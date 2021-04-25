You are here

Iraqi Human Rights Commission says 58 dead in fire at Iraqi COVID-19 hospital
An Iraqi volunteer with the Aqiq Institution for Charity works on building a 525-bed field hospital at the Baghdad International Fair exhibition center in the capital Baghdad, on June 21, 2020. (File/AFP)
AFP
Arab News

Iraqi Human Rights Commission says 58 dead in fire at Iraqi COVID-19 hospital
  • Iraq’s hospitals have been worn down by decades of conflict and poor investment
  • The health ministry has recorded 15,217 deaths since the country’s first infections were reported in February 2020
AFP Arab News

BAGHDAD: Fifty-eight people were killed in a fire that ravaged at a Covid-19 hospital in the Iraqi capital overnight Sunday, according to an official toll.
"The number of deaths as a result of the Ibn al-Khatib hospital fire was 58, of which 28 were on ventilators" being treated for Covid-19, Ali Bayati, a member of Iraq's Human Rights Commission, said.
The fire started with an explosion caused by “a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders,” medical sources told AFP.
It spread quickly, according to the civil defense, as “the hospital had no fire protection system and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products.”
Iraq’s hospitals have been worn down by decades of conflict and poor investment, with shortages in medicines and hospital beds.
The incident sparked outrage on social media and the prime minister has called for an investigation into the cause of the blaze.
In the middle of the night, as dozens of relatives were at the bedsides of the 30 patients in the intensive care unit at Ibn Al-Khatib hospital — reserved for the most severe Covid-19 cases in Baghdad — flames spread across multiple floors, another medical source said.
Videos on social media showed firefighters trying to extinguish flames at the hospital on the southeastern outskirts of the Iraqi capital, as patients and their relatives tried to flee the building.
“The majority of the victims died because they had to be moved and were taken off ventilators, while the others were suffocated by the smoke,” the civil defense said.
It told Iraqi state news its members had “rescued 90 people out of 120 patients and their relatives” at the scene, but could not give an exact number of the dead and wounded.
The health ministry, which did not put out a statement until several hours after the fire, said it had “saved over 200 patients,” and promised an official toll of the dead and wounded later.
The fire — which according to several sources was caused by negligence, often linked to endemic corruption in Iraq — immediately sparked anger on social media in the country, with a hashtag demanding the health minister be sacked trending on Twitter.
Baghdad Governor Mohammed Jaber called on the health ministry “to establish a commission of enquiry so that those who did not do their jobs may be brought to justice.”
In a statement, the government’s human rights commission said the incident was “a crime against patients exhausted by Covid-19 who put their lives in the hands of the health ministry and its institutions and instead of being treated, perished in flames.”
The commission called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi to fire Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi and “bring him to justice.”
Kadhemi responded by calling for “an immediate investigation with those in charge at the ministry” and demanded that the “hospital director, head of security and the technical maintenance team be sent to the investigators and not be released until those at fault have been brought to justice.”
He also declared three days of national mourning.
On Wednesday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Iraq surpassed one million, the highest of any Arab state.
The health ministry has recorded 15,217 deaths since the country’s first infections were reported in February 2020.
It has said it carries out around 40,000 tests daily from a population of 40 million.
Those patients who can often prefer to source oxygen tanks for treatment at home, rather than go to overcrowded and run-down hospitals.
The country launched its vaccination campaign last month, and has received nearly 650,000 doses of different vaccines — the majority by donation or through the Covax program, which is helping lower and middle income nations to procure vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 274,343 people had received at least one dose, the ministry said.
Health authorities have faced an uphill battle to convince Iraqis to get vaccinated, in the face of widespread skepticism over the jab and public reluctance to wear masks since the start of the pandemic.

French judicial delegation postpones visit to Beirut for Carlos Ghosn hearing

French judicial delegation postpones visit to Beirut for Carlos Ghosn hearing
Arab News

French judicial delegation postpones visit to Beirut for Carlos Ghosn hearing
  • The delegation was scheduled to arrive in Beirut on May 17 to meet Ghosn
  • The Lebanese Public Prosecution said the visit was postponed due to the lack of a judge
Arab News

DUBAI: A French judicial delegation has postponed a visit to Lebanon to hear former Nissan and Renault head Carlos Ghosn for the first time in two cases being investigated in France, to May 31.

