Israeli army say troops shot 'infiltrator' from Gaza Strip

Israeli army say troops shot ‘infiltrator’ from Gaza Strip
Israeli army work at an artillery unit as it fires near the border with the Gaza Strip on May 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Israeli army say troops shot ‘infiltrator’ from Gaza Strip

Israeli army say troops shot ‘infiltrator’ from Gaza Strip
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

TEL AVIV: Israeli troops shot a Palestinian man who sneaked into the country from the Gaza Strip with a knife, the military said Monday. The military did not provide details on his condition.
The incident, which took place on Sunday, comes just over a week after a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers went into effect and as Egypt is trying to strengthen a longer truce between the two.
The military says the suspect carried a knife and infiltrated the fenced border near Moshav Sde Avraham, a few kilometers (miles) from the coastal territory. A security guard told Israeli media on Monday that the suspect stabbed him.
The army said the suspect had been moved to a nearby hospital but his condition was not immediately known. Israeli authorities were trying Monday to figure out how the suspect snuck across the fenced border.
Earlier this month, a punishing 11-day war between Israel and Hamas killed more than 250 people, most of them Palestinians.

French investigators begin Ghosn hearing in Lebanon capital

French investigators begin Ghosn hearing in Lebanon capital
Updated 17 min 27 sec ago
AFP

French investigators begin Ghosn hearing in Lebanon capital

French investigators begin Ghosn hearing in Lebanon capital
  • Ghosn, his defense team, a Lebanese prosecutor sitting in on the hearing and the visiting French judges entered the hall at the Court of Cassation
Updated 17 min 27 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: French investigators started interrogating former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn Monday in Lebanon, where he has sought refuge since a dramatic escape from Japan, a court source said.
The source told AFP that Ghosn, his defense team, a Lebanese prosecutor sitting in on the hearing and the visiting French judges entered the hall at the Court of Cassation where the interrogation over alleged fraudulent activities got underway.

Yemeni information minister warns of continued Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Yemeni information minister warns of continued Houthi attacks in Red Sea
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Yemeni information minister warns of continued Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Yemeni information minister warns of continued Houthi attacks in Red Sea
  • Al-Eryani said such acts by the militia threatened the security and safety of trade ships
  • Kuwait’s ministry of foreign affairs denounced the attack
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Information Minister Mu’amar Al-Eryani warned of escalating Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, state news agency Saba News reported.
Al-Eryani said such acts by the militia threatened the security and safety of trade ships and the marine navigation in one of the world’s most significant waterways.
He added that the Houthis used Hodeida ports to launch their attacks with unmanned boobytrapped boats.
Al-Eryani further confirmed the Houthis’ violation of the Sweden Agreement and their implementation of the Iranian agenda to spread chaos in the region.
The minister urged the international community, the United Nations (UN), permanent member states in Security Council and UN and US envoys to Yemen to condemn these attacks.
He also urged them to take serious action against the attacks, which target not only Yemen’s stability but also the international security and world’s interests.
Earlier on Saturday, the Arab Coalition intercepted an explosives-laden drone launched by the militia toward Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, the alliance command center said.
The attack was condemned by a number countries and organizations including the UAE, Bahrain, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Muslim World League.
Kuwait’s ministry of foreign affairs also denounced the attack. It said in a statement that it supports Saudi Arabia in all the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry also said it condemns such attack that lead to the spread of fear and horror in the region.

Gaza braces for virus surge in wake of deadly clashes

Gaza braces for virus surge in wake of deadly clashes
Palestinian volunteers clear rubble and clean a road in Gaza City, on May 29, 2021, more than a week after a ceasefire brought an end to 11 days of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 31 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gaza braces for virus surge in wake of deadly clashes

Gaza braces for virus surge in wake of deadly clashes
  • People ‘completely forgot about the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic’ while the fighting raged
Updated 31 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Health authorities in Gaza fear a third wave of COVID-19 disease after emergency measures collapsed during 11 days of fighting with Israel.

