You are here

  • Home
  • 45 Houthis dead in raging fighting in Marib province

45 Houthis dead in raging fighting in Marib province

45 Houthis dead in raging fighting in Marib province
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9jgv9

Updated 24 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

45 Houthis dead in raging fighting in Marib province

45 Houthis dead in raging fighting in Marib province
  • Arab coalition carries out 18 sorties in support of Yemeni army, allied tribesmen
Updated 24 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: At least 45 Houthis have been killed in heavy fighting in the past 48 hours near the central city of Marib as the Houthis push ahead with their bloody offensive, a military official told Arab News on Friday.

Iran-backed Houthis in February resumed a major offensive to seize control of the gas-rich city of Marib, the Yemen government’s last bastion in the northern half of the country.
“Fighting has not stopped for 24 hours on all fronts,” said Col. Yahiya Al-Hatemi, the director of Yemen Army’s military media, adding that several Lebanese and Iraqis were also killed in Marib while fighting alongside the Houthis.
The Arab coalition carried out more than 18 sorties in support of the Yemeni army and allied tribesmen, destroying four Houthi military vehicles and several fighters.
Al-Hatemi said that government forces advanced on the Murad front, west of Marib city, after seizing control of new areas and cutting off a key Houthi supply route.
In Al-Kasara, the most volatile battlefield, heavy fighting broke out as the Houthis sent new military reinforcements to break loyalists’ defenses.
The Houthis failed to make any gains on the ground and retreated after suffering heavy casualties, including that of a field military commander, the Yemeni official said.
According to government estimates, more than 2,000 Houthis, including many military commanders, have been killed over the past couple of months in Marib province in fighting with government forces or in Arab coalition airstrikes.
More than 1,800 army soldiers and tribesmen, including several commanders of military brigades and tribal leaders, have also been killed since the beginning of the Houthi offensive, according to government figures.
Al-Hatemi said that at least 60 percent of the Houthi military forces and equipment deployed during the continuing offensive had been destroyed and the bodies of dozens of Houthis were still strewn on battlefields.
“Their forces and equipment were crushed. They could not advance an inch,” Al-Hatemi said.  
The bloody fighting has displaced more than 24,000 people since February as several displacement camps were emptied due to Houthi shelling, according to the government’s IDPs management body.

SPEEDREAD

In Riyadh, Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Thursday renewed his pledge to challenge Iran’s schemes in Yemen, hailing army troops and tribesmen in Marib who have been fighting off the bloody Houthi offensive.

In the western province of Hodeidah, heavy fighting between government forces and the Houthis broke out on Thursday night in the Kilo16 area, east of Hodeidah city, when the rebels advanced into government-controlled areas. The fighting lasted for hours and the Houthis withdrew after suffering losses, the Joint Forces media said.
In Riyadh, Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Thursday renewed his pledge to challenge Iran’s schemes in Yemen, hailing army troops and tribesmen in Marib who have been fighting off the bloody Houthi offensive.
During a meeting with his deputy, Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer, and senior government officials, Hadi said that his forces were inflicting heavy defeats on the Houthis, thanking the Arab coalition for its support of the Yemenis.
The vice president, who briefed the gathering on the military situation, said that the Houthis had ignored calls for peace, accusing them of executing Iran’s designs in Yemen.
The current conflict in Yemen, which has killed more than 100,000 people according to the UN, began in late 2014 when the Houthis grabbed power, placed the Yemeni president under house arrest and later expanded across the country.

Topics: Marib Yemen

Related

Houthis abduct three civilians from Yemeni village
Middle-East
Houthis abduct three civilians from Yemeni village
Houthi militia behind Yemen humanitarian situation, KSrelief chief tells US-Arab meeting
Saudi Arabia
Houthi militia behind Yemen humanitarian situation, KSrelief chief tells US-Arab meeting

Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange

Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange
Updated 20 min 35 sec ago
AP

Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange

Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange
  • Israeli aircraft and tanks struck rocket launchers and unspecified underground infrastructure for Hamas
  • A military unit affiliated with the leftist PFLP claims it fired some missiles on Israeli targets
Updated 20 min 35 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Tensions in Jerusalem sparked the worst round of cross-border violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip in months on Saturday, with Palestinian militants firing at least 30 rockets and Israel striking back at targets operated by Gaza’s Hamas rulers.
Skirmishes have spiked in recent days in Jerusalem, which has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. Residents braced for possible further unrest as police stepped up security and the US Embassy appealed for calm.
On Friday, Israeli police said 44 people were arrested and 20 officers were wounded in a night of chaos in Jerusalem, where security forces separately clashed with Palestinians angry about Ramadan restrictions and Jewish extremists who held an anti-Arab march nearby.
The incidents in Jerusalem triggered a flare-up in Gaza. Hamas’ armed wing warned Israel “not to test” its patience and militants in the Palestinian enclave started firing rockets into southern Israel late Friday and continued through Saturday morning.
The Israeli military said its aircraft and tanks struck rocket launchers and unspecified underground infrastructure for Hamas. The militant group did not claim responsibility for the rocket attacks, but a small military formation affiliated with the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said it fired some of the missiles.
Sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza kept blaring in southern Israel. Air defenses intercepted some of the rockets. There were no reports of injuries on either side.
At dawn, hundreds of people in Gaza challenged nightly curfews imposed by Hamas to curb the coronavirus outbreak and took to the streets in an act of solidarity with fellow Palestinians in Jerusalem, burning tires.
There were concerns the violence could reignite following Friday noon prayers at a major holy site in Jerusalem, but thousands of worshippers dispersed peacefully after Muslim religious leaders called for restraint.
But in the evening, dozens of Palestinians marched toward an entrance to the walled Old City of Jerusalem and clashed with Israeli police, which said the protesters had thrown stones and other items at officers. Six Palestinians were injured with two hospitalized.
Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The tensions began when police placed barricades outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate, where Muslims traditionally gather to enjoy the evening after the daytime fast.
The clashes intensified Thursday evening when hundreds of Palestinians hurled stones and bottles at police, who fired a water cannon and stun grenades to disperse them. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in the melee.
At the same time, a far-right Jewish group known as Lahava led a march of hundreds of protesters chanting “Arabs get out!” toward the Damascus Gate. The show of force came in response to videos circulated on TikTok showing Palestinians slapping religious Jews at random. Other videos made in response to them appear to show Jews assaulting Arabs. After keeping them a few hundred yards away from Damascus Gate, police used water cannon, stun grenades and mounted police to push far-right protesters back toward mostly Jewish west Jerusalem.
The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Its fate has been one of the most divisive issues in the peace process, which ground to a halt more than a decade ago.
Early Saturday, Jordan strongly condemned “the racist attacks on Palestinians.” Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi tweeted: “As the occupying power under international law, Israel is responsible for stopping these attacks & for the dangerous consequences of failing to do so.”
The US Embassy said it was “deeply concerned” about the violence in recent days. “We hope all responsible voices will promote an end to incitement, a return to calm, and respect for the safety and dignity of everyone in Jerusalem,” it said in a statement.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians attended weekly prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.
Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, condemned the “police and settlers’ attack on Palestinians in Jerusalem” in his sermon. But he called on worshippers to remain calm and not to give the other side an excuse to storm the compound. They dispersed peacefully after prayers and there were no immediate reports of unrest.
The sprawling hilltop compound has seen clashes on a number of occasions over the years and was the epicenter of the 2000 Palestinian intifada, or uprising.
Hamas meanwhile staged demonstrations across Gaza after Friday prayers, reiterating its support for armed struggle. “After a long series of protests and demonstrations, we have reached the conclusion that without weapons, we cannot liberate our land, protect our holy sites, bringing back our people to their land or maintain our dignity,” senior Hamas official Mahmoud Zahar said.

Topics: Jerusalem tensions Al-Aqsa Mosque Israeli-Palestinian conflict Orthodox Jewish terrorism Hamas

Related

Special Violence in Jerusalem as far-right Jewish extremists attack Palestinians video
Middle-East
Violence in Jerusalem as far-right Jewish extremists attack Palestinians

Sudan warns of legal action against Ethiopia over dam

Sudan warns of legal action against Ethiopia over dam
An aerial view of the River Nile valley pictured through the window of an airplane on a flight between Cairo and Luxor, Egypt April 11, 2021. Picture taken April 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

Sudan warns of legal action against Ethiopia over dam

Sudan warns of legal action against Ethiopia over dam
  • In March, Sudan said it has accepted an offer by the United Arab Emirates to mediate with Ethiopia over GERD and the contested border region
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan has warned it could take legal action against Ethiopia if it goes ahead with plans to fill a mega-dam on the Blue Nile without a deal with Khartoum and Cairo.
Water Minister Yasser Abbas also said in a tweet that Ethiopia has raised “objections” to an invitation by Sudan to attend three-way talks to discuss the controversial dam.
Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia have been locked in inconclusive talks for nearly a decade over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which broke ground in 2011.
Cairo has regarded the dam as an existential threat to its water supplies, while Khartoum fears its own dams would be harmed if Ethiopia fills the reservoir without a deal.
Last week, Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok invited his Egyptian and Ethiopian counterparts to a closed meeting after recent African Union-sponsored negotiations failed to produce a deal.
“Ethiopia has objected to the invitation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok for a three-way summit and we see that there is no justification for that,” Abbas tweeted.
Addis Ababa announced last July that it had filled part of the barrage with a second stage due to take place this coming July, even if no agreement has been made with Cairo and Khartoum.

