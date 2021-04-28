You are here

Myanmar unity government tells ASEAN no talks until prisoners freed

Myanmar unity government tells ASEAN no talks until prisoners freed
Activists hold placards and banners during a protest to support the anti-coup movement and democracy in Myanmar ahead of the ASEAN leaders’ meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 24, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 28 April 2021
Reuters

Myanmar unity government tells ASEAN no talks until prisoners freed

Myanmar unity government tells ASEAN no talks until prisoners freed
  • ASEAN has been trying to find a path for Myanmar out of a bloody crisis triggered by the February coup
  • The military said it had to seize power because its complaints of fraud in the election
Updated 28 April 2021
Reuters

Myanmar’s pro-democracy unity government, which includes members of parliament ousted by the military coup, has told Southeast Asia’s regional bloc that it will not engage in talks until the junta releases all political prisoners.
The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to find a path for Myanmar out of a bloody crisis triggered by the Feb. 1 coup and has called for an end to violence and talks between all sides.
But the junta has already declined to accept proposals to resolve the crisis that emerged from an ASEAN summit last weekend that was attended by Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, but no-one from the civilian side.
The pro-democracy National Unity Government (NUG), formed this month by opponents of the military, said ASEAN should be engaging with it as the legitimate representative of the people.
“Before any constructive dialogue can take place, however, there must be an unconditional release of political prisoners including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi,” the NUG prime minister, Minister Mahn Winn Khaing Thann, said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from any senior officials in ASEAN.
Win Myint, Suu Kyi and others have been detained since the coup, which the military launched as Suu Kyi’s government was preparing for a second term after sweeping a November election.
The military said it had to seize power because its complaints of fraud in the election were not being addressed by an election commission that deemed the vote fair.
Pro-democracy protests have taken place in cities and towns across the country since the coup. The military has cracked down with lethal force on the protesters, killing more than 750 people, an activist group says. Reuters is unable to confirm the casualties as the junta has clamped down on media freedoms and journalists are among the many people who have been detained.
Alarmed by the turmoil in one of its members, ASEAN held a meeting on Saturday in the Indonesian capital with the leader of the junta in a bid to press him to end the crisis.
ASEAN did not invite a representative of Suu Kyi’s ousted government.
ASEAN leaders said after the meeting they had reached a “five-point consensus” on steps to end violence and promote dialogue between the rival Myanmar sides.
The junta later said it would give “careful consideration” to ASEAN’s suggestions, which included appointing an envoy to visit Myanmar, “when the situation returns to stability” and provided that ASEAN’s recommendations facilitated the junta’s own roadmap and served the country’s interests.
Activists had earlier criticized the plan, saying it helped to legitimize the junta and fell far short of their demands.
In particular, it did not call for the release of Suu Kyi, 75, and other political prisoners. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group says more than 3,400 people have been detained for opposing the coup.
The NUG is largely made up of ousted members of parliament together with politicians representing ethnic minorities and pro-democracy protest leaders.
Protesters marched in support of the NUG in the second city of Mandalay on Wednesday, the Myanmar Now media outlet reported.
The coup has also exacerbated old conflicts between the military and ethnic minority insurgents who have been battling for years for greater autonomy in frontier regions.
Fighting has flared between the army and Karen insurgents in the east near the Thai border, and between the army and Kachin insurgents in the north, near the border with China.
Clashes have also broken out in Chin State, which is on the border with India, between anti-coup activists and security forces.
Karen insurgents captured Myanmar army posts near the Thai border on Tuesday in some of the most intense clashes since the coup which included air strikes by the military.
The military launched more air strikes in the area on Wednesday, villagers on the Thai side of the border said, but there was no immediate word on casualties.
The Karen and other ethnic minority forces based in frontier regions have supported the largely urban-based pro-democracy opponents of the junta.

Topics: Myanmar ASEAN

UK's Johnson faces formal investigation over funding of apartment renovation

UK’s Johnson faces formal investigation over funding of apartment renovation
Updated 28 April 2021
Reuters

