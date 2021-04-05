You are here

  • Home
  • Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning
Family members of the victims of April 21's Easter Sunday bomb attack in 2019, attend the Easter Sunday prayers at the one of the attacked churches St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka April 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/82cqs

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning
  • Sri Lanka’s top Catholic leader raps ‘delays in prosecution’
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Christians on Sunday honored the 279 people killed in the 2019 Easter bombings as the island’s top Catholic leader warned of street protests unless those responsible were prosecuted.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith lit candles at the St. Anthony’s Church where 56 people perished when local extremists carried out coordinated suicide attacks against three hotels and three churches.

The Christian minority across the country attended Easter Sunday masses under armed police and tight military security amid fears of fresh attacks, officials said.

Ranjith renewed his call for swift action against those responsible for the attack and said the then President Maithripala Sirisena should be prosecuted for criminal negligence in failing to prevent it.

An investigation ordered by Sirisena soon after the April 21, 2019 bombings found that he and his intelligence officials had precise information from India about the impending attack 17 days earlier, but failed to act.

“President Sirisena’s guilt has been identified in the commission report,” Ranjith told reporters outside the St. Anthony’s Church. 

“I ask President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government why they are dragging their feet without prosecuting him.”

“We will take to the streets if no action is taken by April 21,” Ranjith said.

Rajapaksa came to power in November 2019 promising action against those responsible for the 2019 attack. Sirisena who did not offer himself for reelection is currently a legislator from Rajapaksa’s SLPP party.

Christians observed a two-minute silence from 8:45 a.m. (0315 GMT) when the first of seven bombers struck in the coordinated attacks. Each target had one bomber while at the Shangri-La hotel there were two suicide bombers.

Security was stepped up at churches across the Buddhist-majority country ahead of Easter Sunday services to guard against a repeat of the suicide bombings blamed on a local jihadist group.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said more than 12,500 armed constables were on duty outside 1,944 churches, and were backed by military personnel.

“We have also got the help from the armed forces to patrol and reinforce police units across the country,” Rohana said.

Sri Lanka was shaken on Easter Sunday in 2019 when terrorists staged the largest single terror attack in the history of the country. 

At least 279 people, including 45 foreign nationals, were killed in the attacks, and around 500 were wounded.

Police checked identity cards and bags before allowing people to attend the morning mass at St. Sebastian’s Church north of the capital Colombo, where 115, including 37 children, were killed in the Easter attack.

The names of the victims were read out after the morning mass and candles lit and flowers placed at graves near the church.

More than 200 people have been arrested in connection with the bombings, but no one has been indicted yet.

Posters calling for justice were put up outside St. Sebastian’s, which was packed with worshippers on Sunday despite the strict social distancing regulations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: Easter cardinal

Related

Sri Lanka to bring back 30,000 migrant workers stranded in Middle East
World
Sri Lanka to bring back 30,000 migrant workers stranded in Middle East
Special Sri Lankans wait for lost relatives as UN begins war crimes probe
World
Sri Lankans wait for lost relatives as UN begins war crimes probe

Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’

Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’
Updated 3 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’

Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’
  • China claims almost the entirety of the resource-rich sea and has asserted its stance by building up small shoals
Updated 3 min 58 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has accused Beijing of planning to occupy more “features” in the disputed South China Sea, in an escalating war of words over Chinese vessels in the waters.

China claims almost the entirety of the resource-rich sea and has asserted its stance by building up small shoals and reefs into military bases with airstrips and port facilities.

Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei all have rival claims to the waters, which incorporate strategically crucial shipping lanes and could harbor oil and gas deposits.

A fleet of more than 200 Chinese ships that sparked a diplomatic row last month after parking at Whitsun Reef off the Philippines is now scattered across the contested Spratly Islands.

Manila has called on Beijing to withdraw the “maritime militia” vessels from the area, saying their presence is unlawful.

China has refused, insisting they are fishing boats and are allowed to operate there.

But the defense secretary said the vessels were there for other reasons.

“The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy features in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Lorenzana pointed to China’s seizure of the Philippine-claimed Scarborough Shoal and Mischief Reef as previous examples of them “brazenly violating” his country’s sovereignty.

On Saturday, the outspoken Lorenzana rejected China’s claims that the boats parked at Whitsun Reef — and where dozens remained last week — had been seeking shelter from bad weather.

“I am no fool. The weather has been good so far, so they have no other reason to stay there,” he said.

“Get out of there.”

