Spain: 17 dead in migrant boat found drifting off Canaries

Spain: 17 dead in migrant boat found drifting off Canaries
Migrant disembarks a coast guard vessel in Gran Canaria, Spain, whose Maritime Rescue Service said Monday 17 migrants were believed dead on boat found adrift off Canary Islands. (Reuters)
Spain: 17 dead in migrant boat found drifting off Canaries

Spain: 17 dead in migrant boat found drifting off Canaries
BARCELONA: Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says at least 17 people are believed to have died aboard a migrant boat found adrift off the Canary Islands.
A Spanish military helicopter airlifted three survivors and was bringing them to land, a spokesperson with Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said.
The migrant boat was first spotted by a Spanish Air Force plane drifting in the Atlantic Ocean some 265 nautical miles from the island of El Hierro Monday morning. A search and rescue vessel was deployed to the area but wasn’t expected to reach the boat carrying the 17 bodies until Tuesday afternoon.
The Atlantic sea journey from the Western coast of Africa to the Spanish archipelago has become a major route for migrants and asylum-seekers fleeing conflict, violence and economic hardship exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Some 4,000 people have reached the Canaries so far this year according to Spain’s Interior Ministry.
In 2020 at least 849 people were known to have died or gone missing trying to reach the Canaries while 23,000 reached their destination according to the UN migration agency’s Missing Migrants Project.

German held after racist attack on Syrian caught on video

German held after racist attack on Syrian caught on video
Updated 26 April 2021
AP

German held after racist attack on Syrian caught on video

German held after racist attack on Syrian caught on video
  • Thuringia state’s governor called Friday’s attack in one of the city's trams “simply disgusting”
  • Erfurt police said 17-year-old Syrian victim suffered minor injuries in the attack followed by verbal argument
Updated 26 April 2021
AP

BERLIN: A 39-year-old German man has been arrested in connection with a racist attack on a teenage refugee in the eastern city of Erfurt that was captured on video, officials said Monday.
The governor of Thuringia state, where Erfurt is located, called the attack that took place late Friday in one of the city’s trams “simply disgusting.”
“The perpetrator has been caught,” the governor, Bodo Ramelow, wrote on Twitter. “Such a cowardly person, strong and aggressive against someone who was defenseless.”
A video circulating on social media shows a man standing over the seated victim, repeatedly insulting and spitting at him, and then kicking him in the face.
Erfurt police said the 17-year-old victim from Syria, suffered minor injuries in the attack, which followed a verbal argument.
Witnesses on the tram alerted officers, who were able to identify the suspect based on the video as he was already known to police.
Anti-racism groups say there were 102 cases of far-right and antisemitic violence in Thuringia last year.
The incident happened in the same week that a Black customer was ejected from a Berlin supermarket after complaining about another shopper’s racist slur. Supermarket chain Aldi apologized for the incident and said a member of staff was fired.

Disruptions to immunization put millions of children at risk — UN

Disruptions to immunization put millions of children at risk — UN
Updated 26 April 2021
Reuters

Disruptions to immunization put millions of children at risk — UN

Disruptions to immunization put millions of children at risk — UN
  • Over one third of 135 countries that responded to a World Health Organization survey are still experiencing difficulties
  • Pandemic had "made a bad situation worse" said executive director of the U.N. children's fund UNICEF
Updated 26 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Millions of children whose immunizations have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Africa, are now at risk from life-threatening diseases such as measles, polio, yellow fever and diphtheria, UN health agencies warned on Monday.
Gaps in vaccination coverage have already led to serious measles outbreaks in Pakistan and Yemen, the agencies said, and are likely to lead to more epidemics as more regular childhood vaccinations are missed.
Compared to 2020, some progress has been made in restoring routine vaccinations disrupted by the pandemic, but more than a third of the 135 countries that responded to a World Health Organization survey said they were still experiencing difficulties.
“Even before the pandemic, there were worrying signs that we were beginning to lose ground in the fight against preventable child illness, with 20 million children already missing out on critical vaccinations,” Henrietta Fore, executive director of the UN children’s fund UNICEF, said in a joint statement with the WHO and the GAVI vaccines alliance.
She said the pandemic had “made a bad situation worse.”
The WHO survey found that at least 60 mass immunization campaigns in 50 countries were currently on hold, putting around 228 million people, mostly children, at risk from preventable serious diseases. More than half the affected countries are in Africa.
Immunization programs against measles — one of the world’s most contagious diseases — account for 23 of the postponed campaigns, affecting around 140 million people.

