You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian authorities arrest journalist without revealing charges

Iranian authorities arrest journalist without revealing charges

ranian authorities arrested freelance journalist Najaf Mehdipour last week in his home in the eastern city of Darreh Shahr. (Screenshot/Social Media)
ranian authorities arrested freelance journalist Najaf Mehdipour last week in his home in the eastern city of Darreh Shahr. (Screenshot/Social Media)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cxq43

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Iranian authorities arrest journalist without revealing charges

ranian authorities arrested freelance journalist Najaf Mehdipour last week in his home in the eastern city of Darreh Shahr. (Screenshot/Social Media)
  • Mehdipour has worked as a freelance journalist contributing to various Persian-language outlets
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Iranian authorities arrested freelance journalist Najaf Mehdipour last week in his home in the eastern city of Darreh Shahr, in Ilam province, without disclosing the reasons for his arrest. 

Mehdipour, an Iranian national known as Kaveh, was transferred to a local prison the next day where he is currently being held. Mehdipour previously worked as the editor-in-chief of the Bakhter Zamin magazine, which tackled politics, social and cultural and human rights issues prior to its suspension in 2018 for publishing articles critical of Iran’s leaders and alleged human rights abuses.

Since then, Mehdipour has worked as a freelance journalist contributing to various Persian-language outlets. His detention took place ahead of the presidential elections set to take place on June 18. 

According to reports by the Human Rights Activists News agency, this is not the first time that Iranian authorities have detained Mehdipour. In July 2019, he was arrested and detained for seven months on charges of  “insulting the supreme leader” and “spreading propaganda against the regime.”

The imprisonment of journalists in Iran appears to be a strategy employed by the regime, especially prior to elections, to crack down on the press and prohibit them from criticizing candidates or political figures. 

According to the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, Iran ranked 174 out of 180 countries in freedom of the press. At least 860 journalists and citizen-journalists have been prosecuted, arrested, imprisoned and in some cases executed since the 1979 revolution.

Topics: media Iran journalism

Related

AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder
Media
AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder

India warns of clampdown on social media firms over failure to follow new rules

Companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have reportedly failed to abide by rules highlighted in the Gazette of India on Feb. 25 under intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code regulations. (Shutterstock)
Companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have reportedly failed to abide by rules highlighted in the Gazette of India on Feb. 25 under intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code regulations. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

India warns of clampdown on social media firms over failure to follow new rules

Companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have reportedly failed to abide by rules highlighted in the Gazette of India on Feb. 25 under intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code regulations. (Shutterstock)
  • Tensions between the Indian government and social media companies have already been running high this year
Updated 25 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Indian authorities have warned that big social media platforms that did not comply with new laws issued in the country three months ago may from Wednesday have their operations interrupted.

Companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have reportedly failed to abide by rules highlighted in the Gazette of India on Feb. 25 under intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code regulations.

Set to take effect on Wednesday, the rules state that leading social media firms must appoint a resident grievance officer, a chief compliance officer, and a nodal contact person, and are required to document how grievances were filed and settled.

The Indian government had given three months for companies to prepare, and while some have requested an extension for up to six months, most platforms have so far failed to meet the criteria.

Most said the reason for noncompliance was due to social media headquarters in the US refusing to abide by India’s domestic laws.

The news comes shortly after reports of Indian police visiting Twitter’s offices after a tweet by a spokesperson for the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was flagged as “manipulated media.”

Under Twitter rules, the wording is used to tag posts that included “media that have been deceptively altered or fabricated.”

Tensions between the Indian government and social media companies have already been running high this year after Twitter reversed its decision to block a number of accounts related to farmers’ protests near Delhi following a request from authorities.

In April, the Indian government also ordered Twitter and Facebook to remove dozens of posts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

On Sunday, India ordered social media platforms to take down posts that referred to the “Indian variant” of the virus, citing it as a false statement. The highly transmissible Indian or B.1.617 variant, is believed to have been responsible for the majority of COVID-19-related deaths in India and other South Asian countries in recent weeks.

