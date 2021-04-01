You are here

  • Home
  • Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8cmzg

Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA
  • It was the latest of many steps by Iran raising pressure on US President Joe Biden
  • The deal imposed limits on Iran's nuclear activities that it started breaching in 2019 in response to a US withdrawal from the accord
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

VIENNA: Iran has begun enriching uranium with a fourth cascade, or cluster, of advanced IR-2m machines at its underground Natanz plant, a report by the UN atomic watchdog showed, in a further breach of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
It was the latest of many steps by Iran raising pressure on US President Joe Biden with the two sides in a standoff over who should move first to salvage a deal that was meant to curb Iran's ability to develop a nuclear bomb, if it so intended.
The deal imposed limits on Iran's nuclear activities that it started breaching in 2019 in response to a US withdrawal from the accord under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, as well as the reimposition of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic that had been lifted under the agreement.
The deal only lets Iran enrich with relatively antiquated first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz, a commercial-scale enrichment facility. Last year Tehran began adding more advanced centrifuges there able to enrich much faster than the IR-1.
"On 31 March 2021, the Agency verified at FEP that: Iran had begun feeding natural UF6 into a fourth cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in its confidential report dated Wednesday and obtained by Reuters on Thursday. By UF6, it was referring to uranium hexafluoride, the form in which uranium is fed into centrifuges for enrichment.
Iran has informed the IAEA that it plans to use six cascades of IR-2m machines at the FEP to refine uranium up to 5% fissile purity. The report said the remaining two cascades were installed but not yet enriching. Installation of a planned second cascade of IR-4 machines had not yet begun, it added.
"In summary, as of 31 March 2021, the Agency verified that Iran was using 5,060 IR-1 centrifuges installed in 30 cascades, 696 IR-2m centrifuges installed in four cascades and 174 IR-4 centrifuges installed in one cascade to enrich natural UF6 up to 5% U-235 at FEP," said the report, sent to IAEA member states.

Topics: Iran uranium Natanz plant

Related

Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes
Middle-East
Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes
US security company says Iranian hackers targeted American, Israeli medical experts
Middle-East
US security company says Iranian hackers targeted American, Israeli medical experts

Syrian man admits killing Lebanese father after refusing marriage to his daughter

Syrian man admits killing Lebanese father after refusing marriage to his daughter
Updated 43 min 12 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

Syrian man admits killing Lebanese father after refusing marriage to his daughter

Syrian man admits killing Lebanese father after refusing marriage to his daughter
  • Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces arrest two men over February killing in Beirut
  • Authorities say murder had no political motive and no connection to killing of activist Luqman Slim
Updated 43 min 12 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A Lebanese father was murdered by a Syrian man after he refused to allow him to marry his daughter, Lebanese security forces said on Thursday.
The 26-year-old and his accomplice, also Syrian, were arrested on Tuesday for shooting the mechanic dead in Beirut on Feb. 7.
The father died in a hail of bullets outside a cafe in the Al-Ouzai district after the two men had tracked him for two weeks leading up to the ambush.
“Following thorough interrogations and onsite investigations the Syrian duo were identified as F.K., 26, and A.I., 25, as the killers of the Lebanese victim Y.M., 44,” the Internal Security Forces’ (ISF) said.
“The suspects admitted to murdering Y.M. for disallowing F.K. to marry his daughter.”
A special police team placed the suspects under surveillance before raiding their hideout in Beirut’s southern suburbs and arresting them.
The officers confiscated the machine gun used to fire 30 bullets at Y.M.’s car at 3 a.m. near Beirut International Airport’s perimeter fence.  
The suspects admitted renting a Hyundai car, removing its number plate to avoid being identified and committing the murder.
A senior security officer told Arab News that the suspects were identified and tracked down through the getaway vehicle.
“CCTV cameras available around the crime scene helped recognize the rented car and the culprits’ details were obtained through the data information system,” the officer said. “They were placed under observation before they were arrested in a swift raid on Tuesday.”
He said there were no “political motives” behind the murder and no connection to the killing of Shiite anti-Hezbollah activist Luqman Slim.
Slim was found dead in his car on Feb. 4 after he was shot several times, with many blaming the militant group for his killing.
Because the murders happened within days of each other, rumors appeared on social media that they were linked.
ISF officers seized hashish, the murder weapon and counterfeit US dollars and Syrian pounds when they raided the killers’ home.
The two men have been referred to the public prosecution.

