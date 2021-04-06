You are here

Saudi Culture Ministry republishes works of French researcher
Logo of Saudi Ministry of Culture. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

  • Prof. Thierry Mauger began visiting the southern areas of the Kingdom at the beginning of 1979 and started recording even minor details of the cultural aspects of the region
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission is set to republish the works of late French author Prof. Thierry Mauger.
Through his works, Mauger meticulously document aspects of culture and life in the southern region of the Kingdom during the 1980s.
Mauger’s republished works will be launched on Wednesday at a ceremony in Diriyah in the presence of a delegation from the French Embassay, officials of the Asir Development Authority and researchers.
The ceremony will include a dialogue session with Saudis who accompanied the late professor on his trips.
Mauger was widely respected researcher and ethnographer. He was a lover of the authentic Saudi culture. He began visiting the southern areas of the Kingdom at the beginning of 1979 and started recording even minor details of the cultural aspects of the region. He later moved to Asir where he devoted himself to studying the art and architecture of the area.
He documented the Kingdom’s rich heritage through 10,000 photographs that were published in books.
The commission aims to revive his works for the benefit of local and international researchers.

Saudi authorities announce Ramadan procedures at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Saudi authorities announce Ramadan procedures at Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Up to 150,000 worshippers and pilgrims will be allowed at the Grand Mosque daily during Ramadan. (SPA)
Updated 27 min 10 sec ago
Jeeda Al-Mejaish

  • Itikaf, suhur, iftar inside mosques suspended due to pandemic
Updated 27 min 10 sec ago
Jeeda Al-Mejaish

RIYADH: Authorities said on Tuesday that 150,000 people would be allowed to perform Umrah or prayers daily at Makkah’s Grand Mosque during Ramadan, which starts next week.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said up to 100,000 worshippers would be allowed to pray at the Grand Mosque and that 50,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah, as part of its plan to increase operational capacity.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Guidance and Dawah said that Umrah permits will be given to pilgrims aged 65 and over who had already been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, said that inoculation is a requirement for entering the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Minister of Islamic Affairs Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on Tuesday issued a directive with precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus during Ramadan.
It said that iftar, suhur and itikaf inside mosques during Ramadan would be suspended, while the number of locations for Eid Al-Fitr prayers would be expanded.

Al-Asheikh said that matters related to holding tarawih and qiyam prayers in mosques would be announced later.
The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdel Fattah Mashat, said people wishing to perform Umrah during Ramadan would have to submit a permit application through the Tawakkalna app not the Eatmarna app, and that there would be an update in the coming days to provide the permits.
Permits will be distributed on a weekly basis during Ramadan for pilgrims and people wishing to pray at the Two Holy Mosques, he added, and new openings would be available with any cancellations.

FASTFACTS

• Umrah permits to be issued through Tawakkalna app during Ramadan.

• Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 792 new cases of COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 792 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 394,169.
There are 6,686 active cases, 846 of which are critical.
The Riyadh region reported the highest number of new infections with 363, the Makkah region reported 154, and the Eastern Province reported 112 cases.
Tuesday’s lowest figures came from the Northern Borders regions with 11 cases followed by Baha, which recorded eight new cases.
The Kingdom’s number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 380,772, while the death toll rose to 6,711 following a further seven coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.
There have been 62,432 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, increasing the total carried out so far to more than 15.4 million.
As of Tuesday, more than 5.2 million COVID-19 vaccines had been administered at a rate of 127,115 a day.

Saudi parents welcome possible schools reopening but concerns remain

Saudi parents welcome possible schools reopening but concerns remain
In the wake of the pandemic, the Saudi authorities swiftly launched programs like the Madrasati platform, 33 educational TV channels, lesson channels on YouTube and the national education platform Ain. (SPA)
Updated 06 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

  • Education minister unveils plans to vaccinate all school staff, raising hopes that in-person learning can resume in August
Updated 06 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: After a year of coping with the challenges created by distance learning, many parents in Saudi Arabia breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday as hopes grew that their children will soon be able to return to full-time in-person classes.

Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh announced a schedule for all school staff, at all levels, to receive COVID-19 vaccinations before the start of the next school semester in August. This is in keeping with announcements by other Saudi ministries and organizations that have requested their staff to get vaccinated in preparation for a return to normal daily life.
Though there has yet to be an official announcement of schools reopening, many of the parents Arab News spoke to saw the education minister’s statement as a hopeful sign that children will be able to return to in-person lessons in August. However, some are still concerned about the possible health risks of this and said they will need more information.
Wesam Abdullatif, a mother of two middle-school pupils in Jeddah, told Arab News that the prospect of them being able to return to school is very welcome as it has been difficult to juggle the demands of her 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. job and the requirements of their online school work.
“My daughters start school early in the day and have their heads on straight when it comes to their education but I am thankful that there’s a good chance they could be going back after school staff get their vaccinations,” she said.
“But the COVID-19 threat still looms,” she added, and said that she and her husband have conflicting emotions.

FASTFACT

On Monday, the Ministry of Education announced that it is launching an updated version of its Madrasati (my school) platform for early childhood learning.