FASTFACT

Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia have been locked in inconclusive talks for nearly a decade over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam which broke ground in 2011.

If Ethiopia goes ahead with the filling, Sudan “would file lawsuits against the Italian company constructing the dam and the Ethiopian government,” Abbas warned.
He said the lawsuits would highlight that the “environmental and social impact as well as the dangers of the dam” have not been taken into adequate consideration.
The tensions over the dam come as Sudan’s relations with Egypt warm while its relations with Ethiopia have been hit by a dispute over the use of the Fashaga farmland near their common border.
In March, Sudan said it has accepted an offer by the United Arab Emirates to mediate with Ethiopia over GERD and the contested border region.
Abbas said the UAE’s initiative included investment opportunities in the Fashaga region as well as “unofficial bid to bridge the gap in views with regard to GERD.”

Topics: Ethiopia Sudan

Related

Update Sudanese commander says forces secured eastern border with Ethiopia
Middle-East
Sudanese commander says forces secured eastern border with Ethiopia
Special Ethiopia rejected 15 Egyptian ideas to resolve Nile dam dispute: Water minister
Middle-East
Ethiopia rejected 15 Egyptian ideas to resolve Nile dam dispute: Water minister

Bahrain, Israel to recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccinations

Bahrain, Israel to recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccinations
Technicians work at Healthcare Maintenance Organization (HMO) Maccabi's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) public laboratory, performing diverse and numerous tests, in Rehovot, Israel February 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

Bahrain, Israel to recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccinations

Bahrain, Israel to recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccinations
  • Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted that the deal would “increase tourism and boost our economies and help our common fight against the coronavirus”
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

MANAMA: Bahrain and Israel have signed an agreement to recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccinations in a bid to smoothe travel between the two countries which normalized ties last year.
“The governments of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel today reached an agreement regarding mutual recognition of vaccination and green passports,” Bahrain News Agency reported.
Bahrain and Israel both have inoculation rates that are among the highest in the world, according to German data agency Statista.
Under the agreement, people who have been inoculated in one country with “vaccinations recognized in the other country will be exempt from quarantine and be able to enter places that require a ‘green passport’,” BNA said.
Israel has eased many of its coronavirus restrictions but various measures remain in place.
, including a “green passport” system that grants access to certain sites only to those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.
The Bahraini report said arrangements would be made at a later stage for individuals who have been inoculated with a vaccine other than those recognized by one of the two countries, without providing start dates for the arrangements.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted that the deal would “increase tourism and boost our economies and help our common fight against the coronavirus.”
Last September, Bahrain signed a US-brokered agreement normalizing ties with Israel, in a break with decades of Arab consensus against doing so without a comprehensive peace deal.
Over five million Israelis, or more than half of its nine million population, have received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to Israeli health ministry figures.
More than half a million people in Bahrain, or nearly half the population, have received both doses of various vaccines, according to official figures.

Topics: Bahrain Israel

Related

Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries
US sending delegation to Bahrain, Israel for first direct flight
Middle-East
US sending delegation to Bahrain, Israel for first direct flight

Turkish children facing, hardship, says opposition

Turkish children facing, hardship, says opposition
Children wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, play at a park hours before a nationwide lockdown, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP)
Updated 24 April 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkish children facing, hardship, says opposition

Turkish children facing, hardship, says opposition
  • The CHP released a report on April 23 saying that 232 children had committed suicide in Turkey in 2019, mainly due to socioeconomic problems
Updated 24 April 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey marked National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23, at a time when child poverty and child labor still rank as the main problems among the country’s younger population.
There are 22.7 million children in Turkey and at least one-third face chronic poverty, with the COVID-19 pandemic deepening their deprivation.  
Around 3,000 children are currently in prison with their mothers, according to the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), and 800 of them are below the age of three.
The CHP released a report on April 23 saying that 232 children had committed suicide in Turkey in 2019, mainly due to socioeconomic problems. The same report said around 7.5 million children were deprived of the conditions that were needed to support their physical and psychological development.
“The government doesn’t search for the reasons behind these suicide rates. The age of drug addiction has decreased to the ages below 15,” the report added.
Figures from the state-run statistics agency, TUIK, showed that 16.2 percent of children in the 15-17 age group were currently part of the workforce. But activists said official statistics did not reflect the reality on the ground and that the number of working children was far greater considering Turkey’s vast informal economy.
“In order to stop child labor exploitation, there is a need to forbid children below 18 from working or being used as free labor forces as apprentices,” CHP lawmaker Veli Agbaba said.
Seda Akco, a lawyer and children’s rights advocate, believed the main reason for the increase in child poverty and child labor was the country’s rising poverty levels as well as unsustainable livelihoods among poor and vulnerable groups.

