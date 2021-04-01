You are here

  • Home
  • Institute of Traditional Arts will promote Saudi cultural sector

Institute of Traditional Arts will promote Saudi cultural sector

‘Isjod wa Iqtareb’ (Prostrate and Draw Near) painting by Saudi artist Nabila Abuljadayel. (Supplied/file photo)
‘Isjod wa Iqtareb’ (Prostrate and Draw Near) painting by Saudi artist Nabila Abuljadayel. (Supplied/file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b37ss

Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Institute of Traditional Arts will promote Saudi cultural sector

Institute of Traditional Arts will promote Saudi cultural sector
  • The institute is part of the Academies of Arts initiative announced by the culture ministry in March 2019
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Institute of Traditional Arts at the Royal Academy of Arts is intended to bring traditional Saudi art to the masses both locally and internationally through educational programs and talent development.

The cabinet has approved the plan, which was first announced by Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan in 2019.

The Acting Executive Director of Marketing and Communication at the Kingdom’s Quality of Life program, Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Bakr, said on Wednesday that the institute will be “a qualitative leap toward promoting the cultural sector” and will take interest in the Kingdom’s traditional arts to “another level” through comprehensive strategic institutional work.

The institute is part of the Academies of Arts initiative announced by the culture ministry in March 2019, and it will cover five different areas: The support of “living treasures” that preserve traditional arts and heritage; training and production; awareness; global communication; and research.

It will focus on “enriching traditional Saudi arts and promoting their exhibition locally and internationally,” and on providing artists and craftsmen with a platform to promote traditional Saudi arts.

Topics: Institute of Traditional Arts Saudi arts

Related

Minister lauds Saudi Cabinet plan for traditional arts institute
Saudi Arabia
Minister lauds Saudi Cabinet plan for traditional arts institute
Saudi artist’s painting of a classic draws Mercedes-Benz attention
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist’s painting of a classic draws Mercedes-Benz attention
Saudi artist paints nation’s heritage across rocks
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist paints nation’s heritage across rocks
Special Saudi artist proves disability is no barrier to success
Art & Culture
Saudi artist proves disability is no barrier to success

Review: ‘Calls’ has no on-screen actors, but boasts style and substance

Review: ‘Calls’ has no on-screen actors, but boasts style and substance
Updated 28 min 58 sec ago
Matt Ross

Review: ‘Calls’ has no on-screen actors, but boasts style and substance

Review: ‘Calls’ has no on-screen actors, but boasts style and substance
  • Adaptation of French series offers a fascinating viewing experience
Updated 28 min 58 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: There’s a temptation, after the first couple of minutes of new Apple TV+ show “Calls,” to wonder why this series wasn’t turned into a podcast instead. After all, the nine-part thriller — based on a French series of the same name — has no on-screen actors, no seen locations and no elaborate set pieces. Instead, each short-form episode consists of on-screen text transcribing a series of seemingly unconnected phonecalls, and a series of screensaver-like abstract visuals.

But in actual fact, it’s worth pushing through that initial skepticism, because when the momentum starts to build, “Calls” makes for an intriguing ‘viewing’ experience. In many ways, the lack of on-screen cues intensifies the story. After all, director Fede Álvarez (the 2013 “Evil Dead” movie and “Don’t Breathe”) has assembled an A-list cast, overflowing with big Hollywood names. But when you can’t see them (and when you don’t find out exactly which A-listers you’ve been listening to until the end credits roll), your focus stays on the script, and the show’s main premise — even as it’s portioned out in tantalizingly small increments — becomes something that lodges in the brain after the end of each episode. Similarly, as more of the (slightly) fantastical plot is revealed, those screensaver visuals begin to take on more significance, giving viewers an insight into that’s going on between the faceless cast.

On paper, “Calls” has the air of a pretentious, over-conceptualized film-school experiment that should be interesting rather than entertaining. In reality, however, some impressive voice work, clever pacing, and plot reveals that credit audiences with the ability to follow the meandering story, make for a show that is captivatingly enthralling. You could just listen to the episodes like a podcast, sure, and you’d be able to follow what’s going on. But to do so would miss out on what makes this series unique.

