Family of slain UK-based photographer urge Libyan probe

Family of slain UK-based photographer urge Libyan probe
Anton Hammerl’s wife Penny Sukhraj-Hammerl expressed hope that the new government in Libya will take action to help find her husband’s body and explain his death. (Handout)
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Family of slain UK-based photographer urge Libyan probe

Family of slain UK-based photographer urge Libyan probe
  • Anton Hammerl was killed by Gaddafi’s forces in 2011
  • His wife is pinning hopes on Libya’s new government
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The family of a UK-based photographer who was killed in Libya by Muammar Gaddafi’s forces during the country’s revolution have launched a campaign to urge the new government to investigate his death.

Anton Hammerl’s body was never recovered after he was shot in the desert and left for dead in 2011.

He was part of a small group of ambushed journalists that included US reporter James Foley, who was kidnapped and later murdered on camera by Daesh in Syria.

A short-lived war crimes investigation into Hammerl’s death was abandoned when Gaddafi’s regime was toppled by rebels backed by NATO air support.

Hammerl’s family hope that with the relative calm emerging following years of instability in Libya, the new interim government will reopen the investigation into his death.

The family plan to take the case to the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and the UN working group on forced disappearances on Monday, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of his death.

“On the face of it, we believe there’s reasonable evidence to believe that Anton’s death was a war crime,” said a representative for the family.

She added that research into Hammerl’s death that Foley had been working on at the time of his own murder had been supplied to the campaign.

“This wasn’t journalists just caught in a crossfire. They were identifiable as civilians and journalists when they were targeted, and Anton was killed during an enforced abduction,” she said. “The international community has treated his death with a shrug of the shoulders.”

Hammerl had been covering the Libyan war when the group he was with came under fire from Gaddafi’s soldiers in a remote desert location near Brega in April 2011.

The Gaddafi regime initially told the family that Hammerl had been captured by its forces, but they found out nearly two months later that he had been shot dead and his body abandoned in the desert.

Last month, warring sides in Libya reached a power-sharing deal that its backers hope will bring peace to the fractured country.

Hammerl’s wife Penny Sukhraj-Hammerl, who had just given birth to the couple’s second child when he was killed, expressed hope that the new government in Libya will take action to help find her husband’s body and explain his death.

“It’s been … a very hard 10 years for the family, but it’s our hope after all these years there might be a different flavor in the air, a different caliber of leadership that may consider things in a different way,” she said. “So we’re hopeful.”

The future of Arabic content is paid, says Majarra executive chairman

Abdulsalam Haykal, executive chairman of Majarra, explains why paid content is the right business model for Arabic digital content. (Supplied)
Abdulsalam Haykal, executive chairman of Majarra, explains why paid content is the right business model for Arabic digital content. (Supplied)
Updated 01 April 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

The future of Arabic content is paid, says Majarra executive chairman

Abdulsalam Haykal, executive chairman of Majarra, explains why paid content is the right business model for Arabic digital content. (Supplied)
  • Abdulsalam Haykal, executive chairman of Majarra, explains why paid content is the right business model for Arabic digital content
Updated 01 April 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: It is no surprise that English is the language of the internet, with 60 percent of the top 10 million websites using it.

Arabic, on the other hand, ranks 12th, with only 1.1 percent of the top 10 million websites using the language despite the fact that it is spoken by 3.5 percent of the world’s population.

In comparison, Russian ranks second, with 8.5 percent of the top 10 million websites using the language, even though the world’s Russian-speaking population (3.3 percent) is almost the same as the Arabic-speaking population.

That is the problem Majarra, formerly Haykal Media, is looking to solve.

“We realized that the content gap in the region is not only too big to ignore but also something that people have not been able to solve effectively,” Abdulsalam Haykal, executive chairman of Majarra, told Arab News.

He is often asked if Arabs actually read, and his answer is: “Do they have the content they want to read placed in front of them and distributed to them in a way that is easily accessible?”