UK’s Johnson faces formal investigation over funding of apartment renovation

UK’s Johnson faces formal investigation over funding of apartment renovation
  • Though Johnson has over the years repeatedly weathered gaffes, he is now grappling with an array of accusations
  • “We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offense or offenses may have occurred,” the Electoral Commission said
Updated 28 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Electoral Commission has opened an investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offense may have been committed.
Eight days before local elections across England and for the election of the Welsh and Scottish regional assemblies, Johnson is facing a stream of allegations about everything from his muddled initial handling of the COVID-19 crisis to questions about who leaked what from his office.
“We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offense or offenses may have occurred,” the Electoral Commission said of the financing of the apartment above Number 11 Downing Street where Johnson resides.
“We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case,” the commission said.
The investigation will determine whether any transactions relating to the works fall within the regime regulated by the commission and whether such funding was reported as required.
If it finds that an offense has occurred, and that there is sufficient evidence, then the commission can issue a fine or refer the matter to the police.
Asked who paid the initial invoices for the refurbishment, Johnson said he had covered the costs and he had conformed in full with the code of conduct and ministerial code.
“The answer is I have covered the costs,” said Johnson under questioning in parliament from opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who cast Johnson as “Major Sleaze.”
Though Johnson has over the years repeatedly weathered gaffes, crises over Brexit and disclosures about his adultery, he is now grappling with an array of accusations which opponents say show that he is unfit for office and that his government is riddled by sleaze and cronyism.
His supporters deny he has done anything wrong and say he is focused on the COVID-19 crisis. Starmer said Johnson had been selecting wallpaper for 840 pounds ($1,164) a roll in the middle of the crisis.
Asked last month about the refurbishment, Johnson’s spokeswoman said all donations and gifts were properly declared, and that no Conservative Party funds were used to pay for it.
Johnson has a taxpayer-funded 30,000 pound ($42,000) allowance each year for maintaining and furnishing his official residence, but anything above that must be met by the prime minister.
Ministers have said Johnson has paid for the work himself, but it is unclear when he paid, and whether the refurbishment, reported to have cost 200,000 pounds ($280,000) was initially financed by a loan of some kind. Under political financing rules, Johnson would have been required to declare this.
Critics say that if the funds had come originally from a Conservative Party supporter, this would raise the question of influence-peddling.
Johnson was asked in parliament if the refurbishment was financed by Conservative Party donor David Brownlow.
“The answer is that I have covered the cost,” Johnson said.
Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson’s main adviser on the Brexit campaign and helped him to win an election in 2019 before an acrimonious split last year, said on Friday that Johnson had wanted donors to pay for the renovation secretly.
Cummings said he had told the prime minister such plans were “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal.”
In a further potentially damaging allegation, the Daily Mail newspaper on Sunday cited unidentified sources as saying that, in October, shortly after agreeing to a second lockdown, Johnson had told a meeting in Downing Street: “No more f***ing lockdowns — let the bodies pile high in their thousands.”
Asked in parliament if he had used those works, Johnson repeatedly denied that he had.
“No,” Johnson said. “I didn’t say those words.” ($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

Topics: UK Boris Johnson

From Amazon to Tata, industry steps up to combat India's coronavirus crisis

From Amazon to Tata, industry steps up to combat India’s coronavirus crisis
Updated 28 April 2021
Reuters

From Amazon to Tata, industry steps up to combat India’s coronavirus crisis

From Amazon to Tata, industry steps up to combat India’s coronavirus crisis
  • Hospitals struggling with a massive second wave of infections are turning away patients as beds and oxygen supplies run out
  • A record increase in deaths over the prior 24 hours carried India’s toll past 200,000 on Wednesday
Updated 28 April 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: Global and Indian firms are flexing their industrial muscle to help the world’s second biggest population battle coronavirus, coming to the rescue of a public health system buckling under the weight of surging infections and deaths.

Amazon.com, Intel and Google, as well as Indian firms Tata Sons, Reliance Industries and JSW Steel have pitched in with everything from airlifts of medical equipment and funding pledges to making medical oxygen.

“What we need is better planning with the recognition that government’s capacity is limited and therefore requires private participation,” said economist Madhura Swaminathan of the Indian Statistical Institute in Bengaluru.

Hospitals struggling with a massive second wave of infections are turning away patients as beds and oxygen supplies run out, and social media brim with desperate calls for help in finding supplies of oxygen and drugs such as remdesivir.

A record increase in deaths over the prior 24 hours carried India’s toll past 200,000 on Wednesday, a situation that experts blame on lack of oxygen supplies and infrastructure challenges.

On Tuesday Amazon said it would ship 100 ICU ventilator units to India from the United States.

It had earlier worked with partners to airlift more than 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 ventilators from Singapore, relying on its massive global logistics network to hasten procurement, a spokeswoman said.

Google promised $18 million in new funding for India, including advertising support for public health campaigns.

India’s largest steel maker by market value, JSW, has stopped making some of the construction raw material as it diverts resources to turning out liquid oxygen instead.

From April 21 to 23, JSW supplied 898 tons of oxygen each day from its plants, equivalent to about 13% of the combined daily demand for 6,785 tons of the life-saving gas in India’s 20 worst-hit states.

