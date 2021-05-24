US Secretary of State Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Gaza truce

You are here

Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he departs, Monday, May 24, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Blinken is en route to the Middle East. (AP)
AP

  • Blinken is to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on and strengthen last week’s Gaza cease-fire
  • It will be the Biden administration’s highest-level in-person meetings on this month’s crisis
AP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to the Middle East on Monday to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on and strengthen last week’s Gaza cease-fire, start an immediate flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and lay the groundwork for an eventual resumption in long-stalled peace talks.
President Joe Biden announced that he was dispatching Blinken to the region for what will be his administration’s highest-level, in-person talks on the crisis that erupted earlier this month. The State Department said Blinken will visit Israel, the West Bank, Jordan and Egypt on a trip that comes as the administration has faced broad criticism for its initial response to the deadly violence.
In a statement, Biden said Blinken will work with regional partners to ensure “the coordinated international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza.”
Blinken’s discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II will focus on shoring up the cease-fire, sending urgent aid to Gaza, ending intra-communal violence in Israeli cities and laying the preliminary groundwork for a return to peace talks, according to a senior State Department official.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the trip by name and spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said Blinken would be looking at how the US can support Israel and the Palestinians in rebuilding, address the underlying causes that led to this crisis and advance equal measures of freedom, security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians “in tangible ways.”
The official would not offer specifics as to what those “tangible ways” are, but already donor nations are being asked to look at potential new contributions to reconstruct damage done to civilian infrastructure in Gaza.
While Blinken will meet with the leaders of Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt and Jordan, he will not see anyone from the Hamas movement that runs Gaza. Hamas is a US-designated “foreign terrorist organization,” and contacts between American officials and the group are banned. That means the US must rely on third countries like Egypt and Qatar to pass messages to Hamas. Hamas and Abbas’ Fatah movement are also at odds, meaning that Palestinian leadership is split.
The senior State Department official said one aim of Blinken’s talks would be to try to reintegrate Fatah “to some extent” into a leadership role in Gaza, where it has been locked out of power since losing elections in 2006. The official said that could help create conditions for more stability.
The Biden administration had been taken to task for its early response to the violence, including from Democratic allies in Congress who were demanding it take a tougher line on Israel and its response to rocket attacks from Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.
The administration has defended its response by saying it engaged in intense, but quiet, high-level diplomacy to support a cease-fire, which was ultimately arranged last week after Egyptian mediation.
Blinken said Sunday that the behind-the-scenes effort led by Biden paid off, securing a truce after 11 days.
“President Biden leading this effort made the judgment that we could be most effective in doing that. And ultimately, after this intensive effort across the government, we got to where everyone wanted to be, which was to end the violence,” he said in an interview with CNN.
“But now, as the president said, I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to try to make the turn to start to build something more positive, and what that means at heart is that Palestinians and Israelis alike have to know in their day in and day out lives equal measures of opportunity, of security, of dignity,” Blinken said.
He said the time is not right for an immediate resumption in negotiations between the two sides but that steps could be taken — mainly humanitarian initiatives — to repair damage from Israeli air strikes in Gaza, which caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and deaths.
“I don’t think we’re in a place where getting to some kind of a negotiation for what ultimately, I think, has to be the result, which is a two-state solution, is the first order of business,” he said. “We have to start building back in concrete ways and offering some genuine hope, prospects, opportunity in the lives of people.”

Topics: US East Jerusalem violence Antony Blinken Israel Palestine Hamas

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge
Updated 31 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge
  • At least 24 deaths announced Monday
  • New travel restrictions announced as new daily cases above 3,000
Updated 31 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain announced on Monday 24 deaths from COVID-19 - the highest figure since the pandemic began.

The number of cases in the kingdom has increased sharply during May, with 3,177 new infections reported on Sunday.

The latest victims were aged between 33 and 72 and included both expatriates and Bahraini nationals.

The kingdom has announced a number of measures to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Travelers from “red-list” countries including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were banned from entering the country from Monday. Citizens and residents are exempt but need to present a PCR test before travel and quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Quarantine was also reintroduced for arrivals from all other countries if the traveler has not been vaccinated.

Last week, the kingdom introduced restrictions for public places for those who have not been vaccinated.
The increase in cases has been blamed on large gatherings during Ramadan and Eid.

Topics: coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 Bahrain

Yemeni army intercepts two Houthi drones, causing civilian casualties

The Yemeni army intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib. (Twitter/@Yem_army_media)
The Yemeni army intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib. (Twitter/@Yem_army_media)
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni army intercepts two Houthi drones, causing civilian casualties

The Yemeni army intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib. (Twitter/@Yem_army_media)
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Yemeni army said it shot down two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, causing civilian casualties.
Developing...

Topics: Yemen Marib yemeni army Houthis drone Kassara Raghwan District

Egyptian minister hopes on-hold dam talks will resume soon 

Egyptian minister hopes on-hold dam talks will resume soon 
Updated 47 min 24 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian minister hopes on-hold dam talks will resume soon 

Egyptian minister hopes on-hold dam talks will resume soon 
  • Egypt’s Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel-Aty said he hoped the talks would resume soon and that there would be a speedy negotiation process
  • Abdel-Aty also stressed that Egypt would not accept unilateral illegal behavior in the waters of the Nile, saying there would be a “water shock” if Ethiopia started the second filling process
Updated 47 min 24 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: An Egyptian minister said he hoped that talks on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which are currently on hold, would resume soon.