In his experience, not only do Arabs read, but they are also willing to pay for quality content.

Good-quality Arabic content on the internet is limited. The existing content mainly consists of entertainment, religion and news, which means that users are forced to turn to English-language content for other topics, said Haykal.

“The Arabic web resembles corner shops. There’s no problem with corner shops; they fulfill a need for the neighborhood they’re in. However, they do not have enough room to innovate or returns to reinvest,” he added.

“There is no ambition to serve more than the basic needs.”

By this definition, the Arabic online content industry does not think of itself as an industry. Haykal said: “Any industry that is dominated by corner shops is not an industry. An industry needs major players. And this is something that has been lacking in the Arabic content space so far.”

At any given time, people are using the internet either through a messaging app, social media channel or search engine.

And while English is more commonly spoke in countries like the UAE, Arabic continues to be the primary language in most countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. For instance, eight out of the top 10 trending Google queries for 2020 in Saudi Arabia were in Arabic.

Furthermore, Haykal added, 85 percent of internet users in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, 50 percent in the UAE and 70 percent across the MENA region use Google Search in Arabic.

He asserted that contrary to common perception, not everyone in the region speaks English. “Everyone can probably transact in English, but a different level of the language is needed to consume knowledge, understand content and share it.”

The goal is to “give high-quality instructive and analytical content that is highly reliable in the region’s language, and that is Arabic.”

The rebrand of Haykal Media to Majarra includes a single subscription sign-on for the company’s publications, which include Harvard Business Review, MIT Technology Review, Stanford Social Innovation Review and Popular Science.

Most online publishers today publish content to increase site views and time spent so that they can attract advertisers.

This model assumes that there is some advertising money, said Haykal, but since the advent of social media, “Big Tech has taken most of the advertising money here, and everyone can feel that impact in the industry.

“Publishers are still trying to publish online content based on the business model of advertising, but there’s no real advertising money, and they’re competing on a very small pie. And when the stakes are low, people become vicious.”

This, in turn, creates a loop whereby publishers steal content and repackage it to improve their ranking on Google and grab a higher share of advertising revenue. “It feeds a spiral of lower-quality content, and so you’ll find that a lot of the Arabic web is basically pirated or recycled content.”

What then is the ideal business model?

“The solution for us is a combination of creating content at scale — the most reliable content in partnership with the most reliable publishers anywhere in the world — and then becoming a hub for the best quality content in our region and attracting the best creators here as well,” said Haykal.

Majarra also plans to publish original content at a very high standard.

The second component to making this model successful is user engagement. “It’s often said that content is king, but distribution is the emperor,” Haykal said.

“It is important to put content in front of people based on what they’re looking for and make it easy to access, consume and share, but we need to be able to understand their needs and bring them the content they want through the channels they use.”

Once a company offers excellent content, distribution, convenience and a seamless experience, it can put a price on the value it is offering.

“This is the model that we are proposing: a subscription-based ecosystem for Arabic content.”

The vision to “build a sustainable, defensible and growing membership-based platform through Majarra” is not only transformative for the industry, said Haykal. “It could actually create an industry.”

Pakistan lifts TikTok ban for second time

Pakistan lifts TikTok ban for second time
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

Pakistan lifts TikTok ban for second time

Pakistan lifts TikTok ban for second time
  • The Chinese-owned platform had also agreed to moderate content after the first brief ban in October
  • One of PM Khan’s advisers has previously blamed it for promoting the sexualization of young girls
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan on Thursday lifted a second ban imposed on TikTok over “immoral and unethical” content after the video sharing app again offered to moderate uploads.
A court in the northwestern city of Peshawar last month ordered the communications regulator to block the app over videos that it deemed contrary to the deeply conservative country’s moral values.
“The app has assured us it will filter and moderate content,” Jahanzeb Mehsud, a lawyer for Pakistan Telecommunications Agency, told AFP.
The Chinese-owned platform — wildly popular among Pakistani youth, particularly in rural areas — had also agreed to moderate content after the first brief ban in October.
One of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advisers has previously blamed it for promoting the “exploitation, objectification and sexualization” of young girls.
TikTok welcomed the removal of the ban.
Freedom of speech advocates have long criticized the creeping government censorship and control of Pakistan’s Internet and printed and electronic media.
Last year Pakistani regulators had asked YouTube to immediately block all videos they consider “objectionable” from being accessed in the country, a demand criticized by rights campaigners.

