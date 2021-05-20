You are here

  IGN faces staff backlash over deleted Palestinian aid post

IGN faces staff backlash over deleted Palestinian aid post

IGN faces staff backlash over deleted Palestinian aid post
A young man wheels bread past destroyed buildings in Gaza. (Getty Images)
  • Employees at gaming network accuse management, owners of double standards
  • Deleted post had wanted to ‘highlight the humanitarian crisis in Palestine’
LONDON: Staff at gaming network IGN have issued an open letter to senior management, and owners Ziff Davis, calling for an explanation after a post linking readers to pro-Palestinian charities was deleted from its website.

IGN apologized for the post, published on May 14, but were criticized for “blatant disregard for the most basic standards of journalistic integrity and editorial independence” in the letter, which was signed by over 70 members of staff.

Friday’s deleted post, attributed to “IGN Staff,” had said: “We want to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Palestine because, while there has been fighting in the region for decades, recent escalations have seen a catastrophic loss of Palestinian lives.”

It added: “Palestinian civilians are currently suffering in great numbers in Jerusalem, Gaza, and (the) West Bank, due to Israeli forces.”

It then linked readers to websites for groups working in the region, including Doctors Without Borders and the UN Relief and Works Agency.

But on May 16 the post was deleted and replaced with a statement from IGN saying: “Our philanthropic instincts to help those in need was not in line with our intent of trying to show support for all people impacted by tragic events. 

“By highlighting only one population, the post mistakenly left the impression that we were politically aligned with one side. That was not our intention and we sincerely regret the error.”

IGN said it had donated $25,000 to the charity Save the Children “to aid those civilian lives impacted across the entire area.”

But staff were left unimpressed by the decision, believing it to reveal double standards at the company.

One IGN employee told The Guardian: “We’ve posted multiple, similar charity appeals in the past, and received nothing but support from the ownership — even on so-called ‘contentious’ issues like the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The employee added: “There was absolute shock among staff about not just the removal itself, but about how that removal (and the explanation for it) was handled. For such drastic action to be taken was unusual enough, but for it to be done with no oversight from those who had written the post — and multiple hours of silence from those responsible, both internally and externally — was confusing and upsetting for many members of staff.”

Topics: IGN Palestine Doctors Without Borders

Pro-Palestine protesters occupy UK drone factory

Pro-Palestine protesters occupy UK drone factory
Pro-Palestine protesters occupy UK drone factory

Pro-Palestine protesters occupy UK drone factory
  • Palestine Action: Leicester facility manufactures drones used by IDF
  • Hundreds of Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli military
LONDON: A drone factory in the British city of Leicester has been occupied by pro-Palestinian demonstrators over its links to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

UAV Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems and French aerospace company Thales, allegedly manufactures Hermes drones at the site in Leicester’s Meridian Business Park, which have been used by the IDF in its operations in Gaza.

The protesters, who call themselves Palestine Action and who scaled the roof of the complex on Wednesday, said they were seeking to stop the “production of arms and military technology.” They added that they planned “to be as disruptive as possible.”

Leicestershire Police on Wednesday said they were “continuing to negotiate” with the demonstrators, and had allowed another pro-Palestine group to engage in “peaceful” protest at the site.

A firefighters union representing members called to the scene said: “The Fire Brigades Union were made aware that the protesters were representing the Palestinian solidarity group Palestine Action. Union officials immediately reminded senior managers that as firefighters we are, and remain, a proud humanitarian service. Once the safety of those involved have been confirmed, Fire Brigades Union members withdrew from the incident.”

Since the current round of violence began, over 227 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and more than 1,600 wounded by IDF operations. Hamas and other militant groups have fired over 4,000 rockets into Israel, killing 12 people.

Topics: Palestine Action Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Leicester UAV Tactical Systems

Protests in Denmark as Syrian refugees have asylum denied

A boy waves Danish flags as he joins fellow migrants, mainly from Syria, on Padborg station. Denmark has taken in around 32,000 Syrians since the start of their country’s conflict. (Reuters/File Photo)
A boy waves Danish flags as he joins fellow migrants, mainly from Syria, on Padborg station. Denmark has taken in around 32,000 Syrians since the start of their country’s conflict. (Reuters/File Photo)
Protests in Denmark as Syrian refugees have asylum denied

A boy waves Danish flags as he joins fellow migrants, mainly from Syria, on Padborg station. Denmark has taken in around 32,000 Syrians since the start of their country’s conflict. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Amnesty: ‘Risk that Syrian families will be divided even though they have lived in Denmark for years’
  • Govt wants to reduce asylum seeker numbers to zero, cap ‘non-Western’ people living in certain areas
LONDON: A decision by the Danish government to potentially deny thousands of Syrian refugees the right to remain has been met with protests across the country.

