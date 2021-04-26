Lebanese officials say drug-stuffed pomegranate shipment originated in Syria

You are here

The pomegranate consignments that entered in stages were collected in an abandoned hangar in the town of Taanayel in the central Bekaa. (SPA)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Customs source tells Arab News of ‘constant war’ with smugglers
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A pomegranate shipment hiding millions of Captagon pills entered Lebanon in stages through the Masnaa border crossing with Syria, a Lebanese customs official has claimed in an interview with Arab News where he tried to lessen his country’s responsibility for the drug-stuffed fruit shipment which has recently caused Saudi Arabia to ban all fruit and vegetables imports from Lebanon.

The narcotic-stuffed shipment was seized in Dammam last Friday.

On Monday President Michel Aoun said Lebanon was keen not to endanger the safety of any country, while caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said neither Lebanon nor its people would accept any harm caused to the Saudis.

“We are with the Kingdom in combating smuggling networks and pursuing those involved,” Diab said.

Preventing smuggling from Lebanon’s borders was the focus of a meeting chaired by Aoun, with ministers and officials from security and customs services taking part.

Saudi Arabia was urged to “reconsider” its ban, which came into effect on Sunday, and Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi was assigned to communicate and coordinate with the Kingdom’s authorities to “follow up the procedures to discover the perpetrators and prevent the recurrence of such odious practices.”​

But a customs source revealed the scale of the challenge, as well sharing insights into the smuggling process.

“It is a constant war with smugglers and it needs advanced equipment while we work manually,” the customs source told Arab News. “The quantity of pomegranates that contained Captagon tablets entered Lebanon in stages on more than one truck at the end of January through the Masnaa border crossing with Syria. Documents of the consignments indicated that the pomegranates were imported for internal Lebanese consumption and bear a certificate that they are of Syrian origin and not intended for transit.”

The scanners that trucks and refrigerators passed through from Syria to Lebanon at land crossings and the port were defective. They were Chinese-made, 30 years old, and had not had any maintenance.

“So the goods are inspected manually. Customs at the Masnaa border crossing usually inspect 20 percent of the truckload in transit​.”

The pomegranate consignments that entered in stages were collected in an abandoned hangar in the town of Taanayel in the central Bekaa.

They were re-loaded into Lebanese refrigerated trucks to export them to Saudi Arabia as a Lebanese product in the name of the Cedar Company, which was owned by two Syrians with cover from a Lebanese person who was a major shareholder.

The owners of the company paid all the fees due on the shipment and they were usually high.

“The smugglers know that transit goods from Syria to Saudi Arabia are subject to vigilant inspection.”

Smugglers used Lebanese refrigerated trucks to avoid detection of their cargo because Saudi authorities had more confidence in dealing with the Lebanese side and the scrutiny was “less intense​,” according to the source.

The shipment set off from Lebanon in early February and needed about 15 days to reach Saudi Arabia by sea.

When the existence of drugs in the shipment was discovered in the Kingdom, authorities informed the Lebanese side before announcing it in the media.

Lebanese security services followed the course of the shipments, discovered what had happened in Taanayel and arrested the two Syrians, who were brothers.

The customs source told Arab News that Gulf states had long complained of drug smuggling operations to their territories from Syria via Lebanon.

“Lebanese security services have been keen to tighten supervision in this regard. However, drug traffickers always invent new unexpected methods.”

One of the participants at the Monday meeting was ​the head of the Farmers and Peasants Association in the Bekaa Valley Ibrahim Tarshishi, who was hopeful about the ban being lifted.

“​What we have heard about the measures that will be taken makes us optimistic about the possibility of reopening the borders to Lebanese agricultural products to the Gulf countries,” he told Arab News.

He said 40 trucks loaded with Lebanese agricultural products were currently stuck between Beirut and Jeddah. “Their fate is unknown,” he added.

Aoun stressed that smuggling of all kinds, including drugs, fuel and other materials, harmed Lebanon and “cost it dearly, and the recent smuggling operation to Saudi Arabia demonstrates this.”

He asked about the reasons for the delay in purchasing scanners to be placed at crossings, even though the decision to do that was taken last July, and called for the swift completion of the purchasing process.