Topics: Calls Apple TV+

The rise of Bethlehem-based online platform Radio Alhara

The rise of Bethlehem-based online platform Radio Alhara
Updated 34 min 30 sec ago
Ali Al-Saeed

The rise of Bethlehem-based online platform Radio Alhara

The rise of Bethlehem-based online platform Radio Alhara
  • The Bethlehem-based online platform has grabbed international attention since launching at the start of lockdown
Updated 34 min 30 sec ago
Ali Al-Saeed

MANAMA: A year ago, a group of friends came together during lockdown to begin a journey that unexpectedly spawned a regional success story.

The Bethlehem-based online platform Radio Alhara was launched a little over a month into the COVID-19 pandemic, amidst fear and uncertainty over where it would take us, and how it would affect all aspects of life, especially when it came to the arts and music.

What began as a coping mechanism to deal with the chaos, confusion and desperation of being in lockdown, grew into a far-reaching, socially conscious community of creators joined by a shared passion for music.

“The radio happened at the right time and right place. But there’s a reason why it got popular quite quickly. Between us, we knew many artists and musicians and that was the beauty of it, building that community,” explained Saeed Abu-Jaber, one of the founders, adding, “It has kept us sane during corona.”

Radio Alhara is a Bethlehem-based online platform. (Supplied)

As Radio Alhara marks its first anniversary, the team spoke to Arab News about how the platform has evolved over the past few months — from a place that showcased music they are interested in and enjoy, to its expansion into a more ambitious project.

“What really worked is that we never really focused on attracting big names, some of the best shows (are hosted by) people who were never DJs, they just have a really good ear. We called it a home-listening aesthetic. We want a radio that’s a good companion or like a flatmate,” said Abu-Jaber.

Other key members of Radio Alhara include Elias Anastas, Yazan Khalili and Mothanna Hussein. They have been refining the curation and artistic output of the radio since its inception.

“We’re thinking of it as a cultural platform,” Anastas said. “One of the things we’re trying to maintain with it is that it has programming that constantly changes. And the ability to make it a malleable platform.”

Another key members of Radio Alhara is Elias Anastas. (Supplied)

Currently, the platform is home to podcasts, DJ shows, collaborations with other radio stations, and exclusive album launches. A recent 48-hour program entitled “HIYA” was dedicated to female DJs, sound artists and musicians from around the world.

“Almost 80 to 90 percent of what we’ve been broadcasting over the past year was focused on music. But now, more and more, we have cultural links with other institutions such as the Delfina Foundations in London,” said Anastas. “We’ve also worked, for example, with an Italian photographer who did a project on a parkour group in Gazza.”

“The general openness of the platform is what we should keep going,” Abu-Jaber added. “We had discussions: ‘Should it be about music only?’ ‘No, it shouldn’t!’”

It helps that, from day one, Radio Alhara took an unpretentious and very friendly approach that has appealed to a wide audience, not just locally and regionally, but on a global scale.

“DJs focus (so heavily) on beatmatching and mixing, I always feel. I’m more into being a selector than a DJ,” Abu-Jaber said. “It’s not about the technical skills anymore, it’s about making something that flows really nicely.”

Saeed Abu-Jaber is one of the founders of Radio Alhara. (Supplied)

Radio Alhara has become a source of knowledge and social discussion about key regional issues, which was an organic progression for the project. Over the past few months, it’s managed to cover varied issues including protesting Israel’s annexation plans, social inequality, and unfair distribution of water resources between the West Bank and the settlements.

“The idea of collectiveness is super-powerful,” Anastas said. “This started from Palestine, which — at the end of the day — territorially, is disconnected from the world. Yet it has brought people together from various parts of the world through this platform. We’re broadcasting these voices. It’s not something you expect to come out of this region, forming this community around sound.

“Whatever is normally covered by the media about this region is biased and doesn’t reflect the reality on the ground,” he continued. “Using culture, music and art to find new paths of expressing the reality is interesting for us.”

Radio Alhara is still operating independently, with the team keeping running costs to a minimum. But the platform has amassed a network of collaborators and supporters.

“We want to be able to allow the artists to continue to do what they do and live through their music and art, so we’re looking at how we can support the community by offering other incentives,” Anastas said.

“The fact that it’s based on community means we don’t feel the pressure to have specific goals, but to ride the momentum,” Abu-Jaber concluded.