Topics: media social media Facebook India

Related

India tells social media firms to take down ‘Indian variant’ posts
Media
India tells social media firms to take down ‘Indian variant’ posts
Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all used widely by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information on evictions from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Social media giants ‘violated’ Palestinians’ digital rights: report

TikTok launches new tools to combat bullying

To help tackle the issue of cyber bullying, TikTok recently introduced measures giving creators more control, and prompting users posting negative comments. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
To help tackle the issue of cyber bullying, TikTok recently introduced measures giving creators more control, and prompting users posting negative comments. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 44 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

TikTok launches new tools to combat bullying

To help tackle the issue of cyber bullying, TikTok recently introduced measures giving creators more control, and prompting users posting negative comments. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Initiative will give creators more control, discourage users from posting bullying comments
Updated 44 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Despite TikTok’s growing popularity, creators on the app have complained of bullying and harassment leading to the platform launching anti-bullying measures, including a prevention guide.

Tara Wadhwa, director of policy for TikTok US, said: “Our goal is to promote a positive environment where people support and lift each other up.”

To help tackle the issue, TikTok recently introduced measures giving creators more control, and prompting users posting negative comments.

Creators can now delete multiple comments at once or report them for potentially violating community guidelines. Accounts that post bullying or other negative comments can also be blocked in bulk.

It means that creators can now select up to 100 comments or accounts rather than having to go one by one, making it easier to delete or report multiple comments or block multiple users.

Additionally, TikTok recently started allowing creators to filter all comments and pick which ones appeared on their content.

“In addition to empowering creators with more tools, we also want to encourage our community to treat everyone with kindness and respect,” added Wadhwa.

People are now prompted to reconsider posting a potentially unkind comment on a video. It also reminds users about TikTok’s guidelines and allows them to edit their comments before posting.

Efforts to combat bullying on the platform are ongoing as TikTok works on developing more tools and educating teens and families about bullying prevention.

The company has also partnered with the Cyberbullying Research Center (CRC) that develops research about cyberbullying and related forms of abuse and misuse. TikTok will work with the CRC to better understand bullying on and off the platform and collaborate on ways and initiatives to improve TikTok and experiences for creators and users.

Dr. Sameer Hinduja, co-director of the CRC, said: “The Cyberbullying Research Center is excited to work with TikTok in the months ahead on anti-bullying initiatives. TikTok’s new features are positive steps to promote kindness and we’re eager to collaborate on further ways to protect against bullying and harassment.”

Topics: media social media TikTok cyberbullying Cyber Bullying

Related

TikTok reiterated its commitment to minors’ safety on the platform, and emphasized its zero tolerance for any content that perpetuates the abuse, harm, endangerment or exploitation of children. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
TikTok joins coalition to protect children from online abuse
Participants will get access to a dedicated online educational portal that will offer training in digital marketing and advise businesses on how to get started on TikTok. (Shutterstock)
Media
Dubai Chamber of Commerce, TikTok to launch platform to support SMEs

PopArabia signs Lebanese music icon Zeid Hamdan

Music company and publisher PopArabia, in conjunction with independent music firm Reservoir, has signed Lebanese indie music icon Zeid Hamdan. (Supplied)
Music company and publisher PopArabia, in conjunction with independent music firm Reservoir, has signed Lebanese indie music icon Zeid Hamdan. (Supplied)
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

PopArabia signs Lebanese music icon Zeid Hamdan

Music company and publisher PopArabia, in conjunction with independent music firm Reservoir, has signed Lebanese indie music icon Zeid Hamdan. (Supplied)
  • Music company partners with Reservoir to ink exclusive deal with Hamdan on latest project Bedouin Burger
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Music company and publisher PopArabia, in conjunction with independent music firm Reservoir, has signed Lebanese indie music icon Zeid Hamdan acquiring his catalog of master recordings and publishing works.

PopArabia was founded in 2011 as a portfolio investment of Abu Dhabi’s media free zone twofour54. Reservoir, an international music rights company, was established in 2007 and partnered with PopArabia last year forming a joint venture allowing PopArabia to sign and develop Arabic talent to export around the world.

In addition to providing creative support, Reservoir will pitch and market the catalog for synch and marketing opportunities, while amplifying Hamdan’s catalog in Western markets.