UK leader denies saying 1000s of bodies better than lockdown

UK leader denies saying 1000s of bodies better than lockdown
Updated 26 April 2021
AP

UK leader denies saying 1000s of bodies better than lockdown

UK leader denies saying 1000s of bodies better than lockdown
  • PM denied a press report which quoted him as allegedly saying he would rather see “bodies pile high in their thousands” than impose a third national lockdown on the country
  • There has been a spate of leaks from Boris Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office, which are being investigated by government officials
Updated 26 April 2021
AP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday denied a press report which quoted him as allegedly saying he would rather see “bodies pile high in their thousands” than impose a third national lockdown on the country.
The Daily Mail claimed that Johnson made the comment in the fall of 2020, when his government imposed a second lockdown to combat a surge in coronavirus cases. A third lockdown was ordered in January as infections shot up again, driven by a new, more contagious variant of the virus.
The Daily Mail did not cite a source for the claim, but there has been a spate of leaks from Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office, which are being investigated by government officials.
Johnson said Monday that the allegation was “total, total rubbish.”
Britain has spent much of the last year under restrictions on business and daily life as it tried to contain a COVID-19 outbreak that has left more than 127,000 people dead, the highest toll in Europe. Restrictions are gradually being eased alongside a mass-vaccination campaign that has given at least one dose of vaccine to half the UK population.
The latest claim follows allegations of cronyism and ethical breaches against Johnson and his Conservative government that have been piling up ahead of local and regional elections next week.
The prime minister’s former top aide, Dominic Cummings, claimed last week that Johnson planned to get Conservative Party donors to fund the refurbishment of the prime minister’s Downing Street apartment. Cummings, who left his job late last year, said he had told Johnson the plan was “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal.”
Johnson’s office said the prime minister paid to renovate the apartment, where he lives with fiancée Carrie Symonds and their baby son Wilfred, though it did not say whether he had been lent the money for the work.
The Electoral Commission, which regulates political finances in the UK, has said it is seeking answers from the Conservative Party over whether any sums should have been declared under the law on political donations.
Johnson has also denied doing anything wrong when he exchanged text messages with a wealthy industrialist and promised he would “fix” the tax rules for him.
The exchange occurred in March 2020 when Johnson was trying to encourage vacuum cleaner tycoon James Dyson to make ventilators for the hard-pressed National Health Service. Singapore-based Dyson sought assurances that his staff members would not have to pay extra taxes if they came to Britain to work on the project.
Johnson said he would not apologize “for shifting heaven and earth” to secure vital medical equipment in an emergency.
One of Johnson’s Conservative predecessors, former Prime Minister David Cameron, is also facing cronyism allegations over his lobbying for a now-bankrupt financial services firm, Greensill Capital, whose founder he had employed as an adviser. Cameron denies wrongdoing.
Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said the “drip, drip, drip of allegations” was damaging people’s trust in politics.
“We need to get to the bottom of it, we need strong recommendations for change,” he said. “Because I think, for a lot of people, this is beginning to feel like very strongly like one rule for them and another rule for everybody else.”

Greece accused of violent pushback campaign against Aegean crossings

Greece accused of violent pushback campaign against Aegean crossings
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Greece accused of violent pushback campaign against Aegean crossings

Greece accused of violent pushback campaign against Aegean crossings
  • Legal Centre Lesvos files claim at ECHR alleging widespread illegality in treatment of migrants
  • Refugees say they were beaten, abandoned at sea by Greek commandos
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Greece has been accused of conducting violent, illegal pushbacks of migrants and refugees trying to reach Europe.

Greek forces boarded a fishing vessel in distress off Crete in October 2020, forcing 200 people, including women and children, into smaller boats and towing them into Turkish waters.

In a lawsuit filed by the NGO Legal Centre Lesvos (LCL) at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), it is alleged that the fishing vessel ran into difficulties following a storm after leaving the Turkish city of Marmaris, and that it was intercepted by three Greek vessels that refused to allow it to move after its captain radioed for help.

Masked commandos arrived five hours later and allegedly beat passengers while searching them and confiscating their belongings, including passports, phones and money, before forcing them onto several small rafts and towing them back to where they came from.

LCL says evidence — including GPS coordinates, geo-located pictures and videos, and phone logs from the passengers and crew — suggests that this was a carefully orchestrated operation involving multiple Greek agencies and resources.