The delegation was scheduled to arrive in Beirut on May 17 to meet Ghosn, who has been in Lebanon since his escape from Japan in December of 2019, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

But the Lebanese Public Prosecution said the visit was postponed to May 31 due to the lack of a judge.

Ghosn was scheduled to appear in a hearing before the French delegation in the Palace of Justice in Beirut, the report added.

It is expected that the sessions will be attended by judges from the Nanterre Prosecutor’s Office and the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office, as well as investigators from the Central Office for Combating Corruption, Financial and Tax Crimes.

Ghosn is accused of several crimes including financial embezzlement charges in Japan.

Investigators are also concerned with a case involving suspicious payments between RNVB, the Dutch subsidiary of the Renault-Nissan alliance, and the French car manufacturer’s distributor in Oman, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles.

The French-Lebanese businessman’s hearing was originally scheduled for Jan. 18-22, but coronavirus restrictions led to the cancellation of the sessions.

How the Arab region can be immunized against COVID-19

A nurse administers a dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 21, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
A nurse administers a dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 21, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Rebecca Anne Proctor

A nurse administers a dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 21, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Few parts of the world are experiencing starker inequality in vaccination than the Middle East
  • Localizing production of vaccines may become necessary to ensure adequate supplies
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: As wealthy countries rush to immunize their populations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), poorer nations are being left behind with limited, sporadic and often delayed access to vaccines. Experts warn such inequality risks prolonging the pandemic.

In February, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called this uneven distribution of vaccines “wildly unfair,” identifying vaccine equity as “the biggest moral test before the global community.”

Few regions of the world are experiencing starker inequality in this regard than the Middle East. While Israel and the GCC countries race ahead, others like Lebanon and Palestine have only just received their first doses.

Their war-torn neighbor Syria recently received a shipment of vaccines from the UAE, while Yemen got its first batch at the end of March through the COVAX facility, the global mechanism for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

However, as of mid-April, Lebanon had administered just 268,578 doses. Assuming every person needs two shots, this means a mere two percent of the population has been vaccinated. Likewise, Yemen’s 360,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca have barely put a dent in its 30 million-strong population.

By contrast, Israel says almost 80 percent of its 9 million residents have received their first shot, while the UAE says more than half its population has been vaccinated.

On April 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) said vaccination campaigns had now begun in 194 countries but were yet to commence in 26 others. Of those, seven have now received vaccines and five should receive theirs in the coming days.

Workers unload from a truck, boxes of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine doses from the UAE, upon its arrival in the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, on February 21, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)

COVAX — a global initiative led by UNICEF, Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, the WHO, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations — has been instrumental in delivering vaccines to the developing world.

In March, the first shipment of EU-funded vaccines from the COVAX facility arrived in Jordan, with a second shipment expected to reach the country in April.

Palestine also received its first 61,400 doses from COVAX in March, which it administered to health workers and at-risk individuals in the West Bank. An additional 21,300 doses were shipped to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

“UNICEF, on behalf of the COVAX facility, has so far delivered more than 3 million doses of COVID vaccines to 10 countries in the Middle East and North Africa,” Ted Chaiban, UNICEF’s MENA region director, said on April 1.

“The COVAX facility has been able to deliver vaccines to 10 countries including Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, the State of Palestine, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.”

A man registering before receiving a dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at a vaccination center set up at the Dubai International Financial Center on February 3, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)

However, vast discrepancies continue to mar the global COVAX effort. “We know that the vaccines delivered so far are far, far from enough,” said Chaiban, citing struggles with high global demand and manufacturing.

“These delays do impact the size and volume of shipments to many countries including here in this region. And they do mean that many frontline workers have not been reached with vaccination efforts.”

Robert Mardini, director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, put it more bluntly when he said: “The worst could be yet to come.”

Speaking at the recent World Immunization and Logistics Summit hosted by the Abu Dhabi-based Hope Consortium, a group established to deliver billions of COVID-19 doses by the end of 2021, Mardini said getting shots to those in need, especially those in conflict zones, is essential to ending the pandemic.

