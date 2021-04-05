You are here

  Netanyahu's favors were 'currency', prosecutor says as corruption trial starts

Netanyahu's favors were 'currency', prosecutor says as corruption trial starts

Netanyahu’s favors were ‘currency’, prosecutor says as corruption trial starts
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves the courtroom during a hearing as his corruption trial resumes, at Jerusalem's District Court on Monday. (Reuters)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Netanyahu’s favors were ‘currency’, prosecutor says as corruption trial starts

Netanyahu’s favors were ‘currency’, prosecutor says as corruption trial starts
  • Netanyahu was seated in the Jerusalem District Court following an order from judges to attend opening arguments in the case
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli prosecutors accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of trading favors like “currency” at the opening of a corruption trial which, along with an inconclusive election, has clouded his prospects of remaining in office.
Netanyahu, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud, came to Jerusalem District Court in a dark suit and black protective mask. He huddled with lawyers as protesters for and against him could be heard yelling outside.
The state said Netanyahu was responsible for regulations that allowed a telecom power-couple to clinch deals worth “many hundreds of millions of shekels,” in exchange for them sweetening coverage of the premier on a popular news-site then under their control.
“The relationship between Netanyahu and the (co-) defendants became currency, something that could be traded,” prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari said in presenting so-called Case 4000. “This currency could distort a public servant’s judgment.”
Netanyahu faces two additional cases in what is the first criminal trial of a sitting Israeli prime minister. He describes himself as the victim of a politically motivated witch-hunt.
Meanwhile, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin began consulting with party heads on who might form the next coalition government — a toss-up after the March 23 election, the fourth in two years, gave neither Netanyahu nor his rivals a clear mandate.
Rivlin said ethical considerations could factor into his decision, apparently alluding to Netanyahu’s trial.
“I do not see a way in which a government can be established,” Rivlin told representatives of centrist Yesh Atid, the largest opposition party, which hopes to unseat Netanyahu’s conservative Likud. “The people of Israel should be very concerned that we may be dragged into a fifth election.”
Netanyahu spent an hour in court, departing — with its consent — before Ilan Yeshua, former CEO of the Walla news-site, testified on behalf of the prosecution.
Yeshua said that while employed at Walla he had been “barraged” by demands from its owners, Shaul and Iris Elovitch, and by Netanyahu confidants to promote the prime minister and play down or attack his political rivals.
“The Elovitches asked me not to let the editors know that the reason for the requests had to do with imminent regulatory moves,” Yeshua told the court, adding that the coverage demands prompted “daily arguments” with staff who “put up a fight.”
Iris Elovitch, who like her husband denies wrongdoing, interrupted Yeshua, shouting: “How much can you lie?” 

Topics: Bemjamin Netanyahu

Updated 33 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Iran has arrested an ‘Israeli spy’ in its East Azerbaijan province

Iran has arrested an ‘Israeli spy’ in its East Azerbaijan province
Updated 33 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian authorities have arrested an “Israeli spy,” Iranian news website Young Journalists Club reported on Monday, without elaborating whether the person was an Iranian or an Israeli national.
“An Israeli spy has been arrested in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province ... also other spies who were in contact with several countries’ intelligence services have been arrested as well,” YJC quoted a local Intelligence Ministry official as saying.

Topics: Iran Israel Azerbaijan

Abbas headed to Germany for 'medical tests'

Abbas headed to Germany for ‘medical tests’
Updated 29 min 38 sec ago
AP

Abbas headed to Germany for ‘medical tests’

Abbas headed to Germany for ‘medical tests’
  • His office did not provide any further details on the trip
  • He underwent an emergency heart procedure in 2016 after suffering exhaustion and chest pains
Updated 29 min 38 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas flew to Jordan by helicopter on Monday ahead of an official visit to Germany on which he will undergo a health exam, officials said.
His office did not provide any further details on the trip, which was not announced in advance. A Palestinian official said Abbas would undergo a “routine health check” in Germany. The official was not authorized to comment and so spoke on condition of anonymity.
The 85-year-old Abbas, a heavy smoker with a history of heart problems, has attended public events in recent days and there was no indication he was ill. He received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine last month.
But he has traveled abroad for medical treatment in recent years. In 2018, he visited a hospital in the United States after appearing weak in an address to the UN Security Council.
He underwent an emergency heart procedure in 2016 after suffering exhaustion and chest pains, but was given a clean bill of health and quickly discharged from the West Bank hospital.
Abbas has never chosen a successor and a number of senior members of his Fatah party are believed to be eyeing the position. Abbas took over as caretaker president following the death of the iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in 2004.
Abbas was elected to a four-year term the following year but remained in office after his mandate expired. The Palestinians have not held elections since 2006, when the Islamic militant group Hamas won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections.
That ignited a political crisis, culminating in Hamas’ seizure of power in Gaza the following year, leaving Abbas’ authority confined to parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Abbas has decreed parliamentary elections for next month and a presidential election in July. It’s unclear whether the votes will take place, however, due to the longstanding dispute with Hamas and growing schisms within Abbas’ Fatah party that could lead him to call them off.
The Palestinian leader’s popularity has plummeted in recent years as he has failed to make progress in achieving an independent state or mending ties with Hamas, and as he has presided over an increasingly authoritarian Palestinian Authority.

