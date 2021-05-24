You are here

Art auction for Saudi Arabia’s first robot citizen
Sophia produced her art in collaboration with 31-year-old Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto, known for colorful portraits. (AP)
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Art auction for Saudi Arabia’s first robot citizen
  • A digital artwork by the Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics humanoid is to be auctioned in the first sale of such pieces created jointly with AI
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Art from Sophia the robot, who was granted Saudi citizenship in 2017, is to be auctioned.
A digital artwork by the Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics humanoid, in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), is to be auctioned in the first sale of such pieces created jointly with artificial intelligence (AI), Reuters reported.
NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70 million.
“I hope the people like my work, and the humans and I can collaborate in new and exciting ways going forward,” Sophia said in her studio, speaking in a flat voice.

She wore a silver-colored dress and held a pen.
Sophia starred at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh in 2017, had an amusing exchange with the host and gave a presentation that demonstrated her capacity for human expression.
She made global headlines when she was granted Saudi citizenship, making the Kingdom the first country in the world to offer its citizenship to a robot.
Sophia produced her art in collaboration with 31-year-old Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto, known for colorful portraits, some of which depict famous people, such as Tesla’s chief executive, Elon Musk.
Sophia’s art could be “a very, very important historical piece,” Pablo Fraile, an art collector based in Miami told Reuters.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispute
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispute
  • Tensions flared between Turkey and EU members Greece and Cyprus over energy resources and jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean in August
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey may drill more boreholes in its search for gas in the eastern Mediterranean, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday, an area where its search and drilling operations led to a standoff with Greece and Cyprus last year.
Turkey has already opened eight boreholes in the region, Donmez said, adding that while there were signs of natural gas, there had been no economically significant discovery.
“Our experts are checking data after each drill with the seismic data obtained previously. We could have several more drills close to the ones (boreholes) where we see signs of gas,” he told broadcaster A Haber.
“Time will tell, but we are hopeful. We evaluate that there is a potential,” he said.
Tensions flared between Turkey and EU members Greece and Cyprus over energy resources and jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean in August, when both Turkish and Greek navy frigates escorted exploration vessels.
EU leaders in March made good on a 2016 promise to deepen trade ties with Turkey, but also warned Ankara to expect sanctions if it restarts energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.
Delivery from a natural gas reserve in the Black Sea, Turkey’s largest historical discovery, is expected to begin in 2023.
If the gas can be commercially extracted, the discovery could transform Turkey’s dependence on Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan for energy imports.

Topics: Turkey

Renault-Nissan and Hyundai face shutdowns in India over workers’ COVID fears
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

Renault-Nissan and Hyundai face shutdowns in India over workers’ COVID fears
  • Workers at Renault-Nissan's car plant to strike on Wednesday because COVID-related safety demands have not been met
  • Hyundai agreed to send its workers on five days of leave starting Tuesday
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

CHENNAI: Automakers Renault, its alliance partner Nissan Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor Co. face temporary factory closures in India due to growing unrest among workers concerned about rising COVID-19 cases.
Workers at Renault-Nissan’s car plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu will go on strike on Wednesday because their COVID-related safety demands have not been met, a union representing the workers told the company in a letter on Monday.
Hyundai, meanwhile, has agreed to send its workers on five days of leave starting on Tuesday during which time its plant, also in Tamil Nadu, will remain shut, said E Muthukumar, president of the Hyundai Motor India Employees Union.
The unrest highlights the challenges companies face in India amid a huge wave of COVID-19 infections and a shortage of vaccines which is making employees more fearful.
Tamil Nadu is one of the worst hit states with more than 30,000 cases a day last week. The state, an auto hub known as India’s Detroit, has imposed a lockdown until May 31 but allowed some factories, including auto plants, to continue operating.
The five-day production halt at Hyundai’s plant comes after several workers briefly staged a sit-in protest on Monday before resuming work for the day, two union sources said.
“The management agreed to close the plant after workers expressed concerns over safety after two employees succumbed to COVID,” Muthukumar told Reuters.
Hyundai Motor India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The strike threat at the Renault-Nissan plant came ahead of a court hearing on Monday over allegations from workers that social distancing norms were being flouted and factory health policies did not sufficiently address the risk to lives.
“Due to unsafe working conditions and as the union demands have not been met ... members of this union will not report to work from the first shift on Wednesday,” the union said in a letter dated May 24, reviewed by Reuters.
It said workers would not return until they felt safe. The union represents about 3,500 workers at the plant.
Nissan, which owns a majority stake in the plant, declined to comment.
Renault-Nissan told an Indian court last week it rejected claims that COVID-19 safety protocols were being ignored at the factory, adding it needed to continue production to meet orders.

