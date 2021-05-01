Train derails in northern Egypt

A train has derailed between the two cities of Mansoura and Damietta in northern Egypt, the Egyptian Railways Authority has reported.

There are currently no reports of any casualties.

Saturday’s derailment is the fourth accident on Egypt’s railway network

On March 26, a train smashed into another stationary train in Sohag province, killing 20 people and injuring 200 others.

Another 11 people died On April 18, in train accident in Toukh on the railway line from Cairo to Mansoura city - 98 people were injured.

And on April 15, two carriages of a Cairo-Mansoura train skidded off tracks near the Minya Al-Qamh station in the Nile Delta's Sharqiya governorate, injuring 15 passengers.