​There was a statement from the meeting at the presidential palace about Lebanon’s keenness on “maintaining the strength of fraternal relations” with Saudi Arabia and the condemnation of everything that would “prejudice its social security or the safety of its brotherly people, particularly the smuggling of prohibited and narcotic materials, especially since Lebanon categorically rejects that its facilities be a gateway for such disgraceful crimes.”

​The meeting also requested that exporters abide by the rules of foreign trade and to check exported products to preserve Lebanon’s reputation.

 

Topics: Lebanon Syria

Jordan’s King Abdullah, GCC chief hold talks on anti-Arab extremist violence in Jerusalem

Jordan’s King Abdullah, GCC chief hold talks on anti-Arab extremist violence in Jerusalem
Updated 7 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah, GCC chief hold talks on anti-Arab extremist violence in Jerusalem

Jordan’s King Abdullah, GCC chief hold talks on anti-Arab extremist violence in Jerusalem
  • they discussed expanding cooperation between Jordan and the Arab Gulf states
  • King Abdullah affirmed his rejection of the attacks against Palestinians living in Jerusalem
Updated 7 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II met Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Al-Hajraf to discuss expanding cooperation between Jordan and the Arab Gulf states, strengthening the strategic partnership between them, Petra News Agency reported.
They also discussed intensifying efforts to implement joint action plans and enhance security and stability in the region to serve Arab causes, the GCC said in a statement.
The meeting, which took place at Al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman, dealt with Arab and regional developments, foremost of which was the Palestinian issue and developments in Jerusalem.
Anti-Arab Israeli extremists, emboldened by the election of their allies to the Knesset, began a march over the weekend, calling for violence against Arabs.
The move raised tensions in the city and elsewhere, prompting cross-border attacks from Gaza and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police.
King Abdullah affirmed his rejection of the attacks against Palestinians living in Jerusalem during the Muslim month of Ramadan, and his support for their steadfastness.
Al-Hajraf extended greetings from the leaders and peoples of the GCC member states to the king on the centennial anniversary of Jordan’s establishment, praising the great achievements made by the kingdom and wishing continued progress, prosperity and stability under the King Abdullah’s leadership.
He said that Jordan’s security was critical to the security of the Gulf states, adding that the GCC fully supports the decisions and measures the kingdom takes to preserve its future.

Topics: Jordan GCC King Abdullah II Nayef Al-Hajraf Jerusalem Gulf Cooperation Council

Leaked Zarif criticisms of IRGC reveal who really runs the show in Iran

Leaked Zarif criticisms of IRGC reveal who really runs the show in Iran
Updated 46 min 24 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Leaked Zarif criticisms of IRGC reveal who really runs the show in Iran

Leaked Zarif criticisms of IRGC reveal who really runs the show in Iran
  • FM’s leaked audio more evidence that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps acts as ‘state within a state,’ analyst tells Arab News
  • Timing could be aimed at scuppering a Zarif bid for presidency
Updated 46 min 24 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Leaked recordings by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, in which he criticized slain Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), are a sign of political infighting within the regime, analysts have said.

Most notable from the hours-long leaked recordings, first exposed by Persian-language TV channel Iran International, were Zarif’s revelations that Soleimani and his accomplices in the IRGC exert near-total control over foreign policy.

Zarif complained that the IRGC’s needs on the battlefield in Syria, for example, have often usurped those of Iranian diplomats and the country’s foreign policy as a whole.

It is unclear who the leak came from, but it “comes at a sensitive point, at the end of the Rouhani administration and ahead of Iran’s presidential elections,” Jason Brodsky, senior Middle East analyst and editor at Iran International, told Arab News.

“We see the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs having to contend with various elements of Iran’s broader media ecosystem, which is trying to put out an official line that’s different at times to what Rouhani’s administration is putting out,” Brodsky said. 

“It shows that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has really had a difficult past few weeks in terms of contending with domestic political infighting inside the regime. It’s important to view this story in the context of that ongoing battle,” he added.

“It has international elements, with the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, and it has domestic political elements, with the Iranian presidential elections scheduled for June.”

But beyond the political rift between pro-nuclear-deal politicians such as Zarif and hardliners from the clerical arm of government, the leaked audio also exposes a more ingrained aspect of Iranian foreign policy: Who makes the decisions?