BACKGROUND

There are 22.7 million children in Turkey and at least one-third face chronic poverty, with the COVID-19 pandemic deepening their deprivation.

Turkey’s monthly minimum wage is TRY2,800 ($334.22) while the hunger limit, or monthly food expenditure, for a family of four is TRY2,735, pushing families to get their children into earning a living.
“Under such circumstances, children face real challenges in access to education, sufficient nutrition and other development needs,” Akco told Arab News. “Child poverty and child labor need a governmental effort to raise minimum wages and provide people with social and economic support.”
During the pandemic, about 6 million children in Turkey lacked access to remote learning due to scant financial resources and infrastructure challenges.
Experts said the pandemic widened the educational gap between children based on their economic status, as millions of students had difficulty accessing the internet while others did not even have a television at home.
The number of early marriages also rose during the pandemic. Last year, around 13,000 girls below the age of 18 got married in Turkey, ranking the country top in Europe for child marriage.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Thousands commemorate Armenian Genocide by Ottoman Turkey
World
Thousands commemorate Armenian Genocide by Ottoman Turkey

130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast

130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast
Updated 23 April 2021
AP

130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast

130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast
  • An aid vessel did not find any survivors, but could see over 10 bodies near the wreck
  • Alarm Phone accused European authorities of refusing to coordinate a search operation, leaving it to Libyan Coast Guard
Updated 23 April 2021
AP

CAIRO: More than 100 Europe-bound migrants are feared dead in a boat wreck off Libya, independent rescue groups said, in the latest loss of life as attempts to cross the Mediterranean increase during the warmer months.
Humanitarian organizations have accused the Libyan coast guard and European authorities of failing to meet their responsibilities to save lives.
A Libyan coast guard official told The Associated Press that they searched for the boat but could not find it with their limited resources.
SOS Mediterranee, which operates the rescue vessel Ocean Viking, said late Thursday that the capsized rubber boat, which was initially carrying around 130 people, was spotted in the Mediterranean Sea northeast of the Libyan capital, Tripoli.
The aid vessel did not find any survivors, but could see at least ten bodies near the wreck.
“We think of the lives that have been lost and of the families who might never have certainty as to what happened to their loved ones,” it said in a statement.
The migrant traffic has raised the question among European Union countries and Libya over who is responsible for saving those at sea.
The European humanitarian organization said that those missing will likely join the 350 people who have drowned in the sea so far this year.
It accused governments of failing to provide search and rescue operations.
In the years since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route.
“These are the human consequences of policies which fail to uphold international law and the most basic of humanitarian imperatives,” tweeted Eugenio Ambrosi, Chief of Staff for the International Organization for Migration.
Alarm Phone, a crisis hotline for migrants in distress in the Mediterranean, said that it had been in contact with the boat in distress for nearly ten hours before it capsized.
Alarm Phone said in a statement that it had notified European and Libyan authorities of the GPS position of the boat but only non-state rescue groups actively searched for it.
Alarm Phone accused European authorities of refusing to coordinate a search operation, leaving it solely in the hands of the Libyan Coast Guard.
Libya Coast Guard Spokesman Commander Masoud Ibrahim Masoud described allegations that they had been negligent as untrue.
“We coordinated the search operation,” he told The Associated Press. “The ships kept searching in the sea for more than 24 hours but the waves were very rough.”
Masoud told the AP that the Libyan coast guard had received around noon on Wednesday two rescue alerts from two different rubber boats in distress to the east of Tripoli. A patrol vessel was immediately dispatched and rescued 106 migrants, including women and children, who were aboard one of the two boats. Two bodies were also pulled out of the water near the capsized boat. He said the same vessel continued to search, but visibility was low and seas rough. He said the vessel eventually returned to port so that the other migrants onboard could receive medical attention.
In the meantime, he said Libyan authorities asked three merchant ships and Ocean Viking to look for the missing rubber boat, until the Libyan patrol vessel could join them again.
In recent years, the European Union has partnered with Libya’s coast guard and other local groups to stem such dangerous sea crossings. Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers rife with abuses.
“We are not as equipped as the US coast guard and the support we get from the EU does not meet our needs,” said Masoud.

Topics: Libyan coast migrants Mediterranean sea

Related

34 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Djibouti: IOM
Middle-East
34 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Djibouti: IOM
UN says 41 Europe-bound migrants drown in Mediterranean
World
UN says 41 Europe-bound migrants drown in Mediterranean

Latest updates

Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange
Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange
UK sees budget deficit rise to highest rate since 1946
UK sees budget deficit rise to highest rate since 1946
French fishermen block British trucks in port
French fishermen block British trucks in port
Panasonic to buy Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion
Panasonic to buy Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion
Oil broadly steady as rising India COVID-19 cases weigh
Oil broadly steady as rising India COVID-19 cases weigh

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.