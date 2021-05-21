You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai property mania is back as Nakheel sells 800m dirhams of villas in 4 hours

Dubai property mania is back as Nakheel sells 800m dirhams of villas in 4 hours

Dubai property mania is back as Nakheel sells 800m dirhams of villas in 4 hours
Marooj Al Furjan villas start at 2.9 million dirhams. (supplied/Nakheel)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mawfc

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai property mania is back as Nakheel sells 800m dirhams of villas in 4 hours

Dubai property mania is back as Nakheel sells 800m dirhams of villas in 4 hours
  • Nakheel released 217 four- and five-bedroom villas on May 20
  • Entire development will consist of 418 villas
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Worries about the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be the last thing on property investors’ minds on Thursday as they snapped up 800 million dirhams ($218 million) of villas at Nakheel’s Murooj Al Furjan community in just 4 hours.

The Dubai-based property developer released 217 four- and five-bedroom villas for sale on an off-plan basis with construction expected to start this year and complete in 2024, Nakheel said. The cheapest villas were 2.9 million dirhams each.

The development will eventually comprise 418 villas spread over 5 million square feet. The villas are no more than 4,042 square feet.

Dubai luxury real estate sales jumped 25 percent in Q1 even as prices declined, Luxhabitat Sotheby’s said today, citing Dubai Land Department data.

Topics: #dubai #property

Related

Update Nakheel cuts salaries as pandemic hits Dubai retail and real estate
Business & Economy
Nakheel cuts salaries as pandemic hits Dubai retail and real estate
Dubai luxury real estate sales jump 25 percent in Q1 as prices decline
Business & Economy
Dubai luxury real estate sales jump 25 percent in Q1 as prices decline

Abu Dhabi announces activities open to foreign ownership

Abu Dhabi announces activities open to foreign ownership
Updated 52 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi announces activities open to foreign ownership

Abu Dhabi announces activities open to foreign ownership
  • 1,105 commercial and industrial activities are listed
  • Existing companies can change status
Updated 52 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has announced a list of 1,105 registered commercial and industrial activities that are open to ownership by natural and legal non-citizens, WAM reported.

This enables them to fully or partially own commercial companies to practice these activities in Abu Dhabi.

The list includes a broad range of activities from manufacturing to equipment rental and photography to running a zoo.

“This announcement reflects the keenness of the Abu Dhabi Government to attract further foreign direct investments and to promote an open and resilient competitive business environment,” said ADDED Chairman Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa. “The decision is one of many decisions and initiatives to provide incentives for the private sector in Abu Dhabi and to enhance the status of Abu Dhabi on the global investment map.”

The list of activities available for foreign ownership was decided by the Council of Ministers according to what would have the biggest strategic impact.

Existing companies have the right to adjust their status, provided they comply with the regulations on activities or other applicable restrictions, in accordance with ADDED-adopted procedures.

Topics: #abudhabi #economy #foreignownership #uae

Related

Update Full foreign ownership of UAE companies to spur regional HQ race
Business & Economy
Full foreign ownership of UAE companies to spur regional HQ race
Qatar may allow 100% foreign ownership of listed companies
Business & Economy
Qatar may allow 100% foreign ownership of listed companies

Chevron says to restart Tamar gas field on Israeli orders

Chevron says to restart Tamar gas field on Israeli orders
Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

Chevron says to restart Tamar gas field on Israeli orders

Chevron says to restart Tamar gas field on Israeli orders
  • Field to reach full output within 36 hours of start-up
  • Tamar platform shut down after Israel-Gaza unrest
Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Israel’s energy ministry has instructed Chevron to restart operations at the offshore Tamar natural gas platform, nine days after it was shut due to unrest in the region, the company said.
Production at the Tamar platform, located some 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) off the city of Ashdod along Israel’s southern Mediterranean coast, was expected to reach full capacity within 36 hours of its restart, Chevron said in a statement on Friday.
Chevron operates and holds a 25 percent stake in the Tamar gas field, which was shut on May 12 on the instructions of the government after violence erupted in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
It produced a total of 8.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in 2020, of which 7.7 bcm went to Israel, 0.3 bcm to neighboring Egypt and 0.2 bcm to Jordan, data from Israeli energy firm Delek, which also holds a stake, shows.

Topics: #israel #gaza #tamar #energy

Related

EU welcomes Gaza cease-fire, urges ‘political solution’
Middle-East
EU welcomes Gaza cease-fire, urges ‘political solution’

As Iran eyes end of oil export sanctions, will former Asia clients buy?

As Iran eyes end of oil export sanctions, will former Asia clients buy?
Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

As Iran eyes end of oil export sanctions, will former Asia clients buy?

