Who’s Who: Faisal Al-Haqbani, first secretary at Saudi Arabia’s UN mission in New York

Faisal Al-Haqbani is the first secretary of the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN in New York.

During his time at the mission, Al-Haqbani was elected vice chair of the fourth committee at the UN General Assembly’s 73rd session.

He has also served as the mission’s chef de cabinet, head of the economic and financial committee, head of the special political committee and head of the organizations and international groups department.

Prior to that, he served at the Saudi Embassy in Havana, Cuba, between 2015 and 2017, as head of the consulate section, chargé d’affaires, head of the political department and head of the economic and cultural department.

Between the years of 2011 and 2015, Al-Haqbani served as a cultural attaché in the UN department of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al-Hakbani holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the Misr University for Science & Technology, as well as a high diploma in diplomatic studies.

He is also a graduate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Future Leaders Program.

Al-Haqbani said that through Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom aims to be at the same level as developed countries, since Saudi leaders believe that ambition has no boundaries and is a motivation to reach the skies.

He noted that success stories start with a vision, and the most successful visions are the ones built on strengths and full knowledge of how to exploit them, therefore, the Saudi Vision 2030 was to build an ambitious and thriving country for all.

Al-Haqbani said: “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by the UN to achieve a better future for the world’s nations, a future that is sustainable for all. Seeking to implement the goals of the UN vision is indicative of the nations’ desire to take determined steps, in the global quest to advance our nations and to address the global challenges we face, including the ones related to poverty, inequality, climate and environmental deterioration, as well as the achievement of prosperity, peace and justice.