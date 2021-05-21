You are here

  • Home
  • Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history as Bayern welcome back fans

Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history as Bayern welcome back fans

Robert Lewandowski has equalled Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga single-season goal record. (AP file photo)
Robert Lewandowski can break Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga single-season goal record this weekend. (AP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jre9

Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history as Bayern welcome back fans

Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history as Bayern welcome back fans
  • Bayern Munich's striker can break Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga single-season goal record this weekend
Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski can break Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga single-season goal record this weekend when champions Bayern Munich play in front of their home fans for the first time since March 2020.
The Poland striker’s penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg last time out saw him equal Mueller’s record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign, set in 1971/72.
With one game left Lewandowski, the Bundesliga’s top scorer in six of the last eight years, can set a new record against Augsburg on Saturday.
“I guess he’ll score two goals at the weekend and break the record,” predicts former Bayer Leverkusen striker Ulf Kirsten, 55, a three-time Bundesliga top scorer in the 1990s.
“Nevertheless, I hope things stay as they are, because Gerd Mueller was my idol.”
With a ninth straight league title already confirmed, Bayern will lift the Bundesliga trophy after the final whistle.
There will also be a farewell for last season’s treble-winning coach Hansi Flick, hotly tipped to take charge of Germany after Euro 2020.
Likewise, defenders Jerome Boateng and David Alaba, whose contracts have not been renewed, will play their last game after more than a decade with Bayern.
Alaba is expected to join Real Madrid and leaves with a joint-record of 10 Bundesliga titles under his belt, while Boateng, 32, needs a new club.
For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Germany 14 months ago, fans will return to the Allianz Arena with just 250 allowed into the 75,000-capacity stadium.
Health workers will get 100 tickets with the rest shared between supporters and staff.
With infection rates dropping across Germany, other Bundesliga clubs can also welcome back small numbers of fans.
Union Berlin, on the verge of qualifying for the new Europa Conference League, will allow 2,000 spectators for Saturday’s home game against RB Leipzig, who are already confirmed as runners-up.
The top four places are decided with Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund and Wolfsburg assured of Champions League football next season.
However, things are tight at the other end of the table with two points separating Cologne, Werder Bremen and Arminia Bielefeld, the three clubs fighting to stay up above Schalke, who are bottom of the league and already relegated.
To stand a chance of avoiding automatic relegation, second-from-bottom Cologne must beat Schalke.
Bremen, who sacked head coach Florian Kohfeldt last Sunday, are 16th, which carries a relegation play-off next week against the club who finish third in the second division.
Bremen played the two-legged play-off for last year, squeezing past second-tier side Heidenheim on away goals.
Bielefeld are 15th, but they must win at Stuttgart to be sure of not getting dragged into the bottom three. The towering Norway striker can bag his 40th goal in all competitions this season for Dortmund at home to Bayer Leverkusen.
The hosts are on a roll, winning their previous six league games to qualify for the Champions League as well as thumping Leipzig 4-1 in the German Cup final.
Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who has bagged four goals and two assists in three games, will be looking to press his claim for a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

430: Appearances David Alaba has made for Bayern Munich over the last 11 years, having come through the club’s academy.
28: Number of Bundesliga games Lewandowski has needed to score 40 goals this season, while Gerd Mueller achieved the same tally over 34 matches.
7: Trophies Flick has won during 18 months at Bayern Munich, losing just eight of his 85 matches in charge, with 69 wins.

Topics: football Bundesliga Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Gerd Mueller

Related

Gerd Mueller would be happy if Lewandowski equals goal record, says wife
Sport
Gerd Mueller would be happy if Lewandowski equals goal record, says wife

McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead

McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead
Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead

McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead
  • A field of 156 seeks a $1.98 million (€1.6 million) top prize on the longest layout in major golf history at 7,876 yards
Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

KIAWAH ISLAND, US: Rory McIlroy battled back after an opening bogey while Cameron Tringale and Louis Oosthuizen seized the early lead as the 103rd PGA Championship began at windswept Kiawah Island.

Four-time major winner McIlroy, the 2012 PGA winner at Kiawah, bounced his drive off the 10th tee into water way right to open with a bogey, but birdied the par-5 11th and par-4 12th to stand on 1-under.

American Tringale, out in the opening group at the Ocean course, birdied the par-5 second and added back-to-back birdies at the par-4 sixth and par-5 seventh to make the turn at 3-under 33.

World No. 66 Tringale, whose lone victory in 301 US PGA events was in a 2014 pairs event with Australian Jason Day, sank a birdie putt from just inside eight feet at the second, then holed a 20-foot birdie putt at six and chipped to four feet to set up a birdie at the seventh before a birdie lip-out at the ninth.

South Africa’s Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, matched him atop the leaderboard with an eagle at the 11th and birdie at 13.

