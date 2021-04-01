You are here

Japan announces emergency response in Osaka area to curb COVID-19 cases

Japan announces emergency response in Osaka area to curb COVID-19 cases
Osaka emerged early from the state of emergency, but then experienced a sharp rebound in coronavirus cases toward the end of March. (Kyodo News via AP)
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

Japan announces emergency response in Osaka area to curb COVID-19 cases

Japan announces emergency response in Osaka area to curb COVID-19 cases
  • The new measures are based on a revised infection control law
  • New infections in Osaka have exceeded those of the much larger metropolis of Tokyo in recent days
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s government said on Thursday it will impose emergency measures, such as shorter business hours and to ask people to work from home and refrain from activities like karaoke, in the western region of Osaka to halt a rebound in COVID-19 cases.
Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Olympic torch events in the prefecture’s main city should be canceled, a day after he raised alarm about an emerging fourth wave of infections.
The infection control measures will cover the prefectures of Osaka, Hyogo, and Miyagi and will last from April 5 until May 5, said Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who also heads the nation’s COVID-19 response.
A final decision on enacting the measures will be made at a task force meeting headed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga this afternoon.
New infections in Osaka have exceeded those of the much larger metropolis of Tokyo in recent days. Osaka prefecture reported 599 new cases on Wednesday, close to the record of 654 in early January when the nation was gripped in its third and most deadly wave of the pandemic.
The new measures are based on a revised infection control law and can be applied to a narrower area than a state of emergency, which Suga declared for most of the country in early January.
The controls allow regional governments to order businesses to shorten hours and to impose fines of $1,806.52 or publish the names of those that do not comply. Additionally, residents are being asked to telework and to refrain from activities like karaoke.
Osaka emerged early from the state of emergency, but then experienced a sharp rebound in cases toward the end of March.
“In Osaka in particular, the number of infected individuals in their 20 and 30 is increasing as people continue to go out at night,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday. “Reports of mutant strains are also increasing, and the contagion is expected to continue.”

Updated 37 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

  • Ex-counterterror chief: Call to bring home militants ‘dangerously simplistic’
  • Some 2,000 foreign fighters held in limbo by Kurdish forces in Syria
Updated 37 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has rejected US calls to bring home British militants and their families from detention in Syria.

John Godfrey, US special envoy for the anti-Daesh coalition, warned that the battlefield victory over the terrorist group will be squandered if Western countries refuse to take responsibility for their citizens held in camps in Syria.

“This is an international problem that requires an international solution,” he said, adding that some 2,000 foreign fighters are held by Kurdish forces in detention centers in northeast Syria while 10,000 of their relatives, mostly women and children, are housed in guarded camps.

Intelligence agencies say about 900 Britons traveled to Syria or Iraq to join Daesh. About 20 percent of them were killed and 40 percent returned home.

Britain has refused to repatriate its remaining citizens apart from a small number of unaccompanied children, citing national security concerns.

A government spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the UK, and we will do whatever is necessary to protect the UK from those who pose a threat to our security.”

The Home Office’s refusal to take back citizens is a rare split in foreign policy between the two long-time allies.

Sir Mark Rowley, the UK’s former head of counterterrorism policing, dismissed the US call to repatriate foreign fighters as “dangerously simplistic.”

He added that London would struggle to prosecute returning Daesh members and their families due to a lack of concrete evidence, and that allowing them back would undermine the government’s responsibility to protect its citizens.

“What is needed is a well-resourced global investigative effort to hold Isis (Daesh) terrorists to account for atrocity crimes, not just terrorism,” he wrote in a letter to The Times.

“Only an international task force, with access to the best intelligence, that proactively integrates witness and other evidence can tip the scales. Only then can we legally imprison the majority of these terrorist fighters for the long term.”

But experts and politicians have warned that leaving citizens in Syria in perpetuity risks undermining British security.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood warned: “We’ll see a repeat of Al-Qaeda regrouping and becoming a very real threat, and that threat won’t just pose itself in the Middle East, but also to Britain.”

Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

  • A purported Daesh member resisted detention and was killed during a security operation
  • The individual had a Russian passport but was originally from central Asia
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Russian Federal Security Service, FSB, foiled a planned Daesh terror attack on a fuel and energy facility in Tver region, state agency TASS reported.

A purported Daesh member resisted detention and was killed during a security operation, TASS quoted FSB.

“The criminal put up armed resistance when detained and was neutralized in retaliatory fire by special units of the Russian FSB, security agents and civilians were not injured,” the FSB added.

The individual had a Russian passport but was originally from central Asia, Russian state agency RIA added.

Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

  • Two Italian men had planned their own fraudulent kidnapping, only to be genuinely kidnapped by Syrian jihadists
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

ROME: Three men have been arrested for masterminding the kidnapping of two Italians who were held captive in Syria for three years, Italian police said Tuesday.
Over the course of 2016, the three who were arrested — all from the northern Brescia province — had convinced two businessmen from the area to travel to Turkey.
One of the two, Alessandro Sandrini, was convinced to go with the offer of faking his own kidnapping during the trip, and earn ransom money.
The other businessman, Sergio Zanotti, made the journey after being promised a business deal involving Iraqi currency.
Once in Turkey, both businessmen were captured for real near the Syrian border and taken to Syria, where they were held captive by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a jihadist group.
According to a police statement, the three men who were arrested had associates in Turkey who carried out the kidnapping and handed the two Italians over to Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.
Zanotti left Italy in April 2016 and remained a prisoner until April 2019. Sandrini arrived in Turkey in October 2016 and was freed in May 2019.
Media reports, which quoted investigative sources, said Sandrini was charged for fraud and simulating a crime, as part of the same probe that led to Tuesday’s arrests.
Police said a third businessman was approached about making the trip to Turkey, but pulled out at the last minute, refusing to board his plane.

Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

  • 'The high threat level for me but especially for people close to me is the most important reason for withdrawing my candidacy'
  • Alaows’ candidacy for the German parliament was the first by a refugee from Syria
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

BERLIN: A Syrian man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2015 and was running for a seat in parliament in his new country’s September election said Tuesday that he is withdrawing his candidacy.
Tareq Alaows, who joined the opposition Green party last year and was running as its candidate in a constituency in western Germany in the Sept. 26 vote, said in a statement that he made his decision for personal reasons.
“The high threat level for me but especially for people close to me is the most important reason for withdrawing my candidacy,” Alaows wrote, without elaborating. He also said he experienced a lot of racism during his campaign, which he started early last month.
“My candidacy showed that in all parties in politics and across society, strong structures are needed to confront racism and help those affected,” he said.
Before fleeing to Germany, Alaows participated in peaceful protests against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government while studying law at the University of Aleppo. He also volunteered for the Red Crescent relief group during the civil war and helped register internally displaced people.
After his arrival in Germany, he soon became active in politics again, protesting for more rights and improved living conditions of asylum-seekers in the country.
Alaows, who is fluent in German and works as a legal counselor for asylum-seekers, said he wanted to give a voice to the country’s asylum-seekers in parliament.
His party said there had been anonymous death threats against Alaows’ family in Syria if he stuck to his bid for a seat in parliament.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas noted that Alaows’ candidacy for the German parliament was the first by a refugee from Syria and said on Twitter “it is depressing for our democracy that this has failed because of threats & racism.” Maas, a member of the rival center-left Social Democrats, voiced “solidarity” with Alaows.

Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

  • The islands and reefs of the South China Sea are among the world’s most contested feature
  • ‘These constructions and other activities, economic or otherwise, are prejudicial to peace, good order, and security of our territorial waters’
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine military said on Thursday it had documented illegal manmade structures on Union Banks in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands, near areas where hundreds of Chinese vessels had massed last month.
Military chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said the structures were not far from islands and features claimed by the Philippines inside its exclusive economic zone.
He did not say which country had built the structures or the extent of the construction.
They were discovered on March 30, during one of the military’s maritime flight patrols over the South China Sea, where it has been closely monitoring the activities of the Chinese vessels believed to be manned by militias.
“These constructions and other activities, economic or otherwise, are prejudicial to peace, good order, and security of our territorial waters,” Sobejana said in a statement.
“Our efforts to dutifully perform our mandate to protect and advance our national interests in the area continue unhampered,” he said.
The islands and reefs of the Spratlys are among the world’s most contested features, with Vietnam, China, Taiwan, the Philippines and Malaysia putting structures, small communities and artificial islands there to stake their territorial claims in the strategic waterway.
Video footage shared by the military showed hundreds of boats spread around Hughes, Gaven and Whitsun reefs, some moored in groups of as many as seven boats side-by-side.
Calls to the Chinese embassy in Manila on Thursday seeking comment on the Union Banks structures went unanswered.
Sobejana remarks come as part of a new push by the Philippines’ military and diplomats to publicly challenge China’s maritime activities after several years during which criticism was muted.
The president, Rodrigo Duterte, has sought closer relations with Beijing and has said challenging its actions are futile and dangerous.
US and Philippine national security advisers discussed their concerns over Chinese activities in the South China Sea in a call on Wednesday, while Philippine foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin is due to meet his Chinese counterpart this week.

