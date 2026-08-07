You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi intelligence chief visits Baghdad for talks on regional security
War in Iran
War in Iran

Saudi intelligence chief visits Baghdad for talks on regional security

Saudi Arabia's General Intelligence chief Khalid Al-Humaidan visited Baghdad on Friday for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on regional security and bilateral cooperation. (X/IraqiPMO)
Saudi Arabia's General Intelligence chief Khalid Al-Humaidan visited Baghdad on Friday for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on regional security and bilateral cooperation. (X/IraqiPMO)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vu53w

Updated 07 August 2026 23:49
Arab News
Follow

Saudi intelligence chief visits Baghdad for talks on regional security

Saudi intelligence chief visits Baghdad for talks on regional security
  • Al-Humaidan conveyed a message from the Saudi leadership renewing an invitation for Al-Zaidi to visit Riyadh
Updated 07 August 2026 23:49
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s intelligence chief, Khalid Al-Humaidan, visited Baghdad on Friday for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on regional security and bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting Al-Humaidan conveyed a message from the Saudi leadership renewing an invitation for Al-Zaidi to visit Riyadh, the Iraqi prime minister’s office said.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen security coordination in response to regional developments, with Al-Zaidi reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to expanding ties with the Kingdom in a manner that serves the interests of both countries.

He also reiterated his government’s commitment to protecting Iraq’s sovereignty and preventing its territory from being used to launch attacks against other countries, in line with the principles of good neighborly relations.

The two sides agreed on the importance of coordination and intelligence sharing to tackle security challenges, strengthen trust and help prevent further regional conflict.

Topics: War in Iran Saudi Arabia Iraq

Related

Al-Zaidi touts major progress on US-Iraq economic partnership
Middle East

Al-Zaidi touts major progress on US-Iraq economic partnership

Update Trump touts ‘tremendous chemistry’ with new Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Zaidi during White House visit
Middle East

Trump touts ‘tremendous chemistry’ with new Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Zaidi during White House visit

Latest updates

World Bank approves $100 million grant to modernize Syria’s financial sector

World Bank approves $100 million grant to modernize Syria’s financial sector

Palestinian patients face mounting barriers to care in West Bank as NGOs struggle to fill widening gap

Palestinian patients face mounting barriers to care in West Bank as NGOs struggle to fill widening gap

Indonesia battles Mount Bromo wildfire

Indonesia battles Mount Bromo wildfire

How settler violence and settlement expansion are impacting life across the West Bank

How settler violence and settlement expansion are impacting life across the West Bank

US tightens travel rules for people returning from Ebola-hit regions

US tightens travel rules for people returning from Ebola-hit regions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.