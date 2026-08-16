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Firefighters battle second day of blaze on Greek island

Firefighters battle second day of blaze on Greek island
Firefighters battled for a second day on Sunday to contain a forest fire on the Greek Aegean island of Skyros, as the local mayor voiced hope it could soon be brought under control. (REUTERS)
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Updated 16 August 2026 11:56
AFP
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Firefighters battle second day of blaze on Greek island

Firefighters battle second day of blaze on Greek island
  • Firefighters battled for a second day on Sunday to contain a forest fire on the Greek Aegean island of Skyros, as the local mayor voiced hope it could soon be brought under control
Updated 16 August 2026 11:56
AFP
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ATHENS: Firefighters battled for a second day on Sunday to contain a forest fire on the Greek Aegean island of Skyros, as the local mayor voiced hope it could soon be brought under control.
“Within the day I believe the fire will be fully extinguished,” Skyros mayor Kyriakos Antonopoulos told state TV ERT.
The fire, which broke out on Saturday, prompted the evacuation of two small communities, but Antonopoulos said no inhabited areas were under threat on Sunday.
Reinforcements to the island of some 3,000 have been rushed in from neighboring areas.
After largely escaping the heatwave temperatures that blanketed much of Europe earlier this summer, Greece has been hit with several major wildfires since late July, fueled by unusually strong winds.
Five firefighters have died so far, including a Danish pilot killed in a mid-air collision between two Bell helicopters while battling a blaze near Athens earlier this month.
There was another scare last week when about 500 tourists were evacuated from beaches on the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece as a forest fire threatened two popular resorts.
Some 20,000 hectares of forest and agricultural land have burned this year in major fires near Athens and on the islands of Crete and Paros.
Greece is hit by wildfires every year. Experts say the risk is growing because of human-fueled climate change, which has made droughts and other extreme weather event more severe.

Topics: Greece

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