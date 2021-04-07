Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Technology and digital brands topped the latest Most Influential Brands Survey in Saudi Arabia this year, with three local names making the top ten.

The survey, compiled by Paris-based global market research and consultancy firm Ipsos, studied the influence of 120 national, regional and international brands in the Kingdom.

The survey included a diverse range of brands across different industries, such as financial services, telecommunications, retail, food and beverage, automotive, technology and fashion.

The results showed that the top ten most influential brands in the Kingdom are Samsung, WhatsApp, Google, Youtube, Saudi Telecom Company, dairy company Almarai, Apple, Facebook, Al-Rajhi Bank and online shopping platform Noon.

Moreover, the top ten list of influential local brands included retail company Panda, fast-food restaurant Al-Baik, Jarir Bookstore, Nahdi pharmacies, drinking water company Nova, food company Goody and telecommunications services company Mobily.

The brands were studied in-depth based on four basic dimensions: trustworthiness, leadership in competition, presence and responsibility, and leading-edge.

Ipsos added a fifth dimension for evaluation this year, COVID-19, which focuses on brands’ response to the pandemic, their communication with consumers during the crisis and their sense of social responsibility.

Presence, trustworthiness and leadership were the most critical influence drivers in KSA. The overall results showed that 32 percent of participants voted for presence, 26 percent chose trustworthiness and 23 chose leadership as the top criteria for brand influence.

However, the report highlighted that each of these dimensions’ impact varies considerably by category and by brand.

Ipsos defines influence under several metrics, including how a brand changes consumers’ behavior, impacts their everyday life, and influences their decision-making and ways of interacting with others. Also measured is consumers’ emotional attachment to brands.

The Most Influential Brands Survey is a global Ipsos initiative, covering 14 markets and close to 800 brands worldwide this year.

The survey was conducted for the third time in Saudi Arabia this year.