Denmark has taken in around 32,000 Syrians since the start of their country’s conflict over a decade ago. Of those, about 5,000 were only granted temporary protected status.

In 2019, Copenhagen claimed that Damascus and several other Syrian regions were safe for refugees to return to.

The Danish government has expanded the number of areas in recent months, and recently began proceedings to return 380 people whose permanent asylum applications have been denied, with 900 having their status placed under review.

Protests broke out in 25 major towns and cities on Wednesday evening, with the largest outside Copenhagen’s town hall. 

The Danish government has also started offering other Syrian refugees £25,000 ($35,000) if they choose to leave of their own accord.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen earlier this year said she wanted to reduce asylum seeker numbers to zero.

The center-left coalition government has also announced plans to cap the number of “non-Western” people living in certain parts of the country.

But Denmark is unable to enact forced deportations of Syrians because despite claiming areas controlled by the Assad regime to be safe, Copenhagen refuses to cooperate with it on due to its poor human rights record.

This has led to Denmark setting out plans to build a special detention center on the island of Langeland specifically to house people whose asylum has been refused but who cannot be returned home.

Various groups have said the government’s latest moves leave many Syrians, denied the right to remain in Denmark, with no real choices.

Refugees who have returned to Syria have faced arrest and torture by the regime, with some disappearing altogether into its notorious prison system.

Young men, meanwhile, also face conscription if they return. Remaining in Denmark, though, could mean an indefinite stay in a detention center.

Lisa Blinkenberg, a senior policy adviser for Amnesty International in Denmark, said Syrians who lost appeals to stay in the country are being left in limbo.

“There’s a risk that Syrian families will be divided in the future, even though they have lived in Denmark for years,” she told The Times.

Topics: Syria Denmark

Italian dockworkers refuse to load arms headed for Israel

Italian dockworkers refuse to load arms headed for Israel
Italian dockworkers refuse to load arms headed for Israel

Italian dockworkers refuse to load arms headed for Israel
  • ‘We don’t want to be called accomplices in giving weapons to those who are killing unarmed civilians’
  • ‘We have no intention to facilitate the transportation of weapons that will be used to kill the Palestinian people’
ROME: In solidarity with the Palestinian people, dockworkers in the Italian port of Livorno refused to load weapons on a cargo ship after discovering that they were headed for Israel.

“We’ve decided to say enough,” Giovanni Ceraolo, coordinator of the Unione Sindacale di Base (USB), an independent trade union organization representing workers in the main commercial port of Tuscany in northern Italy, told Arab News.

“Whenever we know about loading, unloading or passage of armaments in our port, we’ll intervene. We’ll ask the competent authorities to stop the passage of those weapons, especially if they’re bound for places where they’ll certainly be used against civilians, as is happening now in Palestine,” he added. “If those weapons still come, we’ll do whatever we can to refuse loading or unloading them.”

The trade unionist said if necessary, his organization will declare a strike “so that no weapons in transit in the port of Livorno will be used to kill civilians, wherever this happens.”

He added: “It could be costly for us as we’d lose part of our salary, but no salary justifies aiding in any way those who kill civilians.”

USB member Massimo Mazza told Arab News: “We refused to load that ship because we don’t want to operate on ships carrying death. We don’t want to be called accomplices in giving weapons to those who are killing unarmed civilians, as Israel is doing now.”

He added: “We have no intention to facilitate the transportation of weapons and explosives that will be used to kill the Palestinian people, who are suffering so much and mourn hundreds of innocent civilian victims, including many children.”

The USB in Livorno has launched an awareness campaign so that workers do not load weapons on ships bound for war zones.

“Work is important, especially in the very difficult times we’ve been living through with the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis. But this can’t make us close our eyes, or even worse, become accomplices in the continuing massacres of the civilian population in Palestine,” Ceraolo said.

