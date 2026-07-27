Kuwait condemns repeated Houthi militia attacks on ships in Red Sea

Kuwait has strongly condemned the repeated attacks carried out by the Houthi militia against ships in the Red Sea, most recently targeting the Saudi vessel NCC MASA, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Kuwait considered the attack a flagrant violation of international law and a direct threat to the security and freedom of maritime navigation, the safety of international trade, and energy supplies.

In a statement published by the Kuwait News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kuwait's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures the Kingdom takes to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and national interests.

The ministry also stressed Kuwait's rejection of any practices that could undermine the security and stability of the region.

The ministry called for an immediate stop to these attacks and compliance with international law, which guarantees freedom of navigation and safe passage through international waterways.