Ethiopia began work on the dam in 2011. Egypt fears the GERD will threaten its water supply from the Nile, while Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and its own water flow.

Talks between the three countries over the filling and operation of the dam have come to a halt.

Egypt’s Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel-Aty said he hoped the talks would resume soon and that there would be a speedy negotiation process.

But he also stressed that Egypt would not accept unilateral illegal behavior in the waters of the Nile, saying there would be a “water shock” if Ethiopia started the second filling process.

“It is simply like someone who earns an income of EGP100 ($6.40) per month and then gets levied taxes that amount to EGP27. This represents a shock to the employee, which is exactly the case of the second filling. This shock will be estimated at 27 percent of the water share reaching the downstream countries.”

He added that Egypt’s water consumption reached 80 billion cubic meters on an annual basis and needed to reach 114 billion cubic meters.

“There is no country in Africa that reuses water like Egypt, and we reuse water at least four times.”

There was intense diplomatic activity earlier this month, with Jeffrey Feltman, US envoy to the Horn of Africa, and Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the current session of the African Union, holding talks in an effort to reach a settlement.

Abdel-Aty said the US envoy had listened to all stakeholders but had yet to make a proposal.

Egypt and Sudan are calling for a binding and comprehensive deal that guarantees the rights and interests of all three countries.

Topics: Egypt Sudan Ethiopia Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief

Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief

Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief
  • David Barnea, 56, and currently the Mossad's deputy director, will replace Joseph (Yossi) Cohen, early next month
  • Cohen is stepping down after more than five years at the Mossad's helm
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A veteran Mossad operative, who Israeli media said specialized in recruiting agents to work against Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, was named on Monday as the Israeli intelligence agency’s new chief.
David Barnea, 56, and currently the Mossad’s deputy director, will replace Joseph (Yossi) Cohen, early next month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
Cohen is stepping down after more than five years at the Mossad’s helm, during which he was closely involved in Israel’s outreach to Gulf Arab states that resulted in peace deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain last year.
Barnea joined the Mossad in 1996, serving as a case officer. From 2013 until his appointment in 2019 to the Mossad’s number two post, he commanded its Tzomet division, which Israeli media reports said recruits and runs agents.
The Haaretz newspaper said that as Tzomet’s commander, Barnea was responsible for enlisting operatives against the Mossad’s top priority targets, Iran and Hezbollah.
Iran has accused the Mossad of being behind the assassinations of nuclear scientists and military commanders as well as sabotage at uranium enrichment facilities that Israel alleges are part of a program aimed at producing atomic weapons.
Tehran denies it is seeking to build nuclear arms.
Barnea’s name and position in the Mossad could not be reported in Israel under military censorship rules until the announcement from the prime minister’s office of his new appointment.

Topics: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Mossad David Barnea

Egypt moves to calm black fungus panic as two cases detected

Egypt moves to calm black fungus panic as two cases detected
Updated 24 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt moves to calm black fungus panic as two cases detected

Egypt moves to calm black fungus panic as two cases detected
  • Appeal for social media caution as comedian Samir Ghanem’s death fuels rumors
  • Black fungus is caused by a mold found in soil and decomposing organic matter such as rotting leaves
Updated 24 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Only two instances of black fungus infection have been detected in Egypt, said a top official who stressed that the cases were not a cause for concern.

Citizens should not fear the infection, said Hossam Hosni, head of the scientific committee to combat the coronavirus virus in Egypt.

In televised statements, Hosni indicated that he had diagnosed two cases with the infection.

“But the matter had nothing to do with the coronavirus,” he said.

Hosni said that the two cases were contracted due to a health condition linked to immunosuppressants and drugs that were aimed at improving immune strength.

He urged people to stop sharing messages that spread fear about the disease. “Some people have shared that the disease requires the removal of the nose or eye,” he said.

The sharing of this information was a “terrifying matter,” which was far from the truth, Hosni said.

He explained that the disease could be treated through medication.

Hosni noted that treatment for the fungal disease was fully available in Egypt, and surgery was the last stage used in dealing with the infection.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health has denied the spread of the black fungus in the country among those infected with the coronavirus.

The ministry’s move came after rumours attributed the death of comedian Samir Ghanem to the infection.

Khaled Mujahid, assistant to the Egyptian health minister, said that black fungus was not an unusual disease, but rather a side-effect of some immunodeficiency patients.

There was no need for panic, he said.

Mujahid called on social media users and media outlets to stop spreading false information and to ensure accuracy in what they reported. He urged them to consult scientific and health institutions when reporting medical matters.

Enas Abdel Halim, a member of the Egyptian Parliament, called for clarification on the strategy that the Ministry of Health intends to implement, and the disclosure of the treatment protocols followed to prevent the spread of the disease.

Black fungus is caused by a mold found in soil and decomposing organic matter such as rotting leaves, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Topics: Egypt Black Fungus Samir Ghanem