“My daughters are old enough and smart enough to know what to do,” said Abdullatif. “They practice safe social distancing now as if it’s a natural thing, as their father and I have made it very clear what the implications are if they’re not safe. But we also want to make sure that they will continue to be safe at school, too.”
But she added: “We have to go back to our normal lives again and this is a good start.”
Stay-at-home mom Shaza Nazer, from Jeddah, said her five-year-old son, Suraqa, started school this year and she has been doing her best to help him with distance learning. She admitted that there have been some limitations and challenges but added that overall she has been impressed with the efforts of teachers and they deserve praise and great respect for the good job they are doing.
“I’ve enrolled him a little later than other kids but I’ve always made sure that there was a lesson incorporated in his day,” she told Arab News. “Whether it was learning numbers or letters, for example, or games that require a bit of his attention, I tried my best to do that — and Suraqa is a good boy and loves to learn.
“It wasn’t much of a tough semester for Suraqa as it is his first time attending a school. I think because he’s willing to learn and is still young he can listen to his teachers and follow the class, up to a limit.
“But there’s nothing like in-person schooling. If we reach herd immunity and the staff at his school are all inoculated then, yes, I will be sending him off.”
Nazer added that although her son seems to be enjoying and coping well with distance learning, interaction with other children is much better. She said she sees, for example, how animated and excited he is when he is able to join a few classmates for a play date every few days.
This sentiment is shared by Mashael Al-Mintakh, from Jeddah, who said her three-year-old son, Yousef, is at a key stage in his development, when it is important he enjoys the benefits of being a child and learns to make friends and play with them in person. However she still has concerns about the possible health risks of in-person classes.

We have to go back to our normal lives again and this is a good start.

Wesam Abdullatif

“If I don’t feel safe then I’d rather keep my child at home, and since I am a stay-at-home mom it wouldn’t be an issue anyway,” she told Arab News.
On Monday, the Ministry of Education announced that it is launching an updated version of its Madrasati (my school) platform for early childhood learning. Introduced last August, the distance learning platform allows teachers to create virtual classes and offers a wide variety of content including presentations, videos, textbooks and exercises for pupils at all levels.
“Schools and teachers getting the vaccine jabs is important for everyone to feel safe enough to send their children off but an online platform such as Madrasati could give the option for mothers to keep their children at home,” Al-Mintakh added.

Saudi cabinet stresses full solidarity with Jordan

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
  • Cabinet renews Saudi Arabia’s support for Egypt and Sudan to resolve GERD issue
  • Ministers reviewed preparations to welcome pilgrims during Ramadan, and latest COBID-19 developments
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia stressed it stands in “full solidarity” with Jordan and supports all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah II and his crown prince to preserve the country’s security and stability.
The comments came following a weekly council of ministers meeting chaired by King Salman, who spoke with the Jordanian king on Friday and relayed a similar message.
At the beginning of the meeting, King Salman briefed the cabinet on consultations and talks that took place during the past days between the Kingdom and a number of countries on the recently announced Middle East Green Initiative and the work needed to achieve its environmental goals in the region and the world.
The ministers were also briefed on the outcome of talks between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Wednesday, where both sides agreed to deepen aspects of cooperation to allow optimal investment, strengthen integration, and contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region.
The cabinet also renewed Saudi Arabia’s support for Egypt and Sudan and any efforts that contribute to ending the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam issue and reach a fair and binding agreement that preserves the rights of all the Nile Basin countries
The cabinet also reiterated the Kingdom’s call at the 5th Brussels conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region” demanding a halt to Iran’s sectarian project, which contributes to prolonging and complicating the crisis, its exit and all its affiliated forces with it, the cessation of its criminal practices aimed at changing the country’s Arab identity, and the importance of combating terrorist organizations in all their forms.
The cabinet said the Kingdom’s grant to operate power stations in Yemen comes “as a continuation of its support for the Yemeni government, alleviating the suffering of the people, and its efforts to achieve lasting peace and establish security and stability.”
On the domestic front, the council said the new Shareek program that was launched by the crown prince, “establishes a new phase of cooperation and partnership between the government and private sectors” and will develop the sustainable growth contribution to the national economy.
They also reviewed the preparations and arrangements to welcome pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques during the month of Ramadan.
The council of ministers authorized the energy minister — or his representative — to negotiate with Singapore regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy and Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry in the field of energy.
The ministers approved an agreement between the Saudi government and the Union of Arab Banks regarding establishing their regional office in the Kingdom, and approved the license for Banque Misr to open a branch in the Kingdom as well.
The ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, including statistics and data from the national vaccination campaign, and efforts made by the concerned authorities to “preserve public health and build a comprehensively immune society.”

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

  • The Houthi drone was targeting the southern city of Khamis Mushait
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Tuesday it intercepted a “booby-trapped” drone launched by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region, state TV reported. 
Coalition forces managed to intercept and destroy the drone which was targeting the city of Khamis Mushait.
The coalition said attempts by the Iran-backed Houthis to target civilians and populated areas constituted war crimes, adding it is taking operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Jazan governor receives Denmark’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Jazan governor receives Denmark’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz hold talks with Danish Ambassador Ole Mosby at his office in Jizan on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia is Denmark’s 24th-largest export market which is chiefly made up of medicines, and food products of mainly dairy and eggs
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

Danish Ambassador Ole Mosby and his accompanying delegation called on Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz at his office in Jizan on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest. The two countries enjoy friendly ties.
On Feb. 1, 2020, the two countries marked the 45th anniversary of bilateral relations.
Saudi Arabia is Denmark’s 24th-largest export market which is chiefly made up of medicines, and food products of mainly dairy and eggs.
To help meet a global rise in demand for organic food, Saudi Arabia already launched a number of initiatives and partnership supply agreements with companies to increase the import of Danish organic products to Saudi Arabia.
The Kingdom exports machinery, mechanical appliances, electrical and transport equipment, petroleum, and vegetables to Denmark.