Topics: Radio Alhara

Addis Fine Art gallery showcases Ethiopian work at Art Dubai 2021

Addis Fine Art gallery showcases Ethiopian work at Art Dubai 2021
Updated 31 March 2021
Hams Saleh

Addis Fine Art gallery showcases Ethiopian work at Art Dubai 2021

Addis Fine Art gallery showcases Ethiopian work at Art Dubai 2021
Updated 31 March 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: The 14th edition of Art Dubai — recognized as the Middle East’s leading art fair for showcasing local, regional, and international artists —  is attracting art lovers in the UAE with an in-person fair set to wrap up on Saturday.

Among the participating galleries is Addis Fine Art gallery, which has set up a booth at the event for the fourth year. 

The art hub, which is based in London and Addis Ababa, is exhibiting a group show of four artists from across Ethiopia — Tadesse Mesfin, Addis Gezehagn, Tsedaye Makonnen and Tizta Berhanu. 

Tadesse Mesfin, Pillars of Life (2021) Oil on canvas, 165 x 170 cm, Courtesy of the artist and Addis Fine Art. (Supplied)

Each of the artists is showcasing new works that explore and document humanity’s adaptability and resilient responses to moments of upheaval.

Gallery co-founder Rakeb Sile said that Art Dubai is one of her favorites.

“It’s the only fair where we get to see galleries from pretty much the global south. It’s a really diverse encounter. Other fairs that we do are not necessarily that diverse,” she told Arab News. 

Rakeb Sile co-founded the gallery with Mesai Haileleul. (Supplied)

She believes that putting Ethiopian artists in “that conversation is also important, because it teaches us things that we wouldn’t have necessarily found out just by doing a Western fair.”  

Sile launched Addis Fine Art gallery with Mesai Haileleul as a “passion project.” 

“It was like, ‘we know this is amazing; why doesn’t the rest of the world know about any of these artists?’” she said. 

Addis Gezehagen, Floating City XXIII, 100 x 80 cm, Courtesy of the artist and Addis Fine Art. (Supplied)

Haileleul elaborated on his partner’s words, saying that the art scene in Addis Ababa has “incredible talent.”

“Obviously a lot of people might not be familiar with it. We do not have a lot of galleries there that function and work like Addis Fine Art gallery because it is very difficult,” he said. 

“For that reason, artists do not get the representation they badly need. But it’s not for lack of talent. We are there to change that; we are there to help with that.”

Topics: Art Dubai Art Dubai 2021 Addis Fine Art

Aïsha Al-Ahmadi, from the sign to the truth

Aïsha Al-Ahmadi, from the sign to the truth
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News en franҫais

Aïsha Al-Ahmadi, from the sign to the truth

Aïsha Al-Ahmadi, from the sign to the truth
  • Aisha Al-Ahmadi’s artistic quest is rooted in literature. Her work is research-based and focused on the themes of identity politics, truth and perception
  • A master’s student in history of art and museum studies at the Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi, Aïsha Al-Ahmadi emphasizes that everything informs her practice, even if she is not necessarily aware of the influences that affect her
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News en franҫais

BEIRUT: At 23, Aïsha Al-Ahmadi is what we call an “old soul”. Her career, from writing and literature to conceptual art, reflects the impressive maturity of the young Emirati artist. Her work features in the “Sense of Women” exhibition at the ME Hotel in Dubai. This exhibition-event, nestled in the undulating building designed by the Anglo-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, is entirely dedicated to female art, as its title suggests. The works come from the MIA Art Collection, a foundation created by Chilean patron Alejandra Castro Rioseco.

Emirati artist Aïsha Al-Ahmadi. (Supplied)

Intrigued by Foucault’s response to Magritte’s calligrams ...

One cannot help but be challenged by this dark structure. Like so many signposts, words of red light are organized and drawn in dotted lines. They say “Art is subjective.” In another work, we can discern fragments of text: of / Truth / Our understanding… nothing which, end to end, really makes sense. For the young artist, “each word is unique, because the mind naturally links it to other words to form a sentence.” Aisha Al-Ahmadi’s artistic quest is rooted in literature. She says she aspires to a form of reconciliation and a feeling of belonging, between drawing, engraving, painting, photography and sculpture. She is intrigued by Foucault’s response to Magritte’s calligrams (in which the form recedes) and the signs become an integral part of her constructivist mode and end up linking spatiality and textuality.

