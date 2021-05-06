You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban seize key district in northern Afghanistan

Taliban seize key district in northern Afghanistan

Taliban seize key district in northern Afghanistan
Thousands of civilians have fled their homes in southern Afghanistan to escape violent attacks following the withdrawal of US forces from a military base in the area. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jn8f7

Updated 20 sec ago

Taliban seize key district in northern Afghanistan

Taliban seize key district in northern Afghanistan
  • Spike in violence follows US withdrawal of troops, which began last week
Updated 20 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Taliban fighters have captured a key district in northern Afghanistan while thousands of civilians have fled their homes in the southern part of the country to escape violent attacks by the group after the withdrawal of US forces from a military base in the area, officials said on Wednesday. 

The rugged Burka district in Baghlan, one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban overnight after the militant group staged an attack on government forces, Javid Basharat, a spokesman for Baghlan’s governor, told Arab News. 

“I can confirm that the enemy has captured the Burka district as a result of an encounter. Security and defense forces tactically, without suffering any losses, withdrew and have plans to recapture it,” he added. 

The capture of Burka, which links various districts in the region, is being seen as a massive victory for the Taliban after clashes between the group’s fighters and Afghan forces intensified across the country last week after the US began withdrawing its remaining troops from the war-torn country after decades of conflict. 

Since then, government forces have unleashed a series of offensives against the Taliban, who in turn have their eye on Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, where US forces handed over a pivotal base to the Afghan National Army on Sunday. 

Officials said thousands of civilians had fled their homes due to clashes in various parts of Helmand. 

“Around 1,000 families have been displaced because of the clashes in various districts. Some live in open areas now, others in hotels or with relatives,” Sayed Mohammad Ramin, head of Helmand’s department for displaced refugees and repatriation, told Arab News. 

Mohammad Alam, a 49-year-old displaced resident of a village adjacent to Lashkar Gah, said he “only had time to evacuate his four children and disabled wife on Monday evening when the clashes escalated.”

Alam told Arab News: “We had no time even to take our personal belongings. It was heavy fighting, now we are living in a makeshift tent in a relative’s yard.”

In a statement released in Kabul on Wednesday, Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said that more than 100 Taliban fighters had been killed in the clashes near Lashkar Gah, and Afghan forces had “foiled the Taliban’s push for its capture.”

However, Attaullah Afghan, chief of Helmand’s provincial council, told Arab News that the “Taliban had captured several posts from the government during the fighting in Lashkar Gah.”

He added that several civilians had been killed in the fighting without providing an approximate number of lives lost. 

One healthcare facility in Helmand, however, said it had admitted 106 wounded residents since May 1, while 13 people had died after succumbing to their injuries. 

“These are very difficult days in Lashkar Gah. My colleagues and I, both local and international, are doing everything we can to assist the people there…” Viktor Urosevic, medical coordinator for the Emergency Hospital, said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Amid the uptick in violence, some lawmakers have expressed concern about the fall of Lashkar Gah to the Taliban, while others urged Kabul to send reinforcements to the historically volatile province, which once served as the Taliban’s stronghold and is infamous as a key narcotics production hub. 

“Helmand, war, displacement, vagrancy, fear. How long this calamity will last?...Will we wake up a day with the announcement of ceasefire from our bed?”, Shahrzad Akbar, head of Afghanistan’s Independent Commission for Human Rights, said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. 

“The Taliban, showing no seriousness in participating in the talks and failing to agree to a ceasefire, bear most of the responsibility for the continuation of the current bloody situation in the month of Ramadan,” he added. 

With the fate of the US-sponsored peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government in limbo, there has been an escalation in violence in recent weeks. 

It is expected to spike in the upcoming months as US-led troops prepare to leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, amid fears of the country descending into another civil war. 

By formally ending its most protracted conflict in history, which Washington started in late-2001 by ousting the Taliban from power, the US military began withdrawing the remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan on Saturday, based on a directive issued by President Joe Biden last month. 

All foreign troops were expected to exit the country by May 1 — the original deadline set by the Taliban before signing a landmark deal with Washington in Doha, Qatar, more than a year ago. 

The Taliban has blamed Washington for violating the key condition of the Doha accord, which also pushed Kabul and the Taliban to hold talks and draw a political roadmap for a future government in Afghanistan. 

Based on the Doha deal — which also required the Taliban to cut ties with Al-Qaeda and other militants and not use Afghan soil to launch attacks on any other country, including the US — the insurgents had halted attacks on foreign troops, but not on Afghan forces. 

Both domestic and foreign diplomats, including those from the US, fear that the troops’ departure from the country could propel the Taliban to return to power by force once again. 