The Chinese Embassy in Manila called Lorenzana’s statement “perplexing” and urged authorities to avoid “unprofessional remarks which may further fan irrational emotions.”

Beijing often invokes the so-called nine-dash line to justify its apparent historic rights over most of the South China Sea, and it has ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that declared this assertion as without basis.

Topics: South China Sea Philippines Delfin Lorenzana

Related

Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces
World
Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces
Special Philippine military spots ‘illegal’ structures in South China Sea
World
Philippine military spots ‘illegal’ structures in South China Sea

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases
  • The state will shut down malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship from Monday evening
  • Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown on weekends
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s richest state, Maharashtra, announced stringent COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, after a rapid rise in infections now accounting for more than half the daily new cases in India.
The state, which includes the financial capital Mumbai, will shut down malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship from Monday evening.
Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown on weekends, Nawab Malik, a minister in the state government, told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Malik said the government will also impose a night curfew across the state from 8 p.m. to 7 am from Monday, allowing only essential services to operate during those hours.
The state’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met with a group of top industrialists on Sunday before announcing the new restrictions, according to a statement from his office.
Coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly in India with the number of new infections nearing an all-time high on Sunday, largely driven by infections in Maharashtra.
The country reported 93,249 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to data from the federal Health Ministry. Maharashtra, which accounts for less than a tenth of India’s population, accounted for a record 49,447 new cases.
The state, according to health ministry data, has contributed 57% of total cases and 47% of deaths in the country in the last 14 days.
India follows only the United States and Brazil in infections, with more than 12 million cases and nearly 165,000 deaths recorded since the start of the outbreak.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination program.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens
Lifestyle
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens
India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
World
India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
Updated 04 April 2021
AP

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
  • This year, like last year, crowds are banned from gathering in Italy, and at the Vatican
  • Pope Francis scheduled his noon Easter address on world affairs to be delivered from inside the basilica
Updated 04 April 2021
AP

VATICAN CITY: Christianity’s most joyous feast day was celebrated worldwide with faithful sitting far apart in pews and singing choruses of “Hallelujah” through face coverings on a second Easter Sunday conditioned by pandemic precautions.
From Protestant churches in South Korea to St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, worshippers followed national or local regulations aimed at preventing the transmission of the coronavirus.
At a hospital in the Lombardy region of Italy, where the pandemic first erupted in the West in February 2020, a hospital gave a traditional dove-shaped Easter cake symbolizing peace to each person who lined up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Many of the ones who came were in their 80s and accompanied by adult children.
In Jerusalem, air travel restrictions and quarantine regulations prevented foreign pilgrims from flocking to religious sites during Holy Week, which culminates in Easter celebrations.
Inside St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis sprinkled incense near an icon of Jesus and said, “May the joy of Easter extend to the whole world.”
The 200 or so faithful who were allowed to attend looked lost in the cavernous cathedral. Normally, thousands would attend the popular service and a crowd would gather outside in St. Peter’s Square, with more than 100,000 sometimes assembling to receive the pope’s special Easter blessing after Mass.
But this year, like last year, crowds are banned from gathering in Italy, and at the Vatican. So Francis scheduled his noon Easter address on world affairs to be delivered from inside the basilica.
Intent on tamping down weeks of surging infections, the Italian government ordered people to stay home during the three-day weekend except for essential errands like food shopping or exercise. Premier Mario Draghi did grant a concession. permitting one visit to family or friends per day in residents’ home regions over the long weekend, which includes the Little Easter national holiday on Monday.
In Jerusalem, the Easter service at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher was celebrated by Latin Patriarch Pierbattista, the senior Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land. The site in Jerusalem’s Old City is where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead.
Israel has launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns, allowing the country to reopen restaurants, hotels and religious sites. Israel captured the Old City, home to holy sites of the three Abrahamic religions, in a 1967 war and later annexed it in a move unrecognized by the international community.
In South Korea, Yoido Full Gospel Church, the biggest Protestant church in the country, allowed only about 2,000 church members to attend Easter service, or about 17% of the capacity of church’s main building. Masked church members sang hymns, clapped hands and prayed as the service was broadcast online and by Christian TV channels.
Seoul’s Myeongdong Catholic Cathedral, the biggest Catholic church in South Korea, limited Mass attendance to 20% capacity and livestreamed the Easter service on YouTube.
In Italy’s southern region of Puglia, the governor and many mayors urged the faithful to stay home and watch Mass on TV. The region is one of many in Italy under the most severe ‘’red-zone” restrictions due to the COVID-19 infection rate.
Attending a Saturday night Easter Vigil Mass is a popular practice for many in Italy. But with the nation under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, churches moved up the traditional starting times by a couple of hours. Church bells in Italy summoned people to services unusually early, tolling before sunset in some places.
A similar scenario played out in France, which is reeling from a frightful uptick in COVID-19 cases that are overtaking already strained hospitals. Some French churches held their traditional midnight Easter services just before dawn Sunday instead of on Saturday night because of a nationwide 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Topics: Coronavirus Easter

