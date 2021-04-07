You are here

  • Home
  • Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia

Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia

Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia
Dairy products produced by Almarai at a grocery store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2016. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9drr4

Updated 12 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia

Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia
  • The survey, compiled by Paris-based global market research and consultancy firm Ipsos, studied the influence of 120 national, regional and international brands in the Kingdom
  • Top ten most influential are Samsung, WhatsApp, Google, Youtube, Saudi Telecom Company, dairy company Almarai, Apple, Facebook, Al-Rajhi Bank and online shopping platform Noon
Updated 12 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Technology and digital brands topped the latest Most Influential Brands Survey in Saudi Arabia this year, with three local names making the top ten.

The survey, compiled by Paris-based global market research and consultancy firm Ipsos, studied the influence of 120 national, regional and international brands in the Kingdom.

The survey included a diverse range of brands across different industries, such as financial services, telecommunications, retail, food and beverage, automotive, technology and fashion.

The results showed that the top ten most influential brands in the Kingdom are Samsung, WhatsApp, Google, Youtube, Saudi Telecom Company, dairy company Almarai, Apple, Facebook, Al-Rajhi Bank and online shopping platform Noon.

Moreover, the top ten list of influential local brands included retail company Panda, fast-food restaurant Al-Baik, Jarir Bookstore, Nahdi pharmacies, drinking water company Nova, food company Goody and telecommunications services company Mobily.

The brands were studied in-depth based on four basic dimensions: trustworthiness, leadership in competition, presence and responsibility, and leading-edge.

Ipsos added a fifth dimension for evaluation this year, COVID-19, which focuses on brands’ response to the pandemic, their communication with consumers during the crisis and their sense of social responsibility.

Presence, trustworthiness and leadership were the most critical influence drivers in KSA. The overall results showed that 32 percent of participants voted for presence, 26 percent chose trustworthiness and 23 chose leadership as the top criteria for brand influence.

However, the report highlighted that each of these dimensions’ impact varies considerably by category and by brand.

Ipsos defines influence under several metrics, including how a brand changes consumers’ behavior, impacts their everyday life, and influences their decision-making and ways of interacting with others. Also measured is consumers’ emotional attachment to brands.

The Most Influential Brands Survey is a global Ipsos initiative, covering 14 markets and close to 800 brands worldwide this year. 

The survey was conducted for the third time in Saudi Arabia this year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Most Influential Brands Survey Ipsos

Related

Saudis growing ‘more loyal’ to domestic brands amid pandemic, retailer says
Business & Economy
Saudis growing ‘more loyal’ to domestic brands amid pandemic, retailer says
As well as Toyota, Japanese brands occupy four positions in the top 10, with Lexus third, Honda sixth and Nissan eighth. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Japanese brands dominate list of most popular carmakers in Saudi Arabia

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off
Updated 14 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off
  • The Future Investment Initiative Institute has invested in Lilium
  • These are electric jets that can take off and land vertically
Updated 14 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A German company developing a flying taxi has attracted Saudi funding.
The Future Investment Initiative Institute has invested in Lilium, a pioneer in the Electric Vehicle Take-Off-and-Landing (EVTOL) aircraft segment, SPA reported.
It is part of a wider strategy by the institute to develop sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternatives to traditional fuel engines, SPA said.

These are electric jets that can take off and land vertically — potentially offering a sustainable and less carbon-intensive way for travelers to beat traffic, hop between cities, and connect to regional destinations within a 250 kilometers range.
The 7-seater Lilium Jet will be the first model to go into serial production with a cruise speed of 175 miles per hour and a range of more than 155 miles (250 kilometers).
“Our investment in Lilium is aligned with the FII-Institute’s mission: To support initiatives and projects which will have a positive impact on humanity,” said Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute.

The Lilium jet has already received CRI-A01 certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and now is pursuing concurrent certification from the US regulator, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Topics: Saudi Arabia transportation technology

Related

Saudi jeweler L’azurde gets regulator nod for $38.6m rights issue
Business & Economy
Saudi jeweler L’azurde gets regulator nod for $38.6m rights issue
Update Saudi stock index crosses 10,000 in mixed trade graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi stock index crosses 10,000 in mixed trade

Saudi stock exchange revamps ahead of IPO

Saudi stock exchange revamps ahead of IPO
Updated 29 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange revamps ahead of IPO

Saudi stock exchange revamps ahead of IPO
  • The new Saudi Tadawul Group will have four units
Updated 29 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi stock exchange has revealed a revamped corporate structure as it prepares for a much anticipated IPO.
The new Saudi Tadawul Group will have four units, officials said at an event on Wednesday. They are the exchange, a clearing center, a technology company and a depository services business, officials said.
The changes come ahead of a planned IPO later in the year.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Related