One of the migrants on board, a Syrian who was given the pseudonym Mahmoud to protect his identity, told The Guardian: “It was like watching a movie. The men from the speedboats jumped on board screaming and shouting. They all had guns and knives, and were wearing black and masks.”

He added: “They began beating people with batons, looking for the captain. They punched me in the face and broke my glasses.”

Once in Turkish waters, the rafts were abandoned without food, water, life jackets or means to call for help.

“I understand they don’t want us, but you could send us back to Turkey without the need for violence,” Mahmoud said. “When they cut us loose on the rafts, we all thought we were going to die.”

Another Syrian migrant, given the pseudonym Yara, said: “I didn’t even want to go to Greece. We knew that they were harming refugees when they arrive, but it was shocking to experience the reality, which is that Europe doesn’t care at all about human rights and dignity. Despite all of that, I’ll still try again. I can’t build a life in Syria or Turkey.”

LCL’s lawsuit, the fifth such case it has brought before the ECHR, suggests that the incident is not isolated, and that aggressive tactics to stop crossings are systematic.

It alleges that Greece has been employing pushback tactics, illegal under international law, since March 2020 after Turkey told the EU it would no longer abide by a 2016 deal to stop its 4 million registered refugees from making the journey to Europe.

In hundreds of recorded cases, boats crossing the Aegean have been turned around and had their engines disabled, or passengers have been forced onto life rafts and towed back to Turkey.

On at least two occasions, migrants have been dumped on a small, uninhabited Turkish island.

In several other instances, people who have reached Greece say they were forced back onto their vessels and towed across the sea.

The EU border agency Frontex has been accused of covering up at least one pushback incident.

LCL lawyer Natasha Ntailiani told The Guardian: “‘Pushback’ isn’t even really the right term. It’s a decision by the authorities to deliberately abandon people at sea, putting their lives at risk, with no means to call for rescue and no chance at all to claim asylum.”

She added: “It’s a new and disturbing trend characterized by planned and systematic violence, which has increased over the last year in the Aegean region. Even search and rescue vessels and materials are now being used against migrants, which is a remarkable insight into the lengths the Greek authorities are now willing to go to.”

Le Pen’s comments criticized following terror attack

Le Pen's comments criticized following terror attack
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Le Pen’s comments criticized following terror attack

Le Pen’s comments criticized following terror attack
  • Far-right politician likened to ‘vulture’ for politicizing killing of police employee
  • Tunisian Jamel Gorchene was shot dead after refusing to surrender weapon
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: French far-right politician Marine Le Pen has been criticized for demanding tighter immigration controls after a police employee was murdered by an Islamist who had arrived in the country illegally.
President Emmanuel Macron’s government said she had behaved like a vulture by politicizing Friday’s killing of Stephanie, 47, an administration employee whose surname has not been released.
Tunisian Jamel Gorchene, 37, stabbed Stephanie to death in the doorway of a police station in Rambouillet, 30 miles from Paris. Officers shot and killed him after he refused to surrender his weapon. 
Jean-Francois Ricard, chief antiterrorism prosecutor, said Gorchene “looked at religious chants and videos glorifying jihad and martyrdom.”
Ricard added that Gorchene’s father “said he had noticed behavioral troubles since the beginning of this year.”

The killer had consulted a psychiatrist, he said. The father and four others are being held for questioning.
The Macron administration has been depicted by Le Pen as being weak on national security. She has demanded that the French state deport illegal immigrants and carry out “the eradication of Islamism.” 
She said: “The French are surrounded by criminals and crime. The country needs a turn of the screw to be safe again.”
Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal told Le Parisien: “Every terrorist attack has its victims and its suffering but also its vultures.”
Le Pen is expected to face off against Macron in next spring’s presidential elections. She has demanded an explanation as to why Gorchene was granted residence in December, after 11 years as an illegal immigrant. He had not attracted attention from anti-terrorism services prior to his killing.
Islamist violence has been a major political issue in France ahead of next year’s elections. A bill is due before Parliament this week to extend police powers to enhance their counterterror capabilities, including the use of algorithms to monitor encrypted mobile communications.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said: “We are dealing with isolated individuals, increasingly younger and unknown to intelligence services, and often without links to established Islamist groups.”
He added that 300 foreigners had been expelled for suspected radical associations in the last year, and that “Islamism remains the greatest danger and our hand is not trembling.”

