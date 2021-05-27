Who’s Who: Faisal Al-Haqbani, first secretary at Saudi Arabia’s UN mission in New York

You are here

Faisal Al-Haqbani
Faisal Al-Haqbani is the first secretary of the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN in New York.

During his time at the mission, Al-Haqbani was elected vice chair of the fourth committee at the UN General Assembly’s 73rd session.

He has also served as the mission’s chef de cabinet, head of the economic and financial committee, head of the special political committee and head of the organizations and international groups department.

Prior to that, he served at the Saudi Embassy in Havana, Cuba, between 2015 and 2017, as head of the consulate section, chargé d’affaires, head of the political department and head of the economic and cultural department.

Between the years of 2011 and 2015, Al-Haqbani served as a cultural attaché in the UN department of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al-Hakbani holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the Misr University for Science & Technology, as well as a high diploma in diplomatic studies.

He is also a graduate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Future Leaders Program.

Al-Haqbani said that through Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom aims to be at the same level as developed countries, since Saudi leaders believe that ambition has no boundaries and is a motivation to reach the skies.

He noted that success stories start with a vision, and the most successful visions are the ones built on strengths and full knowledge of how to exploit them, therefore, the Saudi Vision 2030 was to build an ambitious and thriving country for all.

Al-Haqbani said: “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by the UN to achieve a better future for the world’s nations, a future that is sustainable for all. Seeking to implement the goals of the UN vision is indicative of the nations’ desire to take determined steps, in the global quest to advance our nations and to address the global challenges we face, including the ones related to poverty, inequality, climate and environmental deterioration, as well as the achievement of prosperity, peace and justice.

HURAYMILA: Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing and representatives of Saudi-based Chinese companies on Wednesday took part in the afforestation campaign of Huraymila National Park, supervised by the National Center for the Development of Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification.

The ambassador was received by the CEO of the center, Dr. Khaled Al-Abdulqader.

Weiqing praised the efforts of the center and its role in promoting biodiversity in natural environments, protecting the environment, maintaining the environmental balance and thus contributing to improving the quality of life.

Saudi Arabia and China are pioneers in the field of environmental protection, he said.

Al-Abdulqader said the visit comes within a series of efforts by the center to spread awareness on the importance of sustainable afforestation, promote practices contributing to preserving and developing the plant cover, maintain the environmental balance, reduce desertification effects and cooperate with relevant authorities to achieve afforestation objectives.

Al-Abdulqader added that the visit supports the afforestation process, which has been very well received both locally and internationally and has witnessed the participation of 45 embassies and diplomatic missions in planting trees at the National Huraymila Park.

The Kingdom has adopted a grand vision to address climate change and environmental protection on the local and regional levels, through the “Green Saudi” and “Green Middle East” initiatives.

The center recently announced that its “Let’s Make it Green” initiative, which aimed to plant 10 million trees in 1,247 sites across the Kingdom in the past six months, has been successfully completed.

 

RIYADH: In a report published on Thursday, the Riyadh-based Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) warned that terrorist groups are attempting to exploit the humanitarian effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to develop their capabilities, including the aim of obtaining weapons of mass destruction.

“The Great Threat: Extremism and the Spread of Nuclear Terrorism” reviews the risks posed by terrorist organizations through their efforts to acquire nuclear weapons, which has been a goal of such groups for decades.

Etidal noted that “the signs of terrorist practices around the world following the coronavirus pandemic shed light on the extremist organizations’ attempts to extensively exploit the global humanitarian situation in order to develop their destructive capabilities.”

The report looks at the ways in which terrorist organizations might attempt to acquire nuclear weapons, the loopholes they can exploit to threaten international peace and security, the challenges to global nuclear security, and the international frameworks that are being established to prevent extremists from gaining access to nuclear weapons.

It also analyses attempts by extremist groups to steal nuclear materials, buy them on the black market, or sabotage nuclear facilities in various regions.

The researchers note that “these organizations are seeking to utilize technological and knowledge-related tools to access information they can build upon in their secret laboratories, which puts the cybersecurity of nuclear facilities at risk.”

 

 

 

RIYADH: Investment was a “major key” to the success of ambitious plans revealed on Thursday to develop the Saudi library sector.

Launching the new strategy at King Fahd National Library in Riyadh, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Asem, the chief executive officer of the Kingdom’s Libraries Commission, said the aim was not just to upgrade libraries but to transform them from mere information centers into comprehensive cultural platforms.