Topics: Palestine The Palestinian Authority

UAE reports 2,012 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths

UAE reports 2,012 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

UAE reports 2,012 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths

UAE reports 2,012 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths
  • The total number of infections in the country now stands at 472,148
  • Two people died from virus complications
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has confirmed 2,012 new coronavirus infections after conducting 195,573 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 472,148 since the pandemic began, the health ministry said.
It added that two people died from virus complications, raising the death toll to 1,512.
The UAE has also confirmed a further 2,147 recoveries, bringing the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 to 456,747.
The country has embarked on a widescale COVID-19 vaccination campaign to complement its aggressive COVID-19 testing regime to help curb transmission of the disease.
The number of doses that have been provided so far has reached 8,578,979.

Topics: Coroanvirus

UAE to lower costs of food items during month of Ramadan

Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

UAE to lower costs of food items during month of Ramadan

UAE to lower costs of food items during month of Ramadan
  • The Ministry of Economy said it will carry out 420 inspections to ensure all outlets abide by the new rule
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Stores across the UAE will offer 25 to 75 percent discounts on 30,000 food items including rice, meat and sugar during the month of Ramadan, state news agency WAM reported.
The Ministry of Economy said it will carry out 420 inspections to ensure all outlets abide by the new rule.
The ministry’s officials had met with traders and warned them against the increase in prices, Director of the Competition and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy Marwan Al-Sboosi said during a media briefing.
Officers met with representatives of fruit and vegetable markets in the capital and Dubai to ensure enough food was available during the month, Sboosi added.
Multiple initiatives on consumer protection have also been reviewed, Sboosi said.
The average daily import of vegetables and fruits during the Ramadan season is about 17,000 tons in Dubai and 5,000 tons in Abu Dhabi, while the total volume of the currently available stock is approximately 130 thousand tons.

Topics: Ramadan Food

Palestinians approve 36 groups to run in May vote

Palestinians approve 36 groups to run in May vote
Palestinian leaders insist voting be held in East Jerusalem. (AFP/File)
Updated 05 April 2021
AFP

Palestinians approve 36 groups to run in May vote

Palestinians approve 36 groups to run in May vote
  • Fatah is facing challenges from dissident factions including the Freedom list, led by a nephew of the late Palestinian icon Yasser Arafat, Nasser Al-Kidwa
Updated 05 April 2021
AFP

RAMALLAH: Palestinian election officials announced Sunday that 36 candidate lists had been approved to run in legislative elections set for next month, the first Palestinian polls in 15 years.
The vote, which precedes a presidential election called for July 31, is part of an effort by the dominant Palestinian movements — Fatah secularists and Hamas Islamists — to boost international support for Palestinian governance.
Groups had until Wednesday to submit their lists of candidates to contest in the May 22 legislative polls.
Individual names on each list are due to be published Tuesday, but the Palestinian electoral commission announced on its website that it had approved all 36 applications.
President Mahmud Abbas’ Fatah movement, which controls the Palestinian Authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is contesting the polls, as is Hamas, which has run the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip since 2007.
Fatah is facing challenges from dissident factions including the Freedom list, led by a nephew of the late Palestinian icon Yasser Arafat, Nasser Al-Kidwa.

Freedom has been endorsed by Marwan Barghouti, a popular leader whom supporters have described as the Palestinian Mandela.
Barghouti is serving multiple life sentences in Israel for allegedly organizing deadly attacks during the second Palestinian intifada (uprising) from 2000-2005.
Abbas’s former Gaza security chief, Mohammed Dahlan, who is currently in exile in Abu Dhabi, is also backing a list of challengers.
Former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad, an ex-World Bank official with a track record of fighting corruption, is supporting another.
While Fatah and Hamas have reached an agreement for voting to take place in the West Bank and Gaza, the ability of Palestinians in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem to vote remains uncertain.
Israel bans all Palestinian political activity in Jerusalem, but Palestinian leaders insist voting be held in the city’s east, which they claim as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Topics: Palestine Palestinian Legislative Council