According to media reports, US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad — the chief architect of the Doha deal with the Taliban — spoke with Afghan leaders over the weekend, emphasizing that “there was strong consensus within both the regional and international community against any effort by the Taliban to pursue a military takeover.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Special More than 60 Taliban fighters killed by troops after US base takeover, Kabul says
World
More than 60 Taliban fighters killed by troops after US base takeover, Kabul says
Special Taliban attacks peak as US eyes total exit, Afghan spy chief says
World
Taliban attacks peak as US eyes total exit, Afghan spy chief says

Too sick to treat: Over 500 health staff test positive for virus in Indian state

Too sick to treat: Over 500 health staff test positive for virus in Indian state
Updated 5 min 16 sec ago

Too sick to treat: Over 500 health staff test positive for virus in Indian state

Too sick to treat: Over 500 health staff test positive for virus in Indian state
  • Infections, deaths surging in Maharashtra as Supreme Court rules on oxygen crisis
Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: More than 500 medical staff have tested positive for coronavirus in the Indian state of Maharashtra, adding to the woes of the country, where most hospitals are already grappling with an acute shortage of health workers.

On Wednesday, the country registered more than 382,000 coronavirus cases and a record 3,700 deaths, of which the western state of Maharashtra accounted for 51,800 infections and almost 900 fatalities.

Last week, India accounted for almost half of coronavirus cases reported worldwide, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, as deaths in the south Asian nation surged during the past 24 hours.

Pune, one of Maharashtra’s main urban centers with a population of more than 3.5 million people, is the second-worst affected city in India, with almost 6,000 cases being reported each day. The city has recorded 880,545 infections and 9,770 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.

“The city’s only public hospital, Sassoon Hospital, is working beyond its capacity, and the hospital is understaffed,” Dr. Pransant Munde, secretary of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, told Arab News on Wednesday.

“In Pune itself, over the last one month, more than 100 doctors have become infected, and if you take the overall picture of the state, more than 500 medical staff have tested positive,” Munde said.

Last week, several doctors went on a “token strike” in Pune to pressure authorities into providing more staff to hospitals.

Munde said that the situation is “so grim,” that at times, “four patients are placed in one bed and then treated.”

He added: “Doctors who test positive have to return to work within seven days of rest,” contrary to the mandatory 14-day quarantine that is advised in such cases.

“We feel helpless when we see patients dying in front of our eyes due to lack of oxygen or care. Just the other day, a 34-year-old man died in front of us because he could not get proper attention. A doctor has limitations,” Munde said.

“Doctors are not only treating the patients, but also taking dead bodies to the mortuary, a job done by nonmedical workers. We are always running the risk of getting infected,” he added.

Blaming the government for its failure to improve the state’s medical infrastructure over the past year, Munde said: “Be it the state government or the central government, they have failed the people of the country in this crisis.”

The situation is equally alarming in Mumbai, the financial hub of India and the capital of Maharashtra, with hundreds of doctors testing positive for coronavirus.

“There are more than 200 resident doctors who have become infected in recent times,” Dr. Akshaya Yadav of Sion Hospital told Arab News.

He said: “Compared with last year, the doctors are not being taken care of well.

“If two to three doctors stay in a single room, they are bound to spread the infection. Last year, doctors were accommodated in hotels and properly taken care of,” he added.

Vanita Bokde, another doctor from the same hospital, said that several doctors “who should be finishing their residencies are overstaying,” because there are no clear guidelines.

He added: “More doctors are getting infected because a large number of them are deployed everywhere. We are final year students; we have to study, we have to do our duty. Our residencies have finished, but were extended due to the pandemic.”

Mumbai-based doctor Shariva Randive agreed, saying: “The virus load this time is high.”

Sharive added: “Combined with poor accommodation for doctors and long working hours, infections among doctors are increasing.”

Meanwhile, India’s national capital New Delhi continues to gasp for air amid a severe shortage of medical oxygen, forcing the Supreme Court on Wednesday to order the federal government to present a “comprehensive plan to ensure that Delhi receives its quota of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen by Thursday morning.”

However, Pune-based doctor Avinash Bhondwe warned that the health crisis across the country “is not going to ease anytime soon.” 

Bhondwe, a member of the country’s premier doctors’ group, the Indian Medical Association, told Arab News: “Maharashtra is showing signs of little improvement, but that cannot be said about the rest of the country.” 

The problem, he added, is that “even if you have more beds today, you don’t have oxygen.”

Topics: India coronavirus India oxygen shortage Maharashtra

Related

Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record
World
Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record

Manchester bomber’s brother, Parsons Green bomber fail to engage with court hearing

Manchester bomber’s brother, Parsons Green bomber fail to engage with court hearing
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

Manchester bomber’s brother, Parsons Green bomber fail to engage with court hearing

Manchester bomber’s brother, Parsons Green bomber fail to engage with court hearing
  • Abedi and Hassan, along with Muhammed Saeed, are accused of attacking a prison officer at Belmarsh prison in London
  • The trio have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Manchester Arena attacker’s brother and the Parsons Green bomber have failed to cooperate with a court regarding an alleged attack on a prison guard.