The deal with Hamdan includes the signing of his latest project, Bedouin Burger, to a recording agreement, with new music set for release this year.

Hamdan has been one of the most important musical figures in the Middle East over recent decades. Named one of eight Leading Lights in Lebanese Culture by CNN, his diversity as an artist and producer first started shaping the discourse of Middle Eastern music in 2001.

Through his bands, The New Government, and Zeid and The Wings, Hamdan channeled his unique brand of indie-alternative rock, while continuing to push musical boundaries in the region through the Lebanese underground music scene.

His diversity as a musician has made him a sought-after producer, working with artists such as Egypt’s Maryam Saleh and Lebanon’s Remie Akl.

He has also worked as a film and TV composer, having scored music for movies, television series, documentaries, and global advertising campaigns. In 2019, he produced the music for Lebanese director Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum,” which highlighted the plight of Syrian refugees and was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film category that year.

“I’m extremely honored and excited to share my passion with a team that understands my vision and shares my ambition. This is the right deal for the right time in my career, with a team that has global reach and has fought for artist rights in this region,” said Hamdan.

The formation of Bedouin Burger sees Hamdan team up with Syrian singer Lynn Adib to create a fusion of Bedouin music and contemporary electronica. The two have been working together for several years and released singles, such as their debut “Taht El Wared” (“Beneath the Roses”), blending Arabic poetry with analogue synths, snippets of Egyptian pop, and Hamdan’s trademark indie-pop sound.

“It’s such a thrill to be working with someone of Zeid’s immense talent and his pioneering spirit,” said Spek, founder of PopArabia and EVP of international and emerging markets at Reservoir.

“I am very proud that he has entrusted PopArabia with his diverse catalog, and we look forward to working with Lynn and Zeid on bringing Bedouin Burger’s awesome music to the world.”

Topics: Music Lebanon Zeid Hamdan

Related

Lebanese musician Zeid Hamdan and Syrian singer Lynn Adib team up for Bedouin Burger
Lifestyle
Lebanese musician Zeid Hamdan and Syrian singer Lynn Adib team up for Bedouin Burger
Lebanese musician Jay Wud explores electronica on new record 
Lifestyle
Lebanese musician Jay Wud explores electronica on new record 

AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder

AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder

AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder
  • The decision to fire Emily Wilder came after commentators at Stanford University, Wilder’s alma mater, published posts showing her pro-Palestinian activism while a college student
  • AP stated after the decision to remove Wilder that it would launch a review of its social media policies and asked volunteers to suggest changes to its guidelines
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Journalists at the Associated Press (AP) published an open letter on Monday condemning the decision by the company to fire journalist Emily Wilder for violating social media policies. 

Wilder, a Jewish journalist, was fired by the company only weeks after joining the AP in early May. The decision to fire her came shortly after rightwing conservatives at Stanford University, Wilder’s alma mater, published posts showing her pro-Palestinian activism while a college student. 

The open letter from journalists at the AP said: “It has left our colleagues — particularly emerging journalists — wondering how we treat our own, what culture we embrace and what values we truly espouse as a company.” 

The AP stated after the decision to remove Wilder that it would launch a review of its social media policies and asked volunteers to suggest changes to its guidelines. A committee will reportedly be formed in September to discuss recommendations. 

Heavy criticism of media outlets and social media platforms has emerged throughout the past few weeks over handling of news coverage from Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. Many media platforms were found to have exhibited bias against Palestinians through censoring pro-Palestinian-related posts, deleting accounts and cracking down on online pro-Palestinian activism. 

A report by 7amleh, The Arab Center for Social Media Advancement, highlighted that more than 500 violations of Palestinian digital rights were detected during the span of one week. 

This prompted activists to launch a campaign to revive old Arabic script to bypass Facebook, Instagram and Twitter algorithms that ban, block or restrict content that includes words and hashtags such as “Palestine,” “resistance,” “Israel,” “Hamas,” and “al-Aqsa.”

Algorithms can detect certain words and flag posts and pictures that contain expressions and phrases deemed a breach of social media platforms’ community guidelines, or that incite hate or violence. However, many of the censored Palestine-related posts were shown to have merely documented events in the region.