VACCINES: MIDDLE EAST

* 2% - Estimated Lebanese population vaccinated by mid-April.

* $500m - Total sum pledged by KSA last year for vaccine campaigns.

If the Middle East is to have some semblance of vaccine equity by the end of 2021, experts say richer countries must help the less fortunate. Localizing the production of vaccines may also become necessary to ensure adequate supplies across the region.

Saudi Arabia, which held the G20 presidency in 2020, last year pledged $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, $150 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, and $200 million to other regional and global programs.

In early April, the UAE’s state-run news agency WAM reported that the local Red Crescent had delivered COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable people in Syria. It did not specify how many vaccines nor which brand.

“The UAE have consistently been a generous foreign aid donor and they know that protecting their own people from COVID-19 won’t work without seeking ways to help protect people in other countries at the same time,” Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, told Arab News. “Ending the pandemic means ending it everywhere.”

People queue in front of a designated COVID-19 vaccination center at Dubai's financial center district, in UAE, on January 24, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)

Notably, the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence company G42 has teamed up with China’s Sinopharm CNBG to launch a rebranded version of the Sinopharm vaccine called Hayat-Vax — potentially the first by an Arab country. If the UAE-made vaccine proves effective, it could offer developing countries a valuable supply line, especially if vaccinations are required annually.

The vaccine’s Arabic name Hayat — which means life — could make it more appealing to a Middle East’s public that is skeptical of China’s inoculation offerings. (On April 21, Abu Dhabi approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Sinopharm had been the only available shot in the UAE capital for the general public since December 2020.)

If the UAE could manufacture its own vaccines, so could other regional players in due course. Morocco, for instance, has seen its pharmaceutical industry blossom in recent years, making it a potential leader in the African and Mediterranean marketplace.

Even if manufacturing could be bolstered, rapid distribution to the world’s extremities would, however, remain an obstacle. “The challenge is huge, it is a global challenge,” Robert Sutton, head of Abu Dhabi Ports’ Logistics Cluster, told Arab News.

“Regionally, the only way we are going to be able to address that challenge is by working together and working in partnership and leveraging various experts and the supply chain infrastructure to cross the finish line together.”

A Palestinian man, wearing protective gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sits on a chair with his back o a mural reading "Palestine" and depicting a hand flashing the victory sign. (AFP/File Photo)

Referring to Abu Dhabi's first integrated trade, logistics, industrial and free zone, Sutton said: “We have handled over 20 million vaccines through the KIZAD hub to 26 countries. The KIZAD hub does not exist just for the UAE alone — it very much recognizes its role in supporting the region and in supporting not only the Middle East but the wider Africa, CIS and Asia regions as well.

“There are 3.6 billion people within one to six hours on a plane from Abu Dhabi, and we have a responsibility and the capability to be able to support that vaccination drive and their programs. I think we have been playing a pivotal role in ensuring that vaccines get delivered from the UAE to other countries in need.”

If there is one thing that the pandemic has heightened in the world’s collective consciousness, it is the need for a solution that is inclusive and global in scope. The general consensus among public-health experts is that a “me first” approach will simply not work.

“We call for vaccine nationalism to end, because in the end we either win together or we lose together,” UNICEF’s Chaiban said.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe.”

----------------

Twitter: @rebeccaaproctor

Egypt's El-Sisi meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in Cairo

Egypt’s President El-Sisi received Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in Cairo. (Facebook/Egyptian Presidency)
Egypt’s President El-Sisi received Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in Cairo. (Facebook/Egyptian Presidency)
Arab News

Egypt's President El-Sisi received Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in Cairo. (Facebook/Egyptian Presidency)
  • Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan praised Egypt’s pivotal role in the region
  • El-Sisi expressed Egypt's keenness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation with the UAE
Arab News

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

During the meeting, El-Sisi expressed Egypt's keenness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation with the UAE in various fields, and to increase the frequency of meetings between senior officials from the two countries to coordinate responses to developments in the Middle East region.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan praised Egypt’s pivotal role in the region, and the great development witnessed by Egyptian-Emirati relations in the political, economic, security and military fields.