Hashem Abedi, the 24-year-old brother of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi, did not attend the court in London in person or via video. He is serving a life sentence. Abedi did not have legal representation. The court was told that he had “refused to attend.”

Ahmed Hassan, whose bomb plot failed to kill anyone after his device partially exploded at a West London underground station in 2017, appeared via video from a prison in the northeast of England. He is also serving a life sentence.

Hassan, 21, who also had no legal representation, refused to speak and appeared to be muttering under his breath at points during the hearing.

Judge Michael Evans QC checked there was an adequate connection between the London court and the prison. “It is quite clear that Mr. Hassan is refusing to engage,” he said.

The judge gave Hassan an opportunity to speak, and he replied: “I hate you very much, you evil man.”

Along with Muhammed Saeed, Abedi and Hassan are accused of attacking a prison officer at the high-security Belmarsh prison in London in May 2020. The trio have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Evans said they would be summoned to court to enter pleas on July 12. A two-week trial has been scheduled for December.

Topics: Hashem Abedi Ahmed Hassan Belmarsh prison Muhammed Saeed

Related

Pair of convicted terrorists charged with UK prison assault
World
Pair of convicted terrorists charged with UK prison assault
Brother of UK's 2017 Manchester suicide bomber jailed for at least 55 years
World
Brother of UK's 2017 Manchester suicide bomber jailed for at least 55 years

Switzerland’s Covid death toll passes 10,000

Switzerland’s Covid death toll passes 10,000
Updated 05 May 2021
AFP

Switzerland’s Covid death toll passes 10,000

Switzerland’s Covid death toll passes 10,000
  • Switzerland said 10,012 people had now died from the virus, while over 664,000 cases have been registered
  • "We have good reason to be optimistic," said the health ministry's crisis management chief
Updated 05 May 2021
AFP

GENEVA: Switzerland’s Covid-19 death toll topped 10,000 on Wednesday as health officials gave cautious signs of optimism that the pandemic was coming under control in the wealthy Alpine nation.
The landlocked European country, population 8.6 million, said 10,012 people had now died from the virus, while more than 664,000 cases have been registered.
But the government’s Covid-19 expert group said the situation was currently stable and even slightly improving.
“We have good reason to be optimistic,” the health ministry’s crisis management chief Patrick Mathys told a press conference in Bern.
Switzerland had some of the worst Covid daily case rates in the world in early November.
Its daily case numbers bottomed out in the second half of February, began rising again in early March and then have fallen once more since mid-April.
The vaccination campaign is going according to schedule, with the pace of the rollout in Switzerland largely mirroring that of its surrounding European Union neighbors.
The country has administered nearly 2.8 million vaccine doses, with 950,000 people now fully vaccinated. The country is using the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
The virus’s reproduction rate has fallen below one in recent days, Mathys said, with the figure now standing at 0.93.
Coronavirus patients occupy a quarter of available hospital intensive care beds.
Of the troubling mutations of the virus, the British variant continues to predominate in Switzerland, with the Brazilian and South African variants only rarely detected.
While the pandemic rages in India, the Indian variant has been detected around a dozen times in Switzerland.
“Little is known about it, either about its contagiousness or its effects on the immune system,” said Mathys.
Switzerland began easing its anti-Covid restrictions on March 1, when non-essential shops and museums reopened to the public.
On April 19 cinemas, sports halls, and cafe and restaurant patios opened — along with several large-scale vaccination centers in cities like Lausanne and Geneva.

Topics: Switzerland #covid-19

Related

Special Switzerland resumes trips to Sharm El-Sheikh after four-year hiatus
Business & Economy
Switzerland resumes trips to Sharm El-Sheikh after four-year hiatus
Switzerland removes on-arrival quarantine requirement for Saudis
Saudi Arabia
Switzerland removes on-arrival quarantine requirement for Saudis

Travel companies using Turkey to dodge UK quarantine rules

As part of the quarantine packages, travel agencies suggest people traveling to UK from high-risk countries should spend 10 days as tourists in Turkey before arrival. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
As part of the quarantine packages, travel agencies suggest people traveling to UK from high-risk countries should spend 10 days as tourists in Turkey before arrival. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

Travel companies using Turkey to dodge UK quarantine rules

As part of the quarantine packages, travel agencies suggest people traveling to UK from high-risk countries should spend 10 days as tourists in Turkey before arrival. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
  • ‘Quarantine packages’ being offered to travelers from countries on Britain’s red list
  • Turkey has no quarantine requirement for most foreign tourists and is not on red list
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Tourists arriving in the UK from countries with high coronavirus infection rates are bypassing mandatory quarantine periods in airport hotels by staying in Turkey before arriving, The Times newspaper has revealed.