Speaking at a press conference, the CEO said the initiative would see the promotion of special events and activities designed to build on the traditional role of libraries in improving reading habits, enriching knowledge, and raising literacy levels.

“The strategy includes multiple initiatives serving the sector, partners, and the general community, believing in the pivotal role of libraries in achieving the Ministry of Culture’s goals based on the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as cultural, participatory, and development platforms that strive to develop capacities and businesses, as well as ensure continuous education, innovation, and workforce development, ensuring international cooperation and exchange of knowledge,” he added.

And he pointed out that investment was vital to the success of the growth program.

In plotting its strategy, the commission took into consideration documentation from more than 110 local, regional, and international sources gained via interviews, workshops, and focus groups involving a large number of internal and external stakeholders, and by working with experts and specialists in the library sector.

In addition, research was carried out on the library systems of 27 countries to help in the development of a vision, mission, and values as well as strategic pillars, objectives, initiatives, and key performance indicators.

Al-Asem noted that the strategy had been built around three pillars, the first being to expand the sector through planning, introducing standards and regulations, conducting studies, financing, investment, and improving the skills of employees.

Boosting community participation through awareness campaigns on information literacy and library services was the second building block, followed by schemes to improve the commission’s administrative and operational competencies, create positive working environments, and deliver effective engagement with local and international stakeholders.

In all, the strategy will involve the staged implementation of 35 diverse initiatives aimed at creating sustainable growth in the library sector.

These include designing digital and children’s public libraries, building an electronic platform for private libraries, developing standards, guidelines, and regulations, constructing databases for the Saudi library sector, contributing to national planning, and establishing a research center.

Empowering the third sector, building a digital platform for marketing investment opportunities, establishing business models for public and private sector partnerships, encouraging innovation, attracting sponsorship, generating sustainable revenues, creating endowment models, and providing library services in gathering places along with mobile library facilities were also part of the road map.

Other initiatives included implementing interactive presentations, reading techniques, and games for children and young adults, organizing national youth competitions, information literacy workshops, launching a national libraries day, staging participatory shows for youth and children, social activities for employees, work satisfaction surveys, providing best-in-class training courses, creating partnerships and registering with major regional and international library associations, and hosting regional and global conferences and workshops.

The Libraries Commission was established in February last year as one of 11 cultural commissions affiliated to the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Health said on Thursday that the second dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is available for those aged 60 and above.

On April 10, the ministry postponed all dates for the second jab until further notice to expand the administration of the first dose to those who were waiting to receive the vaccine. This strategy was implemented to ensure that a large segment of society was covered with the first dose.

The ministry urged people wishing to travel outside the Kingdom to take PCR tests for COVID-19 only in private sector laboratories that are licensed and approved by the Public Health Authority (Weqaya), where the issued health certificate is considered valid in all air, land and sea ports.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 7,309.

There were 1,183 new cases, raising the total number of cases since the pandemic’s onset to 445,963. Of the 10,152 active cases, 1,353 patients were in a critical condition.

Of the newly recorded cases, 342 were in Riyadh, 317 in Makkah, 160 in the Eastern Province and 77 in Madinah.

The ministry said 1,040 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 428,502.

Saudi Arabia had so far conducted 18,875,464 PCR tests, with 86,629 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Meanwhile, 13,515,559 people in the country have now received a jab against the virus.

The ministry launched the first phase of the inoculation campaign on Dec. 17, 2020 while the second phase was launched on Feb. 18 this year.

The second phase expanded the program, with more vaccination centers to include all regions of the Kingdom, as a continuation of the Saudi authorities’ efforts to preserve the health and safety of all of the Kingdom’s residents.

The Ministry of Health also recently announced the launch of its vaccine service for patients in their homes through the Home Health Care Program in all regions of the Kingdom.

It has promoted a national awareness campaign under the slogan “take the step,” to urge all members of society to start the registration process for getting a vaccine.

RIYADH: Construction has begun on a state-of-the-art frigate being built for Saudi Arabia by one of America’s leading shipyards.
A keel laying ceremony took place on Thursday at Fincantieri’s Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin. The ship’s name was revealed as “His Majesty King Saud’s Ship.”
The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Commander Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili, attended the ceremony along with the the military attaché at the Kingdom’s embassy in Washington and Ottawa.
The ship is one of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant vessels being built as part of a contract awarded to Lockheed Martin in 2019.
The ships will contribute to raising the level of the navy’s combat readiness, enhancing maritime security in the region, and protecting the Kingdom’s strategic and vital interests, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The project includes qualifying and training crews and technical and logistical support.

