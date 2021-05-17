You are here

  • Home
  • Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli strikes, more than 200 dead in a week

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli strikes, more than 200 dead in a week

Short Url

https://arab.news/49hh8

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli strikes, more than 200 dead in a week

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli strikes, more than 200 dead in a week
  • Overnight Sunday to Monday, Israel launched dozens of strikes in the space of a few minutes across the crowded coastal Palestinian enclave
  • The strikes caused widespread power cuts and damaged hundreds of buildings, local authorities said
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

GAZA CITY: Israeli air strikes hammered the Gaza Strip pre-dawn Monday, after a week of violence between the Jewish state and Islamist militants left more than 200 people dead as international calls for de-escalation went unheeded.
Overnight Sunday to Monday, Israel launched dozens of strikes in the space of a few minutes across the crowded coastal Palestinian enclave controlled by Islamist group Hamas, according to AFP journalists at the scene.
The strikes caused widespread power cuts and damaged hundreds of buildings, local authorities said. No casualties were immediately reported.
West Gaza resident Mad Abed Rabbo, 39, expressed “horror and fear” at the intensity of the onslaught.
“There have never been strikes of this magnitude,” he said.
In a statement just before 2:00 am (2300 GMT Sunday), the Israeli army said its fighter jets were “striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip.”
Gazan Mani Qazaat said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “should realize we’re civilians, not fighters.”
“I felt like I was dying.”
The renewed strikes come a day after 42 Palestinians in Gaza — including at least eight children and two doctors, according to the health ministry — were killed in the worst daily death toll in the enclave since the bombardments began.
In total, 197 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including at least 58 children, and more than 1,200 wounded since Israel launched its air campaign against Hamas on May 10 after the group fired rockets. The heaviest exchange of fire in years was sparked by unrest in Jerusalem.
In Israel, 10 people, including one child, have been killed and 282 wounded by rocket fire launched by armed groups in Gaza.
Israel’s army said about 3,000 rockets had been fired since last Monday from Gaza toward Israel — the highest rate ever recorded — but added the Iron Dome anti-missile system had intercepted over 1,000.
Netanyahu said in a televised address Sunday that Israel’s “campaign against the terrorist organizations is continuing with full force” and would “take time” to finish.
The Israeli army said it had targeted the infrastructure of Hamas and armed group Islamic Jihad, including a vast tunnel system, weapons factories and storage sites.
Israeli air strikes also hit the home of Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas’s political wing in Gaza, the army said, releasing footage of plumes of smoke and intense damage, but without saying if he was killed.
Balls of flame and a cloud of debris shot into the sky Saturday afternoon as Israel’s air force flattened a building housing Al Jazeera and AP news agency, after giving journalists an hour to evacuate.
Netanyahu on Sunday said the building also hosted a Palestinian “terrorist” intelligence office.
“It is a perfectly legitimate target,” he said.
The violence between Hamas and Israel is the worst since 2014, when Israel launched a military operation on the Gaza Strip with the stated aim of ending rocket fire and destroying tunnels used for smuggling.
The war left 2,251 dead on the Palestinian side, mostly civilians, and 74 on the Israeli side, mostly soldiers.
Opening the first session of the UN Security Council on the renewed violence on Sunday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the fighting “utterly appalling.”
“It must stop immediately,” he said.
But the UN talks, already delayed by Israel’s ally the United States, resulted in little action, with Washington opposing a resolution.
President Joe Biden’s administration says it is working behind the scenes and that a Security Council statement could backfire.
Israel is also trying to contain inter-communal violence between Jews and Arab-Israelis, as well as deadly clashes in the occupied West Bank, where 19 Palestinians have been killed since Monday, according to a toll from Palestinian authorities.
Major clashes broke out at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound — one of Islam’s holiest sites — on May 7 following a crackdown against protests over planned expulsions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Sheikh Jarrah has been at the heart of the flareup, seeing weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.
On Sunday, a car-ramming attack in Sheikh Jarrah wounded seven police officers, police said, adding that the attacker had been killed.
Police also said “a number of suspects” had been arrested during clashes in another east Jerusalem neighborhood overnight Sunday to Monday.
Guterres warned the fighting could have far-reaching consequences if not stopped immediately.
“It has the potential to unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism, not only in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel, but in the region as a whole.”