Sharing third on 2-under were Australian Matt Jones, England’s Paul Casey and Americans Adam Long, Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler and two-time major winner Zach Johnson.

BACKGROUND

A field of 156 seeks a $1.98 million (€1.6 million) top prize on the longest layout in major golf history at 7,876 yards.

Masters champion Hideki Matusyama of Japan, reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and defending PGA champion Collin Morikawa all opened with pars at 10 and birdies at 11.

DeChambeau hooked his first tee shot left into spectators and his second tee shot onto a dirt path, but recovered after both miscues.

A field of 156 seeks a $1.98 million (€1.6 million) top prize on the longest layout in major golf history at 7,876 yards.

Second-ranked Justin Thomas, who could overtake Dustin Johnson for world number one with a victory, opened with three pars.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka opened with a double bogey after needing two tries to escape the sand.

McIlroy’s opening driver shot off the 10th tee soared right and bounced into a water hazard. He estimated a drop position and blasted his third over the green into sand, then got up and down for bogey.

Seventh-ranked McIlroy, who won the 2012 PGA at Kiawah Island by a record eight strokes, comes into the tournament off a victory two weeks ago at Quail Hollow that snapped an 18-month win drought.

The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland has not won a major since the 2014 PGA but he could match Tiger Woods as the only players to win a PGA twice at the same venue. Woods won at Medinah in 1999 and 2006.

Johnson, who says he feels 100 per cent after withdrawing from last week’s US PGA event with left knee issues, tees off on the opening hole at 2:09 p.m. (1809 GMT) alongside 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry of Ireland and Spain’s Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion.

Johnson, the 2016 US Open and 2020 Masters champion, yearns for one of the golf prizes that has eluded him and would love to claim it in his home state of South Carolina.

“I’ve got a lot of support,” Johnson said. “Definitely it would mean a lot.”

Jordan Spieth, who can complete a career Grand Slam with a victory this week, snapped a four-year win drought last month with a victory at the US PGA Texas Open.

He begins off the first tee at 1:58 p.m. alongside fellow Americans Will Zalatoris, a runner-up at last month’s Masters, and Webb Simpson, the 2012 US Open champion.

Topics: golf Kiawah Island Rory McIlroy 103rd PGA Championship Cameron Tringale Louis Oosthuizen

Related

Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells
Sport
Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells
Triumphant reunion for Al-Hilal’s players and supporters as 17th league title edges closer
Sport
Triumphant reunion for Al-Hilal’s players and supporters as 17th league title edges closer

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
  • The accused, which include Maradona's neurosurgeon, psychiatrist and psychologist face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty
  • Report concluded that footballing icon received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Seven people under investigation over the November death of Argentine footballing legend Diego Maradona face charges of premeditated murder, AFP has learned from a judicial source.
The accused — which include Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz — face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty.
The indictment is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona’s death from a heart attack last year, a source from the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office, which is leading the investigation, said Wednesday.
That report concluded that the footballing icon received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before his death, which came just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.
“After so many injustices, the case has come full circle,” the source told AFP.
The accused are prohibited from leaving the country and must appear ahead of an inquiry between May 31 and June 14.
The legal proceedings were prompted by a complaint filed by two of Maradona’s five daughters against Luque, who they blamed for their father’s deteriorating condition after the brain surgery.
Prosecutors believe Maradona’s death was not the result of malpractice or negligent actions of his doctors, but that they knew the former soccer star would die and did nothing to prevent it.
The prosecutors obtained a series of messages and audio that show that the medical team were aware that Maradona was using alcohol, psychiatric medication and marijuana in the last months of his life.
Among the conclusions of the report, the medical board said that “the signs of life risk” shown by the former Naples and Barcelona star were ignored, and that his care in his final weeks was “plagued by deficiencies and irregularities.”
The recriminations and accusations over Maradona’s death are taking place alongside another case, over his disputed inheritance, involving his five children, his brothers and Matias Morla, his former lawyer.
Maradona is an idol to millions of Argentines after he inspired the South American country to only their second World Cup triumph in 1986.

Topics: Diego Maradona Argentina football murder

Related

‘What Killed Maradona?’ A life of glory that came with pain
Lifestyle
‘What Killed Maradona?’ A life of glory that came with pain
Maradona’s doctor investigated for involuntary manslaughter
Sport
Maradona’s doctor investigated for involuntary manslaughter

Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells

Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells
Updated 20 May 2021
AP

Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells

Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells
  • Atlético Madrid could clinch its first Spanish league title in seven years with a win at Valladolid
  • Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman could participate in Barcelona’s last game when they visit the already relegated Eibar
Updated 20 May 2021
AP

