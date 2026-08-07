Saudi intelligence chief visits Baghdad for talks on regional security

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s intelligence chief, Khalid Al-Humaidan, visited Baghdad on Friday for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on regional security and bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting Al-Humaidan conveyed a message from the Saudi leadership renewing an invitation for Al-Zaidi to visit Riyadh, the Iraqi prime minister’s office said.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen security coordination in response to regional developments, with Al-Zaidi reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to expanding ties with the Kingdom in a manner that serves the interests of both countries.

He also reiterated his government’s commitment to protecting Iraq’s sovereignty and preventing its territory from being used to launch attacks against other countries, in line with the principles of good neighborly relations.

The two sides agreed on the importance of coordination and intelligence sharing to tackle security challenges, strengthen trust and help prevent further regional conflict.