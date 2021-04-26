You are here

  • Home
  • Passengers jump for their lives as train cars separate in Egypt’s latest railway mishap

Passengers jump for their lives as train cars separate in Egypt’s latest railway mishap

This file photo shows the wreckage of a train collision on the outskirts of Alexandria on Aug. 11, 2017. Another accident happened on the same route on April 25, 2021. (AFP)
This file photo shows the wreckage of a train collision on the outskirts of Alexandria on Aug. 11, 2017. Another accident happened on the same route on April 25, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2te79

Updated 26 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Passengers jump for their lives as train cars separate in Egypt’s latest railway mishap

Passengers jump for their lives as train cars separate in Egypt’s latest railway mishap
  • Witnesses say panicky passengers jumped from train doors
  • Fortunately, no one was killed or injured in the accident
Updated 26 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Northern Egypt’s Alexandria governorate witnessed a train accident at dawn on Sunday, as carriages separated in the Abu Qir area before entering Al-Mamoura station, in the east of the governorate.

No one was killed or injured during the incident. Egypt’s National Railways Authority sent a technical crew to the scene. The separated carriage was reinstalled by the team, allowing the train to continue its journey. The service resumed within two hours.

According to a security source, the Alexandria Governorate Operations Room received a tip that a vehicle had been disconnected from the Cairo-to-Abu Qir train, just before it reached the Al-Mamoura station. 

Eyewitnesses shared videos of the reattachment of the separated carriage to the train on social media.

Train passenger Mona Essam said that when the accident happened, chaos ensued, and passengers started jumping from the train doors.

“We did not know what was happening until we learned that the train’s carriage had separated,” she said.

Egyptian media indicated that ambulances arrived at the site of the incident.

The country has seen several train accidents recently, which has resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Topics: Egypt train crisis Alexandria train accident

Related

Egypt arrests 23 for Sunday’s train accident
Middle-East
Egypt arrests 23 for Sunday’s train accident
People gather by an overturned train carriage at the scene of a railway accident in the city of Toukh in Egypt's central Nile Delta province of Qalyubiya on April 18, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt fires top railway official after deadly train crashes

Egypt’s Health Minister: We have lost 115 doctors to virus

Egypt’s Health Minister: We have lost 115 doctors to virus
Egypt's Health Minister Hala Zayed speaks during a news conference in Ismailia, Egypt April 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s Health Minister: We have lost 115 doctors to virus

Egypt’s Health Minister: We have lost 115 doctors to virus
  • Zayed also referred to two agreements signed between the Chinese company Sinovac and Egypt’s Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (Vacsera) to allow the latter to produce 40 million vaccine doses per year
Updated 26 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed has said 115 doctors are known to have died with COVID-19 as a result of their work in Egypt’s quarantine hospitals.
Zayed said the rise in coronavirus cases is gaining pace in the country. The Ministry of Health has decided to cut the number of non-urgent cases admitted to hospitals to keep beds free for those who really need them. Zayed stressed that the Egyptian government is keen to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all Egyptian citizens.
“We don’t have the luxury to choose vaccine types and we thank God we have managed to provide the vaccines,” she said.
She said that Egypt is one of very few countries that did not impose a total lockdown: “When we imposed a lockdown for some activities this time last year, it was only for a limited period.”

FASTFACT

The rise in coronavirus cases is gaining pace in the country, the minister says.

Egypt announced that the Russian vaccine has been registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and will be locally manufactured.
Zayed also referred to two agreements signed between the Chinese company Sinovac and Egypt’s Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (Vacsera) to allow the latter to produce 40 million vaccine doses per year.
The minister added “a vaccine-producing factory affiliated to Vacsera has been fully equipped to increase production to 100 million doses annually.
Zayed said that the private sector will be allowed to manufacture the vaccine.

Topics: Cairo Coronavirus

Related

Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine
Special Egypt, UAE commit to political solutions for regional crises
Middle-East
Egypt, UAE commit to political solutions for regional crises

Egypt’s El-Sisi extends state of emergency for another 3 months

Egypt’s El-Sisi extends state of emergency for another 3 months
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s El-Sisi extends state of emergency for another 3 months