“The power dynamic that Zarif portrays within the Islamic Republic is something that a lot of observers don’t necessarily appreciate: That the Ministry of Foreign Affairs doesn’t have independent decision-making authority within the Islamic Republic,” Brodsky said.

Asif Shuja, senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Middle East Institute, told Arab News that this power imbalance is a result of the IRGC’s ascendancy to power since its formation during the Iran-Iraq war.

“The IRGC was designed to perform a specific role in Iranian society — to protect the Islamic revolution — and at the head of that whole system is the supreme leader,” said Shuja.

Over time, he explained, the IRGC’s role expanded to perform the traditional role of a military.

It transitioned from only guarding the office of the supreme leader and his ideology to territorial protection, which led to it sidelining the army and Foreign Ministry.

This has gone so far, Shuja said, that the IRGC has become “a mini-state, or a state within a state.”

The IRGC now controls the entirety of Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal. It has also taken an increasingly active role in suppressing domestic dissent against the regime — notably in November 2019, when hundreds of protestors were killed by security forces suspected to be from the Basij militia, the IRGC’s domestic army.

Shuja said the timing of the Zarif leak is hard to separate from the upcoming presidential elections, and competition from hardline factions could have spurred the leak in an attempt to dissuade the centrist foreign minister from a run at the presidency.

The Islamic revolution “was embodied by Qassem Soleimani, and if one negates him, then they also negate those ideas that are so integral to the Islamic Republic,” Shuja said. “That doesn’t augur well for Zarif’s chances in an election.”

Topics: Iran Javad Zarif Qassem Soleimani Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

HRW slams Iran’s ‘undeserved’ nomination to UN women’s committee

HRW slams Iran’s ‘undeserved’ nomination to UN women’s committee
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

HRW slams Iran’s ‘undeserved’ nomination to UN women’s committee

HRW slams Iran’s ‘undeserved’ nomination to UN women’s committee
  • Human Rights Watch: Iran has ‘deplorable women’s rights records’
  • Rights group also criticized UN body’s ‘uncompetitive’ election
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has denounced Iran’s nomination to the UN women’s committee, citing the country’s “deplorable women’s rights records.”

Last week, Iran was elected by 54 UN member states to the Commission on the Status of Women, a New York-based body aimed at promoting gender equality and female empowerment.

On its website, HRW lists a plethora of regressive Iranian laws that disproportionately target women.

For example, Iranian law allows girls to marry at 13 and boys at 15, there are widespread travel restrictions aimed exclusively at women, and female human rights campaigners are systematically targeted.

HRW also criticized the way the UN body’s nominations were made. It said normally elections to UN bodies are made through competitive votes between member states, but “last week, the 54 member countries of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) did things the wrong way by holding uncompetitive elections.”

The result “was undeserved prizes to abusive governments, notably Iran,” HRW said. “UN delegations shouldn’t be giving credibility to abusive states by rewarding them with human rights posts.”

Their records “should now receive extra scrutiny,” it added. “In the future, UN member states should avoid voting for abusive governments whenever possible and insist on competitive slates for all. Anything less only undermines the standing of UN bodies on human rights.”

Topics: Iran Human Rights Watch (HRW) United Nations (UN)

Turkey ‘seeking to repair’ ties with Saudi Arabia, says it ‘respects’ court decision regarding Khashoggi

Turkey's Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey is looking to repair relations with Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File Photo)
Turkey's Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey is looking to repair relations with Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Turkey ‘seeking to repair’ ties with Saudi Arabia, says it ‘respects’ court decision regarding Khashoggi

Turkey's Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey is looking to repair relations with Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Spokesman Kalin said Turkish presidency welcomed the trial in Saudi Arabia
  • Said Ankara looking for ‘a more positive agenda’ with the Kingdom
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Turkey is looking to repair relations with Saudi Arabia, Erdogan's spokesman and adviser Ibrahim Kalin said Monday.

Trade between the two countries has dropped by 98% since last year, following an unofficial boycott of Turkish goods by businesses in the Kingdom in response to what they called hostility from Ankara.

Expressing hope the boycott could be lifted, Kalin said: “We will seek ways to repair the relationship with a more positive agenda with Saudi Arabia as well.”

Kalin also said the Turkish presidency welcomed the trial in Saudi Arabia which last year jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“They had a court. Trials have been held,” Kalin said. “They made a decision so we respect that decision.”

