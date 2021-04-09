You are here

  • Home
  • One dead, at least five wounded in Texas shooting

One dead, at least five wounded in Texas shooting

One dead, at least five wounded in Texas shooting
1 / 2
An employee from a local business talks on her phone after police released her from the scene of a mass shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas on April 8, 2021. (AFP)
One dead, at least five wounded in Texas shooting
2 / 2
This booking photo released by the Bryan Police Department on their official Twitter page on April 8, 2021 shows Larry Bollin, 27, of Grimes County, charged with murder and being held on $1,000,000 bond. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5rve4

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

One dead, at least five wounded in Texas shooting

One dead, at least five wounded in Texas shooting
  • Larry Bollin, 27, was named as the main suspect in the shooting and charged with murder
  • Bollin was an employee of the cabinetry manufacturer where the shooting took place
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

BRYAN, USA: One person was killed and at least five wounded in a shooting at a business in Texas Thursday, just hours after US President Joe Biden called gun violence an “epidemic” and unveiled plans to tackle the crisis.
Larry Bollin, 27, was named as the main suspect in the shooting and charged with murder, according to a tweet by the police department in the east Texas town of Bryan where the attack took place.
Several of those wounded are in a critical condition and officials said the suspect had shot and injured one officer.
Bollin was an employee of the cabinetry manufacturer where the shooting took place, Police Chief Eric Buske said.
Officers received a call “at approximately 2:30 this afternoon” about the attack at Kent Moore Cabinets, Buske added.
“One person was deceased at the scene,” he told reporters, and four additional victims were transported to the hospital “in critical condition with gunshot injuries.”
The Bryan Police Department confirmed a total of seven victims, which also included one person with a minor injury and another with a separate medical issue “related to the incident.”
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a state trooper “was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition.”
It was not immediately clear if the officer was among the Bryan Police Department’s tally.
“As you can imagine it’s very complex because you have a whole number of workers at the warehouse, and so we’re sorting through all that and interviewing witnesses and talking to people to know what happened,” Buske told reporters.
The incident follows recent mass shootings in Colorado, Georgia and California.
Nearly 40,000 people in the United States die each year from guns, more than half of those being suicides.
The issue of gun regulation in the United States is politically fraught.
Biden on Thursday announced six executive measures which he said would help stem the gun violence crisis, but Republicans immediately attacked the proposal, with the party’s senior leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, warning of “unconstitutional overreach.”

Topics: Texas United States

Related

US gun lobby NRA’s exec sheltered on borrowed yacht after mass shootings
World
US gun lobby NRA’s exec sheltered on borrowed yacht after mass shootings
3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in North Carolina 
World
3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in North Carolina 

People can now think about summer vacations, UK minister says

People can now think about summer vacations, UK minister says
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

People can now think about summer vacations, UK minister says

People can now think about summer vacations, UK minister says
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The British public can now think about booking summer vacations abroad but there were still risks, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday after the government unveiled details of its new traffic light system for travel.
“I’m not telling people that they shouldn’t book some holidays now, it’s the first time I’ve been able to say that for many months, I think everybody doing it understands there are risks with coronavirus,” Shapps told Sky News.
“For the first time, people can start to think about visiting loved ones abroad, or perhaps a summer holiday, but we’re doing it very, very cautiously because we don’t want to see any return of coronavirus in this country.”

Topics: United Kingdom Coronavirus

Related

UK infections drop about 60% amid vaccinations, lockdown
World
UK infections drop about 60% amid vaccinations, lockdown

Britain allows ousted Myanmar ambassador to stay on

Britain allows ousted Myanmar ambassador to stay on
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

Britain allows ousted Myanmar ambassador to stay on

Britain allows ousted Myanmar ambassador to stay on
  • ‘We condemn the way the Myanmar military in London barred their ambassador from entering the embassy yesterday evening’
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain will allow Myanmar’s ousted ambassador to stay on while he decides his future after being locked out of his own embassy, it said on Friday.
“We condemn the way the Myanmar military in London barred their ambassador from entering the embassy yesterday evening,” the Foreign Office said.
“We pay tribute to the courage of Kyaw Zwar Minn in standing up for the people of Myanmar. Given the bullying behavior toward Mr.Minn, we are seeking to ensure he can live safely in the United Kingdom while he decides his long-term future.”