He also stressed his eagerness to further deepen Egyptian-Emirati relations.

Discussions between the two also addressed a number of regional issues, including the Renaissance Dam and ways of resolving the ongoing dispute.

The Egyptian president Abu Dhabi crown prince agreed that political settlements were the only solutions to a number of ongoing conflicts in the region, as well as the need for developing a comprehensive vision for Arab capabilities to meet challenges facing the region and increasing threats to regional security.

El-Sisi stressed Egypt's commitment to its firm stance towards the security of the Gulf and the rejection of any practices that seek to destabilize it.

Houthis slammed for recruiting primary school students for war

Houthis slammed for recruiting primary school students for war
A boy carries a weapon as he and Houthi supporters are seen during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen. (REUTERS file photo)
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis slammed for recruiting primary school students for war
  • The Houthis had also made changes to the education curriculum and were turning schools into military training camps, according to Education Minister Tareq Salim Al-Akbari
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government officials and local human rights activists have accused the Houthis of brainwashing and training primary school students for war.

Their criticism came as videos on social media showed pupils wearing military attire and inciting each other to take up arms to fight the Houthis’ enemies.

In one video, filmed at a Sanaa primary school, a child pretending to be a soldier appealed to another child to send him into battle so he could fight the enemies of Islam and Muslims.

“We must sacrifice so that the future generation lives in dignity and honor,” the first child told the second, who was pretending to be the mother. The “mother” later told him to fight with “the House of the Prophet,” a reference to the Houthis.

Officials said the videos showed the scale of Houthi indoctrination and the group’s exploitation of children. They said the videos supported long-held accusations that the rebels were recruiting children to fight in the war.

Schools in Houthi-controlled territories have radicalized youngsters. (File/AFP)

The Houthis had also made changes to the education curriculum and were turning schools into military training camps, according to Education Minister Tareq Salim Al-Akbari.

We repeat our condemnation of militarizing schools and students and exploiting educational facilities under Houthi control in their war against the state.

Tareq Salim Al-Akbari, Education minister

“We repeat our condemnation of militarizing schools and students and exploiting educational facilities under Houthi control in their war against the state,” the minister told Arab News, saying the group was seeking to pass its radical ideologies to students through school books and activities. “They have injected sectarian changes in the curricula that have nothing to do with the Yemeni identity and culture.”

Officials said the Houthis had added some chapters to primary education books that glorified the group’s founder, Hussein Al-Houthi, and Shiite figures.

The minister warned that the Houthis were raising a generation of extremists who would pose a threat to Yemen, the region and the world.

“The impact of the Houthi indoctrination of children is disastrous. It brings up a generation carrying sectarian ideology, away from the Yemeni peace-loving identity.”

Activists who saw the videos also expressed concern.

Zafaran Zaid said that schools in Houthi-controlled territories had radicalized children.

“Schools in the areas controlled by the Houthi militia have posed a serious threat to the mentality and psyche of children,” she tweeted.

Ali Al-Bukhaiti, a former spokesperson for the Houthi movement who switched sides and left Yemen, said the Houthis were exploiting schools to spread their ideologies as a way to keep the younger generation under their control.

“Watch how the Houthis cultivate violence in children through school,” he tweeted. “They rig their minds with superstitions to direct them to the front of death.”

Rights groups documenting Houthi abuse said the group had recruited thousands of children since the beginning of its military expansion in late 2014, with hundreds dying in battle last year.

Addressing human rights activists in the central city of Marib last week, lawyer Huda Al-Sarari said that 1,410 children, aged between 10 and 15 and recruited by the militia, had been killed in fighting in 2020.

She added the Houthis had set up 52 military points for indoctrinating and training children, and that they had incorporated more than 40,000 children into the war during the last seven years.

