Anger brewing on Indian archipelago over 'anti-Muslim' legislation

Anger brewing on Indian archipelago over 'anti-Muslim' legislation
  • They warn that the changes, seen by some as blatantly anti-Muslim, threaten the peace and “COVID-free status” of the Muslim-majority archipelago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: In a rare show of discontent on the Lakshadweep islands, off the coast of the southern Indian state of Kerala, locals are complaining about a string of policies initiated by a new administrator appointed five months ago.
They warn that the changes, seen by some as blatantly anti-Muslim, threaten the peace and “COVID-free status” of the Muslim-majority archipelago.
Lakshadweep is a union territory run by an administrator appointed by the central government. Only 10 of its 36 islands, which are spread across a 32-square-kilometer area in the Arabian Sea, are inhabited. Muslims account for 93 percent of the islands’ 70,000-strong population. Kerala, the closest Indian state, is 240 kilometers away.
Since India’s independence in 1947 the administration of the archipelago was always overseen by a bureaucrat, until December last year when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appointed former politician Praful Khoda Patel as its administrator. Patel was Modi’s home minister in the western Indian state of Gujarat before Modi became prime minister in 2014.
In the five months since taking up his position, Patel has announced a series of decisions that have sparked controversy, such as a proposed ban on the slaughter of cows and the consumption of beef; draft legislation that would disqualify people with more than two children from contesting local elections; and the introduction in January of the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA), a draconian law under which individuals can be detained, without any public disclosure, for up to a year.
Another contentious proposal from his office is the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021, a draft law that gives the administrator the power to remove or relocate islanders from their properties if required by planning or development activities.
Locals are outraged by what they see as the “majoritarian mindset” behind the policies, and Patel is facing opposition from islanders and politicians in Lakshadweep and neighboring Kerala.
“There is a lot of anger among locals over decisions taken by the administrator,” Dr. Ayshabi Kalpeni, chief medical officer at the Life Care Hospital in Malappuram, Kerala, told Arab News.

New administrator accused of imposing ‘unilateral, authoritarian and undemocratic’ policies in Lakshadweep that threaten peace and safety of the islands.

“Our existence has come to be questioned with these decisions and we feel that the government is working with the same majoritarian mindset here as it is working elsewhere in the country.”
She also questioned Patel’s decision to open up the islands to tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic that is raging across the country.
“(Lakshadweep) did not have a single coronavirus case in the past year but since Patel allowed tourists to visit … it has over 7,000 cases and scores of deaths,” Kalpeni said.
It is imperative that the number of infections is reduced, she said, because Lakshadweep does not have critical healthcare facilities; patients who require ventilators or other advanced forms of treatment have to be flown to Kerala.
“By the time you airlift the patient and take them to a hospital on the mainland, crucial time is lost; that’s why many people have lost their lives,” she added.
According to media reports, nearly 2,000 local residents have been removed from public roles in the past few months. Kalpeni said this has added to the increasing mood of discontent on the islands.
“The way the government is trying to settle outsiders in Kashmir, I feel a similar design is at work on the islands,” she added.
Some have also questioned the need for the PASA legislation. Authorities argue that it is designed to control antisocial and anti-national activities, but Anees Nasir, president of the Lakshadweep Student Association, said that the territory has a very low crime rate and its jail is nearly empty.
“The act has injected a great sense of fear in us, and we fear we might be detained if we speak against the policies,” he told Arab News. “What is the need for an act like PASA in Lakshadweep where the crime rate is negligible?
“Some of the proposed regulations are a challenge to our way of life on the islands.”
Lakshadweep’s only Muslim parliamentarian, Mohammed Faizal, agreed and told Arab News: “The administrator wants to create fear among people so that they cannot protest against the new land laws.
“What is the need for PASA in a peaceful region like Lakshadweep, and why does the government want to ban beef in a Muslim-majority area?”
Similar sentiments are echoed by politicians and activists in Kerala who, along with islanders, have launched a “Save Lakshadweep” campaign.
“The whole idea of the BJP is to change the demography of Lakshadweep and create another Kashmir in southern India,” Tasleem Rehmani, a member of the Kerala-based Muslim Political Council of India, told Arab News.
The BJP denied the allegations.
“This is a hate campaign by Kerala-based parties and there is nothing wrong in the administrative reforms because the locals themselves were demanding development for the past 10 years,” K. Surendran, the BJP’s president in Kerala, told Arab News.
“There is no beef ban in Lakshadweep; the meat is only banned in the noon meal for school students on the advice of experts.”
However, opponents and analysts have described the recent proposals as “unilateral, authoritarian, undemocratic and anti-Muslim.”
“The (proposed) cow-slaughter ban is a clear expression of Patel’s vindictive agenda targeting Muslims,” K. A. Shaji, a political analyst in Kerala, told Arab News. “The local community is angry but helpless.
“I do believe this is a move to weaken the Muslim demography on the islands and to open up the islands to private corporations from the mainland.”