BARCELONA: Two of Spain’s most modest stadiums are set to offer scenes of joy and sorrow on Saturday.
Atlético Madrid can ensure it clinches its first Spanish league title in seven years with a win at Valladolid, while Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman could participate in their last game for Barcelona when they visit the already relegated Eibar.
Atlético enters the final round of the competition with a two-point lead over defending champion Real Madrid.
If Diego Simeone’s side fails to win at Valladolid, Madrid can retain its title by beating Villarreal. Madrid holds the tiebreaker advantage with Atlético in case they finish level on points.
In a provincial city 190 kilometers (118 miles) north of Madrid, Valladolid needs a victory at its José Zorrilla Stadium to have a chance of avoiding relegation.
Elche and Huesca are also fighting with Valladolid to not go down, with two of the three clubs destined for the drop.
For Valladolid defender Kiki Olivas, his team’s desperation could be what it needs to pull off the upset.
“We still have a chance and that is why we must fight until the end,” Olivas said. “We have to forget everything else and face the match with the belief that we can pull it off regardless of the difficulty. Atlético Madrid has something important to play for, but this is our stadium and we have more at stake than they do.”
Olivas will be tasked with helping defend Luis Suárez, whose late goal last weekend secured a 2-1 comeback win over Osasuna that kept Atlético at the top of the standings and in control of its fate.
Atlético will face the finale without its most-used center back, Stefan Savic, who will serve a one-game suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. José Giménez, who has been hit by injuries and a bout with COVID-19 this season, will likely take his place.
Besides needing Valladolid to at least draw with Atlético, Madrid must beat a Villarreal side that has played well all season but may be looking ahead to an even more important game.
Villarreal will face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday in Gdansk, Poland, aiming to win the first major title in club history. If it beats the English powerhouse, it will also qualify for the Champions League.
In the Spanish league, Villarreal is currently in seventh place, a spot that earns a berth for next season’s new Europa Conference League.
But a win over Madrid could allow it to move up into the Europa League spots. Real Sociedad and Real Betis are hoping to lock up those berths with finishes in fifth- and sixth-place with respective wins at Osasuna and Celta Vigo.
“Our most important game is always the next one up,” Villarreal coach Unai Emery said. “The Spanish league has always been our focus and qualifying for European competition for the coming season our main goal.”
Barcelona bowed out of the title fight last round. Its match at Eibar’s Ipurúa Stadium will likely be a sad final appearance for its coach and maybe even its greatest player of all time.
The days of Koeman appear to be numbered after his team’s poor finish and with president Joan Laporta pledging that he will overhaul the team this offseason.
It could also be the last time that Messi plays for Barcelona. The 33-year-old Argentina forward has given no indication what his plans are when his contract expires on June 30. The match will be number 779 for Messi in a Barcelona shirt.
Barcelona’s only interest in the outcome is maintaining third place, which Sevilla could snatch from the Catalan club with a victory over Alavés.
So, a two-decade-long partnership that has taken Messi and Barcelona to the heights of world soccer could finish at a tiny stadium in northern Spain, with practically nothing to play for, and nobody to cheer.

Topics: La Liga Atltico Madrid Barcelona Lionel Messi

Related

Suarez double fires Atletico clear at La Liga summit
Sport
Suarez double fires Atletico clear at La Liga summit
Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves
Sport
Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves

Triumphant reunion for Al-Hilal’s players and supporters as 17th league title edges closer

Triumphant reunion for Al-Hilal’s players and supporters as 17th league title edges closer
Updated 21 May 2021
John Duerden

Triumphant reunion for Al-Hilal’s players and supporters as 17th league title edges closer

Triumphant reunion for Al-Hilal’s players and supporters as 17th league title edges closer
  • Reigning champions are now one win away from retaining the SPL championship after 5-1 win against Al-Ahli
Updated 21 May 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: The ecstatic supporters at King Saud University Stadium waved the blue flags in triumph.

After an absence of more than year brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, they had returned just in time to see their heroes take a giant step towards a record extending 17th Saudi Pro League title.

But Al-Hilal will have to wait for a few more days to get their hands on the trophy despite blowing Al-Ahli away with a 5-1 win on Wednesday after Al-Shabab had earlier beaten Al-Ain by the same score line to stay in the race.

It means, with two games in the season remaining, Al-Hilal are still four points clear at the summit and can clinch a second successive title with a win against Al-Taawoun on Sunday regardless of the result of Al-Shabab’s trip to Al-Faisaly on the same evening.

Al-Hilal were simply too good for Al-Ahli and when Salem Al-Dawsari opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a spectacular flick and volley, the result rarely looked in doubt. 

Despite that fabulous strike, the real stars of the evening were the supporters after the Saudi Ministry of Sports ruled that stadiums could be filled to 40 percent capacity.

Thousands of fans, watching from the stands for the first time since March 2020, were able to enjoy the show and some more passionate than usual goal celebrations as players showed their delight at having supporters back. 

“To have fans here gave us a lift,” said Al-Hilal coach Jose Morais.

