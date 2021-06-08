You are here

Refugee team of 29 athletes picked for Tokyo Olympics
Syrian refugee and Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini poses at the Olympic park in Berlin, Germany in 2018. IOC named a refugee team of 29 athletes for Tokyo Olympics to compete in 12 sports.(Reuters)
Updated 36 sec ago

Refugee team of 29 athletes picked for Tokyo Olympics
LAUSANNE: The refugee team for the Tokyo Olympics has 29 athletes competing in 12 sports.
The team selected by the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday was drawn from 55 athletes who fled their home countries and got scholarships to train for the games in a new home country.
The 29 — a rise from 10 in the inaugural refugee team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics — are originally from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Congo, Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela.
They will compete in swimming, athletics, badminton, boxing, canoeing, cycling, judo, karate, shooting, taekwondo, weightlifting, and wrestling.
“You are an integral part of our Olympic community, and we welcome you with open arms.” IOC president Thomas Bach told the athletes when announcing their selection, adding they would “send a powerful message of solidarity, resilience and hope to the world.”
The team will be managed in Tokyo by officials from the IOC and the United Nations’ Geneva-based refugee agency, the UNHCR.
“Surviving war, persecution and the anxiety of exile already makes them extraordinary people,” UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi said in a statement, “but the fact that they now also excel as athletes on the world stage fills me with immense pride.”
The refugee athletes will compete against 206 national teams with identifier EOR, for the French acronym of the team name. The Tokyo Olympics are from July 23-Aug. 8.

Al-Breik, Al-Omari continue recoveries as Saudi squad prepares for World Cup qualifier against Singapore
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Al-Breik, Al-Omari continue recoveries as Saudi squad prepares for World Cup qualifier against Singapore
  • Herve Renard’s team currently leads Group D by two points from Uzbekistan
Arab News

RIYADH: Mohammed Al-Breik and Abdullah Al-Omari were notable absentees as the Saudi national football team resumed its training camp in Riyadh in preparation for Friday’s AFC second-round qualifier against Singapore, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

Saudi Arabia currently leads Group D with 14 points, two ahead of Uzbekistan, who on Monday defeated Singapore 5-0 to keep the pressure on Herve Renard’s team.

Saudi’s match against Singapore will be the team’s seventh group fixture in the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup, with Uzbekistan taking on Yemen at the same time.

If as expected the two top teams claim victories, their final matchday clash on Tuesday, June 15 will then decide who finishes top of the table and confirms progress to the third and final AFC qualifying round for Qatar 2022.

The runner-up will then hope they are one of the best four second-placed teams in this group stage.

French coach Renard has decided that starting from Tuesday, tactical training sessions would be closed off after the technical staff said they were satisfied with the squad’s recovery exercises after beating Yemen 3-0 on Saturday.

While their colleagues were involved in full training sessions, Al-Breik and Al-Omari had to make do with physical exercises with the squad’s fitness trainer.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport Mohammed Al-Breik Abdullah Al-Omari

Saudi teams come 2nd in Arab Shooting Championship
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi teams come 2nd in Arab Shooting Championship
  • Podium finishes in Cairo achieved in air pistol, air rifle categories
Arab News

CAIRO: The Saudi national shooting team has recorded second-place finishes in the men’s air pistol and air rifle competitions at the Arab Shooting Championship being held in Cairo.

Shooters Atallah Nidaa, Safar Al-Dossary, and Muhammad Al-Malki finished behind hosts Egypt in the air pistol discipline, and ahead of third-place UAE.

Led by Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Abdullah, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation, the 14-member Saudi team had landed in the Egyptian capital on Thursday for the tournament which runs until June 12 and includes 300 shooters from 12 countries.

Meanwhile, in the air rifle category, the Saudi team claimed second place thanks to the efforts of Misfir Aboud, Hussein Gwaili, and Fayez Al-Enezi, with Egypt once again taking top spot.

In the individual 10m pistol competition, Al-Dossary and Nidaa won first and second places.

Topics: Shooting Egypt sport

Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein poses before a training session at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Athens, on June 2, 2021. (AFP) video
Sport
Rio Paralympics’ Syrian flagbearer eyes Tokyo return

Uzbekistan win sets up potential decisive Saudi clash as AFC World Cup qualification reaches fever pitch
Updated 08 June 2021
John Duerden

Uzbekistan win sets up potential decisive Saudi clash as AFC World Cup qualification reaches fever pitch
  • Syria confirms progress while rest of west Asian teams prepare for conclusion of 2nd AFC group stage
John Duerden

RIYADH: If Jaloliddin Masharipov was unhappy at being loaned out from Saudi giants Al-Nassr weeks after signing for the club in December, he has not shown it.