UK's Conservatives urged to do more to stop Islamophobia

UK’s Conservatives urged to do more to stop Islamophobia
Updated 25 May 2021
Benedict Spence

UK's Conservatives urged to do more to stop Islamophobia

UK's Conservatives urged to do more to stop Islamophobia
  • Call from anti-hate group follows publication of report on Islamophobia in party
  • ‘Anti-Muslim hate must be stamped out where it is found,’ director tells Arab News
Updated 25 May 2021
Benedict Spence

LONDON: British-Muslim anti-hate organization Tell MAMA has told Arab News that the Conservatives need to do more to “stamp out” hate after publication on Tuesday of a report on Islamophobia in the party.

The report, compiled by former equality and human rights commissioner Prof. Swaran Singh, found that anti-Muslim sentiment “remained a problem” that “alienates a significant section of society” and “should make for uncomfortable reading for the party.”

Two-thirds of all discrimination allegations against Conservative members involved Muslims, it added, suggesting issues remain at local levels and at least one member of every party association should receive anti-discrimination training within 12 months of the report’s publication.

Tell MAMA said it had uncovered multiple cases of party members engaging in “discriminatory content or language directed at or about Muslims.”

Iman Atta, its director, told Arab News: “Many Muslims will read this report with interest. The report mentions the problems of anti-Muslim prejudice, though not at an institutional level. However, we know that the problem is with some local associations, and no one should underestimate the impact of the actions of local associations.”

She said: “We met the Conservative Party over a number of years to explain our findings and how we could voluntarily train up local associations in the spare time of our staff, so that there was no conflict of interest. No such offers were taken up.”

She added: “Any prejudice that is even seen to be tacitly accepted by re-admitting (expelled) people into local associations with a history of bigoted anti-Muslim comments risks damaging political positions and making any political party part of the problem, and not the solution.”

Atta said: “There is finally an acknowledgment that there is a problem that needs to be dealt with regarding the ‘merry-go-round’ of associations and politicians who have thought that there would be no comeback to their actions of re-accepting people who have made anti-Muslim comments before, or to those politicians who have overtly or covertly played to audiences who see Muslims as being somehow suspect or faulty.

“However, this does not end here. There is a lot more work to be done, and one element is ensuring that … Islamophobia is systematically driven out through training, policies or procedures throughout local associations and within the national party, if and when it rears its ugly head.

“We wait to see how the report can be implemented and whether Tell MAMA will be reached out to. Anti-Muslim hate must be stamped out where it is found.”

Singh’s report highlighted prominent examples of allegations of Islamophobia, including against former mayor of London candidate Zac Goldsmith, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a newspaper column he wrote in 2018 comparing Muslim women wearing niqabs to bank robbers and letterboxes. Tell MAMA said this was followed by a 375 percent increase in Islamophobic incidents.

Conservative MP and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said the report shows “distressing examples of anti-Muslim sentiment” but added that Johnson is not, in his view, Islamophobic, and “respects anyone from any background, any community.”

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), meanwhile, issued a “guarded welcome” to the report, praising that it recognizes that “Islamophobia has been a serious issue for the party and that concerns had too easily been denied and dismissed.”

It added: “Many of the (report’s) recommendations reflect the MCB’s longstanding concerns, and the Conservative Party must acknowledge the scale of the problem, apologize for the failures highlighted and adopt the investigation’s recommendations.”

But the MCB said the report did not do enough to “address the structural nature of Islamophobia in the party,” how it has “impacted many elements of its culture, and how the party had been disingenuous in its public responses.”