Topics: Associated Press (AP) Emily Wilder pro-Palestinian activism

Related

AP criticized for firing pro-Palestine journalist
Media
AP criticized for firing pro-Palestine journalist
The ad, which ran on Saturday in the main section of the newspaper, named Lipa and the Hadid sisters as “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.” (Twitter)
Media
The New York Times slammed for full-page ad condemning pro-Palestinian celebrity models for their views

Dozens of Palestinian journalists say blocked by WhatsApp

The Arab Center for the Development of Social Media said the blocking of WhatsApp accounts was not an isolated incident. (File/AFP)
The Arab Center for the Development of Social Media said the blocking of WhatsApp accounts was not an isolated incident. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 May 2021
AFP

Dozens of Palestinian journalists say blocked by WhatsApp

The Arab Center for the Development of Social Media said the blocking of WhatsApp accounts was not an isolated incident. (File/AFP)
  • Journalists, in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank as well as Gaza, said their accounts had also been blocked
  • The Arab Center for the Development of Social Media said the blocking of WhatsApp accounts was not an isolated incident
Updated 25 May 2021
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Messaging app WhatsApp has blocked the accounts of dozens of Palestinian journalists following this month’s fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas, reporters said.
Shortly after a cease-fire went into effect at 2:00 am on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday) ending 11 days of deadly conflict, two journalists in AFP’s Gaza City bureau received notices from WhatsApp in Arabic informing them their accounts had been blocked.
Other journalists, in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank as well as Gaza, said their accounts had also been blocked.
A crew from Qatar-based satellite news channel Al Jazeera said their accounts had later been restored after they lodged complaints with WhatsApp owner Facebook.
The vice president of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, Tahseen Al-Astall, said “around 100 journalists” in Gaza had seen their accounts blocked.
As a necessary part of reporting on both sides of the conflict, Gaza journalists receive Hamas statements, including via WhatsApp, even though the Palestinian militant group has been blacklisted by the European Union and the United States, accused of belonging to “groups and entities involved in terrorist acts.”
The Arab Center for the Development of Social Media said the blocking of WhatsApp accounts was not an isolated incident.
In a new report, the group, based in Israel’s third city Haifa, documented 500 cases in which Palestinian “digital rights” had been violated between May 6 and May 19.
“Content and accounts were removed, reduced and restricted, hashtags were hidden, and archived content deleted,” the report said.
Some “50 percent of these reports were about Instagram, 35 percent Facebook, 11 percent Twitter and 1 percent Tik Tok.
“Companies did not provide an explanation for the deletion or suspension in the majority of their responses to users,” the report said.
“However, the reasons presented to users included hate speech, violation of community standards, requesting proof of identity among others.”
We have seen an “escalation against digital rights of Palestinians” in recent weeks, 7amleh campaigner Mona Shtaya told AFP.
Social media remains an important tool for Palestinians, many of whom believe traditional media coverage does not sufficiently capture the reality of the crisis.
Tensions came to a boil earlier this month over the looming expulsions of Palestinian families from their homes in the occupied east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah to make way for Israeli settlers.
Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded over 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict from May 10, the health ministry in Gaza says.
Rocket and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, an Israeli soldier, one Indian and two Thais, medics say. Some 357 people in Israel have been wounded.

Topics: WhatsApp Palestine Israel Gaza

Related

Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media
Media
Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media

Latest updates

GCC key to peace in Yemen: Kuwaiti academic
GCC key to peace in Yemen: Kuwaiti academic
India warns of clampdown on social media firms over failure to follow new rules
Companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have reportedly failed to abide by rules highlighted in the Gazette of India on Feb. 25 under intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code regulations. (Shutterstock)
Lebanon launches ‘vaccine marathon’ to fight Astrazeneca rumors
Lebanon launches ‘vaccine marathon’ to fight Astrazeneca rumors
Houthis sought to recruit me as spy, abducted Yemeni model says from prison
Houthis sought to recruit me as spy, abducted Yemeni model says from prison
TikTok launches new tools to combat bullying
To help tackle the issue of cyber bullying, TikTok recently introduced measures giving creators more control, and prompting users posting negative comments. (Shutterstock/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.