After Monday’s performance, perhaps the Riyadh club will be the one feeling miffed as the winger’s quality was there for all to see as he inspired Uzbekistan to a 5-0 win over Singapore in World Cup qualification. It was a result that threw down a gauntlet to Saudi Arabia in Group D.

The 27-year-old was sensational in the first half against the southeast Asians, scoring twice — the first a volley, the second a low missile — to set the White Wolves on route to a much-needed victory that puts them within two points of the Green Falcons.

The two meet in Riyadh in the final game next Tuesday with the likely prize on offer for the victor being first position and an automatic place in the third round of qualification as one of the eight group winners. If it goes badly, then Saudi Arabia will have to hope it is one of the best four second-place finishers.

A number of teams are in similar positions after a busy Monday of World Cup qualification action. Bahrain started the day on top of Group C but slipped down to third after a 3-0 loss to Iran that puts a huge hole in their chances of reaching the next round.

After a tight first half, Iran, inspired by Brentford midfielder Saman Ghoddos, moved up a level after the break. He will not get the headlines though as few, if any, Asian teams have a strike force as potent as Iran’s Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi and the pair scored three times between them in the second half.

With Iraq defeating Cambodia 4-1 and going two points clear at the top of Group C above Iran, it is likely that the rivals will occupy the top two spots. Who is first and who is second will be decided in their meeting on June 15.

Iraq has been in good form for a while now. Iran had not been, until that second half. With the likes of Taremi and Azmoun, they will not be far away. There will be a lot of big games in the next few days but sparks always fly when the two teams meet as was evident in Iraq’s famous 4-3 win over Iran at the quarter-final stage of the 2015 Asian Cup.

There will be no such drama in Group A. Syria have sewn it up. It is a testament to the talent and resilience of the team that it became just the second after Japan to progress into the third round. The 3-0 win over Guam was expected and ensured a massive eight points above China in Group A.

Seven wins from seven games, 21 scored and four conceded is an impressive record and no team will underestimate Syria especially when all its players, such as Al-Ahli’s star striker Omar Al-Somah, are fit and available.

The UAE, meanwhile, have recovered from successive defeats against Thailand and Vietnam in Group G and their second successive win, a 3-1 victory over the Thais, means that qualification as group winners is still in their hands.

Last week, Ali Mabkhout grabbed the headlines but was guilty of missing chances in this game and it fell to Caio Canedo and Fabio Lima, with his third goal in just his second appearance, to breach the Thai goal in the first half.

The spirited southeast Asians pulled a goal back early in the second half, a very different 45 minutes, to ensure there were plenty of nerves and more missed opportunities but, an injury time goal from Mohammed Jumaa wrapped it all up.

With Vietnam defeating Indonesia 4-0 to stay two points clear at the top, Bert van Marwijk’s men are likely to need all three points against the Golden Stars next week if they want to take first place. It could be a cracker. Vietnam have become a pragmatic, tough nut to crack under Park Hang-seo and similar to his Dutch counterpart, has plenty of talent at his disposal.

Jordan are not going to catch Australia in Group B but stayed on course for second with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nepal, a result that keeps them three points clear of hosts Kuwait. The two meet on Friday, just one of many big games to come.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia 2021 AFC Champions League 2022 FIFA World Cup

Can, Hummels rate Germany only as Euro 2020 outsiders
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

Can, Hummels rate Germany only as Euro 2020 outsiders
  • Germany won the last of their three European Championship titles back in 1996
  • "We definitely have to improve," said Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels
AFP