Topics: Gaza Israeli-Palestinian conflict Israeli atrocities East Jerusalem violence

Related

Update UN chief says Israel, Gaza fighting ‘utterly appalling’
Middle-East
UN chief says Israel, Gaza fighting ‘utterly appalling’
Special People demonstrate in Los Angeles on May 15, 2021 in support of Palestinians under attack by Israeli occupation forces. (AFP / Patrick T. Fallon) video
Middle-East
As Palestinians observe ‘Nakba’ worldwide, Israeli forces go on rampage in Gaza

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi attack on market south of Hodeidah

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi attack on market south of Hodeidah
Updated 17 May 2021
Arab News

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi attack on market south of Hodeidah

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi attack on market south of Hodeidah
Updated 17 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen's information minister Moammar al- Eryani has said he condemns in the strongest terms a Houthi attack on a crowded market in Al-Durayhimi district, south of Hodeidah province.   
Eryani said the attack on a market filled with hundreds of civilians by an “Iranian-made” drone killed one person and wounded five others. 
He told the Yemeni News Agency (SABA) that the attack was an extension of a series of crimes and violations committed by the Houthi militia against civilians in liberated areas of Hodeidah.
Eryani also called on the UN envoy and the United Nations mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement, to condemn the attack and to consider it a war crime.

Topics: Yemen Market Houthi attack

Related

Yemen’s President says Houthis reacted with violence to peace efforts
Middle-East
Yemen’s President says Houthis reacted with violence to peace efforts

Lebanese demonstrations voice backing for Palestinian cause

Lebanese demonstrations voice backing for Palestinian cause
Updated 17 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese demonstrations voice backing for Palestinian cause

Lebanese demonstrations voice backing for Palestinian cause
  • Public figures say Beirut must not let itself be used as Iran’s pawn in fight against Israel
Updated 17 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinians were held for the third day at the southern Lebanon border on Sunday as political and civil figures continued to call for Lebanon not to be involved in the developments in the region.

The Israeli soldiers across the border in the town of Abbasiya have been on high alert during the demonstrations and removed Palestinian flags that were raised on the barbed wire in the village of Adaisseh village on Saturday. The Lebanese army also remained on alert on the Lebanese side, conducting patrols along the border.

A number of Lebanese Future Movement supporters went to the border town of Marwahin to declare their solidarity with the Palestinians. MP Walid Al-Baarini said they had the support of the prime minister-designate, Saad Hariri.

A Lebanese youth was shot dead by Israeli soldiers as a group of young men stormed the barbed wire fence on Friday, carrying the flags of Palestine and Hezbollah. Rockets were fired from Lebanese territory toward Israeli settlements on Thursday night, but no party claimed responsibility for the incident.

Former MP Marwan Hamadeh said on Sunday: “It shows that Hezbollah is not in a hurry to abandon its cards, and Lebanon has become hostage to a decision that comes from Tehran.”

In his Sunday sermon, the Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi called on “the authorities in Lebanon to control the southern Lebanese border and prevent the use of Lebanese lands as a missile launch pad.”

Al-Rahi said: “Be careful not to have some people involved directly or through auxiliary parties in what is happening, as this would expose Lebanon to new wars. These uncontrolled conflicts have cost all the Lebanese people enough. The Lebanese people are not ready to destroy their country again more than it has already been destroyed. There are peaceful ways to show solidarity with the Palestinian people without getting involved on a military level. Lebanon is committed to supporting the rights of the Palestinian people.”

He said that “what is happening between Israel and the steadfast Palestinian people is a dangerous qualitative shift in the course of the struggle over land and identity.

“We call on Israel to seriously and explicitly acknowledge that there are rights for the Palestinian people and that it is impossible for it to live in peace without accepting a viable Palestinian state. There is no peace without justice, and no justice without rights.”

Hamas official Ali Baraka said in a statement on Sunday that Hamas “does not need to launch rockets from southern Lebanon.”

“We call on everyone to stand with us, but we do not ask anyone to open fronts and expose their country to danger,” he added.