Topics: Italy Palestinians livorno Tuscany

India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients

India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients
India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients

India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients
  • Doctors believe that the use of steroids to treat severe COVID-19 could be causing the rash of cases
  • India on Thursday reported 276,110 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours
BENGALURU: India has ordered tighter surveillance of a rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients, officials said on Thursday, piling pressure on hospitals struggling with the world’s highest number of daily infections of the novel coronavirus.

Mucormycosis, or “black fungus” usually infects people whose immune system has been compromised, causing blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.

Doctors believe that the use of steroids to treat severe COVID-19 could be causing the rash of cases because those drugs reduce immunity and push up sugar levels.

Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said in a letter to state governments that mucormycosis had emerged as a new challenge for COVID-19 patients on steroid therapy and those with pre-existing diabetes.

“This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients,” he said in the letter reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

He gave no numbers of the Mucormycosis cases nationwide but Maharashtra, one of the states worst hit in the second wave of coronavirus infections, has reported 1,500 cases of it.

Agarwal asked state governments to declare it as a “notifiable disease” under the Epidemics Act, meaning they have to identify and track every case.

India on Thursday reported 276,110 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours, slightly higher than a day earlier but well below the 400,000 high seen at the beginning of this month in a devastating second wave.

The total caseload stands at 25.77 million, the world’s second highest after the United States. Deaths rose by 3,874 overnight, taking the total tally 287,122.

But with hospitals and crematoria overflowing and the health system overwhelmed, it is widely accepted that the official figures grossly underestimate the real impact of the epidemic, with some experts saying infections and deaths could be five to 10 times higher.

The second wave has penetrated deep into the countryside and the additional burden of mucormycosis has hit a rural health system ill-equipped to cope.

SP Kalantari, a doctor based in Sevagram, a town in Maharashtra, said that a team including ear, nose, and throat surgeons, ophthalmologists and neurologists was needed to treat mucormycosis.

“Unfortunately, this kind of team does not exist in rural areas,” Kalantari said.

Topics: India COVID-19 Coronavirus Black Fungus Medical Health

Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader ‘badly wounded’: sources

Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader ‘badly wounded’: sources
Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader ‘badly wounded’: sources

Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader ‘badly wounded’: sources
  • Shekau made international headlines when his men kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014
  • More than 40,000 people have been killed and over two million displaced from their homes by the conflict
Kano: Nigerian Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has been seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during clashes with rival Islamic State-allied jihadists in the north of the country, two intelligence sources said Thursday.

Shekau’s Boko Haram faction and fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province had been battling in northeastern Borno state, where ISWAP militants have become the dominant force in Nigeria’s more than decade-long jihadist insurgency.

Shekau, who made international headlines when his men kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014, has been reported dead several times since Boko Haram first began its insurgency in 2009.

After a series of clashes, Shekau and some of his fighters were surrounded on Wednesday by ISWAP jihadists in Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest stronghold, where they demanded he surrender, one intelligence source said.

“To avoid capture, Shekau shot himself in the chest and the bullet pierced his shoulder,” the source said, adding: “He was badly injured.”

Some of his men managed to escape with him to an unknown destination, the source added.

A second intelligence source said Shekau was critically wounded after detonating explosives in the house where he was holed up with his men.

Nigeria’s army and officials did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation of the incident.

Shekau’s critical injury or death would be a blow to his Boko Haram faction which has already been weakened by military air strikes on its bases and defections among his men.

More than 40,000 people have been killed and over two million displaced from their homes by the conflict in northeast Nigeria, and fighting has spread to parts of neighboring Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

Boko Haram and ISWAP have fought battles for control of territory in the past.

ISWAP has emerged as the stronger force, carrying out complex attacks on the military and overrunning army bases.

Shekau took over Boko Haram, formally known as the Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad, after its founder Muhammad Yusuf was killed by police in 2009.

Under Shekau’s leadership, Boko Haram turned large swathes of the northeast into a no-go territory, proclaiming a “caliphate” in the Borno town of Gwoza in 2014.

An offensive since 2015 by Nigerian troops backed by soldiers from Cameroon, Chad and Niger drove jihadists from most of the area that they had once controlled.

Angered by Shekau’s indiscriminate targeting of civilians and use of women and children suicide bombers, a rival faction broke away in 2016 to become ISWAP with the backing of the Daesh group.

Topics: Nigeria Boko Haram Islamist extremist Militant