“My love for art has always been linked to my love for writing. You could say that one led to the other. As a child, I wrote stories that I illustrated and sold to family members. It was my mother who saw this potential in me before I realized it myself, insisting on taking me to art classes. I have long remained attached to traditional mediums such as oil and acrylic paint, charcoal and printmaking. I only started experimenting with concept art during my undergraduate project and later, when I received the Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan scholarship for emerging artists,” Aïsha Al-Ahmadi told Arab News in French.

Eclectic influences

When asked about the influences that have irrigated her passion, the young woman hesitates: “It’s always difficult to answer such a question. I feel like I have to pick my favorites. Every artist I’ve met on my path has taught me something, directly or indirectly. I admire the works of Jenny Holzer, Artemisia Gentileschi and Taryn Simon. On the literary level, I feel strongly inspired by the writings of Amin Maalouf, especially his book In the Name of Identity. Books such as The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Rainer Maria Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet, and Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own have greatly influenced my thinking and subsequently my art practice.”

A master’s student in history of art and museum studies at the Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi, Aïsha Al-Ahmadi also emphasizes that everything informs her practice, even if she is not necessarily aware of the influences that affect her. “I think my academic readings inspire me with potential ideas for future research and subsequently for artistic production,” she says.

One day, in Arabic

Because she leads us into the territory of literature, we ask Aïsha why these words, to which she does violence by isolating them from the sentences that give them meaning, are specifically English words: “My artistic practice is deeply linked to literature and research. Language and literature are an integral part of my identity, and in particular the Arabic language. However, as I grew up, I focused more on English, which is not my mother tongue and which I needed to improve. As an adult, however, I had the pleasure to rediscover Arabic and fall in love with it again. I intend to produce works in Arabic, especially playing with homonyms,” she says.

Another view of the installation “Signs: Vehicles to Truth” by Aïsha Al-Ahmadi. (Supplied)

Female art in a world dominated by men

On the feeling that inspires her to be part of a female collective in the Sense of Women exhibition, Aïsha Al-Ahmadi underlines that she “really liked working with MIA art and especially getting to know the founder, Alejandra Castro.”

“It reminded me that women really stand with women,” she says, adding that “the support and love that went into the exhibition is very heart-warming. Being granted a representation as part of a women-only collective is important primarily because the art history canon has been largely dominated by men. It’s great to see an initiative shedding light on the achievements of women artists and I believe this contributes to the production of a more complete and inclusive art scene. Therefore, it is also a contribution in the history of art.”

Finding your identity in a globalized world

Finally, on the difficulties of her generation, as a young Emirati, and her artist’s response to these concerns, Aïsha comments: “Personally, I believe that, like many other young Emiratis, I try to reconcile living in a world that is becoming more and more global and emerging from a collective society with individual voices. I believe that this struggle to establish one’s sense of identity is universal. With such big changes underway, now associated with a global pandemic, a lot of fears could emerge from the uncertainty. Regarding my artistic response, I tend to produce work that channels my thoughts on topics such as identity, perception and post-colonialism and is grounded in research. That being said, it is difficult and probably unrealistic to speak on behalf of an entire generation.”

  • Aïsha Al Ahmadi’s installation is part of the Sense of Women exhibition, ME Hotel, Dubai, from March 28 to April 20, 2021
Topics: Aïsha Al-Ahmadi Dubai Sense of Women ME hotel

Related

‘Sense of Women’ art exhibition to be staged at ME Dubai
Lifestyle
‘Sense of Women’ art exhibition to be staged at ME Dubai
Special Mari Ito: A particular imagination, a dreamlike and colorful universe
Art & Culture
Mari Ito: A particular imagination, a dreamlike and colorful universe

Cynthia Merhej announced as first Arab woman shortlisted for fashion’s LVMH Prize

Cynthia Mehrej the Lebanese designer behind womenswear label Renaissance Renaissance. File/Instagram
Cynthia Mehrej the Lebanese designer behind womenswear label Renaissance Renaissance. File/Instagram
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Cynthia Merhej announced as first Arab woman shortlisted for fashion’s LVMH Prize

