most households in this region have families living in the Gulf, with several criticizing the government for “not doing anything to support them.”

“Whatever help was extended to the people came through community support. We will vote against the government for neglecting us,” Rafeek Parakkal of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Center, a charity organization, told Arab News.

“There are 15 assembly seats in north Kerala, and none of them would go to the LDF,” he added.

The KMCC is associated with the Kerala-based political party, the All India Muslim League, an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), making a serious bid for power this time.

The Kerala government, however, claims that it has taken several steps to “address the concerns of the migrants.”

“We are offering a loan scheme of 30 lakh rupees ($42,000) to the returnees in which the Kerala government is giving 15 percent subsidy,” Shalin Mankuzhy, of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), told Arab News.

The NORKA is a state government department to redress grievances of non-resident Keralites.

“Around 500 people have used this facility in the past year,” Mankuzhy said, adding that “many feel that it’s not the right time to take a loan.”

He said that most overseas workers had returned from the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, after which NORKA had “made arrangements for the skill development of low-skilled workers.”

However, experts disagree with the Kerala government’s assertion.

“Many returned from the Gulf countries because of the non-payment of salaries. Unfortunately, the Kerala government does not have any concrete plan to rehabilitate them,” Rejimon Kuttappan, a Kerala-based researcher on migrant workers, told Arab News.

“Though the government has started some skills development programs, many of them work as gardeners, cleaners, or fishermen because of the lack of industry in the state,” he added.

Kuttappan said that a worker who had returned empty handed “soon realizes that the state government has failed to support them in the reintegration and rehabilitation, and that is going to shift the vote from the LDF to other parties.”

Mini Mohan, a Trivandrum-based researcher, agreed that the palpable “anger of migrant workers would affect the elections.”

“The government does not have any livelihood programs for most of them, there is no assurance from the ruling party, and there is confusion created by the government in handling the returnees — all these factors might work against the LDF,” Mohan, who is associated with the human and labor rights group Equidem Research and Consulting, told Arab News.

Khurshid Ahmed

  Ucaaz, named after pre-Islamic Makkah market, plans to use artificial intelligence to aid standalone neighborhood shops
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: A startup powered by artificial intelligence and backed by UAE and international investors has launched a chain of retail stores in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

The initiative is aimed at reviving the diminishing trend of kirana standalone community stores in Pakistan.

A surge in the number of supermarkets and malls throughout the south Asian country of 220 million people, has coincided with the demise of many community retail stores, despite them having offered a wide range of products at significantly lower prices to small neighborhoods for decades.

But the new venture Ucaaz – which derives its name from a pre-Islamic bazaar in Makkah that has now become a tourist destination in Saudi Arabia – aims to revive the one-stop shops by connecting buyers and sellers using digital and physical means.

Syed Saad Shah, founder and CEO of the company that has been financed by investors from the US, the UAE, and Pakistan, told Arab News: “It’s a virtually integrated system in which all stakeholders including distributors, retailers, and small retail stores are interconnected. We will digitally manage our inventories and supply chains. It is a first of its kind in Pakistan.

“We are offering solutions to the problems of small retail stores such as ordering, sales promotion and, most importantly, taxation. This is an irregular trade sector with immense economic potential, though it largely remains untaxed.

“We have designed a program which will help us cut out the middleman and directly interact with manufacturers. This ensures that the prices offered by our franchises remain competitive and all necessary products are available in one’s proximity. Customers will be able to place their orders using the mobile app,” he said.

The startup plans to open around 120 franchises in Karachi before branching out to at least five other Pakistani cities. The stores will be equipped with a point-of-sales (POS) system offering special support to trading activities and helping the government generate more tax.

“At present, kirana stores are not integrated with the POS system, and this huge network of stores remains out of the tax net. Ours is the first of its kind hybrid model of e-commerce stores which has the potential of creating a huge revenue stream for the government,” Shah added.

Pakistan is already striving to reduce cash-based transactions. The central bank has estimated that a shift to electronic payment mechanisms could boost the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 7 percent, create 4 million jobs, and result in $263 billion new deposits by 2025.

The investors that have bankrolled the startup pointed out that they were attracted by the idea of reviving small retail stores through technological innovation.

Dr. Jawad Arif, a Pakistani-American investor, told Arab News: “This is a data-driven project, and the Ucaaz team has made a huge achievement by providing easy solutions and making it possible to streamline inventories.”

“It is very easy for small shop owners to keep track of their list of products, communicate with vendors and, at the same time, make a profit. The system is ideal for densely populated countries such as Pakistan and Indonesia, though a little bit of fine-tuning may also make it suitable for the US market.”

Arif was optimistic that the company would make inroads in Turkey and Indonesia within the next three to four years. “Ucaaz plans to increase the number of stores to 500 in Pakistan before launching the initiative overseas,” he said.

Shumail Haider, a shop owner in Karachi’s Federal B. Area, said: “On the back of this innovative solution, we now only need to focus on managing sales.

“Replenishing stocks is usually a major problem for small traders, but supply chain management and promotion taken over by a tech startup can be a significant facilitation.”