Campaign group HOPE Not Hate also praised the report for recognizing “that the party’s processes were poor, fell short of basic standards, and are in need of an overhaul.” But it criticized the report for being an “arms-length investigation.”

CEO Nick Lowles said: “The report also fails to recognize the institutional nature of the problem. It ignores the cultural issues amongst grassroots members, and how a number of members, including leadership figures, are able to make Islamophobic comments, and are aided and abetted by a complaints system not fit for purpose.

“This has led to a deep and embedded institutional problem that the Conservatives have been unable or unwilling to address.”

2 staff keep jobs, 1 promoted despite racism in UK workplace

2 staff keep jobs, 1 promoted despite racism in UK workplace
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

2 staff keep jobs, 1 promoted despite racism in UK workplace

2 staff keep jobs, 1 promoted despite racism in UK workplace
  • Sikh called ‘Arab with a shoe bomb,’ accused of association with Daesh
  • Psychiatrist: Kieran Sidhu ‘unlikely to be able to work again’ due to trauma
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Three men who racially bullied a colleague so badly that he endured psychological scars that might keep him from work for life have kept their jobs, with one even receiving a promotion.

Stuart Smith and John Cleary subjected Sikh salesman Kieran Sidhu, 36, to racist abuse, including anti-Arab slurs, in their southern England office at tech firm Exertis, but were not sacked. 

Sidhu was abused on a daily basis, being called an “Arab with a shoe bomb” and told that he was associated with Daesh. 

Smith’s LinkedIn profile reveals that he is still employed by the tech firm, and was promoted to the position of Amazon and online accounts director in 2020, some three years after the bullying was first investigated. 

Cleary’s LinkedIn profile appears to have been disabled, but he answered the phone when UK daily newspaper Metro telephoned the office. 

A third member of the bullying cabal, Glynn Smith, has a LinkedIn profile that suggests he works at Exertis. 

Marketing Director Rob Fitzsimons said the company had followed up on the abuse by conducting diversity training following a thorough internal investigation. 

Exertis HR Manager Sue Stratton advised the company that there was ample justification for sacking all three men along with Matt Rumsey, Sidhu’s manager, who preferred to focus on sales targets than deal with Sidhu’s concerns when they were raised.

The bullying escalated when Sidhu was promoted to account manager in January 2016, having joined in 2012.

His equipment was hidden, he endured racist chanting, and he was told that he would end up working as a male escort after being fired.

Documents allege that Cleary tried to force Sidhu to try on lingerie on the sales floor in front of colleagues, with Smith allegedly saying: “To be fair John couldn’t pimp you out for much, maybe if you lose some weight and fly you back to Syria.” 

The tribunal heard that Sidhu’s colleagues often made racist jokes about him returning to the Middle East, despite his Indian descent.

Smith argued at the tribunal that he could not have been racist toward Sidhu because “he is married to somebody from Lebanon.”

Sidhu is seeking a record £6.6 million ($8.9 million) in compensation following the shocking racial harassment, which would make it the biggest payout of this kind in British history.

Sidhu left the firm in May 2017, 15 months after his promotion, when the abuse worsened. He was suffering from extreme depression and anxiety. 

Psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Ornstein said he has a “very low chance of recovery” and is “unlikely to be able to work again.” 

Sidhu’s solicitor Lawrence Davies said: “The size of my client’s compensation claim reflects not only the gravity of the ordeal he suffered but the psychiatric assessment that, in all probability, his career is over.”

Anti-Muslim sentiment still problem for UK's Conservatives: probe

Anti-Muslim sentiment still problem for UK's Conservatives: probe
Updated 25 May 2021
AFP
Updated 25 May 2021
AFP

Anti-Muslim sentiment still problem for UK's Conservatives: probe

Anti-Muslim sentiment still problem for UK's Conservatives: probe
  • Independent probe said since 2015 the "bulk" of discrimination complaints had been made over anti-Muslim allegations
  • Of 1,418 complaints relating to 727 incidents of alleged discrimination, more than two-thirds of the incidents, 496 cases, related to Islam
Updated 25 May 2021
AFP