“They made a great atmosphere and they really helped us in this game.”

Defensive mistakes also helped. Just after the half-hour, a suicidal pass from Motaz Hawsawi released Bafetimbi Gomis and while the league’s top goal scorer hit the bar with his first attempt, he kept his cool to head into the corner to extend the lead. 

Hawsawi’s evening got worse after 39 minutes with a red card and when Gomis subsequently scored from the spot for goal number 21 of the season, the contest was over as Al-Ahli slipped to an eighth defeat in their last nine games.

Saleh Al-Shehri grabbed both second goals to put the Riyadh giants within touching distance of the trophy.

As Morais noted, the victory could have been more emphatic.

“We could have scored more goals as we created many chances,” the Portuguese boss said.

“But I am happy and proud of that performance but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Al-Shabab have even more to do, and must hope that the champions stumble in the remaining two games.

At least the challengers returned to winning ways after losing four of the last five, even if victory came against the already relegated Al-Ain.

All goals came from foreign players. Brazilian winger Seba started the ball rolling after 36 minutes and Odion Ighalo added a second soon after.

There was still time in the first half for Al-Ain to pull one back but midway through the second half, Ever Banega made it 3-1 from the spot and then Cristian Guanca and Igor Lichnovsky compounded Al-Ain’s misery.

“We controlled the game today and created lots of opportunities,” Shabab’s coach Carlos Inarejos said on Saudi television after the game.

“We deserved to win after being unlucky in the two previous games. I am delighted with the players and now we have to think about the game with Al-Faisaly”

Like his Portuguese counterpart, the Spaniard was delighted to see fans back in the stadium.

“They really gave us good support and I am happy we could give them that result and performance.”

The battle at the bottom of the table is heating up too.

Al-Batin came back from 2-1 down against Al-Ettifaq to pick up their first win since February thanks to two late goals. 

It is a huge step towards safety and takes them three points clear of the drop zone.

Al-Wehda and Damac, three and four points behind respectively, may have a game in hand but that comes tonight as they play each other in what is sure to be a tense encounter.

On Sunday however, attention will turn to the top of the table clashes and Al-Hilal’s Italian star Sebastian Giovinco vowed that the leaders will not take their foot off the pedal.

“We are close to getting the league title but we have not got it yet,” the midfielder said.

“We must focus on the remaining two games and ensure that we win them both. It has not been an easy season for us, or for other teams, but it is great to have fans back. It is a completely different feeling when they are here.”

Just one more win means that the players and fans will have more reason to celebrate together.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia sport Saudi Pro League

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Saudi football fans set for stadium return at SPL clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli
Sport
Saudi football fans set for stadium return at SPL clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli

Erdogan slams move to switch Champions League final from Istanbul as ‘political’

Erdogan slams move to switch Champions League final from Istanbul as ‘political’
Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

Erdogan slams move to switch Champions League final from Istanbul as ‘political’

Erdogan slams move to switch Champions League final from Istanbul as ‘political’
  • "In my opinion, they made a political decision," Erdogan said in a televised speech
  • UEFA announced the final between Manchester City and Chelsea would be played in Porto
Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed the UEFA decision to move the Champions League final from Istanbul to Porto as “political.”
“In my opinion, they made a political decision,” Erdogan said in a televised speech.
“I call it political because we were notified two years ago of the decision that the Champions League would be played in Turkey,” he added.
UEFA announced this month that the final between Manchester City and Chelsea would be played in Porto instead of Istanbul in the hope of allowing English fans to attend.
The announcement came after the UK government placed Turkey on a coronavirus travel red list.
Erdogan said on Wednesday the change of the venue came after “two teams from the British league won the right to play the final.”

Topics: UEFA champions league President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Istanbul Porto

Related

The match has been switched to the Estadio do Dragao, home of FC Porto, to allow English spectators to attend as travel between the UK and Turkey is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters/File Photo)
Sport
UEFA Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto due to UK-Turkey travel restrictions
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour (L) is to pay the travel costs of the newly crowned English champions’ fans attending the Champions League final in Portugal. (AFP/File Photos)
Sport
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour to cover fan travel costs to Champions League final

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia was top MENA destination for foreign investment last year
Saudi Arabia was top MENA destination for foreign investment last year
‘Ark Re-imagined’ — reviving the cultural heritage and lost knowledge of the Marsh Arabs
‘Ark Re-imagined’ — reviving the cultural heritage and lost knowledge of the Marsh Arabs
Washington imposes sanctions on two Houthi commanders
Washington imposes sanctions on two Houthi commanders
Barclays says oil demand ‘healing’ even as COVID rages across Asia
Barclays says oil demand ‘healing’ even as COVID rages across Asia
Lebanon president says PM-designate incapable of forming cabinet
Lebanon president says PM-designate incapable of forming cabinet

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.