Topics: Nissan Renault covid19 India Chennai

Egypt to disburse wage increases worth $1.6bn in July
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Egypt to disburse wage increases worth $1.6bn in July
  • EGP25 billion has been allocated in this year's fiscal budget
  • EGP1.5 billion will be paid to workers transferred to the New Administrative Capital
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Wage increases for Egyptian civil servants working in administrative and service roles will be paid in July, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said.

The initiative, for which 25 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.6 billion) have been allocated in the current fiscal year’s budget, are aimed at helping to improve citizens’ living standards, he said in an official statement today.

A separate 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds has been allocated for workers transferred to the New Administrative Capital worth, he said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ordered on March 15 that the minimum wage for state employees should be raised to EGP2,400 ($153) a month from EGP2,000 and state pension should rise by 13 percent.

At the time, the wage increases were predicted to cost EGP37 billion and the pension increase to amount to EGP31 billion.

Topics: #egypt #wages

Qatar First Bank snaps up another US HQ building
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Qatar First Bank snaps up another US HQ building
  • The bank said it acquired the first phase of the CoverMyMeds campus headquarters in Columbus
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Qatar First Bank (QFB) has acquired an office building in Ohio, its seventh US real estate purchase.

The bank said it acquired the first phase of the CoverMyMeds campus headquarters in Columbus. The purchase price was not disclosed.
The 218,000 square foot office building was completed this year and is fully leased to CoverMyMeds — a unit of McKesson Corporation. The medical company has a 10-year lease on the building.
“The acquisition of this trophy asset is a landmark deal for QFB and an architectural landmark as well for the city of Columbus,” said Alexandre Bernassau, QFB’s head of investment. “Like QFB’s other buildings, all of which serve as headquarters for their tenants, the McKesson Phase 1 corporate campus is a fantastic addition to the shariah-compliant real estate investment portfolio delivering stable cash flows and providing investors (and the Bank) with recurring dividends and an ideal balance between risks and rewards.”
It is the latest in a flurry of deals which has seen QFB also acquire the 90 North Campus (T-Mobile) building in Washington, the BSN Sports HQ building in Texas, The Grand 2 in Arizona, and Waterway Plaza I in Texas.
The QFB-acquired building will serve as the first phase of the corporate campus for CoverMyMeds, with the second phase planned to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Topics: Qatar banking

Ukraine carrier to launch direct flights from Kiev to UAE’s RAK
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Ukraine carrier to launch direct flights from Kiev to UAE’s RAK
  • Starting June 25, the airline will operate two flights per week via the northernmost emirate’s Ras al Khaimah International Airport
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will launch direct flights from Kiev to the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah next month.
Starting June 25, the airline will operate two flights per week to the UAE’s northernmost emirate.
The partnership opens RAK to a key international market as travel restrictions continue to ease, the emirate’s Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said in a statement.
“Ukraine has emerged as a growing market for Ras Al Khaimah, with our partnership with Ukraine International Airlines demonstrating our resolve to restart tourism by re-energizing our aviation collaborations,” RAKTDA chief Raki Phillips said.
It is part of the emirate’s massive international tourism push which includes a $136 million investment plan involving a number of new attractions.
“By opening up a new travel option to the emirate, residents of Kiev and soon-to-be neighboring cities can enjoy a one-of-a-kind getaway and the chance to relax, explore and experience bucket list attractions,” UIA CEO Evhen Dykhne said.
He said that the airline has received strong interest in the route which may increase in frequency over the summer.

 

Topics: Ukraine Travel tourism RAK Ras Al Khaimah