Related

Protesters decorate Easter eggs in coup-hit Myanmar
World
Protesters decorate Easter eggs in coup-hit Myanmar
Special Italian-Muslim leader extends Easter greetings
World
Italian-Muslim leader extends Easter greetings

Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision

Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision

Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision
  • Other members of the 32-person crew on the Barokah Jaya fishing boat were evacuated
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

JAKARTA: Two fishermen have died and 15 were still missing on Sunday after their boat capsized following a collision with a bulk carrier in the Java Sea, Indonesian authorities said.
Other members of the 32-person crew on the Barokah Jaya fishing boat were evacuated and taken to hospital after Saturday’s crash with the Habco Pioneer bulk carrier.
Both vessels are Indonesian-flagged.
One of the victims’ corpses was found stuck in a fishing net and the other in the vessel, 50 meters from the Habco Pioneer, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency Basarnas said.
Hundreds of rescuers – including divers – were scouring the waters, said Deden Ridwansah, head of Basarnas’ local Bandung office, in a statement on the agency’s Instagram.
There were no reports of casualties on the 30,000-ton capacity Habco Pioneer, which is owned by tugboats and barges company PT Habco Primatama.
Authorities did not give a reason for the collision.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

India boat capsize leaves 12 dead, 10 missing
World
India boat capsize leaves 12 dead, 10 missing
India boat capsize leaves 12 dead, 10 missing
World
India boat capsize leaves 12 dead, 10 missing

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
  • Some 2,000 security personnel were on the hunt for a Maoist rebel leader when they were ambushed
  • The injured personnel were admitted to two government-run hospitals
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

BIJAPUR, India: Twenty-two Indian police and paramilitary forces were killed and 30 others wounded in a gunbattle with Maoist rebels in a central Indian state, police said Sunday, in the deadliest ambush of its kind in four years.
Some 2,000 security personnel were on the hunt for a Maoist rebel leader in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday when they were ambushed, a police officer said.
“So far it is confirmed that 22 security personnel were killed,” Chhattisgarh police’s Additional Director General Ashok Juneja said of the almost three-hour battle in the Maoist rebel stronghold.
“The search operation is still underway and the exact figure will be known... late Sunday evening.”
The injured personnel were admitted to two government-run hospitals in Bijapur and Chhattisgarh’s capital city Raipur.
More than a dozen others remained missing, he said, adding that an unknown number of Maoists were also killed in the encounter.
Juneja said the rebels looted weapons, ammunition, uniforms and shoes from the security forces who were killed.
The death toll could rise further, another senior police officer in Bijapur district said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the “sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten,” while Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter that India would “continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress.”
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote on Facebook Sunday that Shah had assured him of “all the necessary help” from the national government against the militants.
The toll was the worst for Indian security forces battling the far-left guerillas since 2017, when 25 police commandos were killed in an attack.
Seventeen police from a commando patrol were killed in an attack by more than 300 armed rebels in Chhattisgarh in March last year.
Sixteen commandos were also killed in the western state of Maharashtra in the lead-up to India’s election in 2019, in a bomb attack that was blamed on the Maoists.
The militants – who say they are fighting for rural people and the poor – have battled government forces across eastern India since the 1960s.
Thousands have been killed in the fighting.

Topics: India

Related

India kills 14 Maoist rebels
World
India kills 14 Maoist rebels
Seven Maoist rebels killed in central India gunfight
Seven Maoist rebels killed in central India gunfight

Latest updates

Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team
SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal presenting Arab News Editor-in-Chief with Saudi national cricket team jersey. (AN photo)
Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning
Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning
Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’
Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’
Pandemic destroys hopes for French economy rebound
Pandemic destroys hopes for French economy rebound
Palestinians approve 36 groups to run in May vote
Palestinians approve 36 groups to run in May vote

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.