Topics: Britain Myanmar

Related

Britain slams ‘bullying’ as Myanmar envoy locked out of London embassy
World
Britain slams ‘bullying’ as Myanmar envoy locked out of London embassy
Myanmar’s UN envoy dramatically opposes coup in his country
World
Myanmar’s UN envoy dramatically opposes coup in his country

Pakistan province first to launch jail vaccine drive

Pakistan province first to launch jail vaccine drive
Updated 09 April 2021

Pakistan province first to launch jail vaccine drive

Pakistan province first to launch jail vaccine drive
  • Inmates, rights groups hail move to ‘fight coronavirus menace’
Updated 09 April 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: The provincial government of Sindh in southern Pakistan has launched a vaccination drive to inoculate prisoners aged 50 and above as part of a campaign that rights groups hope other provinces will follow.

In Karachi Central Jail, where the drive was launched by Kazi Nazir Ahmed, inspector-general of prisons, on Wednesday, after almost a quarter of the jail population had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) last June. The jail, with a capacity of 2,400 prisoners, currently houses 5,000 inmates.

“COVID-19 is the biggest disaster that man is facing now. We are proud of the government of Sindh, which has taken effective and timely measures,” Ahmed told Arab News, adding that the prison department was the first in the country to begin vaccinating inmates and jail staff.

The drive aims to inoculate 1,882 inmates and 641 jail staff across prisons in Sindh.

Jails in Pakistan are massively crowded, with inmates vulnerable not only because they live in high-risk settings in often older and poorly ventilated buildings but also because they often have health conditions that worsen prognosis should they fall ill, public health experts say.

Overall, Sindh has an overcrowding ratio of 32.23 percent, with 17,239 inmates lodged in 24 prisons meant for 13,038 inmates, according to figures from jail authorities.

Sarah Belal, founder of Justice Project Pakistan, which advocates for prisoners’ rights, wrote on Twitter: “I cannot be more excited and relieved to hear this. Prisoner and prison officials are one of the most vulnerable and at-risk members of our community. I desperately hope that other provinces will follow Sindh’s example.”

In Karachi’s Central Jail, 790 prisoners and jail staff members will get vaccine jabs, followed by Central Prison Sukkur, where 696 people will be inoculated.

In Hyderabad Central Prison, 663 people will get shots, and in district prison Malir Karachi 550 will be vaccinated. Of the prisoners getting vaccinated, 920 are under trial inmates, 862 are convicted criminals and 100 are detainees.

“We believe that people in prison have the basic rights enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan, and that’s why the government of Sindh has started this initiative,” Murtaza Wahab, a provincial government spokesperson, told Arab News.

“This is a positive step and will save lives,” Muhammad Hassan Sehto, Karachi Central Jail’s superintendent, told Arab News.

“Vaccination was far from our reach, and even the people outside jail are deprived of it. We are thankful to the administration for this.”

A prisoner from Niger told Arab News he felt safe after learning about the vaccine drive.

“We had many prisoners who were ill of the coronavirus,” he told Arab News at Karachi Central Jail. “I think we will be safer with the vaccination.”

A Pakistani prisoner added: “I am grateful that all of us in Pakistan will go ahead to get this vaccine and, hopefully, we will save Pakistan from this menace.”

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

Related

Duterte healthy despite COVID-19 cases among staff, spokesperson says

Duterte’s former aide-turned-Senator Christopher Go also announced that the president had tested negative in his latest swab test last week. (AFP/File Photo)
Duterte’s former aide-turned-Senator Christopher Go also announced that the president had tested negative in his latest swab test last week. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 08 April 2021
Ellie Aben

Duterte healthy despite COVID-19 cases among staff, spokesperson says

Duterte’s former aide-turned-Senator Christopher Go also announced that the president had tested negative in his latest swab test last week. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Malacanang rejects rumors about Philippine president’s health after 126 members of security team test positive
Updated 08 April 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is in good health, a presidential palace spokesperson said on Thursday, as allies and aides of the 76-year-old sought to dispel rumors about his well-being.

“(The president) remains fit and healthy for his age,” Malacanang spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement, after announcing that 126 members of the president’s security team had tested positive for COVID-19. 

“We thank the Filipino people for voicing their concern and wishing the chief executive strength and good health during this time as he continues to discharge his functions as head of the government,” he added.

Duterte’s former aide-turned-Senator Christopher Go also announced that the president had tested negative in his latest swab test last week.

“You have nothing to worry about, but we cannot take chances,” Go said in a message to reporters where he stressed that the president is tested regularly.

“So far, with God’s mercy, he is negative (from COVID-19) based on his last swab test,” Go continued.

On Wednesday, Go posted three photos showing the president seated across from him at a table covered with documents, even as #NasaanAngPangulo (where is the president?) trended anew on social media.

It followed Roque’s announcement on Tuesday that the president had cancelled his weekly address to the public scheduled for that day.

Duterte was last seen in public on March 29 when he welcomed a batch of COVID-19 vaccines procured from China.