Topics: Lebanese demonstrators Palestinians

Related

Special Lebanese in war of words over Palestine action
Middle-East
Lebanese in war of words over Palestine action
People and reporters watching after a pro-Palestinian rally in the Lebanese Khiam area, on Friday. A Lebanese demonstrator died and another was wounded by Israeli fire when dozens rallied to protest strikes on Gaza Strip. (AFP)
Middle-East
Lebanese protester shot dead, another wounded by Israelis at border demonstration

Iran press voices concern over presidential poll turnout

Iran press voices concern over presidential poll turnout
Updated 17 May 2021
AFP

Iran press voices concern over presidential poll turnout

Iran press voices concern over presidential poll turnout
  • Reformist media is particularly worried, arguing that a low turnout would favor the conservative camp
Updated 17 May 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian newspapers voiced concern on Sunday about the potential turnout for next month’s presidential poll, a day after candidate registration ended with several heavyweights joining the race.

The reformist press was particularly worried, arguing that a low turnout would favor the conservative camp as in legislative elections last year.

According to the election committee, close to 600 hopefuls including 40 women have registered for the June 18 vote to elect a successor to moderate President Hassan Rouhani, who is constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term.

But only a handful will be allowed to run after vetting by the Guardian Council, a conservative-dominated, unelected body in charge of overseeing elections.

According to the reformist Shargh daily, “various polls” show that “more than half” of eligible voters are expected to stay away.

The election is already widely viewed as a likely showdown between conservative Ali Larijani, a former parliament speaker, and ultraconservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi.

A record 57 percent of Iranian voters stayed away from the February 2020 legislative elections.

This was attributed to the disqualification of thousands of candidates, many of them reformists and moderates, as well as voter disappointment with the economy and Rouhani’s performance.

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was expected to rejuvenate Iran’s economy by lifting punishing sanctions.

But those hopes were dashed three years later as the US pulled out and unilaterally reimposed sanctions, leaving much of Rouhani’s second term tainted by a battered economy and unfulfilled promises.

The government-run Iran daily called for authorities to “guarantee the presence of candidates from (different) political orientations” to promote a “formidable turnout.”

It warned that Guardian Council disqualifications run a risk of fueling public “frustration” when the country needs a high “level of turnout.”

The ultraconservative daily Javan called the election “more important” than previous polls due to the economic and social crises and the ongoing talks between Iran and world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

It also called for a big turnout to show “strong support for the system.”

But the reformist publication Etemad, quoting analysts, voiced “concern” about the level voter confidence at a time of “economic suffering and political discontent.”

Topics: Iran Presidential election

Related

Iran’s judiciary chief declares candidacy for presidential election
Middle-East
Iran’s judiciary chief declares candidacy for presidential election
Iran state TV says Ahmadinejad will run in presidential race
Middle-East
Iran state TV says Ahmadinejad will run in presidential race

Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews

Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews
Updated 17 May 2021
AP

Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews

Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews
  • Shopping malls will be able to reopen. Some businesses will remain closed, including gyms and cafe
Updated 17 May 2021
AP

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Interior Ministry on Sunday lifted a full lockdown that had ordered people to stay home to fight COVID-19 infections, shifting to a less-restrictive program that still involved curfews on weeknights and weekends.

In a new directive, the ministry called the steps that apply from Monday to June 1 a “gradual normalization.”

Shopping malls will be able to reopen. Some businesses will remain closed, including gyms and cafes, but restaurants will be able to offer take away in addition to delivery. Preschools will resume in-person education but upper grades will continue remote learning.

Turks can return to their workplaces but will have to stay home from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday, with the exception of walking to a market to buy food. Civil servants will continue working remotely or in shifts in offices. Foreign tourists and workers with special permits are exempt.

Unvaccinated senior citizens over 65 will only be allowed to leave their homes between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. Intercity travel during curfews is subject to permission.

Despite the curfew, hundreds of soccer fans were out in Istanbul late Saturday to celebrate the Super League win for Besiktas.

New infections and COVID-19 deaths exploded after Turkey lifted most restrictions in March, prompting the government to introduce a full lockdown at the end of April. It was the strictest measure the government had taken since the beginning of the pandemic, following record new cases above 60,000 a day.