Gazans “completely forgot about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic” while the fighting raged, officials said.
Gaza has witnessed a frantic return to life after clashes that killed more than 250 people, wounded 1,950, and destroyed residential buildings and key commercial facilities.
The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza said that it is struggling to return to its work confronting the pandemic with the same energy it had shown before the conflict erupted.
Ashraf Al-Qidra, a ministry spokesman, said that Gazans were unable to follow health protocols and preventive measures during the fighting.
He said that before the recent conflict the health ministry had been expecting a decrease in the epidemiological curve, but now there were fears of a third wave of the pandemic.

More than 100,000 Palestinians are believed to be sheltering in homes and schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Rami Al-Abadla, director of the ministry’s safety and infection control unit, agreed, adding that “the outbreak of a third wave of coronavirus is strongly expected.”
Thousands of Palestinians have been forced from their homes and are sheltering in crowded facilities, he said.
More than 100,000 Palestinians are believed to be sheltering in homes and schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Al-Abadla said that reimposing strict health measures in Gaza will be difficult.
“People will not follow any measures at the present time after facing difficult times and dangerous days,” he said.
Muhammad Abbas was among those who fled to schools run by UNRWA to escape the violence.
Abbas said that he took his pregnant wife, five children and disabled father to a school in Jabaliya camp in northern Gaza after fleeing his home in the village of Umm Al-Nasr in Beit Lahia, which was hit by Israeli airstrikes.

 

Topics: gaza city Israel Palestine Coronavirus

Turkish protesters ‘face growing threat of police violence’

Turkish protesters ‘face growing threat of police violence’
A total of 4,771 violations were recorded in the the four years to 2019, with Turkish prosecutors filing lawsuits against 4,907 people for taking part in public protests, the report claims. (Reuters/File)
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Turkish protesters 'face growing threat of police violence'

Turkish protesters ‘face growing threat of police violence’
  • Rights groups have claimed the move will undermine police accountability during demonstrations
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Thousands of Turkish protesters have been prosecuted in recent years amid a government crackdown on right of assembly, a new report by Turkey’s Human Rights Foundation has revealed.
A total of 4,771 violations were recorded in the the four years to 2019, with Turkish prosecutors filing lawsuits against 4,907 people for taking part in public protests, the report claims.
At least 999 people were sentenced to a total of 13,370 months in prison.
Protesters faced charges of membership in a terror group, damaging public property, resisting police or insulting the president.
The report said that about 4,900 protesters had been the victims of police violence, with some losing their lives.
Violence took place mostly during protests over the Kurdish conflict or the dismissal of public officials following the 2016 failed coup attempt.
“The destruction of the democratization process in Turkey reveals deep and systematic violations against the right to assembly and demonstration,” the report noted.
Turkey’s Constitutional Court recently highlighted the case of a protester, Erdal Sarikaya, who was blinded in one eye during the 2013 anti-government Gezi Park protests. Sixteen police officers involved in the violence were not prosecuted.
In Turkey, public officials cannot face a criminal investigation without approval by the authorities.
Sarikaya sued the authorities for his injury caused by a tear gas canister fired by police.

The court ordered the state to pay compensation to Sarikaya and ordered an investigation into the police responsible for the injury.
During the Gezi Park protests, 11 demonstrators were killed and over 8,000 people injured, while there were more than 3,000 arrests.
In April, the human rights foundation revealed that 23 students were killed and 720 injured during protests in Turkey between 2015 and 2019.
Turkish police officers violated the rights to assembly of students mostly on university campuses, the report said.
Recently, hundreds of students were arrested and dozens faced police violence during a police crackdown on the country’s prestigious Bogazici University amid protests against the politically appointed rector of the university.
Police used tear gas and rubber bullets, injuring students and also journalists.
In April, a new directive banned citizens from recording police footage during protests. All audiovisual recordings of police at protests are now deemed illegal as they allegedly violate the privacy of police forces.
Rights groups have claimed the move will undermine police accountability during demonstrations.
According to a recent Human Rights Watch report, allegations of ill-treatment, police brutality and torture have increased significantly in recent years.
A Turkish woman was detained for a day on May 19 after a street interview in which she attacked “those who eat others’ shares,” a common Turkish idiom meaning that some people are benefiting from goods that don’t belong to them.
She was detained after sharing the claims on social media.