Myanmar pots ring out for CNN crew escorted by army

Myanmar pots ring out for CNN crew escorted by army
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

Myanmar pots ring out for CNN crew escorted by army

Myanmar pots ring out for CNN crew escorted by army
  • Israeli-Canadian lobbyist Ari Ben-Menashe, hired by the junta, told Reuters he arranged visit of CNN that would be free to report what they want
  • 48 journalists have been detained by junta since overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according Assistance Association for Political Prisoners’ figures
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

YANGON — People in Myanmar’s main city, Yangon, banged pots and pans on Wednesday in a show of defiance against the ruling junta during a visit to Yangon by a news crew from CNN traveling in a heavily armed convoy.
Opponents of the army’s February 1 coup voiced concern that the journalists would not be shown a full picture of the situation in Myanmar, where security forces have killed more than 500 civilians in attempts to suppress anti-junta protests.
“The phone doesn’t pick the sound well but people were banging pots and pans as our heavily armed convoy drove past,” CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward said in a social media post.
A junta spokesman did not answer a call to request comment.
Israeli-Canadian lobbyist Ari Ben-Menashe, who has been hired by the junta, told Reuters he had arranged the CNN visit and that the team would be free to report what they want.
CNN did not respond immediately to a request for comment on whether he had arranged the visit and whether the reporters would be able to present a full picture.
Ben-Menashe said the security convoys were only escorting the CNN crew to interviews with officials and to factories destroyed this month.
“We feel that people should go in and report what they report, whether it’s good or bad. What was being reported until now is really nonsense,” he said.
Myanmar journalists have complained of restrictions under the military authorities.
At least 48 journalists have been detained by the junta since it overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group. Some 25 of them are still in detention.
The licenses of several independent news outlets have been canceled. Most newspapers have ceased operations. Media have been instructed not to describe the authorities as a junta or the army takeover as a coup.
Opponents of the junta voiced fears the CNN team would be shown false evidence and given the impression life in Myanmar was back to normal.
“We are banging pots and pans simultaneously at 1PM to show her peacefully that we all are against military coup and we are actually not OK!” wrote one Twitter user who identified as San San.

Turn on, tune in: Ray Hanania radio show returns for 2nd season

Turn on, tune in: Ray Hanania radio show returns for 2nd season
Updated 31 March 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Turn on, tune in: Ray Hanania radio show returns for 2nd season

Turn on, tune in: Ray Hanania radio show returns for 2nd season
  • The show, sponsored by Arab News, will be broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST, with a new guest each week
  • Apart from hosting regular guests, the show will also showcase a writer from Arab News each week to discuss a feature from the paper
Updated 31 March 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: The Ray Hanania radio show returns for its second season on Wednesday with a wide array of guests tackling crucial topics in the Arab world — a timely return at the start of Arab American Heritage Month.

“Although we are Arab American and Middle East oriented, in English, our audiences are not just Arab American but Americans and others who are interested in understanding the Middle East issues and events,” Hanania told Arab News.

“I’m hoping that President Biden will tune in when he is getting up in the morning at the White House because we will be talking about him and his administration, and about the American people.”

The show, sponsored by Arab News, will be broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST, with a new guest each week.

Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas said: “We are delighted to sponsor Ray’s radio show because it allows Arab voices from the region to reach listeners in the US, and at the same time allows the American perspective to get regional coverage, given that we also report on the show through our various digital platforms and Arab News print edition.”

