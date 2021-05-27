You are here

Saudi Central Bank considers adding COVID-19 insurance coverage for non-Saudi tourists

Saudi Central Bank considers adding COVID-19 insurance coverage for non-Saudi tourists
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank considers adding COVID-19 insurance coverage for non-Saudi tourists

Saudi Central Bank considers adding COVID-19 insurance coverage for non-Saudi tourists
  • Saudi Central Bank says possible coverage would remain for the duration of a visit to the Kingdom
  • SAMA approved COVID-19 insurance coverage on May 2 for Saudi citizens traveling outside the Kingdom
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced the possibility of adding coronavirus (COVID-19) coverage to insurance policies for non-Saudi tourists visiting the Kingdom.

The bank said, in a statement, that possible coverage would remain for the duration of a visit and that it would communicate with the insurance company that issued the initial travel documents.

SAMA said this step comes in the interest of the health and safety of Saudis and expatriates alike so all can have access to necessary health care.

Insured travelers can contact the central bank website (Sama Cares) or call the toll-free number for more information.

Along with the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance, SAMA approved COVID-19 insurance coverage on May 2 for Saudi citizens traveling outside the Kingdom. 

That coverage provides full health care for clients if they became infected with the virus while traveling abroad. It also covers other life-threatening medical conditions, travel risks, quarantine procedures, canceling or missing trips, medical expenses and emergency medical evacuation in cases of emergency.

 

 

 

Topics: saudi central bank Coronavirus COVID-19 Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) #10yearchallenge

Saudi customs officials find 1.6kg of cocaine in smugglers' stomachs

Saudi customs officials find 1.6kg of cocaine in smugglers’ stomachs
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi customs officials find 1.6kg of cocaine in smugglers’ stomachs

Saudi customs officials find 1.6kg of cocaine in smugglers’ stomachs
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Customs officers in Saudi Arabia foiled attempts by two airline passengers to smuggle more than 1.6 kilograms of cocaine into the Kingdom.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah said inspectors suspicious of a female passenger arriving in the Kingdom carried out an X-ray that revealed 60 capsules in her stomach. They were found to contain 683.5 grams of the drug.

In a similar case, this time involving a male passenger, inspectors found 80 capsules containing 918.5 grams of cocaine.

The authority said swallowing capsules of drugs such as heroin or cocaine is a common method used by smugglers. It added that customs officers at land, sea and airports work tirelessly to foil the attempts and seize shipments in an effort to maintain security and protect Saudi society.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs

Saudi education ministry plans 3-semester academic year from August

Saudi education ministry plans 3-semester academic year from August
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi education ministry plans 3-semester academic year from August

Saudi education ministry plans 3-semester academic year from August
  • Students will be taught new subjects in bid to reach ‘global competitiveness’
  • Resumption of face-to-face classes dependent on progress of COVID-19 vaccination program
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Education-related questions were answered by Saudi authorities on Wednesday ahead of the expected start of the new school year in August.

In a press conference, Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh said that students are expected to return to in-person learning, with the academic year divided into three semesters instead of the usual two.

The option of distance learning will also remain available, depending on student capacity in classrooms, he said.

“The next course of action will be revealed in the coming days,” Al-Asheikh said, adding: “Immunizations are the first step, and if we can ensure that, then we can ensure the return of students in the first semester.”

In order for students to receive the proper educational experience, the ministry and partners are looking at incorporating various aspects of the learning process, including in-person, distance and e-learning.

Al-Asheikh said that the academic school semester will span 13 weeks with seven-day breaks. The year will also include 12 holidays, incorporating long weekends and an increased number of school days, to ensure that students “benefit from the learning experience as much as possible.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Students are expected to return to in-person learning, with the academic year divided into three semesters instead of the usual two. The option of distance learning will also remain available, depending on student capacity in classrooms.

Some new subjects have been introduced in elementary levels, such as physical education and self-defense, which will be taught from grade one (for both boys and girls) alongside English.

Fourth graders are expected to start the applied digital skills curriculum, while critical thinking subjects will be taught in grades nine and 10.

Students are expected to return to class on Aug. 30 for the academic year, which will end on July 1 next year.

In the upcoming academic year, the minister said that new curricula will be introduced that will be consistent with the requirements of the development phases and subjects according to the needs of each level and semester.

Some new subjects have been introduced in elementary levels, such as physical education and self-defense, which will be taught from grade one (for both boys and girls) alongside English.

Fourth graders are expected to start the applied digital skills curriculum, while critical thinking subjects will be taught in grades nine and 10.

Subjects in development cover areas including math, science, arts, social studies, Islamic studies and special education.

“This is the first stage in the development process, it’s an important one to achieve the targets and goals of the Kingdom’s sons and daughters, and to reach global competitiveness in various fields and all dimensions,” Al-Asheikh said.

The minister urged education workers to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose before the Aug. 1 deadline in order to ensure the health and safety of staff and students in the classroom.

Staff who do not receive a vaccine will not be allowed to enter workplaces. Education workers who recovered from an infection less than six months before the deadline must wait until they complete a six-month period following infection before they receive a vaccine and return to work.

Topics: Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh

COVID-19 vaccines do not cause infertility, Saudi health ministry assures public

COVID-19 vaccines do not cause infertility, Saudi health ministry assures public
Updated 27 May 2021
Huda Al-Shair

COVID-19 vaccines do not cause infertility, Saudi health ministry assures public

COVID-19 vaccines do not cause infertility, Saudi health ministry assures public
  • Studies show the vaccines are also safe for women planning to get pregnant and pregnant mothers, ministry adds
  • More than 13.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the Kingdom
Updated 27 May 2021
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines do not cause infertility or any other reproductive complications.