Cynthia Mehrej the Lebanese designer behind womenswear label Renaissance Renaissance. File/Instagram
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The 20 semi-finalists for the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers have been announced, and among the designers chosen is Cynthia Merhej, the Lebanese talent behind womenswear label Renaissance Renaissance. Merhej, who is based between Lebanon and France, is the first Arab woman to be shortlisted for the prestigious prize. She has been selected alongside fashion creatives that hail from around the world, spanning from Italy to Nigeria and Japan to the United States.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LVMHPrize (@lvmhprize)

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Merhej’s collection will be shown in a virtual showroom from April 6 to 11 on lvmhprize.com, alongside the collections of the other 19 semi-finalists. Visitors will be able to vote on their favorites, a first for the LVMH Prize.

“I am very grateful to all the candidates from more than 110 countries for taking part in this year’s competition and I would like to congratulate the semi-finalists,” said Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton and founder of the LVMH Prize in a released statement. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @renaissance_renaissance

“All the semi-finalists have incorporated a responsible stance in their creative vision: use of innovative or traditional materials, upcycling, recycled fibres, artisanal and local approaches. These initiatives echo the shift in the fashion and luxury industries,” she added.

The winner of the 2021 LVMH Prize will receive $352,000 plus a year of mentorship from designers and executives within LVMH.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @renaissance_renaissance

Meanwhile, the winner of the Karl Lagerfeld special prize will receive $176,000 and a year of mentorship. 

Helping select the winning designers for the eighth edition of the award is the LVMH Prize’s new ambassador, 23-year-old tennis champion Naomi Osaka. She will join the newest additions to the Committee of Experts, including part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid and French actress Lea Seydoux, among others.

Read on for the 2021 LVMH Prize semi-finalists.

AGR by Alicia Robinson, womenswear and menswear, British designer based in London

Bianca Saunders, by Bianca Saunders, menswear, British designer based in London

Charles de Vilmorin, by Charles de Vilmorin, genderless collections, French designer based in Paris

Christopher John Rogers, by Christopher John Rogers, womenswear, American designer based in New York

Conner Ives, by Conner Ives, womenswear, American designer based in London

Federico Cina, by Federico Cina, genderless collections, designer italian based in Sarsina

Kidsuper, by Colm Dillane, menswear, American designer based in New York

Kika Vargas, by Kika Vargas, womenswear, Colombian designer based in Bogota

Lagos Space Programme, by Adeju Thompson, genderless collections, Nigerian designer based in Lagos

Lukhanyo Mdingi, by Lukhanyo Mdingi, womenswear and menswear, South African designer based in Cape Town

Midorikawa, by Taku Midorikawa, genderless collections, Japanese designer based in Tokyo

Nensi Dojaka, by Nensi Dojaka, womenswear, Albanian designer based in London

Post Archive Faction (PAF), by Dongjoon Lim, menswear, South Korean designer based in Seoul

Renaissance Renaissance, by Cynthia Merhej, womenswear, Lebanese designer based in Beirut

Rier, by Andreas Steiner, genderless collections, Italian designer based in Paris

Rui, by Rui Zhou, genderless collections, Chinese designer based in Shanghai

Saul Nash, by Saul Nash, menswear, British designer based in London

Shuting Qiu, by Shuting Qiu, womenswear, Chinese designer based in Shanghai

Taakk, by Takuya Morikawa, menswear, Japanese designer based in Tokyo

Wed, by Amy Trinh and Evan Phillips, womenswear, British designers based in London

Topics: LVMH Prize 2021 arab designers

Latest updates

Review: ‘Calls’ has no on-screen actors, but boasts style and substance
Review: ‘Calls’ has no on-screen actors, but boasts style and substance
Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy
Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy
The rise of Bethlehem-based online platform Radio Alhara
The rise of Bethlehem-based online platform Radio Alhara
Interview: Yemeni info minister says world must push Houthis to break with Iran, accept peace
Interview: Yemeni info minister says world must push Houthis to break with Iran, accept peace
New initiative aims to connect Saudi women with US business leaders
New initiative aims to connect Saudi women with US business leaders

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.