Travel agencies are selling “quarantine packages” to travelers from countries on Britain’s “red list,” such as India and Pakistan.

As part of the quarantine packages, travel agencies suggest that people traveling to the UK from high-risk countries should spend 10 days as tourists in Turkey before arrival.

Turkey has no quarantine requirement for most foreign tourists, and is not on Britain’s red list.

The quarantine packages are legal according to UK coronavirus restrictions but have proved controversial in Turkey, where a temporary lockdown has been imposed following a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

However, tourists are exempt from the new Turkish restrictions and can travel the country freely.

“British citizens coming to Turkey from Pakistan can wander around freely, causing the Indian variant to spread here,” said Murat Emir, a deputy in Turkey’s main opposition party.

“Turkey urgently needs to tackle this gap and implement the restrictions on India for Pakistan, as other European countries have done.”

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned last week that five cases of the new Indian variant had been detected in Istanbul.

Topics: UK Turkey Travel restrictions Coronavirus COVID-19 Quarantine

Related

Egyptair Boeing 777 jet flying low over rooftops to land at London Heathrow Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
World
Man fined for using fake document to travel from UK to Egypt

Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta mafia raided across Europe

Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta mafia raided across Europe
Updated 05 May 2021
AFP

Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta mafia raided across Europe

Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta mafia raided across Europe
  • Several hundred police and officials in Italy, Germany, Spain and Romania were involved in the operation
  • Orders had been issued to seize around four million euros worth of assets in Italy and around two million in Germany
Updated 05 May 2021
AFP

ROME: Italy led a Europe-wide police operation Wednesday against the ‘Ndrangheta organized crime group, seizing cocaine and millions of euros in assets in early morning raids.
Several hundred police and officials in Italy, Germany, Spain and Romania were involved in the operation aimed at breaking up drug trafficking and tax evasion rings linked to the powerful Italian mafia group.
The operation was led by prosecutors in Turin and targeted two alleged clans of the ‘Ndrangheta, the Agresta and the Giorgi families, Italian anti-mafia investigators said.
Their associates are accused of organizing the cocaine trade between Italy, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, communicating via encrypted messages, and then laundering the profits through commercial enterprises.
German police and prosecutors reported evidence of “organized VAT evasion” on food imported from Italy into bars and restaurants in Germany.
Orders had been issued to seize around four million euros worth of assets in Italy and around two million in Germany, they said in a statement.
The details of the raids were confirmed by the European Union’s police and justice agencies, Europol and Eurojust.
They added that weapons, cocaine, two luxury vehicles and jewelry were also seized, and bank accounts were frozen.
More than 80 searches were conducted and 33 arrest warrants were issued, while hundreds of grams cocaine and millions of euros in assets were seized, according to Italian and German authorities.
Most of the arrest warrants — 30 out of 33 — were in Italy rather than in Germany, because the suspects had stayed there during the coronavirus pandemic, German authorities said.
Some 500 police officers and tax investigators were involved in the raids in Germany, with another 300 officials in Italy alongside others in Spain and Romania.
At a press conference, Italian anti-mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho said wider cooperation was needed to tackle organized crime.
Denouncing the “great danger” of the ‘Ndrangheta, he called for a “global intervention, not only at a European level” to tackle such groups.
Based in Calabria, the region that forms the tip of Italy’s boot, the ‘Ndrangheta is considered one of the world’s most powerful crime syndicates due to its control of most of the cocaine entering Europe.
It has extended its reach across all parts of the world, and it has long surpassed Sicily’s Cosa Nostra as Italy’s biggest mafia organization.
Its presence in Germany was confirmed in 2007 when six people were killed outside a pizzeria in the town of Duisburg.
The victims were rival clan members killed as part of a long-running feud between families from the town of Calabria’s San Luca, home to the Giorgi family.

Topics: ITALIAN MAFIA Ndrangheta Europol Eurojust

Related

Special 376 Italian mafia bosses and drug dealers to return to prison
World
376 Italian mafia bosses and drug dealers to return to prison
Murdered Slovak journalist ‘was probing Italian mafia links’
Media
Murdered Slovak journalist ‘was probing Italian mafia links’

Latest updates

Taliban seize key district in northern Afghanistan
Taliban seize key district in northern Afghanistan
What We Are Reading Today: The Big Roads by Earl Swift
What We Are Reading Today: The Big Roads by Earl Swift
Too sick to treat: Over 500 health staff test positive for virus in Indian state
Too sick to treat: Over 500 health staff test positive for virus in Indian state
What Saudi Arabia’s impressive rank in World Happiness Report 2021 signifies
What Saudi Arabia’s impressive rank in World Happiness Report 2021 signifies
Easing COVID-19 curbs boosts global oil prices
Easing COVID-19 curbs boosts global oil prices

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.