Responding to rumors after the vaccine, the MOH urged Saudis to “take the step” and get vaccinated, stating that COVID-19 vaccines have no effect on the reproductive system. 

MOH spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that “there is no truth to this and the information is not credible.” 

Al-Abd Al-Aly explained that many studies have revealed the vaccine’s safety, including for women planning to get pregnant and pregnant mothers.

“Studies have shown that a COVID-19 infection affects the reproductive cells and affects fertility and reproductive capacity. The danger comes from the infection, not the vaccine,” added the spokesman.

Meanwhile, as some nations have approved the inoculation of children above the age of 12, assistant deputy minister of for preventive health at the MOH, Dr. Abdullah Assiri, said that once 70 percent of the Kingdom’s adult population is inoculated, then considerations will be made to begin vaccinating from the age of 12.

The MOH announced that more than 13.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far at the rate of 38.5 doses per 100.

INNUMBERS

444,780 - total number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

427,462 - total recoveries

7,295 - total deaths

Saudi Arabia reported 1,320 new cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 444,780. 

 For the first time in months, the number of active cases has surpassed the four-digit case count, with 10,023 active cases. The MOH said 1,348 of those cases were critical, a decrease of nine patients in the past 24 hours. 

According to the figures provided by the MOH, Makkah had the highest number of new confirmed cases with 404, followed by Riyadh (343) and the Eastern Province (164). The region with the lowest number of confirmed cases was Jouf with just five.

For the first time in over six months, the daily number of COVID-19-related deaths reached 17, raising the national death toll to 7,295. 

The MOH reported that 873 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 427,462. Riyadh had the highest number of recoveries at 237 and Jouf and the Northern Borders both having the lowest at four. 

Approximately 93,145 PCR tests were administered in the past 24 hours. More than 18.7 million PCR tests have been conducted since the onset of the pandemic in March of last year.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines infertility

Who's Who:  Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, Saudi Space Commission chairman

Who’s Who:  Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, Saudi Space Commission chairman
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who:  Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, Saudi Space Commission chairman

Who’s Who:  Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, Saudi Space Commission chairman
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha was appointed chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Space Commission by royal decree on May 3.

Al-Swaha said: “The support and empowerment that the space sector receives from the leadership will be of great support to continue the journey of pioneering and innovation for our beloved country.”

He said that the creative minds of the sons and daughters of the nation will be the focus of building a bright future for the Kingdom in the space industry and its technologies. “This sector is important for a diversified and sustainable national economy.”

Al-Swaha has more than 16 years of experience and success in IT, entrepreneurship, executive and digital consulting, holding several executive positions in the public and private sectors. 

He has also been the chairman of the board of directors for the King Abdul Aziz City of Science and Technology since March 2021.

In addition to his new roles, Al-Swaha has served as the Saudi minister of communications and information technology since April 2017.

Previously, he was the director general of the digital transformation office at the Ministry of Economic and Planning. His responsibilities included expediting the realization of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through digital infrastructure.

Al-Swaha also served as the CEO of Cisco Saudi Arabia, which ranks fifth in Cisco’s global operations.

He held several positions at Cisco between 2005 and 2017: He was regional manager, then operations manager, before eventually becoming vice president.

He also served as chairman of the Communications and Information Technology Commission, chairman of Saudi Post and head of the National Executive Digitization Committee, as well as sitting on many boards.

Al-Swaha holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and communications engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and a degree in computer science from the University of Washington in Seattle.

He completed a number of programs in executive education at Harvard Business School and Duke University.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Space Commission (SSC)

Ancient path to Makkah still celebrated today

Ancient path to Makkah still celebrated today
Updated 27 May 2021
SPA

Ancient path to Makkah still celebrated today

Ancient path to Makkah still celebrated today
  • The Zubaida Trail stretches more than 1,600 kilometers and passes through five regions in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 May 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The famous Zubaida Trail, also known as the Kufi pilgrimage route, once served thousands of pilgrims each year from Iraq and some parts of the Levant Region to the holy sites. It stretches more than 1,600 kilometers from Kufa in Iraq, though Saudi Arabia’s Northern Borders Region and into Makkah.

The ancient path was once a common trade route in the pre-Islamic era and was later used by worshippers following the spread of Islam. The trail makes its way through the desert of the Kingdom’s southwest and actually passes through five regions: the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim, Madinah and Makkah. It was listed among the projects of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for the Care of Cultural Heritage being implemented by the then Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage within the framework of its National Transformation Program initiatives.

The Zubaida Trail became one of the most important pilgrimage and commercial routes during the Abbasid Era between the years 750 and 1258. Back then, it became the link between Baghdad, the Two Holy Mosques and the rest of Arabia.

It was named after Zubaida Bint Jaafar, wife of the Abbasid Caliph Harun Al Rashid, who contributed to its construction.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Zubaida Trail became one of the most important pilgrimage and commercial routes during the Abbasid Era between the years 750 and 1258. Back then, it became the link between Baghdad, the Two Holy Mosques and the rest of Arabia.

• It was named after Zubaida Bint Jaafar, wife of the Abbasid Caliph Harun Al Rashid, who contributed to its construction.

The trail features 27 stations, each separated by 50 km, along with secondary stations or rest stops. Over time, houses and other facilities were built along the trail.

Markers on the road guide pilgrims as water collection pools were established in select locations to ensure pilgrims would have plentiful access. Some of the most important stations on the trail include the pools of Al-Dhafiri, Al-Amya, Al-Thulaimiya, Al-Jumaimiyah, Zabala, Umm Al-Asafir, Hamad, and Al-Ashar among others.

Saudi authorities have worked on including the trail among the Kingdom’s 10 most significant heritage sites that were added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Topics: ancient Makkah holy sites

