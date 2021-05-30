Deal signed to measure AlUla’s development

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) on Sunday signed a memorandum of cooperation with the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) to measure the governorate’s economic and social development indicators, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandum includes measuring population growth, the number of visitors, income and spending rates, AlUla’s cultural, sustainability, tourism and educational indicators, as well as other population-related and development indicators and statistics.

It was signed by the RCU’s CEO, Amr Al-Madani, and the head of GASTAT, Dr. Konrad Pesendorfer.

“The signing of the memorandum comes as part of the efforts aimed at achieving AlUla’s vision, and the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, by relying on sustainable development in the governorate and achieving the ambitions in terms of the quality of life for residents and visitors,” Al-Madani said.

The data collection and analysis, which would be conducted in accordance with the memorandum, would support the decision-making process within the commission and improve the measurement of the impact of its projects and programs, he added.

Pesendorfer stressed the importance of providing accurate data and statistical indicators when developing sustainable development plans in all fields, as they would provide policy and decision-makers with a “real, detailed and comprehensive” picture.

“This would directly contribute to identifying the required objectives and determining the measures and mechanisms required for its implementation with the highest level of efficiency and proficiency,” he added.

The RCU is seeking to measure the governorate’s development rates and achieve the objectives of its vision in terms of cultural, economic and heritage development for AlUla and its residents, thereby enriching the visitor experience.