Egypt’s El-Sisi extends state of emergency for another 3 months
  • The measure was taken due to the ‘serious security and health conditions’
  • Madbouly issued decision to impose curfews in a number of regions in North Sinai
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday extended a state of emergency throughout the country for another three months on.
The country’s official gazette said the measure was taken due to the “serious security and health conditions that the country is going through.”
The state of emergency has been in place since April 2017 following two deadly attacks on churches in Tanta and Alexandria that killed 45 and injured over 100 others. It is the 16th time that it has been extended.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also issued a decision to impose curfews in a number of areas in North Sinai, while the state of emergency is still in effect.
The Egyptian military has been engaged in a battle with Daesh affiliated militants in the northern Sinai province since 2011.
The decision enables the armed forces and the police to take the necessary measures to confront the dangers and funding of terrorism, maintain security throughout the country, protect public and private property and save lives, the statement added.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi North Sinai Daesh State of emergency Mostafa Madbouly

Related

Officials from Jordan, Egypt, UN condemn anti-Arab extremist rampage in Jerusalem
Middle-East
Officials from Jordan, Egypt, UN condemn anti-Arab extremist rampage in Jerusalem
Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine

Egypt, UAE commit to political solutions for regional crises

Egypt, UAE commit to political solutions for regional crises
Both countries to continue efforts to resolve Renaissance Dam stalemate. (AFP)
Updated 25 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, UAE commit to political solutions for regional crises

Egypt, UAE commit to political solutions for regional crises
  • El-Sisi and the crown prince agreed to continue the pursuit of political settlements to regional crises
Updated 25 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has agreed with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to strengthen efforts to seek political settlements for regional challenges.
El-Sisi indicated Egypt’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE in various sectors, and to enhance the frequency of high-level meetings between the two countries.
A spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency said that El-Sisi welcomed Sheikh Mohammed to his “second country,” congratulating him on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, and affirming the strategic relations that Egypt has established with the UAE.
Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the warm reception, wishing Egypt and its people continued prosperity and progress. 
The crown prince praised Egypt’s pivotal role as a pillar for security and stability in the region. He saluted developments in Egyptian-Emirati relations in the political, economic, security, and military areas.

HIGHLIGHT

The two leaders agreed to continue the pursuit of political settlements to regional crises.

The talks also covered the Renaissance Dam. Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan have been locked in inconclusive talks for nearly a decade over the filling and operation of the massive dam, which broke ground in 2011.
El-Sisi and the crown prince agreed to continue the pursuit of political settlements to regional crises.
They committed to help restore the national institutions of Arab nations.
The presidency’s statement said that the two countries will work together to ensure Arab countries are prepared to face the region’s challenges and security threats.

Topics: Egypt UAE

Related

UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel
Middle-East
UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel
Officials from Jordan, Egypt, UN condemn anti-Arab extremist rampage in Jerusalem
Middle-East
Officials from Jordan, Egypt, UN condemn anti-Arab extremist rampage in Jerusalem

Jerusalem rage spreads, forcing Israelis to take note

Jerusalem rage spreads, forcing Israelis to take note
Protesters chant anti-Israel slogans during a protest in solidarity with fellow Palestinian worshippers in Jerusalem, in Gaza City. The protests have spread throughout the occupied territories. (AP)
Updated 25 April 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Jerusalem rage spreads, forcing Israelis to take note

Jerusalem rage spreads, forcing Israelis to take note
  • Anger reaches Gaza after clashes between Palestinians and far-right Israelis
Updated 25 April 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian protests sparked by unrest in Jerusalem have spread throughout the occupied territories, forcing Israeli security services and politicians to pay attention.

Security officials said the escalation in the south, including rockets fired from Gaza, was a direct result of the events in Jerusalem, where clashes broke out between Palestinians and far-right Israeli groups, with authorities calling for a resolution of the conflict before the escalation spreads to other locations.
Former Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee member, Hanan Ashrawi, told Arab News that Palestinians would continue their protests.
“Neither Jerusalem nor the rest of Palestine will surrender to the violent hate culture of the Kahanists or to the oppression and brutality of the Israeli occupation. Palestinians will not be bashed into submission. A century of sumoud (steadfastness) and resistance should drive this message home,” he said.
Barak Ravid, reporter for Axios, told Arab News that senior Israeli officials believe problems began after Israeli police unilaterally closed the main entrance of the old city of Jerusalem to Palestinians.
“The tensions started at a time when there is no functioning government and when all of Israel’s political leaders are focused on forming a new one. Inside this vacuum came the Jerusalem police, (who) took (the) tactical decision of putting limitations at one of the entrances to the old city. This decision led to a new crisis that could … escalate further,” he said.  

SPEEDREAD

Security officials said the escalation in the south, including rockets fired from Gaza, was a direct result of the events in Jerusalem, where clashes broke out between Palestinians and far-right Israeli groups, with authorities calling for a resolution of the conflict before the escalation spreads to other locations.

