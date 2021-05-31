You are here

China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June

A child stands near a giant screen showing the images of the Tianhe space station at the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo)
A child stands near a giant screen showing the images of the Tianhe space station at the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo)
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June

China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June
  • The Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is the third and largest space station launched by China’s increasingly ambitious space program
  • China has sent 11 astronauts, including two women, into space beginning with Yang’s flight in October 2003
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

BEIJING: A three-man crew of astronauts will blast off in June for a three-month mission on China’s new space station, according to a space official who was the country’s first astronaut in orbit.
The plans for the station’s first crew were confirmed to state television by Yang Liwei, the manned space program’s deputy chief designer, as an automated spacecraft was launched with fuel and supplies for the Tianhe station.
The Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is the third and largest space station launched by China’s increasingly ambitious space program. Its core module was launched into orbit April 29.
The Shenzhou 12 capsule carrying the crew will be launched from the Jiuquan base in China’s northwest next month, Yang said in comments broadcast Saturday by China Central Television.
They will practice spacewalks and conduct repairs and maintenance as well as scientific operations.
Yang, who orbited Earth in 2003, gave no details of the astronauts’ identities or a flight date and said the crew will come from the program’s two earliest groups of astronauts.
Asked whether women would be in the crew, Yang said, “on Shenzhou 12 we don’t have them, but missions after that all will have them.”
The Tianzhou-2 spacecraft that docked with Tianhe on Sunday carried 6.8 tons of cargo including space suits, food and equipment for the astronauts and fuel for the station, according to the space program.
The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and the crew.
Beijing doesn’t participate in the International Space Station, largely due to US objections. Washington is wary of the Chinese program’s secrecy and its military connections.
China has sent 11 astronauts, including two women, into space beginning with Yang’s flight in October 2003. The first female astronaut was Liu Yang in 2012.
All of China’s astronauts to date have been pilots from the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.
Astronauts on the Tianhe will practice making spacewalks with two people outside the hull at one time, according to Yang. China’s first spacewalk was made in 2008 by Zhai Zhigang outside the Shenzhou 7 capsule.
Also this month, the Chinese space program landed a probe, the Tianwen-1, on Mars carrying a rover, the Zhurong.

Topics: China space Tianhe Shenzhou 12 capsule International Space Station

China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift

China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift
Updated 49 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift

China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift
  • The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping
Updated 49 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China announced on Monday that each couple would be permitted to have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two children after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world’s most populous country.
The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported.
In 2016, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy — initially imposed to halt a population explosion — with a two-child limit, which failed to result in a sustained surge in births as the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families.
Early this month, China’s once-in-a-decade census showed that the population grew at its slowest rate during the last decade since the 1950s, with data showing a fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman for 2020 alone, on par with aging societies like Japan and Italy.

Topics: China

Hong Kong’s ‘Grandma Wong’ arrested for solo Tiananmen protest

Hong Kong’s ‘Grandma Wong’ arrested for solo Tiananmen protest
Updated 31 May 2021
AFP

Hong Kong's 'Grandma Wong' arrested for solo Tiananmen protest

Hong Kong’s ‘Grandma Wong’ arrested for solo Tiananmen protest
  • Alexandra Wong, 65, was detained on Sunday on suspicion of taking part in an unlawful assembly
  • Hong Kong’s democracy movement has been crushed by a broad crackdown on dissent over the last year
Updated 31 May 2021
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police have arrested an elderly democracy activist as she made a solo demonstration over China’s deadly Tiananmen crackdown in a vivid illustration of the zero protest tolerance now wielded by authorities in the financial hub.
Alexandra Wong, 65, was detained on Sunday on suspicion of taking part in an unlawful assembly as she walked toward Beijing’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong.
Wong – known locally as “Grandma Wong” – was a regular fixture of the huge democracy protests that swept Hong Kong in 2019.
She could often be seen waving a Union Jack flag, a symbol of her dissatisfaction with Beijing’s rule since the city was handed to China by former colonial power Britain in 1997.
Protest is now all but outlawed in Hong Kong.
Authorities have used both the threat of the coronavirus and security concerns to ban demonstrations.
A vigil planned for this Friday – the 32nd anniversary of Beijing’s 1989 crackdown on democracy protests in Tiananmen Square – has been denied permission for the second year in a row.
Authorities have cited the coronavirus, although Hong Kong is currently celebrating no local transmission cases of unknown origin for the last month.
Activists had also sought permission for a small Tiananmen-themed march on Sunday to the Liaison Office, which represents the central government in the city, but it was also denied permission.
Wong turned up anyway that afternoon holding as sign that read “32, June 4, Tiananmen’s lament” and a yellow umbrella – the latter a symbol of Hong Kong’s democracy movement.
The South China Morning Post said the pensioner started chanting slogans in a park before heading toward the Liaison Office by herself, while being followed and filmed by police.
She was stopped twice.
“I’m only by myself, just an old lady here. Why stop me?” the Post quoted Wong as telling officers.
Soon afterwards she was arrested.
Police confirmed a 65-year-old woman surnamed Wong had been arrested for “knowingly participating in an unauthorized assembly and attempting to incite others to join an unauthorized assembly.”
Hong Kong’s democracy movement has been crushed by a broad crackdown on dissent over the last year, including the imposition of a sweeping security law that criminalizes much dissent.
In the middle of the 2019 protests Wong disappeared for more than a year.
She resurfaced saying she had been detained by mainland authorities during a trip to Shenzhen, a neighboring city where she lived at the time.