Topics: Lebanon Syrian murder

Related

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric criticizes Hezbollah in leaked video
Middle-East
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric criticizes Hezbollah in leaked video
Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub
Middle-East
Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub

World powers, Iran to hold virtual nuclear talks Friday

World powers, Iran to hold virtual nuclear talks Friday
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

World powers, Iran to hold virtual nuclear talks Friday

World powers, Iran to hold virtual nuclear talks Friday
  • The meeting brings together the body that oversees the implementation of the JCPOA
  • Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and Iran will attend
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: World powers and Iran will meet by videoconference Friday to discuss the possible return of the United States to the Iran nuclear deal, the European Union announced.
Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran — the countries still party to the agreement after the US left — will attend.
“Participants will discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA, and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides,” the statement said, referring to the deal by its initials.
The meeting brings together the body that oversees the implementation of the JCPOA, which has been under threat since former US president Donald Trump pulled out in 2018 and Iran began to resume nuclear activities it had scaled back.
The online meeting will be chaired by senior EU diplomat Enrique Mora on behalf of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Trump denounced the 2015 accord, which saw Iran granted relief from international sanctions in exchange for accepting limits on its nuclear program, which Western powers feared would lead to it acquiring an atomic weapon.
But new US President Joe Biden has promised to rejoin the agreement on the condition that Tehran first returns to respecting the commitments it dropped in retaliation for Trump’s decision.
Earlier this month, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran may return to full compliance if Tehran deems Washington has honored its commitments.
The agreement was signed by Iran in Vienna in 2015 with the major powers United States, China, Russia, Germany, France, United Kingdom, under an EU chair.
It was designed to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring a nuclear arsenal by imposing strict limits on its nuclear program and force it to remain exclusively civilian and peaceful.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal

Related

Update Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA
Middle-East
Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA
US security company says Iranian hackers targeted American, Israeli medical experts
Middle-East
US security company says Iranian hackers targeted American, Israeli medical experts

Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning

Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning

Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning
  • The cabinet said deliveries from restaurants, cafes and food stores would be permitted during Ramadan
  • Qatar ordered the suspension of in-person learning at public and private universities and schools as of April 4
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwait said on Thursday it would extend a month-long partial curfew that had been due to end next week until April 22 as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The cabinet said in a statement on Twitter that the curfew would be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of April 8.
The Gulf Arab state recorded 1,282 new infections on Thursday. It had seen daily cases fall below 300 in December from close to 1,100 last May.
The cabinet said deliveries from restaurants, cafes and food stores would be permitted during the fasting month of Ramadan, which begins in mid-April this year, between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.
The Ramadan fast is a time when Muslims are required to abstain from food and drink during daylight hours.
Other Gulf Arab states have also seen a rise in coronavirus cases. Oman, where daily cases recently climbed above 1,000, had imposed a partial curfew on March 28.
On Thursday, Qatar ordered the suspension of in-person learning at public and private universities and schools as of April 4, state news agency QNA said.
Qatar on Thursday registered 840 new infections compared with a daily rate below 200 in December.

Topics: Coronavirus Kuwait Qatar

Related

Saudi state minister meets Kuwaiti leaders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi state minister meets Kuwaiti leaders
Qatar extends minimum wage to all
Business & Economy
Qatar extends minimum wage to all

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric criticizes Hezbollah in leaked video

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric criticizes Hezbollah in leaked video
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric criticizes Hezbollah in leaked video

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric criticizes Hezbollah in leaked video
  • ‘I want to tell them ... Do you want to force (Lebanon) to go to war?’
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Those dragging Lebanon into regional conflicts were not acting in its best interests, the country’s top Christian cleric said, in unusually direct comments that appeared to refer to Hezbollah.
“I want to tell them ... Do you want to force (Lebanon) to go to war? Are you asking before you go to war? Before you go to Syria? ... You’re not looking out for the interest of your people,” Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said in a video circulated by local media on Thursday.
Rai has called for Lebanon to remain neutral, referring to Hezbollah’s role fighting in neighboring Syria to support Damascus and its alliance with Iran in regional conflicts.

Topics: Lebanon Bechara Boutros Al-Rai

Related

Special Lebanon facing coup threat, Maronite leader warns rally
Middle-East
Lebanon facing coup threat, Maronite leader warns rally
Lebanon’s Maronite patriarch says government must quit if it can’t change
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Maronite patriarch says government must quit if it can’t change

Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes

Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes

Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A Yemeni military court held a public session to hear charges against an Iranian Revolutionary Guard officer accused of espionage and war crimes, pan-Arab daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The defendant was formally charged of being complicit in crimes with the Houthi militia during the hearing held on Tuesday in Marib.

The court ordered for the accused to have a defense counsel, for the reading of the indictment and the list of evidence, said Yemeni News Agency in a separate report.

The court also ordered in inclusion of unnamed Iranian officer in Criminal Case No. 4 of 2020, concerning the trial of Houthi figurehead Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi and 174 others on charges of the military coup, sharing intelligence with a foreign country – referring to Iran – and committing military and war crimes.

Topics: Yemen

Latest updates

Arab coalition destroys 2 Houthi drones fired toward Khamis Mushait
Arab coalition destroys 2 Houthi drones fired toward Khamis Mushait
Police charge Brussels April Fool’s Day ‘party’ crowd
Police charge Brussels April Fool’s Day ‘party’ crowd
Unearthed Arabian treasures reveal fate of one of history’s most brutal pirates
Unearthed Arabian treasures reveal fate of one of history’s most brutal pirates
Pandemic caused ‘drastic’ shift in region’s e-commerce, say major retailers
The coronavirus pandemic led to “drastic” changes in the e-commerce sector in the Middle East region, experts say. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
Man arrested at Grand Mosque after brandishing weapon, shouting terrorist slogans
Man arrested at Grand Mosque after brandishing weapon, shouting terrorist slogans

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.