JSW said it was building large COVID patient centers around its plants, so that they can be serviced via a pipeline.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries tweaked manufacturing at its oil refineries to produce hundreds of tons of oxygen for hard-hit areas such as Maharashtra, India’s richest and worst-hit state.

Tata Group, one of India’s oldest conglomerates, imported 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen, while its Tata Steel unit ramped up oxygen supply.

“The government single-handedly cannot deal with this crisis any more, it is very important that the corporate sector gets into motion,” said Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale in Bengaluru.

“We need all the help we can get.”

Economist Swaminathan called for the scope of private sector contribution to be widened beyond the merely voluntary.

“Anybody who has surplus funds and equipment should step in to help,” she added. “In terms of logistics, beds, oxygen, hospitals, the private sector has to be asked to do its task as part of policy.”

Topics: Amazon Tata India COVID-19 Pandemic epidemic disaster Humanitarian humanitarian aid New delhi Mumbai Kerala Pfizer AstraZeneca vaccine

India tops 200,000 dead as coronavirus surge breaks health system

India tops 200,000 dead as coronavirus surge breaks health system
Updated 28 April 2021
AP

India tops 200,000 dead as coronavirus surge breaks health system

India tops 200,000 dead as coronavirus surge breaks health system
  • India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, is the fourth to cross 200,000 deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico
Updated 28 April 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse.
The health ministry reported a single-day record 3,293 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing India’s total fatalities to 201,187, as the world’s second most populous country endures its darkest chapter of the pandemic yet.
The country also reported 362,757 new infections, a new global record, which raised the overall total past 17.9 million. The previous high of 350,000 on Monday had capped a five-day streak of recording the largest single-day increases in any country throughout the pandemic.
India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, is the fourth to cross 200,000 deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico. And as in many nations, experts believe the coronavirus infections and fatalities in India are severe undercounts.
The first known COVID-19 death in India happened on March 12, 2020, in southern Karnataka state. It took five months to reach the first 50,000 dead. The toll hit 100,000 deaths in the next two months in October 2020 and 150,000 three months later in January this year. Deaths slowed until mid-March, only to sharply rise again.
For the past week, more than 2,000 Indians have died every day.
India thought it had weathered the worst of the pandemic last year, but the virus is now racing through its population and systems are beginning to collapse.
Hospitalizations and deaths have reached record highs, overwhelming health care workers. Patients are suffocating because hospitals’ oxygen supplies have run out. Desperate family members are sending SOS messages on social media, hoping someone would help them find oxygen cylinders, empty hospital beds and critical drugs for their loved ones. Crematoriums have spilled over into parking lots, lighting up night skies in some cities.
With its health care system sinking fast, India is now looking at other nations to pull it out of the record surge that is barreling through one state and then another.
Many countries have offered assistance, including the US, which has promised to help with personal protective equipment, tests and oxygen supplies. The US will also send raw materials for vaccine production, strengthening India’s capacity to manufacture more AstraZeneca doses.
Health experts say huge gatherings during Hindu festivals and mammoth election rallies in some states have accelerated the unprecedented surge India is seeing now.
They also say the government’s mixed messaging and its premature declarations of victory over the virus encouraged people to relax when they should have continued strict adherence to physical distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large crowds.
The national capital New Delhi is in lockdown, as are the southern states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Some other states, too, have enforced restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.
India has also called on its armed forces to help fight the devastating crisis. India’s chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, said late Monday that oxygen supplies would be released from armed forces reserves and its retired medical personnel would join health facilities to ease the pressure on doctors.
Meanwhile, India’s vaccination program appears to be struggling. So far nearly 10 percent of the country’s population have received one jab, but just over 1.5 percent have received both vaccines.
Indians 18 and older will be eligible for a vaccine from Saturday.
Meanwhile, the loss of lives is accelerating.
Radha Gobindo Pramanik is among the countless Indians who lost a family member to the virus. His daughter, Navanita Paramanik Rajput, died on April 18.
At first, Rajput complained of colds and fever. But when the 37-year-old’s oxygen levels started to drop, her father and husband decided to take her to a government hospital.
Pramanik said she came out of the ambulance smiling but by the time her husband finished filling the hospital registration form, her daughter was gasping for breath.
“Before I could understand anything, she collapsed in the arms of her husband,” Pramanik said, sobbing.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes India's Assam

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes India’s Assam
Indian labourers work on an under construction bridge across the River Brahmaputra in Guwahati in the north-eastern state of Assam. (AFP)
Updated 28 April 2021
Reuters

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes India’s Assam

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes India’s Assam
  • Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several north eastern parts of India forcing people to run out of their homes
Updated 28 April 2021
Reuters

GUWAHATI, India: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Assam, India, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several north eastern parts of India forcing people to run out of their homes, according to a Reuters witness.
India's National Disaster Management Agency is assessing immediate reports of destruction and casualties reported after the quake, said an official at the agency who asked to remain unidentified.