Topics: Hong Kong

Australia finds more coronavirus infections in nursing homes

Australia finds more coronavirus infections in nursing homes
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

Australia finds more coronavirus infections in nursing homes

Australia finds more coronavirus infections in nursing homes
  • Victoria state began a seven-day lockdown on Friday due to a cluster in its capital Melbourne
  • The vast majority of Victoria‘s 820 coronavirus deaths have been in nursing homes
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

MELBOURNE: Authorities say a COVID-19 cluster in Australia’s second-largest city has spread into to nursing homes.
Victoria state began a seven-day lockdown on Friday due to a cluster in its capital Melbourne.
State health authorities on Monday announced 11 new cases.
A second staff member and a 90-year-old resident of the Arcare Maidstone Aged Care facility in Melbourne were among the new infections. The first infected staff member was reported on Sunday.
The second staff member had also worked at the BlueCross Western Gardens nursing home in Melbourne last week and had not been vaccinated.
The BlueCross facility has gone into lockdown after the news.
Health Minister Martin Foley described the cluster spreading into aged care homes as a “very great concern to the Victorian government.”
The vast majority of Victoria‘s 820 coronavirus deaths have been in nursing homes.

Topics: Australia Melbourne Coronavirus

Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city

Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city
Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city

Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city
  • Serrana was the subject of a study by Instituto Butantan, which produces the Coronavac vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech in Brazil
Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

SAO PAULO: Serrana, a city in southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, has seen a 95 percent drop in COVID-19 deaths after it concluded vaccination of almost all adults, TV Globo reported on Sunday.
With 45,000 inhabitants Serrana is a healthy oasis in Brazil, which has the world’s second deadliest outbreak with more than 461,000 deaths so far and a very slow immunization pace due to the lack of vaccines.
Serrana was the subject of a study by Instituto Butantan, which produces the Coronavac vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech in Brazil.
When vaccination was starting, the city had an increase in COVID cases, but the spread of the virus was contained once 75 percent of the population was immunized, scientists found.
Scientists divided the city in four areas to try to understand which was the threshold to contain the spread of the virus and found that it was controlled after three areas received the second dose.
The number of symptomatic cases fell 80 percent, and hospitalizations 86 percent. COVID deaths fell 95 percent, according to data given by Butantan to TV Globo.
Serrana is surrounded by cities that are still dealing with a spike in COVID cases. Ribeirao Preto, 15 miles away from Serrana, is going through a lockdown to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.
A similar experiment is underway in another city in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s richest state. The city of Botucatu expects to immunize most of its 148,000 inhabitants with the Astra Zeneca vaccine. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Michael Perry)

Topics: Brazil Coronavirus Serrana TV Globo

Gunmen abduct students from Islamic school in north-central Nigeria

Gunmen abduct students from Islamic school in north-central Nigeria
Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

Gunmen abduct students from Islamic school in north-central Nigeria

Gunmen abduct students from Islamic school in north-central Nigeria
  • Kidnappings for ransom common in restive northwest
  • More than 700 students abducted since December
Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

BAUCHI/KADUNA, Nigeria: An armed gang abducted students from an Islamic school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger on Sunday, police and state government officials said.
Armed groups carrying out kidnapping for ransom are blamed for a series of raids on schools and universities in northern Nigeria in recent months, abducting more than 700 students for ransom since December.
A spokesman for Niger’s state police said in a statement that gunmen on motorcycles attacked the town of Tegina, in the Rafi local government area of the state, at around 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Sunday.
He said the attackers were “shooting indiscriminately and abducted a yet to be ascertained number of children at Salihu Tanko Islamic school.”
The school’s owner, Abubakar Tegina, told Reuters in a phone interview that he witnessed the attack.
“I personally saw between 20 and 25 motorcycles with heavily armed people. They entered the school and went away with about 150 or more of the students,” said Tegina, who lives around 150 meters from the school.
“We can’t be exact because most of them have not reported to the school as at that time,” he said, when asked for further details of the number taken.
Tegina said there are around 300 pupils aged between 7 and 15. He said pupils live at home and only attend classes at the site.
Most students kidnapped in recent months have been taken from boarding schools.
One person was shot dead during the attack and a second person was seriously injured, the state governor’s spokeswoman said.
She said 11 of the children taken were released by the gunmen because they were “too small and couldn’t walk.” A group of bus passengers were also abducted, she said.
Sunday’s attack in Niger took place the day after the release of the remaining 14 students of a group abducted last month from a university in neighboring Kaduna state.

Topics: Nigeria child abductions

