Saudi Culture Ministry republishes works of French researcher

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission is set to republish the works of late French author Prof. Thierry Mauger.
Through his works, Mauger meticulously document aspects of culture and life in the southern region of the Kingdom during the 1980s.
Mauger’s republished works will be launched on Wednesday at a ceremony in Diriyah in the presence of a delegation from the French Embassay, officials of the Asir Development Authority and researchers.
The ceremony will include a dialogue session with Saudis who accompanied the late professor on his trips.
Mauger was widely respected researcher and ethnographer. He was a lover of the authentic Saudi culture. He began visiting the southern areas of the Kingdom at the beginning of 1979 and started recording even minor details of the cultural aspects of the region. He later moved to Asir where he devoted himself to studying the art and architecture of the area.
He documented the Kingdom’s rich heritage through 10,000 photographs that were published in books.
The commission aims to revive his works for the benefit of local and international researchers.
