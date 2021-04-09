You are here

South Korean PM to visit Iran next week amid lingering tension over frozen Tehran funds
The South Korean-flagged tanker HANKUK CHEMI is being escorted by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy after being seized in the Gulf on Jan. 4, 2021. (Tasnim News via AFP)
Reuters

  • Iranian authorities seized the chemical tanker, HANKUK CHEMI, in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman in January
  • Iran agreed to free all of the ship’s 20 crew members except for the captain in February
Reuters

SEOUL: Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun will visit Iran next week for talks on bilateral ties and other issues, his office said Friday, amid lingering tension over Tehran’s call to unlock its funds frozen here under US sanctions.

Chung’s visit to Iran from Sunday to Tuesday – the first such trip by a South Korean premier in 44 years – follows Tehran’s release this week of a Korean oil tanker and its captain about three months after its seizure over alleged oil pollution.

Iranian authorities seized the chemical tanker, Hankuk Chemi, in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman in January. They accused it of polluting the waters with chemicals.

“Iran, with long coastlines in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, stresses full compliance with maritime regulations, including environmental protection, and monitors every violation in this respect,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, a foreign ministry spokesman, was quoted as saying.

He said the Iranian decision to release the captain had taken into account that he had no record of past violations in the region.

“Through this visit, Prime Minister Chung will create an opportunity to enhance traditional friendly relations between South Korea and Iran, and develop them in a future-oriented manner,” Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun office’s said in a press release.

It did not elaborate on whom he would meet, but he is expected to hold talks with senior Tehran officials on an array of issues, including Iran’s funds – worth US$7 billion – frozen at Korean bank accounts.

The two countries have been consulting over how to release part of Iran’s funds through a Swiss humanitarian trade arrangement designed to facilitate the flow of humanitarian goods to the Iranians.

A South Korean foreign ministry official told reporters that both sides had agreed the ship and the funds were not related issues and South Korea promised to help get the money released.

“We have expressed our firm willingness to resolve the fund issue,” said the official, who declined to be identified.

The South Korean ministry said in a statement the ship had left Iran after completing administrative procedures. It made no mention of the demand for the release of funds.

“The captain and sailors are in good health,” the ministry said.

South Korea said the vessel did not cause any pollution. The ministry official said Iran dropped a plan to pursue seek criminal charges against the shipping company.

Iran has denied allegations that the seizure of the tanker and its crew constituted hostage-taking, saying it was South Korea that was holding Iranian funds hostage.

The freezing of the funds is linked to US sanctions that Washington reimposed on Tehran in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Under the Biden administration, the United States and Iran have begun indirect talks over a return to the accord.

The United States has recently agreed to allow Iran to use the funds for non-military purposes and it has spent some on coronavirus vaccines secured via the global COVAX initiative, the ministry official said, without giving a precise amount.

– with Yonhap News Agency

UAE reports 1,875 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths

Arab News

  • The total number of infections in the country now stands at 480,006
  • It added that three people died from coronavirus complications
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 1,875 new coronavirus cases after conducting 244,357 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 480,006 since the pandemic began, the health ministry said.
It added that three people died from coronavirus complications, raising the number of fatalities to 1,526.
The UAE has also confirmed 1,939 recoveries, bringing the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 to 464,971.

Iraq blames public for new coronavirus record, urges vaccinations

AP

  • Public commitment toward heeding virus prevention measures ‘almost non-existent in most regions of Iraq’
  • Iraq began administering vaccines in late March, but rollout has been slow owing to low demand
AP

Iraq’s Health Ministry has warned of “dire consequences” ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates.
Iraq recorded 8,331 new virus cases within a 24-hour period on Wednesday, the highest figure since the ministry began keeping records at the onset of the pandemic last year. That was double the number of new infections from last month, and well ahead of a previous peak of some 6,000 in March.
Death rates are still fairly low relative to new infections. At least 14,606 people have died, from a total of 903,439 cases.
The severe spike in case numbers prompted the Health Ministry to issue a grave warning in a statement on Thursday, saying the rise was due to laxity among Iraqis who flout preventative measures.
The statement said public commitment toward heeding virus prevention measures was “almost non-existent in most regions of Iraq,” where citizens rarely wear face masks and continue to hold large gatherings.
Those who continue to flout prevention measures and instructions “are responsible for the increase in the number of infections,” the statement said. It called on tribal sheikhs, activists and influential figures to speak out and inform the public on the severity of the pandemic.
Iraq began administering vaccines in late March, but rollout has been slow owing to low demand. Many Iraqis are suspicious of the vaccine and few have booked appointments to receive a dose. Rumors of debilitating side-effects have also put many off.
The ministry urged citizens to inoculate, and said vaccination was the only way to control the outbreak.