Kalin’s comments to Reuters came ahead of talks between Turkey and Egypt next week, which Ankara hopes will forge renewed cooperation between the two countries.

Relations have been strained since Egypt’s army ousted in 2013 Muslim Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi, who was close to Turkey.

Recently, however, Turkey has begun working to rebuild ties with Egypt and other Gulf states, trying to overcome differences which have left Ankara increasingly isolated in the Arab world.

Intelligence chiefs as well as foreign ministers of both countries have been in contact, and a Turkish diplomatic mission will visit Egypt in early May, Kalin said.

“Given the realities on the ground I think it's in the interests of both countries and the region to normalise relations with Egypt," he said.

In a gesture to Cairo last month, Turkey asked Egyptian opposition television channels operating on its territory to moderate criticism of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

Egypt welcomed the move but has been publicly cautious about Turkish calls for better ties between the two countries which have also supported rival sides in Libya's conflict.

"Rapprochement with Egypt...will certainly help the security situation in Libya because we fully understand that Egypt has a long border with Libya and that may sometimes pose a security threat for Egypt," Kalin said.

He said Turkey would discuss security in Libya, where a UN-backed transitional government took over last month, with Egypt and other countries.

But despite a UN call for all foreign forces to leave the country, he indicated that Turkish military officers and allied Syrian fighters would be staying.

“We have an agreement that is still holding there with the Libyan government,” he said, refering to a 2019 accord which paved the way for decisive Turkish intervention in support of the Tripoli-based government.

* With Reuters

Topics: Middle East Turkey Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi

Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'

Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'
Updated 26 April 2021
AFP

Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'

Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'
  • Biden made his landmark announcement on Saturday at a ceremony commemorating the tragic 1915-17 events
  • Angry Erdogan said the level of Turkish-US relations has regressed
Updated 26 April 2021
AFP

ANKARA: Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday denounced US President Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide as “groundless” and harmful to bilateral ties.
Erdogan had issued a carefully-worded statement moments before Biden made his landmark announcement on Saturday at a ceremony commemorating the tragic 1915-17 events.
But the Turkish president did not hold back his anger in a televised address that he also used to point out the US history of slavery and persecution of Native Americans.
“The US president has made comments that are groundless and unfair,” Erdogan said.
“We believe that these comments were included in the declaration following pressure from radical Armenian groups and anti-Turkish circles. But this situation does not reduce the destructive impact of these comments.”
The Armenians — supported by historians and scholars — say 1.5 million of their people died in a genocide committed under the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
Ankara accepts that both Armenians and Turks died in huge numbers as Ottoman forces fought tsarist Russia.
But Turkey vehemently denies a deliberate policy of genocide and notes that the term had not been legally defined at the time.
Biden tried to temper the inevitable Turkish anger by calling Erdogan for the first time since taking office in January.
The two leaders agreed in Friday’s phone call to meet on the sidelines of a NATO summit in June.
But Erdogan said on Monday that Biden needed “to look in the mirror” when calling the century-old events a genocide.
“We can also talk about what happened to Native Americans, Blacks and in Vietnam,” Erdogan said.

Turkey on Saturday summoned the US ambassador to complain that Biden’s decision had opened “a wound in relations that is difficult to repair.”
Washington had been bracing for a furious Turkish response.
The United States closed its Ankara embassy and the consulate in Istanbul and two other cities for citizen and visa services as a precaution for Monday and Tuesday.
The embassy also issued an advisory to US citizens in Turkey “to avoid the areas around US government buildings, and exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather.”
Dozens of angry Turks shouted slogans and held up banners at a rally on Monday outside the US consulate in Istanbul.
“Turkish people, stand up against American lies,” said one banner. Another called on Turkey to shut down an air base US forces have been using since the Cold War.
Erdogan enjoyed a personal friendship with former US president Donald Trump that helped shield Turkey from various sanctions.
Biden’s administration has made human rights and other prickly issues a prominent feature of Turkish-US relations.
“The level of Turkish-US relations has regressed,” Erdogan said.
But he added on a more optimistic note that he was “convinced that a new door can be opened when we meet in June” at the NATO meeting in Brussels.

Topics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Joe Biden Armenian Genocide