This season’s first guest is the politician and activist Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, former spokesperson for the Palestinian delegation to the Middle East peace process, who will talk about the Biden administration and the everyday challenges of Palestinian life.

Apart from hosting regular guests, the show will also showcase a writer from Arab News each week to discuss a feature from the paper.

This week Shounaz Mekky will unpack her piece on the “curse of the pharaohs” and other superstitions that gullible Egyptians blame for modern disasters.

“Our aim is to be on top of the stories that mean the most for Arab American and Middle East audiences,” Hanania said. “

The goal of the radio show is to be the ‘Talk of the Town’ and help audiences understand events and issues in the Middle East.”

The radio show will be a podcast and available after the live broadcast on Arab News and on iTunes, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

Egyptians fired up after Burger King exploits Suez Canal crisis

Burger King Global CMO Fernando Machado shared the ad on Twitter and wrote, “Great post from Burger King Chile” accompanied by a laughing emoji. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Burger King Global CMO Fernando Machado shared the ad on Twitter and wrote, “Great post from Burger King Chile” accompanied by a laughing emoji. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Updated 30 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptians fired up after Burger King exploits Suez Canal crisis

Burger King Global CMO Fernando Machado shared the ad on Twitter and wrote, “Great post from Burger King Chile” accompanied by a laughing emoji. (Screenshot/Twitter)
  • Fast-food burger brand uses maritime trade blockage to promote sandwich while #BoycottBurgerKing starts on social media
Updated 30 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian social media users launched the hashtag #BoycottBurgerKing after the fast-food restaurant chain promoted a sandwich on Twitter by using an aerial photo of the Suez Canal blockage. 

In the advertisement, Burger King Chile superimposed the image of a Double Whopper sandwich in place of the 430-yard Ever Given cargo ship, which was grounded in the Suez Canal and halted maritime trade in the region for almost a week.

The container carrier hit the eastern bank of the narrow shipping lane March 23 and became wedged diagonally across its span. Shipping convoys through the canal resumed on Monday evening after tugs finally pulled the Ever Given free.

Burger King Global CMO Fernando Machado shared the ad on Twitter and wrote, “Great post from Burger King Chile” accompanied by a laughing emoji. 

Many Egyptian social-media users did not find it funny.

“The Burger King in Chile took advantage of the global trend of the ship and they suggested their sandwich was as big as the ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal,” Sameh Al-Rifai wrote on Twitter. 

Social-media users described the ad as “bad manners of the company” and urged other users to boycott Burger King restaurants and products.

“A call to every honorable Egyptian, a call to all Arab brothers, a call to everyone who loves Egypt — Boycott the Burger King chain,” Muhammad Shaalan tweeted.

During the blockage crisis, Egyptians were worried because maritime navigation in the Suez Canal stopped for six days as other ships backed up for miles in both directions. The canal links the Mediterranean with the Red Sea, through which more than 10 percent of global maritime trade passes through. 

“Mocking others' crises is a psychological issue, apart from the restaurant,” activist Muhammad Rashid wrote on Twitter while using the hashtag.

#BoycottBurgerKing attracted thousands of tweets, all of which included strong criticism of the company and explicit calls for an inclusive boycott.

“The disaster is that you now mean nothing for the people who rely on fast food,” another social-media user wrote.

However, there was another group of Twitterati who saw nothing wrong with the Burger King ad and considered it a smart way of riding the wave of the crisis.

But this is not the first time Burger King has found itself on the griddle and getting burnt over an offensive tongue-in-cheek tweet.

Three weeks ago on International Women’s Day, a tweet from Burger King UK read: “Women belong in the kitchen” and it backfired massively on the fast-food burger brand.

While the thread was meant to reference the male-dominated UK kitchens and attempt to help women break through by awarding culinary scholarships, the chain deleted the tweet and issued an apology instead.