Saudi markets chief says Tadawul bagged $1.46bn in share sales despite pandemic
Business & Economy
Saudi markets chief says Tadawul bagged $1.46bn in share sales despite pandemic
Seventy-three firms listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) surged above their three-month average this week, the vast majority of them real estate investment trusts (REITs). (Argaam)
Business & Economy
Real estate investment funds see Tadawul trading surge

Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis

Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis

Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis
  • Turkey bucked the upward trend as it sold 11.7 tons according to a report from the World Gold Council
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Turkey sold almost 11.7 million tons of gold in February as its currency was hammered by an ongoing economic crisis, new data show.
While central banks were net buyers of the precious metal during February, Turkey bucked the upward trend as it sold 11.7 tons according to a report from the World Gold Council.


“Central banks tipped back into net purchases during February,” said Krishan Gopaul, market intelligence manager at the World Gold Council. “Buying from India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Colombia outweighed the only notable sale of gold by Turkey. Our expectation remains that central banks will be net purchasers in 2021, but the immediate outlook for central bank demand remains finely balanced.”
The Turkish lira was on the retreat again this week as annual inflation in the country neared two year highs.
Data on Monday showed annual inflation in March rose above 16 percent — some way off the central bank’s 5 percent target.
President Tayyip Erdogan has fired four bank chiefs in less than two years, hurting investor confidence.

Topics: Turkey Gold economy

Related

Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license
Business & Economy
Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license
Gold eyes worst quarter in over 4 years on stronger dollar, yields
Business & Economy
Gold eyes worst quarter in over 4 years on stronger dollar, yields

UAE replaces central bank governor after one year in role

UAE replaces central bank governor after one year in role
Updated 07 April 2021
Reuters

UAE replaces central bank governor after one year in role

UAE replaces central bank governor after one year in role
  • Tameemi, who was appointed central bank vice governor in February, will be replacing Abdulhamid Saeed
Updated 07 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed has appointed Khalid Al-Tameemi as governor of the UAE’s central bank, state news agency WAM said, citing a decree issued on Wednesday.
Tameemi, who was appointed central bank vice governor in February, will be replacing Abdulhamid Saeed.
Saeed, who was appointed governor a year ago, has decided to retire, WAM said.
WAM said Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, deputy prime minister, praised Saeed’s efforts in “exceptional circumstances” during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had worked to ensure the monetary and financial system was not affected by the crisis.
The UAE’s monetary policy is closely linked to that of the US Federal Reserve due to a long-standing dirham currency peg to the dollar.
Tameemi has spent more than three decades serving in roles at government or government-linked entities, including as a board member of the central bank, General Pension and Social Security Authority and Emirates Integrate Telecommunications Company. He was also executive director of the Real Assets Department at Abu Dhabi Investment Council, WAM has said.

Topics: UAE banking Central Bank economy

Related

The service provided will be comprehensive media content that includes news, written and audio-visual reports that can be accessed on WAM’s website and social media accounts. (Screenshot)
Media
UAE state-news agency WAM launches service in Hebrew
UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural
Business & Economy
UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural

UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural

UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural
Updated 07 April 2021
Reuters

UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural

UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural
  • Agthia’s acquisition of the 75.02 percent stake would give Ismailia an enterprise value of 3.22 billion Egyptian pounds ($205.6 million)
Updated 07 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-listed food and beverage company Agthia Group on Wednesday said its board has approved an indirect acquisition of three quarters of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural and Industrial Investment.
Agthia’s acquisition of the 75.02 percent stake would give Ismailia an enterprise value of 3.22 billion Egyptian pounds ($205.6 million), Agthia said in a stock exchange filing.
Two wholly-owned units of Agthia will be incorporated as private limited companies with nominal share capital in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and used as acquisition vehicles for the transaction.
Agthia, owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ, has made a series of recent acquisitions as it seeks to become a big player in the region’s food and beverage industry.
Ismailia produces frozen chicken and beef products under four brands in the Egyptian market.

Topics: UAE Agthia Food Finance Egypt

Related

UAE replaces central bank governor after one year in role
Business & Economy
UAE replaces central bank governor after one year in role
The service provided will be comprehensive media content that includes news, written and audio-visual reports that can be accessed on WAM’s website and social media accounts. (Screenshot)
Media
UAE state-news agency WAM launches service in Hebrew

Latest updates

Universal Arabic Music record label launched
Universal Arabic Music record label launched
Morocco will keep coronavirus night curfew during Ramadan
Morocco will keep coronavirus night curfew during Ramadan
Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia
Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia
Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off
Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off
Israeli police block Palestinian election meeting in Jerusalem
Israeli police block Palestinian election meeting in Jerusalem

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.