LONDON: Anti-Muslim feeling within Britain’s governing Conservative Party continues to be a problem at both an individual and local association level, an independent investigation concluded on Tuesday.
The center-right party has been dogged for years by accusations of Islamophobia that have been levelled against figures including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“Anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem within the party. This is damaging to the party, and alienates a significant section of society,” the investigation led by Swaran Singh, a former commissioner at the Equality and Human Rights Commission, found.
The independent probe said since 2015 the “bulk” of discrimination complaints had been made over anti-Muslim allegations.
Of 1,418 complaints relating to 727 incidents of alleged discrimination, more than two-thirds of the incidents — 496 cases — related to Islam.
While the report found “there were examples of anti-Muslim discrimination by individuals and groups at local association level,” it said those problems fell short of claims of “institutional racism.”
The report also found there was no evidence that complaints related to Islam are treated differently from those related to other forms of discrimination.
Incidents including a column written by Johnson before he became prime minister about Muslim women had suggested to respondents “a party and leadership that is insensitive to Muslim communities.”
In the 2018 article written in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnson described Muslim women who wear the burqa as looking like “letterboxes” and “bank robbers.” He was cleared of breaking the party’s code of conduct by a separate independent panel.
Johnson told Singh’s probe he was “sorry for any offense taken” and added he would not use “some of the offending language from my past writings” now that he was prime minister.
The report also considered accusations made by the campaign of 2016 Conservative mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith claiming his Muslim Labour rival Sadiq Khan associated with extremists.
Goldsmith told the investigation the accusations showed “poor judgment in the way his campaign was conducted” and he denied “harboring anti-Muslim sentiments or using such sentiments for political advantage.”
Singh said he believed the report was “going to be very uncomfortable for the party,” adding he hoped it would “spur them into action.”
He recommended a single code of conduct in keeping with the 2010 Equality Act be established across party membership in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

UK headteacher sorry for calling Palestinian flag 'call to arms'

UK headteacher sorry for calling Palestinian flag 'call to arms'
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

UK headteacher sorry for calling Palestinian flag 'call to arms'

UK headteacher sorry for calling Palestinian flag 'call to arms'
  • British politician: ‘Imagine being a Palestinian kid at this guy’s school, being told your national flag is inherently hateful’
  • Protests held, petition launched after student complaints that teachers confiscated flags
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A headteacher at a school in the UK has apologized after he called the Palestinian flag threatening and a possible “call to arms.”

Pro-Palestine activists gathered at Allerton Grange School in the city of Leeds to protest on Monday after the head, Mike Roper, made the comments in a livestreamed assembly, a video of which was later shared online.

Roper made the comments after pupils complained that posters and Palestinian flags they were wearing were confiscated by teachers last week. 

In an effort to explain the school’s policy, he told pupils: “By using a symbol such as the Palestinian flag … some people see that flag and they feel threatened, they feel unsafe and they worry because for other people that flag is seen as a call to arms and seen as a message of support for anti-Semitism, for being anti-Jewish.”

But after criticisms were posted on local pro-Palestine social media groups, Roper and the local educational authority issued a joint apology, saying: “In a diverse school like Allerton Grange, with such a rich mix of communities, it is not surprising that divisions on the international front will be felt. It was in an attempt to address those tensions that I gave an assembly to all students on Wednesday morning.

“I am deeply sorry that a particular example I used in that assembly, referring to the Palestinian flag, has caused such upset within the community. That was never my intention.”

Protester Yasmin Ahmed from Leeds said: “The kids at that school were displaying the Palestinian flag in a peaceful way to make a statement about how they felt about what is happening over there, and to display their anger and their solidarity. For the headmaster to then issue a video saying that the Palestinian flag is a call to arms and a symbol of anti-Semitism was shocking and inflammatory.”

The statement also garnered significant criticism on social media, with Scottish Green Party politician Ross Greer tweeting: “Imagine being a Palestinian kid at this guy’s school, being told your national flag is inherently hateful. Absolutely outrageous and racist behaviour from someone in a position of power.”

An online petition calling for the headteacher’s dismissal has received hundreds of signatures.

“He has caused concern and alarm within the Muslim community due to his extremist views and has caused distress, upset and anger within the surrounding Muslim community,” it said. 

This is the second time this year that a school in the area has caused controversy with members of the local Muslim community following the actions of a staff member.

Parents and community leaders picketed outside Batley Grammar School in March, demanding the sacking of a religious studies teacher who showed pupils an image of the Prophet Muhammad in a lesson. 

WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute 'hesitancy' claims

WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute ‘hesitancy’ claims
Updated 25 May 2021
Ellie Aben

WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute 'hesitancy' claims

WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute 'hesitancy' claims
  • Many Filipinos ‘eagerly waiting’ to get inoculated, senior WHO official says
Updated 25 May 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday cited the Philippine’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, rejecting claims of public reluctance to get inoculated against the disease.

“Right now, we don’t see a lot of (COVID-19) vaccine hesitancy in the Philippines. Actually, the issue is that the vaccine supply cannot meet the demand,” Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, said during a virtual press briefing on Monday.

He added that while there had been initial vaccine hesitancy in the Philippines — triggered mainly by an anti-dengue vaccine controversy in 2018 — in terms of the COVID-19 jabs, many Filipinos were willing to get vaccinated.

“We know that the Philippines has traditionally had some vaccine hesitancy. What we see now is that people are eagerly waiting to receive vaccines,” Abeyasinghe said.

“So it’s not an issue of vaccine hesitancy, (but rather an issue) of preference for a particular brand of vaccine,” he added.

Abeyasinghe explained that the WHO was “very encouraged” by the Philippines’ vaccine rollout, where more than 4 million shots had been administered as of Sunday. Despite launching its vaccination drive in March this year and experiencing several challenges in accessing the bulk of vaccines required for the campaign, Abeyasinghe said that the government’s inoculation program has been “commendable.”

“Overall, we are very encouraged with the vaccine rollout. Over the weekend, I think, we exceeded over 4 million (vaccine doses administered), and we are closing on 1 million people fully protected now. So this is very encouraging,” he said.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccines used by the Philippines placed it at the number 37 spot in the global ranking of countries that have administered the COVID-19 vaccines so far.

However, with some Filipinos waiting to be inoculated with specific vaccine brands, especially those manufactured by the US, Abeyasinghe said that it “does not matter which vaccine one is getting” since all jabs with an emergency use authorization (EUA) were “safe and effective.”

FASTFACT

The increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccines used by the Philippines placed it at the number 37 spot in the global ranking of countries that have administered the COVID-19 vaccines so far.

“These vaccines are largely used to prevent severe disease and deaths, and we know that all of the vaccines are doing that effectively ... We are not advocating for preference for one or the other brand,” he said.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Edsel Salvana, of the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital, agreed, telling reporters that all EUA vaccines were “very effective” against severe disease — the most important outcome for the shots.

He underscored that from a scientific standpoint, “the best vaccine that one can get is the one that is already available.”

Meanwhile, following reports of the illicit sale of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination slots, Malacanang spokesperson, Harry Roque, said during the press briefing that such measures were prohibited “as no vaccine has received authorization for commercial use yet and all were just under EUA.”

Roque also warned those who were reportedly selling their vaccination slots could be prosecuted.

Last Saturday, the National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 reminded the public that the vaccines were free for all registered citizens.

“They are not for sale. Thus, the selling of vaccines or the priority slots is deemed illegal and punishable by law,” it said in a statement.

The NTF added that it was “deeply concerned” by reports of the alleged sale of COVID-19 shots and vaccine slots, with the Philippine National Police (PNP) launching an immediate probe into the matter on the orders of Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano.

Citing the report’s initial findings, PNP Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that the vaccination slots were being offered in various areas of the Philippines at a price ranging from P10,000 to P15,000, depending on the vaccine brand.

On Monday, Eleazar said that the police had identified one person who had offered two brands of vaccines to his friends, for a cost of 12,000 Philippine pesos ($250) to 15,500 Philippine pesos, through a social media messaging app.

The same person, he said, has been claiming that he has contacts in San Juan and Mandaluyong local government units, presenting deposit slips as proof of his previous “transactions.”

“Our CIDG and ACG investigators are now zeroing in on this person, although he has already deactivated his social media accounts. We assure the public that he will face the full force of the law for this kind of illegal activity,” Eleazar said.

The PNP chief appealed to the public to report any illegal transactions relating to the sale of vaccines and vaccination slots to the police.

Meanwhile, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora also cautioned the public about falling prey to “online scams.”

“We have vaccines for free for everyone from San Juan or working in San Juan. There is no reason for them to pay,” he said in a radio interview on ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

