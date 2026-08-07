Israel’s bid to impose new regional reality will fuel conflict, warns Arab League chief

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy warned on Friday that Israel’s attempts to impose a new regional reality through military force will fail to deliver security and instead risk expanding conflict and destabilizing the Middle East.

Fahmy criticized what he described as an Israeli strategy of using military power to impose facts on the ground and expand territorial control, arguing that continued attacks in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria were threatening regional security, according to an official statement published on X.

Expanding the use of force and violating the sovereignty of Arab states would neither provide Israel with lasting security nor bring stability, Fahmy warned.

The Arab League chief called for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arab states and an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Syria, as well as the occupation of Arab territories.

His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and growing Arab opposition to Israeli actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Earlier this week, Arab and Muslim foreign ministers meeting in Amman condemned the Israeli escalation in occupied East Jerusalem and announced joint international action aimed at preventing changes to the historical and legal status of the city’s Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The ministers warned that Israeli actions in Jerusalem could ignite a religious conflict extending beyond the region and called on the UN Security Council and international community to intervene. They also condemned settlement expansion, land annexation and escalating settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Fahmy, who took over as Arab League secretary-general on July 1, has made the Palestinian issue a central focus of his first weeks in office. In July, he highlighted the organization’s opposition to Israeli measures that could undermine a two-state solution and pledged continued Arab League support for Palestinian rights.

He said lasting regional security ultimately depended on adherence to international law and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

That, Fahmy argued, remained the path toward a comprehensive settlement rather than attempts to establish security through territorial expansion and military force.