BERLIN: Emre Can and Mats Hummels only both rate Germany as outsiders for the Euro 2020 title, but have urged the ‘Mannschaft’ to prove their 2018 World Cup debacle is behind them.
Germany won the last of their three European Championship titles back in 1996 and are struggling for form heading into the Euro 2020 finals, which starts Thursday.
The Germans have a tough draw in Group F, hosting world champions France in their opening game on June 15, then playing holders Portugal four days later, also in Munich.
“We have to be honest with ourselves: We are not top favorites for the title,” Dortmund midfielder Emre Can told Sport1.
Germany was held to a 1-1 draw in a friendly by Denmark last Wednesday and face minnows Latvia in their final warm-up Monday.
The Germans have dropped to 12th in the world rankings as they have struggled to pick themselves up after crashing out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stages.
The reputation of head coach Joachim Loew, who led Germany to the 2014 World Cup title, was further tarnished by a crushing 6-0 defeat to Spain last November and a shock home loss to minnows North Macedonia in March.
“We definitely have to improve,” Can’s Borussia Dortmund team-mate Mats Hummels, back in the Germany squad after a two-year exile, told Monday’s edition of Kicker.
“We, as a team and me personally, have to get better to be successful at the European Championship.”
However, ex-Liverpool star Can sees the Euro as a chance for Germany to prove themselves after their disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign
“We want to show the whole world that our early exit from the World Cup was just a slip-up,” Can stressed.
“It’s also clear that the title must always be the goal for Germany, because we have great players and don’t have to hide from anyone.”
Loew, who stands down after the Euro, has reversed his 2019 decision to axe Hummels and Bayern Munich star Thomas Mueller by recalling the pair of 2014 World Cup winners for the European Championship.
Like Can, Hummels, 32, insists the Germans are determined to throw off the shackles of inconsistent performances since 2018.
“I want to win the title, even if we are not the top favorite due to our performances, which have not always been consistent in the past few years,” said Hummels.
“We know that we have the skills and the weapons to be able to win every game at this tournament.”

Topics: GERMAN FOOTBALL TEAM Mats Hummels Emre Can

Rio Paralympics’ Syrian flagbearer eyes Tokyo return

Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein poses before a training session at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Athens, on June 2, 2021. (AFP)
Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein poses before a training session at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Athens, on June 2, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

Rio Paralympics’ Syrian flagbearer eyes Tokyo return

Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein poses before a training session at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Athens, on June 2, 2021. (AFP)
  • As a child, Al-Hussein would swim along the banks of the Euphrates river with his father, already harboring Olympic dreams.
AFP

ATHENS: When he lost his lower leg in a 2012 bomb explosion in Syria, Ibrahim Al-Hussein never imagined he would one day swim in the pool where his Olympic idols broke records.
Just four years later, he was the flag bearer of a token refugee team debuting in the Rio 2016 Paralympics, and is now eyeing a return to competition in the Tokyo Games.
"Nothing is impossible," said the 32-year-old as he began a day of training at the pool of the Athens Olympic complex.
He hopes to inspire fellow refugees. "You have to fight, with your body, with your heart... you can do anything you want in your life," Al-Hussein said.
When he was still 15, Al-Hussein would follow the exploits of Ian Thorpe and Michael Phelps in the 2004 Athens Olympics from his home in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor.
The pool in Athens "is where my story began," he says, smiling.
As a child, Al-Hussein would swim along the banks of the Euphrates river with his father, already harboring Olympic dreams.
His hopes came crashing down when Syria was engulfed in civil war in 2011 and his family was forced to flee.
Al-Hussein stayed behind at first, but after his right leg was injured in the bomb blast and it had to be amputated, he had to leave too, reaching Greece via Turkey in February 2014.
Like tens of thousands of other refugees, he made the risky Aegean Sea crossing and landed at the Greek island of Samos.
"Life in Syria was exceptionally difficult. There was nothing to eat, no electricity, no medicine," he recalls.
"Had I stayed there, I'd be dead."
After living on the streets of Athens for a fortnight, Al-Hussein was directed by a fellow Syrian to Angelos Chronopoulos, a Greek doctor who gave him a prosthetic limb.
Acquiring refugee status in 2015, he was thus able to find work and start to pick up the pieces.
"I was looking for a new homeland, somewhere to resume my life and sport. Greece became my homeland," he says.
After notching victories in Greek disabled competitions, he caught the attention of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, which picked him to carry the torch of the 2016 Rio Games flame relay in the Athens refugee camp of Eleonas.
After that, the International Paralympic Committee offered him the chance to join the first-ever refugee team for the Rio Games, and to carry its flag into the historic Maracana Stadium.
He has since participated in European and global disabled swimming championships.
The irony is not lost on Al-Hussein that he only fulfilled his dream of competing in a Games after he lost a leg.
"When I had both legs, it was my dream to compete in the Olympics but I did not make it. I got here (with one leg instead)," he says, laughing.
"I wouldn't stop even if I lost my other leg or an arm. I want to go to Tokyo and I'm going to get there."
There are 56 athletes competing for a place on the Refugee Olympic Team, which made its debut at the 2016 Rio Games, but the hopefuls will be reduced to a team of six.

Topics: Syria Tokyo Japan Paralympics