Topics: earthquakes

Taliban attacks peak as US eyes total exit, Afghan spy chief says

Taliban attacks peak as US eyes total exit, Afghan spy chief says
Updated 28 April 2021

Taliban attacks peak as US eyes total exit, Afghan spy chief says

Taliban attacks peak as US eyes total exit, Afghan spy chief says
  • He accuses insurgent group of maintaining ties with Al-Qaeda, breaching key condition of Qatar accord, which Taliban deny
Updated 28 April 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban have ramped up attacks in the country, with violence rising after US President Joe Biden’s announcement of the withdrawal of all American troops by Sept. 11, the head of Afghanistan’s intelligence agency said on Tuesday.

“The Taliban have increased their activities by 24 percent following the deal with the United States of America, and their attacks are at their peak since the announcement of the troop withdrawal by Mr. Joe Biden,” Ahmad Zia Saraj said during a press conference in Kabul.

He accused the Taliban of maintaining close ties with Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, which breached a key part of the controversial deal they signed with the US in Doha, Qatar, more than a year ago.

“Despite the commitment they made in the deal … we see no sign showing the Taliban have distanced themselves from Al-Qaeda. On the contrary, we have sufficient proof that they are aiding Al-Qaeda to bring together again in Afghanistan those of its members who are in hiding in the region,” Saraj said.

The Qatar accord paved the way for the total exit of all US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan after months of intensive talks between the Taliban and the Trump administration, which excluded President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

Earlier this month, President Biden said that all US combat troops would leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, instead of May 1, ending America’s longest war.

The removal of approximately 3,000 American troops coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, which led to the Taliban’s ouster in a US-led invasion the same year.

President Ghani said he respected the US decision to withdraw its forces, adding that Afghanistan’s military was “fully capable of defending its people and country.”

Saraj said that Kabul had no plans to free thousands of Taliban prisoners – as demanded by the insurgent group for the signing of the Qatar accord – as “many” of the 5,000 prisoners already released by the Afghan government “had returned to the battlefield.”

“Therefore, there isn’t any reason to release more Taliban prisoners. As a future strategy amid the departure of foreign troops, the government will concentrate on securing highways,” he said.

He said that with the arrests of more than 500 Daesh affiliates in recent months, which included dozens of children and women, the Afghan government had decimated the threat posed by the network in the region.

“They are now confined to small groups in cities and are trying to re-emerge and gain control of a geography which they can use, but we have reduced their ability for operating,” Saraj said.

“They are no longer the threat they used to be for the region … if, God forbid, we cannot manage [to crush them entirely] and other countries do not cooperate with us, then there is a possibility that they can turn themselves into a regional threat,” he said, adding that the Taliban had close “operational ties with Daesh,” too.

In comments to Arab News on Tuesday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, denied Saraj’s allegations, saying that Kabul was merely “creating anxiety in the world, so it can persuade the occupying forces to keep its troops there further.”

“The Taliban have not increased their attacks, but were only responding to offensives” by President Ghani, whom Mujahid accused of trying to “sabotage international efforts on Afghan peace so he can stay in power longer.”

Experts said it was hard to tell how much of the claims by the two sides was “war propaganda.”

Commenting on the claim that former Taliban inmates had returned to the war front, Canada-based Afghan analyst Said Azam said: “Common sense would suggest that the released prisoners would naturally return to the battlefield. If not for any other reason, simply to feed their families because the government has failed to reintegrate or help them otherwise.”

Toreq Farhadi, a former government adviser, confirmed some of Saraj’s comments, but he noted that “the departure of the foreign troops would deprive Kabul of financial assets and resources earned while fighting the Taliban for so long.”

“Statistics are always a matter of interpretation, especially coming from the head of the Afghan agency, thirsty for more funding,” Farhadi told Arab News.

“The point he [Saraj] wants to prove is understood. Taliban are violent. Afghans and the world have unfortunately known this for the past two and a half decades. What we need to know now is what is he doing with the vast means already at his disposal to better protect Afghan civilians?” he said.

“This is important because, in the face of violence from both sides of the conflict, Afghans are leaving the country, creating a regional refugee crisis soon.”

Topics: Joe Biden US Troops Withdrawal from Afghanistan Afghan Taliban