Libya gets 57,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX

AP

  • The doses that arrived late Thursday have been earmarked to health workers, people older than 75 and people with chronic disease
AP

CAIRO: Libya has received more than 57,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX initiative.
The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, said the doses that arrived late Thursday have been earmarked to health workers, people older than 75 and people with chronic disease.
Libya’s National Center for Disease Control said 57,600 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine were in the first COVAX shipment to Libya.


On Sunday, Libya received 101,250 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.
Libya has seen swelling COVID-19 cases. The county of around 7 million people has reported more than 166,000 confirmed cases and 2,799 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. However, the actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher.

Iran-backed fighters in Syria killed by Israeli strikes

AP
AFP

  • Hezbollah arms depot destroyed in attack, says Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
  • Hezbollah is the only group in Lebanon not to have disarmed after the 1975-1990 civil war
AP AFP

DAMASCUS/NEW YORK: Israeli strikes targeting Syrian regime military positions and a weapons depot near Damascus killed three Iran-backed militia fighters, a Britain-based war monitor said on Thursday.

The strikes near the capital “destroyed a weapons depot likely used by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia,” among other Iran-backed groups, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. “It also killed three ... Iran-backed militia fighters,” said the monitor.

The observatory said it could not determine their nationalities but that they were all non-Syrians.

The official SANA news agency reported the raids but not the casualties, saying four soldiers were wounded in the attack.

“At around 12:56 the Israeli enemy carried out aggression from the direction of Lebanon on some positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” SANA said, citing a military source.

“Our air defenses intercepted the aggression and shot down” most of the missiles, the news outlet said, adding that “four soldiers were injured.”

The strikes also caused “some material damage.”

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

The source did not provide details on the targets.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

Israel rarely confirms the strikes, but its army has said it hit about 50 targets in the war-torn country last year, without providing details.

Hezbollah is the only group in Lebanon not to have disarmed after the 1975-1990 civil war, but is also a major player in Lebanese politics.

It is a strong ally of Iran and Damascus and has been officially fighting in Syria since 2013.

Separately, Syrian regime forces fired a missile at a civilian vehicle in a rebel-held village in the country’s northwest on Thursday, killing seven people, including three children from the same family, opposition activists said.

The attack took place near the village of Najia, close to front lines with government forces in Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country. The missile killed two men, two women and three children, and wounded several others, according to the observatory, and an Idlib-based citizen journalist, Salwa Abdul-Rahman.

Earlier this week, Russia sparred with the US and its allies over a vote later this month that could strip Syria of voting rights in the international chemical weapons watchdog, with Moscow accusing the West of trying to “demonize Damascus” and the US demanding a strong message to Syria’s government that using chemical weapons has consequences.

Death toll in Sudan- Darfur clashes rises to 132

AFP

AFP
Intercommunal clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur state have left at least 132 people dead in recent days, its governor said on Thursday.
Members of the Massalit and Arab communities have fought since Saturday in and around the state capital El-Geneina, trading gun and heavy weapons fire.
Sudan’s government has declared a state of emergency in the region.
“According to medical reports, the number of dead is now 132,” Mohammed Abdallah Douma, the governor of the region bordering Chad, told a press conference in Khartoum.
“The situation is now relatively stable,” he said, adding that there was “looting” but “no more fighting.”
Douma blamed the fighting on militia fighters who had crossed over from neighboring Chad and Libya, and had used heavy weapons.
But the UN had said the conflict was between Sudan’s Massalit and the Arab communities, the latest in a string of clashes since January, which has forced over 100,000 people to flee their homes.
Sudan is in the midst of a rocky transition following the toppling of long-time president Omar Bashir in April 2019, following mass protests against his rule.
The transitional government has pushed to build peace with rebel groups in Sudan’s main conflict zones, including Darfur, where UN peacekeepers were recently withdrawn.
Thousands have fled the latest outbreak of violence, some escaping into Chad, according to the UN.
The clashes have seen a power station destroyed, an ambulance attacked and a rocket-propelled grenade hitting the key Sultan Tajeldin Hospital.
The vast Darfur region was previously ravaged by a civil war that erupted in 2003, leaving around 300,000 people dead and 2.5 million displaced, according to the UN.
It flared when ethnic minority rebels rose up against Bashir’s Arab-dominated government.
Khartoum responded by unleashing a notorious Arab-dominated militia known as the Janjaweed, recruited from among the region’s nomadic tribes.
The conflict has subsided over the years, and the latest in a string of peace deals was agreed in October.
But after years of conflict, the region is awash with automatic weapons and clashes still erupt, often over land and access to water.
Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide during the Darfur conflict.