Health Ministry statistics showed 11,472 new cases reported Saturday and an overall confirmed death toll of 44,537. Experts say both numbers, like in many nations, are undercounts due to limited testing and missed cases.

Turkey’s president said the COVID-19 restrictions aimed to reduce new cases to below 5,000 a day so that Turkey’s vital tourism industry wouldn’t be devastated for a second straight summer.

Topics: COVID-19 Turkey curfew

Related

Turkey COVID cases below 20,000 for first time since mid-March
Middle-East
Turkey COVID cases below 20,000 for first time since mid-March
Turkey tourism video pulled after public outcry
Business & Economy
Turkey tourism video pulled after public outcry

Italy and UNESCO sign €1 million agreement to restore Beirut’s Sursock museum damaged in port blasts

Italy and UNESCO sign €1 million agreement to restore Beirut’s Sursock museum damaged in port blasts
Updated 17 May 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Italy and UNESCO sign €1 million agreement to restore Beirut’s Sursock museum damaged in port blasts

Italy and UNESCO sign €1 million agreement to restore Beirut’s Sursock museum damaged in port blasts
  • Cost of restoring the museum has been estimated at nearly €2.5 million
  • Historic villa suffered severe damage during the explosion in August
Updated 17 May 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Italy and the UN’s cultural arm have signed a €1 million ($1.21 million) funding agreement to renovate one of  Beirut’s most famous museums.

Located in a historic villa in Achrafieh, the Sursock Museum was severely damaged in the Beirut port blasts last August.

The building houses more than 1,500 works of art along with other valuable collections.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marina Sereni and the director of UNESCO’s Beirut office, Costanza Farina, in the presence of the chairman of the museum’s board of trustees, Dr. Tarek Mitri.

The Sursock Museum suffered severe damage during the Beirut Port blast. (AFP/File) 

“We firmly believe that culture and the protection of heritage are needed in times of crisis, more than ever,” Sereni said. “To this end, the Lebanese population can continue counting on the support and the partnership of the Italian Government and its people.”

The cost of restoring the museum has been estimated at nearly €2.5 million with France already giving €500,000 to replace the smashed stained-glass windows and wood-lined Arab salon.

The new funding will come through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and be used under UNESCO’s Li Beirut initiative, which aims to repair schools, heritage buildings, museums and galleries damaged in the Beirut blasts. 

“The Italian Cooperation and UNESCO’s support for the reconstruction of the museum is invaluable,” Zeina Arida, director of the Sursock Museum, said. “It will allow Beirut and its citizens to reclaim a space that has become a second home for so many people in the cultural sector and the local community at large, a space which aims to promote openness and support knowledge production.”

Farina said the funding was the largest contribution so far to the Li Beirut initiative.

“I salute Italy for its positive response to our call that will support the rehabilitation and revitalization of the museum as a heritage building as well as a promoter of cultural life,” she said.

Sursock Museum was set up in the 1912 villa donated by Lebanese collector Nicolas Sursock. It opened in 1961 and became a major hub for Lebanese artists, while hosting exhibitions from around the world.
It stayed open during much of the Lebanese Civil War and underwent a major renovation in 2008.

Located just 800 meters from the center of the port blast, the museum suffered severe structural damage.

Topics: Sursock Museum Beirut Beirut port blast Beirut explosions UNESCO

Related

Sursock Beirut’s 1st interactive museum
Offbeat
Sursock Beirut’s 1st interactive museum
Lebanon request satellite images for site of Beirut blast
Middle-East
Lebanon request satellite images for site of Beirut blast

Latest updates

Eastern Europe holidaymakers support Egypt tourism recovery
Eastern Europe holidaymakers support Egypt tourism recovery
Three killed in knife attack in Russian city of Yekaterinburg
Three killed in knife attack in Russian city of Yekaterinburg
AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike on media building
AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike on media building
Yemeni minister condemns Houthi attack on market south of Hodeidah
Yemeni minister condemns Houthi attack on market south of Hodeidah
France says to lend Sudan $1.5bn to pay off IMF debt
France says to lend Sudan $1.5bn to pay off IMF debt

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.