As Iran eyes end of oil export sanctions, will former Asia clients buy?
  • Japan, South Korea halted Iranian oil imports since 2019
  • Mideast, U.S., Mexico crude have since replaced Iranian oil
Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: As Iran gears up to resume oil exports once the United States lifts trade sanctions, former key clients in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan say they’ll wait for the US green light before investigating terms under which they might buy Iran’s oil again.
Iran’s president said on Thursday that the United States was ready to lift sanctions, and Indian refiners plus at least one European refiner are already reassessing purchases to make room for Iran’s oil in second-half 2021.
That’s left traders keen to work out which way Japanese and South Korean refiners will jump — the countries had been the world’s third and fourth largest buyers of Iranian crude and condensate, importing about 450,000 barrels per day on average between 2016 and 2018.
During Iran’s two-year absence from supplier lists because of sanctions, Japanese and Korean refiners have replaced Iranian supplies with crude and condensate from other Middle Eastern producers, Australia, the United States and Mexico.
Pending the lifting of sanctions, Japanese refiners said they are also awaiting guidance from the country’s government.
“Once Iranian oil becomes available to import, we will consider if it is economically viable as we do with oil from any other countries, and we will likely resume import if Iranian oil is considered to be economically viable,” a spokesman from Fuji Oil said.
Peers in South Korea are taking a similar line.
“It would be good if Iranian oil can be imported ... but it won’t have much impact on us even if it can’t be imported,” one South Korean buyer said. “(Once the sanctions are lifted) we could possibly resume imports of Iranian oil if it’s money-making.”
In Taiwan, a Formosa Petrochemical spokesman said Iranian oil prices would have to be competitive against Saudi grades to be attractive, he added.
Even if sanctions are lifted, buyers will need to make sure banks are able to transfer money, that shipping companies would be able to send tankers to Iran, and that insurers would be able to provide cover, said a procurement official at a Japanese refinery who declined to be named.
“I think it will still take a long time as we need to overcome these hurdles,” he said.

Topics: #iran #oil #sanctions

Related

Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz
Business & Economy
Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz
Update EU top negotiator says confident deal will be reached in Iran nuclear talks
Middle-East
EU top negotiator says confident deal will be reached in Iran nuclear talks

Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz

Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz

Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz
  • Iran said it will begin shipping oil from Jask terminal next month
  • Iran currently under sanctions that stop it from selling oil to most countries
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Iran said it will soon export oil from a new port that allows it to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, as nuclear talks between Tehran and other world powers show signs of progress, Bloomberg reported.

State-controlled National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC) will start shipping crude from the Jask terminal on the Gulf of Oman coast next month, according to a statement.

NIOC is already pumping oil into a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) pipeline connecting Jask with the southwestern energy hub of Goreh, Managing Director Masoud Karbasian said.

The pipeline will be officially opened by President Hassan Rouhani in the near future, Karbasian said, without giving a timeframe or stating how much oil will initially be exported.

Iran is under strict US sanctions that effectively bar it from selling oil. Most of its energy exports currently have to be sent through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel and a shipping flashpoint in recent years.

World powers are trying to broker an agreement between Iran and the US to revive a 2015 nuclear accord, which restricted Tehran’s atomic activities in return for sanctions relief.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator in Vienna, where talks are being held, said on Wednesday there had been “good progress.”

Topics: #oil #iran #geopolitics

Related

Update EU top negotiator says confident deal will be reached in Iran nuclear talks
Middle-East
EU top negotiator says confident deal will be reached in Iran nuclear talks
Special US seizes Iran oil shipments destined for Venezuela
Middle-East
US seizes Iran oil shipments destined for Venezuela

Saudi Arabia was top MENA destination for foreign investment last year

Saudi Arabia was top MENA destination for foreign investment last year
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia was top MENA destination for foreign investment last year

Saudi Arabia was top MENA destination for foreign investment last year
  • Saudi Arabia attracted $10.4 billion of FDI in 2020
  • Number of FDI projects in Saudi Arabia fell 49 percent in 2020 to 73
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia attracted 18 percent of all foreign investment into the Middle East and North Africa last year, the most of any country in the region.

The number of projects fell by 49 percent in 2020 to 73 for a value of $10.4 billion, Al Arabiya reported, citing data from Financial Times’ FDI Intelligence.

New foreign projects established in the MENA region fell to 1,031 in 2020, compared with 1,795 in 2019 as the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of much of the global economy.

The UAE topped regional countries in the number of new foreign projects with 327 projects and ranked second in terms of the value of investments, attracting $9 billion.

Egypt witnessed the largest decline in new foreign direct investment in the region as investments slumped to $1.3 billion from $12.2 billion in 2019. The number of new foreign projects in Egypt dropped by 70 percent last year, while the jobs generated from them decreased by 76 percent.

The UAE topped MENA countries in making foreign investments as it pumped $5.9 billion into 148 projects. Saudi Arabia ranked second, plowing $3 billion into 42 projects.

Latest updates

Kane hints at Man City move, praising ‘striker’s dream’ De Bruyne
Kane hints at Man City move, praising ‘striker’s dream’ De Bruyne
Dubai property mania is back as Nakheel sells 800m dirhams of villas in 4 hours
Dubai property mania is back as Nakheel sells 800m dirhams of villas in 4 hours
Saudi FM discusses developments on Palestine with UN Secretary-General
Saudi FM discusses developments on Palestine with UN Secretary-General
China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza
China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza
Six killed by blast at pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan
Six killed by blast at pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.