Concerns grew after Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander Brig, Gen. Jesus Durante III confirmed that 126 PSG staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, he explained that some had already been cleared, with only 45 active cases.

Durante added that infected PSG personnel were “not directly or closely detailed with the president and are all asymptomatic without experiencing any adverse symptoms.”

“Rest assured that the president is safe and in good health,” he said, adding that the PSG’s protocols would continue to be enforced to ensure Duterte is “kept safe from all forms of threats at all times.”

Meanwhile, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar warned the public against spreading “fake news” about the president’s health, as he denied rumors that Duterte had suffered a mild stroke.

“We abhor and deplore the fake news that circulated on different social media platforms regarding President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s health after the recent postponement of this week’s Talk to the People,” Andanar said in a statement on Thursday. “As easy as it may be for some people to blame the government for any mishap, even the surge in COVID-19 cases, these attempts to wish … worst death to anyone, especially to the president of our country, are foul and tasteless, even if meant in jest.”

Andanar went on to remind the public to follow health protocols, including wearing face masks, and maintaining social distancing and proper hygiene “to ensure everyone’s safety from COVID-19.”

Despite assurances about Duterte’s health, a few lawmakers belonging to the progressive Makabayan bloc on Thursday demanded a concrete response from the government to the current health crisis and “not just photo ops showing a working president.”

“President Duterte and Sen. Bong Go are doing their gimmick again. How many times has it happened that when there is a major issue that needs the president’s intervention, they resort to gimmicks and photo ops?” ACT-Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro said in a statement.

The country’s capital region Metro Manila and four neighboring provinces were placed under the strictest quarantine measures for a period of two weeks on March 29 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in the Western Pacific Region on Wednesday voiced concerns over the resurgence of infections in the Philippines, saying that the rising trend “is moving towards the red line.”

As of April 8, the Philippines’ health department reported 9,216 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking the total case tally to 828,366.

Of that number, the department said 646,968 had recovered, while 167,279 were active cases, 98.8 percent of which were mild and asymptomatic. There were 60 new COVID-19-related deaths reported, bringing the total to 14,119.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte President Rodrigo Duterte Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces
World
Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces
Special Philippines’ Duterte calls for patience amid anger over COVID-19 pandemic response
World
Philippines’ Duterte calls for patience amid anger over COVID-19 pandemic response

Italian PM calls Turkey’s Erdogan a dictator

Italian PM calls Turkey’s Erdogan a dictator
Updated 09 April 2021
AFP

Italian PM calls Turkey’s Erdogan a dictator

Italian PM calls Turkey’s Erdogan a dictator
  • Mario Draghi: I am very sorry for the humiliation that the president of the commission had to suffer with these, let’s call them for what they are, dictators
  • The Turkish leader came under a torrent of criticism after images went viral of von der Leyen being left without a seat during their meeting in Ankara
Updated 09 April 2021
AFP

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday described Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan as a dictator, in remarks that risk further souring EU-Turkey ties.
He was speaking at a news conference after being asked about a diplomatic row over seating arrangements during a meeting between Erdogan and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.
“I am very sorry for the humiliation that the president of the commission had to suffer with these, let’s call them for what they are, dictators, but with whom we need to cooperate,” Draghi told reporters.
The Turkish leader came under a torrent of criticism after images went viral of von der Leyen being left without a seat during their meeting in Ankara, which also included European Council President Charles Michel.
Official images later showed her seated on a sofa opposite Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Turkey and the EU blamed each other for the arrangements during the meeting, which was meant to set a more positive tone in relations after months of spats.
Several European Parliament groups demanded an investigation into how von der Leyen was left standing while Michel took a seat.

Topics: Mario Draghi Recep Tayyib Erdogan Ursula von der Leyen

Related

Turkey’s chair snub riles EU chief as she defends women’s rights
Middle-East
Turkey’s chair snub riles EU chief as she defends women’s rights
EU chiefs express deep concerns on human rights in Turkey to Erdogan
World
EU chiefs express deep concerns on human rights in Turkey to Erdogan

Latest updates

Egyptologists uncover ‘lost golden city’ buried under the sands
Egyptologists uncover ‘lost golden city’ buried under the sands
One dead, at least five wounded in Texas shooting
One dead, at least five wounded in Texas shooting
Saudi Arabia implements minimum wage increase for over 50s
Saudi Arabia implements minimum wage increase for over 50s
Iran frees South Korean ship, captain after promise to help with frozen funds
Iran frees South Korean ship, captain after promise to help with frozen funds
People can now think about summer vacations, UK minister says
People can now think about summer vacations, UK minister says

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.