 

Lebanon vows to punish drug smugglers as Saudi import ban bites

Lebanon vows to punish drug smugglers as Saudi import ban bites
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon vows to punish drug smugglers as Saudi import ban bites
  • Smuggling hurts economy and reputation, says Foreign Ministry  
  • Greek authorities announced seizing cannabis hidden in machinery at Piraeus that was en route from Lebanon to Slovakia
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon has vowed to punish drug smugglers after massive quantities of narcotics were intercepted and seized by Saudi Arabia and Greece. 
Saudi authorities on Friday reported foiling an attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine pills stashed in a pomegranate shipment from Lebanon at Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port. It said that five people involved in the case were arrested, four citizens and an expatriate. 
There was another interception of a pomegranate shipment, also from Lebanon and also containing drugs, in Jeddah.
Shortly after the Saudi statement, Greek authorities announced seizing four tons of cannabis hidden in dessert-making machinery at Piraeus that was en route from Lebanon to Slovakia. The value of the drugs was estimated to be around €33 million ($39 million).
The Greeks said they received help on the case from Saudi Arabia’s drug enforcement agency.
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said that smuggling drugs in containers or trucks carrying fruit and vegetables from Lebanon to foreign countries was punishable by law. “Smuggling drugs harms the Lebanese economy, farmers and reputation,” the statement added.
It urged authorities to exert “utmost efforts” to control all smuggling operations on border crossings in light of the laws that criminalized drug use, trafficking and smuggling.
Saudi Arabia said that Lebanese fruit and vegetable imports would be banned from Sunday because authorities had noticed an increase in smuggling operations targeting the Kingdom using Lebanese products.
The Kingdom’s ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, said that the safety and security of the country and its people were the motives behind the ban.
“Drug smuggling into the Kingdom reveals the extent of the challenges from local and international criminal networks being faced by Saudi Arabia,” he told local media.
A security source told Arab News that the seized cargo was not Lebanese but had a Syrian certificate of origin, transiting through Lebanon from Syria between April 10 and 15.
Ibrahim Tarshishi, who is the head of the Bekaa Farmers’ Association, said Lebanon’s agricultural producers were innocent of smuggling drugs into Saudi Arabia, which imported more than 50,000 tons of Lebanese produce every year.
He expressed his fears about the ban’s impact.
“Lebanese authorities must contact their Saudi counterparts as soon as possible to confirm that Lebanon has no intention whatsoever of harming the Kingdom,” he told Arab News. “Saudi Arabia is the largest importing country of our agricultural produce. Exports were supposed to kick off in May. The Saudi decision means that our exports will not reach further than Jordan and will not be transited through the Kingdom to the rest of the Gulf states. This is a disaster that threatens the whole agricultural sector in Lebanon.”
Lebanon did not have pomegranates to export and had been importing them from Syria, Egypt and Tunisia for the last 20 years, he said. 
“We export our vegetables, citrus, peaches, pears, apricots and cherries to Saudi Arabia. This export relationship with Saudi Arabia was established 50 years ago and the exports are carried out by land, sea and air, and our work is completely legal.”
Non-Lebanese agricultural cargo had transited through Lebanon and the drugs that were seized turned out to be smuggled in Syrian trucks, he said. 
“Lebanese farmers have nothing to do with this matter. The cargo is controlled by Lebanese Customs. They go through a scanner at the Masnaa border crossing with Syria. However, scanners at Beirut airport have been damaged since the Beirut blast on Aug. 4. New scanners were provided but have not been installed yet. Therefore, cargo is emptied at the free zone where a customs’ member handles the cargo before they are shipped.”
The founding committee of the Lebanese-Saudi Friendship Association issued a statement expressing regret over the actions that had led the Kingdom to introduce the import ban. It was “proof of the regressive level” that Lebanon had reached due to some people trying “to take control of the country and its assets and seeking to jeopardize its public institutions,” the statement added.
Lebanon’s security bodies have pounced on many drug factories, especially ones producing Captagon pills in the Bekaa valley, as well as drugs to be smuggled abroad. 
On April 10, Hassan Daqou was arrested over suspicions of drug dealing, production and smuggling. He is from the town of Tufail, which is 57 kilometers from Damascus.
The former mufti of Baalbek, Sheikh Ayman Al-Rifai, said that the Hermel region suffered from drug use, dealing and production.
“This has led to several social problems and family issues that we are trying to solve,” he told Arab News, saying he wished that authorities would carry out more raids and arrests.

