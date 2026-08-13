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War in Iran

US forces redirect 59 commercial vessels in Iran blockade: CENTCOM

US forces redirect 59 commercial vessels in Iran blockade: CENTCOM
Above, vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman on Aug. 10, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 13 August 2026 07:10
Reuters
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US forces redirect 59 commercial vessels in Iran blockade: CENTCOM

US forces redirect 59 commercial vessels in Iran blockade: CENTCOM
Updated 13 August 2026 07:10
Reuters
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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that it had redirected 59 commercial vessels as part of its “blockade against Iran.”

The CENTCOM announced the updated figures in a post on X, saying that “An F/A-18 fighter jet launches from the flight deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) while the ship sails in regional waters and supports enforcement of America’s steel wall blockade against Iran.”

“As of Aug. 12, US forces have redirected 59 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance with the blockade,” the post said.

After negotiations with Iran failed to yield any agreement earlier in the year, the United States began to take drastic measures against Iran by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying around a quarter of global seaborne oil trade and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas and fertilizers.

Topics: War in Iran US US CENTCOM

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