Exiled Turkey mob boss opens new Pandora’s box with Syria claims

Exiled Turkey mob boss opens new Pandora’s box with Syria claims
Sedat Peker. (Supplied)
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Exiled Turkey mob boss opens new Pandora's box with Syria claims

Exiled Turkey mob boss opens new Pandora’s box with Syria claims
  • SADAT was founded in 2012 by a retired general and 23 officers who were expelled from the Turkish Armed Forces due to hard-line Islamic allegiances
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Turkey’s notorious mafia leader Sedat Peker has resurfaced this week in a new video accusing the country’s rulers of conspiring with a paramilitary force to send weapons to Al-Qaeda-linked terror groups in Syria.
In the eighth video of his series released on Sunday, he claimed that Turkey sent weapons to Al-Nusra jihadists in Syria through a paramilitary group and so-called “parallel army,” named SADAT, formed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s adviser.
Peker, who enjoyed close connections with Turkish rulers in the past, also detailed alleged cooperation between Turkish officials and Al-Nusra.
The fugitive mafia boss allegedly decided to send military equipment to Syrian Turkmens and shared the plan with a deputy from the ruling government in order to receive permission to dispatch the trucks in 2015.
“They said ‘lets send additional trucks to Syria with your aid convoy.’ We sent our trucks to Syria as aid trucks, then we posed for photos with them. However, I thought they sent other trucks to the Syrian Turkmen rebels,” he said.
The allegations were previously brought to the Turkish parliament by the opposition, but no further details were uncovered following government objections.
Ahmet Davutoglu, who was prime minister between 2014 and 2016 and now leads the breakaway Future Party, has been urged to provide accounts of the “corrupt irregularities” in Syria.
Peker alleged that the trucks sent to jihadists were orchestrated by a group within SADAT.
The consultancy group claims it is “the first and the only company in Turkey that internationally provides consultancy and military training services at the international defense and interior security sector,” according to its website.

SADAT was founded in 2012 by a retired general and 23 officers who were expelled from the Turkish Armed Forces due to hard-line Islamic allegiances.
 The paramilitary company is closely linked to the Turkish government and allegedly played a role in recruiting and providing training to jihadists during the Syrian and Libyan civil wars.
“They diverted aid trucks for Turkmen to Al-Nusra under my name, but I didn’t send them — SADAT did. I was informed about it from one of our Turkmen friends,” Peker said.
Peker, whose videos have reached millions of users on YouTube, said his videos are designed to “take revenge” against the Turkish government and especially Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who allowed police officers to raid his home after he fell out with the regime.
In a previous video, the mafia boss accused Erkan Yildirim, son of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, and former police chief Mehmet Agar, of orchestrating an international drug trafficking scheme involving Turkey, Colombia and Venezuela.
The latest video is titled “Young trees which are grown by storms cannot be destroyed by wind.”
Peker asks a question in the clip: “Now do you know what you need to do business in Syria?”
He alleged that doing “big business” in Syria — worth billions of dollars — requires the permission of not only the presidential head of administrative affairs, Metin Kiratli, but also of pro-government businesspeople Ramazan Ozturk and Murat Sancak, as well as a senior Al-Nusra militant, Abu Abdurrahman, who is responsible for financing jihadis.
Peker also implied that the money trail could never be tracked back to the Turkish state after it was hidden by a “corrupt network” with the help of the interior minister.
The mafia boss claimed to have opposed the aid to Al-Nusra because they were fighting Turkmen minorities in Syria.
Al-Nusra is now called Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and retains control in Syria’s rebel-held region.
Turkey’s alleged links with jihadists in Syria made headlines back in 2015 following Russian claims.
In December 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ankara of shooting down a Russian jet near the Turkish border with Syria in order to protect its oil supply lines with Daesh, although Turkey denied any involvement in the incident.
Russia’s defense minister also accused Erdogan and his family of taking part in the illegal oil trade.
“If you allege something, you should prove it,” Erdogan said in response.
Peker, a high-profile mafia figure since the 1990s, says he now resides in Dubai, but regularly moves to avoid being captured by Turkish authorities. He fled Turkey last year to avoid a criminal investigation.