Regarding the upcoming elections and the right of Jerusalem’s Palestinians to participate in them, Ravid added that “Israel is still waiting to see what (Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud) Abbas decides on the election.”
Former Palestinian Minister Ziad Abu Zayyad wrote in the widest circulating Palestinian daily, Al Quds, that Palestinian protests are the response to Israeli intransigence and the international community’s apathy to calls to allow Jerusalem’s Palestinians to participate in the upcoming elections.
“We should not allow the continuation of an authority without the legitimacy of elections, and East Jerusalem should be treated like any other part of the occupied territories that the Israeli occupier might prevent from participating in elections,” he said.
Abu Zayyad argued that the election week should be “a week of protests, and this will be the best referendum about the city’s status.”
Hijazi Risheq, head of the Jerusalem Merchants Committee, said: “The fact that Jerusalemites stood up to the extremists who are supported by the occupation authorities is a pre-election statement that Jerusalem is Arab and Palestinian, and that the people of Jerusalem don’t wait to be directed by anyone.”
Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint Arab List in the Israeli Knesset, tweeted that he had sent a message to the Minister of Interior Security Amir Ohana, to stop right-wing Israeli incitement in Jerusalem.
“But Ohana is a puppet in the hands of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, who is in big trouble and is on his last days in power,” he added.

Topics: Israel Palestine Jerusalem

Related

Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange
Middle-East
Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange
Jordanian Senate Speaker condemns ‘racist’ Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem
Middle-East
Jordanian Senate Speaker condemns ‘racist’ Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem

Officials from Jordan, Egypt, UN condemn anti-Arab extremist rampage in Jerusalem

Officials from Jordan, Egypt, UN condemn anti-Arab extremist rampage in Jerusalem
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Officials from Jordan, Egypt, UN condemn anti-Arab extremist rampage in Jerusalem

Officials from Jordan, Egypt, UN condemn anti-Arab extremist rampage in Jerusalem
  • Jordan and UN agree to continue coordinating efforts to stop the situation from deteriorating
  • Egyptian FM condemns acts of violence and incitement carried out by extremist group in Jerusalem
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held talks with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland on Sunday over violent clashes in Jerusalem.
Anti-Arab Israeli extremists, emboldened by the election of their allies to parliament, began a march over the weekend calling for violence against Arabs.
The move raised tensions, prompting cross-border attacks from Gaza and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police.
The talks focused on “targeted actions, stopping the provocative Israeli measures and attacks by extremist groups on Palestinians living in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, and restoring calm to the city,” state-run Petra news agency reported.
Safadi urged every possible effort to stop these provocations, and condemned attacks by extremist groups on Palestinians, which have escalated since the beginning of Ramadan.
Safadi and Wennesland agreed to continue coordinating efforts to stop the situation from deteriorating.
Earlier Sunday, Safadi warned of the “grave” developments in the occupied city during a phone call with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki.
They called on the “international community to intervene and pressure the Israeli authorities into tackling the issue of extremist and racist organizations in Jerusalem’s Old City,” Petra said.
They also said that Israel must respect the sanctity of Ramadan by lifting all measures restricting Palestinian Muslims.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry condemned the acts of violence and incitement carried out by extremist groups during a call with Safadi.
The two ministers said they would continue efforts with the international community to pressure Israel to shoulder its responsibilities in accordance with international law and to provide protection to the Palestinians.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the UN Security Council should take practical measures to put an end to the Israeli occupation and settlement and stop the violations and crimes against the Palestinian people, and those living in Jerusalem, in particular.

Topics: Palestine Jerusalem Sameh Shoukry Ayman Safadi Riyad Al-Maliki Jordan Egypt Tor Wennesland United Nations

Related

Jordanian Senate Speaker condemns ‘racist’ Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem
Middle-East
Jordanian Senate Speaker condemns ‘racist’ Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem
Protests shed light on Jerusalem’s status in upcoming elections
Middle-East
Protests shed light on Jerusalem’s status in upcoming elections

Latest updates

Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over rocket fire
Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over rocket fire
Abu Dhabi’s IHC boosts health care portfolio with new acquisition
Abu Dhabi’s IHC boosts health care portfolio with new acquisition
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs sheds light on achievements of Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs sheds light on achievements of Vision 2030
India’s coronavirus crisis deepens as countries promise aid
India’s coronavirus crisis deepens as countries promise aid
Saudi National Bank profits jump 20%
Saudi National Bank profits jump 20%

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.